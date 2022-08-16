(Extract)I think there are three likely reasons Trump wanted to keep all that top-secret paperwork and classified paraphernalia to himself  even if we still dont know exactly what he had stashed in his safe, closets and socks at Mar-a-Lago.Reason One seems relatively harmless. Trump is a seven-year-old grown old, and he liked some of the cool doodads you get your hands on as president. He reportedly wanted to keep an Air Force One model displaying a bespoke paint job he had commissioned for the presidential jet and resented restrictions against hanging on to such stuff. Among the disputed documents at Mar-a-Lago was a meteorological map of Hurricane Dorian that he had infamously marked up with a black Sharpie. Who knows why that map was so important to him? Who cares?The second and third reasons arent harmless at all. Theyre deeply damaging and troubling.So, Reason Two: Money. Unfettered greed has motivated Trump his entire life. He didnt get into the casino business to beautify Atlantic City. He didnt propose a mega-development on Manhattans West Side because it would have made New York more livable. He didnt start Trump University to educate students, and he didnt host The Apprentice to tutor entrepreneurs. He didnt originally run for president to revitalize democracy. Money, money, money.Other graduates of the Trump administration have cashed in in ways that should raise national security concerns. Former White House adviser Jared Kushner (Trumps son-in-law) and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have received billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia to seed their nascent money-management firms. Those deals still look like influence peddling, but to Trump they undoubtedly looked like huge and enviable paydays. It had to occur to him that if hangers-on such as Kushner and Mnuchin could rake in billions because of their proximity to him, he could sell himself  or, possibly, state secrets  for even higher prices.Recall that Trumps businesses have been in difficult straits. When Trump left the White House, his operations were saddled with about $1 billion in debt, $900 million of which comes due relatively soon. He personally guaranteed repayment of about $421 million of that debt. And his businesses  concentrated in urban real estate and leisure  were pummeled by the economic downturn that accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump and his firm, the Trump Organization, also face civil and criminal fraud investigations in New York that could put him out of business.Thats a lot of financial pressure, especially for someone already prone to be a money-grubber. It should also raise alarms for any rational observer concerned that Trump might have been inspired to use the powers and access to records that his presidency provided to rake in lucre by peddling classified information after he left the White House. Perhaps that wont prove to be the case  and I hope it doesnt  but extreme vigilance around that particular problem would be well advised.Reason Three: Reputational damage. Trump reportedly held on to letters he exchanged with North Koreas dictator, Kim Jong Un. Perhaps vanity inspired that move because Trump has referred to such correspondence as love letters. But what other communications are contained in the documents Trump kept? Anything with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping? How about documents pertaining to Trumps phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy from that time when Trump was trying to strong-arm Zelenskiy into digging up dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden. Those communications led to the first of Trumps two impeachment proceedings.Again, maybe theres nothing of this sort, either, in the documents Trump kept. But its not unreasonable to worry that his communications with foreign leaders  and anything disreputable or possibly illegal that took place in connection with those  could have been something he felt compelled to hide.I personally think it's reason #2 and for fleeing as well as bare money reasons. In other words, as I said before, he may need the stuff to peddle his way into a cushy safe haven somewhere foreign, not necessarily just to pay off debts or make money.