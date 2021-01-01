He seems exactly that type to me. An insecure narcissist.



It doesn't exhaust his malignity. He suffers from other diseases too. But pointless showing off is absolutely what Trump is about.



Absolutely.

He did it when the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Oval Office.

He also did it in 2017 when he was having a meal with Chinese officials and top secret documents were on the table.



Trumps entire existence is to get his ego stroked, chum up to powerful people because he wants to be one and to constantly grift.



Quote

Other graduates of the Trump administration have cashed in in ways that should raise national security concerns. Former White House adviser Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law) and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have received billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia to seed their nascent money-management firms. Those deals still look like influence peddling, but to Trump they undoubtedly looked like huge and enviable paydays. It had to occur to him that if hangers-on such as Kushner and Mnuchin could rake in billions because of their proximity to him, he could sell himself — or, possibly, state secrets — for even higher prices.

Whilst what you both have written there is undoubtedly true, Trump is capable of keeping secrets when it is his financial interest to do so. Otherwise, his whole criminal enterprise would have failed long ago.There is no doubt in my mind that he understood the huge financial value of some of these documents to America's enemies. Even if it was just swapsies for a 'pee-pee' tape. Is the speculation that some of the documents are potentially worth billions of dollars unrealistic? To certain governments, I could believe it.I don't know the author, but I've heard billions of dollars mentioned elsewhere too.