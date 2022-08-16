« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 08:28:16 am

Looks like Capone`s Trump`s money man didnt flip this time. He`s apparently willing to go to jail for him!


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/15/allen-weisselberg-trump-organization-tax-evasion-case


Trump Organization chief expected to plead guilty in tax evasion case
Allen Weisselberg has been accused of taking more than $1.7m from the company, including rent, car payments and school tuition


Tue 16 Aug 2022 02.42 BST
Donald Trumps longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to arise from a long-running investigation into the former presidents company, three people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

Allen Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump Organization, was scheduled to be tried in October on allegations he took more than $1.7m in off-the-books compensation from the company, including rent, car payments and school tuition.


The judge overseeing the case, Juan Manuel Merchan, scheduled a hearing for Thursday but did not say why. The people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said the purpose of Thursdays hearing was for Weisselberg to enter a guilty plea, but cautioned that plea deals sometimes fall apart before they are finalized in court.


Weisselbergs lawyer, Nicholas Gravante Jr, told the New York Times on Monday that Weisselberg has been engaged in plea negotiations to resolve the case, but did not specify terms of a potential plea deal. Reached by the AP, Gravante declined to comment.

The Times, citing two people with knowledge of the matter, said Weisselberg was expected to receive a five-month jail sentence, which would make him eligible for release after about 100 days. The deal would not require Weisselberg to testify or cooperate in any way with an ongoing criminal investigation into Trumps business practices.

Trumps company, the Trump Organization, is also charged in the case but did not appear to be involved in the plea agreement talks. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty.

The Manhattan district attorneys office declined comment. A message seeking a comment was left with a lawyer for the Trump Organization.

News of Weisselbergs plea negotiations came days after the judge denied requests by his lawyers and the Trump Organization to throw out the case.

Weisselberg, who turned 75 on Monday, is the only Trump executive charged in the years-long criminal investigation started by Cyrus Vance Jr, the former Manhattan district attorney, who went to the supreme court to secure Trumps tax records. Vances successor, Alvin Bragg, is now overseeing the investigation.


Prosecutors alleged that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization schemed to give off-the-books compensation to senior executives, including Weisselberg, for 15 years. Weisselberg alone was accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.

The most serious charge against Weisselberg, grand larceny, carried a potential penalty of five to 15 years in prison. The tax fraud charges against the company are punishable by a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes, or $250,000, whichever is larger.

Trump has not been charged in the criminal investigation probe, but prosecutors have noted that he signed some of the checks at the center of the case. Trump, who has decried the New York investigations as a political witch hunt, has said his companys actions were standard practice in the real estate business and in no way a crime.

Last week, Trump sat for a deposition in the New York attorney general Letitia James parallel civil investigation into allegations Trumps company misled lenders and tax authorities about asset values. Trump invoked his fifth amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 08:32:57 am


Meanwhile the only man in America who may be dumber than Trump may also be going to prison for him. And lapdog Lindsey Graham has a hissy fit about having to testify too.


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/15/rudy-giuliani-target-criminal-investigation-georgia-election



Rudy Giuliani informed he is target of criminal investigation in Georgia
The former New York mayor has been identified as a key figure in Donald Trumps attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election


Hugo Lowell in New York
Tue 16 Aug 2022 01.02 BST
Donald Trumps former attorney Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation in Georgia that has been examining efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state by the former president and his allies, a source briefed on the matter confirmed on Monday.

The move to designate Giuliani, 78, as a target  as opposed to a subject  raises the legal stakes for the ex-New York mayor, identified as a key figure in the attempt to reverse the former presidents electoral defeat to Joe Biden in the state.

It also raises the legal pressure on Trump, who is himself facing increased legal exposure amid a justice department investigation over his unlawful retention of government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, along with a state investigation in New York over his business practices.

The notice that Giuliani was now a target of the Georgia investigation came on Monday from the office of Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis, the source said. Being identified as a target means only that a person may be a defendant in the event of an indictment.

Still, the disclosure, earlier reported by the New York Times, presents Giuliani with difficult choices, including whether to invoke his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination in a deposition or cooperate in the hope of earning leniency at sentencing.

Giuliani is scheduled to testify before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday, where he is expected to invoke attorney-client privilege if asked about his discussions with Trump about efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, the source said.

The target designation came after a Fulton county judge said informing Giuliani about his status would give some clarity on what impact that has on the extent of his time in front of the grand jury, given he is expected to take a lengthy road trip to Georgia from New York.

Giuliani is under scrutiny by the special grand jury because of his integral role in the former presidents potentially unlawful scheme to pressure Republican legislatures to send to Congress fake electoral certificates for Trump in states  like Georgia  actually won by Biden.

That effort, coordinated in part by Giuliani alongside the Trump campaign and Trump White House officials, is also the subject of the congressional inquiry into the Capitol attack being conducted by the House January 6 select committee, as well as a separate justice department investigation.

Giuliani is additionally understood to be under investigation for propagating false claims about fraud in the 2020 election, including that thousands of underage teenagers had voted illegally in Georgia  a claim disproven in an audit conducted by the secretary of state.

The latest legal development for Giuliani came the same day that a federal judge rejected an attempt by another prominent Trump ally, the Republican senator Lindsey Graham, to avoid testifying in the same investigation before the special grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the ruling against Graham, US district court judge Leigh Martin May said that prosecutors showed there was a special need for Mr Grahams testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgias 2022 elections.

Graham is scheduled to testify on 23 August, though he has said he will appeal. Graham  a subject in the investigation, according to his lawyers  is a person of interest because he placed two calls to the Georgia secretary of state in 2020 and asked about ways to invalidate certain mail-in-votes.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 10:48:07 am
Glenn Kirschner reports today that Trump's passports being seized is not necessarily about him being a flight risk, at least not over the Espionage investigation.

According to Glenn, a passport is typically only handed over during court proceedings where someone has been charged, likely as part of bail negotiations. He also says that the passports were seized under a separate warrant to the classified documents.

Glenn believes the passports may have been seized as evidence, although evidence relating to what we can only speculate. Kirschner's speculation is that it may be January 6th related; that Trump may have had plans to flee the country in the aftermath.

We don't really know, but this is an interesting insight.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 am
Rachel Maddow show had an ex DoJ prosecutor on he suggested that the passports were on the list: one was a diplomatic passport Trump had refused or neglected to return, one was expired but still part of the presidential records trawl because it belongs to the American people. Any personal, legitimate passport would be returned unless the target was indicted.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 12:57:49 pm
Seth Abramson with an epic twitter thread (which doesn't go into a huge amount of supporting detail because it's advertising some e-book he's hawking) around Trump's twin plans to push both potential foreign election interference and a potential national emergency leading to martial law as his two planks for calling the military in to seize voting machines (which was otherwise impossible by a civilian federal government).

https://twitter.com/sethabramson/status/1558931981202870272

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 04:05:40 pm
Why Did Trump Take Classified Documents in the First Place?

(Extract)

I think there are three likely reasons Trump wanted to keep all that top-secret paperwork and classified paraphernalia to himself  even if we still dont know exactly what he had stashed in his safe, closets and socks at Mar-a-Lago.

Reason One seems relatively harmless. Trump is a seven-year-old grown old, and he liked some of the cool doodads you get your hands on as president. He reportedly wanted to keep an Air Force One model displaying a bespoke paint job he had commissioned for the presidential jet and resented restrictions against hanging on to such stuff. Among the disputed documents at Mar-a-Lago was a meteorological map of Hurricane Dorian that he had infamously marked up with a black Sharpie. Who knows why that map was so important to him? Who cares?

The second and third reasons arent harmless at all. Theyre deeply damaging and troubling.

So, Reason Two: Money. Unfettered greed has motivated Trump his entire life. He didnt get into the casino business to beautify Atlantic City. He didnt propose a mega-development on Manhattans West Side because it would have made New York more livable. He didnt start Trump University to educate students, and he didnt host The Apprentice to tutor entrepreneurs. He didnt originally run for president to revitalize democracy. Money, money, money.

Other graduates of the Trump administration have cashed in in ways that should raise national security concerns. Former White House adviser Jared Kushner (Trumps son-in-law) and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have received billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia to seed their nascent money-management firms. Those deals still look like influence peddling, but to Trump they undoubtedly looked like huge and enviable paydays. It had to occur to him that if hangers-on such as Kushner and Mnuchin could rake in billions because of their proximity to him, he could sell himself  or, possibly, state secrets  for even higher prices.

Recall that Trumps businesses have been in difficult straits. When Trump left the White House, his operations were saddled with about $1 billion in debt, $900 million of which comes due relatively soon. He personally guaranteed repayment of about $421 million of that debt. And his businesses  concentrated in urban real estate and leisure  were pummeled by the economic downturn that accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump and his firm, the Trump Organization, also face civil and criminal fraud investigations in New York that could put him out of business.

Thats a lot of financial pressure, especially for someone already prone to be a money-grubber. It should also raise alarms for any rational observer concerned that Trump might have been inspired to use the powers and access to records that his presidency provided to rake in lucre by peddling classified information after he left the White House. Perhaps that wont prove to be the case  and I hope it doesnt  but extreme vigilance around that particular problem would be well advised.

Reason Three: Reputational damage. Trump reportedly held on to letters he exchanged with North Koreas dictator, Kim Jong Un. Perhaps vanity inspired that move because Trump has referred to such correspondence as love letters. But what other communications are contained in the documents Trump kept? Anything with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping? How about documents pertaining to Trumps phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy from that time when Trump was trying to strong-arm Zelenskiy into digging up dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden. Those communications led to the first of Trumps two impeachment proceedings.

Again, maybe theres nothing of this sort, either, in the documents Trump kept. But its not unreasonable to worry that his communications with foreign leaders  and anything disreputable or possibly illegal that took place in connection with those  could have been something he felt compelled to hide.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-08-15/why-did-trump-take-classified-documents-to-mar-a-lago

I personally think it's reason #2 and for fleeing as well as bare money reasons. In other words, as I said before, he may need the stuff to peddle his way into a cushy safe haven somewhere foreign, not necessarily just to pay off debts or make money.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 04:24:09 pm
Sounds right. I still think the most devastating effect of loosing the election for Trump wasn't pride, it was knowing he had lost the protection from prosecution the presidency gave him. he looked a broken man straight after the result was declared. he had plenty of time to think about what he could do to save his skin when the net closed in after he left the White House.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 04:27:09 pm
Riquende on Yesterday at 12:57:49 pm
Seth Abramson with an epic twitter thread (which doesn't go into a huge amount of supporting detail because it's advertising some e-book he's hawking) around Trump's twin plans to push both potential foreign election interference and a potential national emergency leading to martial law as his two planks for calling the military in to seize voting machines (which was otherwise impossible by a civilian federal government).

https://twitter.com/sethabramson/status/1558931981202870272

Sadly, there was always going to be people in authority willing to take such steps, knowing their greatest advantage was that there were too many people who wouldn't/couldn't believe it was happening - even as it was happening.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 06:31:39 pm
Sometimes violence is the only correct answer and in this case the answer should be repeated several times.


Quote
On Monday, a Florida appellate court affirmed an order prohibiting a parentless 16-year-old from getting an abortion on the grounds that she is not mature enough to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy. Instead, the state will force her to have a child.

The teenager petitioned the court to bypass a Florida law that requires a minor to get parental consent before undergoing an abortion. In a letter to the court, she wrote that she was not ready to have a baby because she doesnt have a job, is still attending high school, and doesnt have a reliable partner.

According to the law, a health care provider cannot legally administer an abortion to a minor without written consent from a parent or legal guardian, although some exceptions have been made in the case of a medical emergency. A minor can petition a judicial waiver to circumvent the parental consent requirement, but the court must find them sufficiently mature to allow them to move forward with the procedure.

In the initial ruling, a lower Florida court ruled that the unidentified teenageer was not ready to make the decision to terminate her pregnancy. When she filed an appeal, the appellate court upheld the lower courts decision.

"The trial court found, based on the non adversarial presentation below, that Appellant had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy. Having reviewed the record, we affirm the trial courts decision," the appellate court wrote.

At least 36 states require parental involvement in a minors decision to have an abortion, the Guttmacher Institute reported. Florida is one of six states that requires a parent or guardian to both be notified of a teen's intent to get an abortion and to consent to the procedure.

Many abortion rights advocates argue that parental consent abortion laws can put a teenagers health and safety at risk and could exacerbate an already volatile or dysfunctional family situation," according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Based on a national survey of more than 1,500 unmarried minors having abortions in states without parental involvement laws, 61% of young women discussed the decision to have an abortion with at least one of their parents. But that number does not take into account the percentage of teens living in unhealthy family environments. Parental involvement laws cannot transform these families into stable homes nor facilitate productive communications," says Advocates for Youth
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #3009 on: Today at 03:48:24 am
As predicted Liz Cheney has lost her preselection to a Trumpster. Obviously, it's no longer the GOP but the Trump Party.
