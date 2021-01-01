Yep, I agree entirely with that. Late last week I mentioned he has about $800m loans due next year. He'll grift to get someone else to pay that.
I dont get this loans stuff. Its pretty normal to have loans like this and refinance them. I reckon he wont struggle
. Although the leveraged buyout game will be harder with the increase in interest rates no doubt.
For me he probably kept these documents mostly for vanity and some kind of personal ego fluffing. The man doesnt do strategic planning, he does grifting, shameless lying and then bullying
The only good thing about trump winning a second term (which I dont doubt he will), is that it at least ends the story. Once hes done a second term, hes done
.
Of course then, we get the inevitable rise of his hellspawn children