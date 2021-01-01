« previous next »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 12:33:27 pm »
I didn't consider the dumbfuck angle, my bad.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 12:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:56:57 am
He seems exactly that type to me. An insecure narcissist.

No, I don't think he's remotely the type to have a secret, private collection that he can't brag to the world about. For him, it would only be about their worth in some capacity.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:41:26 pm
No, I don't think he's remotely the type to have a secret, private collection that he can't brag to the world about. For him, it would only be about their worth in some capacity.
Why wouldn't he brag about it?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 12:52:33 pm »
Unless they have him sitting down at a desk reading these files or handing them over to foreign spy agency he gets off.  At worst it it will be put down as an admin error by some junior lawyer who didn't know there was 846 rooms in Mar-a-lago.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:29:22 am
Unless there's a full confession in court, I doubt we'll ever know the specific reason Trump took what he did, beyond state secrets from a nuclear superpower being inherently valuable in all sorts of later situations. Someone in his orbit recognised that and convinced him to retain possession of whatever he could.

He doesn't seem the type to have a secret gallery of exclusive "money-can't-buy" items just to show off to Bond villain billionaire mates when they come for a sleepover.

Trump took it because he thought he could get away with it. He's the kind of guy who would steal ashtrays from hotels, even though he doesn't smoke. If it's not nailed down, Trump takes it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:18:58 pm
Paper is harder to hack, unless some dumbfuck ex president takes them to his hotel that he rents out to Saudi's and russians.
Paper is even harder to hack when you are surrounded by secret service agents 24/7.  And it's also highly available in the event of a crisis, you can't just knock a server offline and deny access to anything critical.  Presidents have different threat models to the rest of us so you see some practices that look a bit odd from time to time.  Kamala Harris and her headphones for example.

There's a reason that they pay someone to follow the president around with the nuclear codes in a briefcase rather than put them up on a server somewhere.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:45:06 pm
Why wouldn't he brag about it?

Because then it wouldn't be secret? This is what I'm saying. Trump doesn't come across as the type of person to have stuff he can't brag about, just for the sake of having it.

Or are people in here arguing for the case he hadn't attached some kind of value to the documents, either straight up financial or as some kind of 'get outta jail free' card to be used later?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 02:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Because then it wouldn't be secret? This is what I'm saying. Trump doesn't come across as the type of person to have stuff he can't brag about, just for the sake of having it.

Or are people in here arguing for the case he hadn't attached some kind of value to the documents, either straight up financial or as some kind of 'get outta jail free' card to be used later?

You think he cares if they are secret or not?

He's the type of person who would absolutely brag about taking top secret documents from the white house and look to make a profit from them.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm »
My understanding was that these top secret nuclear files are kept digitally (presumable airgapped), but printouts are made when they are required to be viewed within a SCIF. Obviously there should be measures in place to make sure the paper copies are destroyed without leaving the SCIF.

I'm actually amazed that the Oval Office is a SCIF for these sort of documents.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 02:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Because then it wouldn't be secret? This is what I'm saying. Trump doesn't come across as the type of person to have stuff he can't brag about, just for the sake of having it.

Or are people in here arguing for the case he hadn't attached some kind of value to the documents, either straight up financial or as some kind of 'get outta jail free' card to be used later?

He thought he was above the law. Still thinks so I suppose.

He probably suffers from cognitive dissonance too, on top of all his other ailments. "This stuff I've got is dynamite. Bigly Top Secret. Take a look it guys."
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:51:54 pm
He thought he was above the law. Still thinks so I suppose.

He probably suffers from cognitive dissonance too, on top of all his other ailments. "This stuff I've got is dynamite. Bigly Top Secret. Take a look it guys."

"Now, I'd like a dacha with its own airstrip plus 24 hour armed guards."
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 03:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:48:08 pm
You think he cares if they are secret or not?

He's the type of person who would absolutely brag about taking top secret documents from the white house and look to make a profit from them.

I think we'll just disagree on how much legal jeopardy Trump would publicly put himself then in. Interesting that he's making excuses about it to avoid trouble rather than just bragging about having the illegal material, given your point of view that apparently he'd do just that.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:10:02 pm
I think we'll just disagree on how much legal jeopardy Trump would publicly put himself then in. Interesting that he's making excuses about it to avoid trouble rather than just bragging about having the illegal material, given your point of view that apparently he'd do just that.

He went from I don't have it, to I returned it, to they planted it, to I declassified it.

Which excuse are you talking about exactly?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 03:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:15:24 pm
He went from I don't have it, to I returned it, to they planted it, to I declassified it.

Which excuse are you talking about exactly?

Any of them? Apologies, but I've completely lost the plot of your point. You seem to think he's just waving this stuff about saying "It's top secret and I don't care", when he's plainly not doing that.


Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 03:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:40:01 pm
Any of them? Apologies, but I've completely lost the plot of your point. You seem to think he's just waving this stuff about saying "It's top secret and I don't care", when he's plainly not doing that.

That's not what i'm saying at all.

He invites people over to mar-a-lago right, big important people, saudi's, russians, anyone. Of course he's going to brag TO THEM about what he has. He's not gonna brag to the press about it.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:43:02 pm
That's not what i'm saying at all.

He invites people over to mar-a-lago right, big important people, saudi's, russians, anyone. Of course he's going to brag TO THEM about what he has. He's not gonna brag to the press about it.



Right, so when you disagreed with me saying he wouldn't be able to 'brag to the world', we were at perhaps cross purposes then. I meant he would be doing it publically, the way he talks about his towers, golf courses, aircraft, etc.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 04:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:57:40 pm


Right, so when you disagreed with me saying he wouldn't be able to 'brag to the world', we were at perhaps cross purposes then. I meant he would be doing it publically, the way he talks about his towers, golf courses, aircraft, etc.

I thought you meant "to the world" as in the people he invites over, not the press, so yes then cross purposes.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 04:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:51:54 pm
He thought he was above the law. Still thinks so I suppose.

He probably suffers from cognitive dissonance too, on top of all his other ailments. "This stuff I've got is dynamite. Bigly Top Secret. Take a look it guys."

Didn`t he say something akin to this to Bob Woodward ? Something along the lines of "we have got weapons that the chinese and russians don`t know about"
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 04:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:19:34 pm
Didn`t he say something akin to this to Bob Woodward ? Something along the lines of "we have got weapons that the chinese and russians don`t know about"

He literally tweeted classified material after being told not to.

https://www.npr.org/2019/08/30/755994591/president-trump-tweets-sensitive-surveillance-image-of-iran

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:56:57 am
He seems exactly that type to me. An insecure narcissist.

It doesn't exhaust his malignity. He suffers from other diseases too. But pointless showing off is absolutely what Trump is about.
Absolutely.
He did it when the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Oval Office.
He also did it in 2017 when he was having a meal with Chinese officials and top secret documents were on the table.

Trumps entire existence is to get his ego stroked, chum up to powerful people because he wants to be one and to constantly grift.



Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 05:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:56:57 am
He seems exactly that type to me. An insecure narcissist.

It doesn't exhaust his malignity. He suffers from other diseases too. But pointless showing off is absolutely what Trump is about.
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:12:01 pm
Absolutely.
He did it when the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Oval Office.
He also did it in 2017 when he was having a meal with Chinese officials and top secret documents were on the table.

Trumps entire existence is to get his ego stroked, chum up to powerful people because he wants to be one and to constantly grift.
Whilst what you both have written there is undoubtedly true, Trump is capable of keeping secrets when it is his financial interest to do so. Otherwise, his whole criminal enterprise would have failed long ago.

There is no doubt in my mind that he understood the huge financial value of some of these documents to America's enemies. Even if it was just swapsies for a 'pee-pee' tape. Is the speculation that some of the documents are potentially worth billions of dollars unrealistic? To certain governments, I could believe it.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-08-15/why-did-trump-take-classified-documents-to-mar-a-lago
Quote
Other graduates of the Trump administration have cashed in in ways that should raise national security concerns. Former White House adviser Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law) and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have received billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia to seed their nascent money-management firms. Those deals still look like influence peddling, but to Trump they undoubtedly looked like huge and enviable paydays. It had to occur to him that if hangers-on such as Kushner and Mnuchin could rake in billions because of their proximity to him, he could sell himself — or, possibly, state secrets — for even higher prices.
I don't know the author, but I've heard billions of dollars mentioned elsewhere too.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm »
I think the easiest way to understand it is to say Trump is very good at keeping his own secrets, but lousy at keeping someone else's.

There's nuance and detail to each situation, but the above can be treated as a general rule of thumb. He will only keep a secret if there is value to be gained from keeping it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:30:57 pm

There is no doubt in my mind that he understood the huge financial value of some of these documents to America's enemies.
Yep, I agree entirely with that. Late last week I mentioned he has about $800m loans due next year. He'll grift to get someone else to pay that.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:59:05 pm
Yep, I agree entirely with that. Late last week I mentioned he has about $800m loans due next year. He'll grift to get someone else to pay that.
I dont get this loans stuff.  Its pretty normal to have loans like this and refinance them.  I reckon he wont struggle. Although the leveraged buyout game will be harder with the increase in interest rates no doubt.

For me he probably kept these documents mostly for vanity and some kind of personal ego fluffing.  The man doesnt do strategic planning, he does grifting, shameless lying and then bullying

The only good thing about trump winning a second term (which I dont doubt he will), is that it at least ends the story. Once hes done a second term, hes done.
Of course then, we get the inevitable rise of his hellspawn children
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:04:41 pm
The only good thing about trump winning a second term (which I dont doubt he will), is that it at least ends the story. Once hes done a second term, hes done.
Of course then, we get the inevitable rise of his hellspawn children

Not unless he tries to introduce some law that lets him be president for x number of years. Plus look at the amount of damage he's done to the US in just 4 years, now give him another 4 where he kinda knows what to do. US is already fucked for decades to come, with trump and another 4 years it'll become generations.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 06:11:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:04:41 pm
I dont get this loans stuff.  Its pretty normal to have loans like this and refinance them.  I reckon he wont struggle. Although the leveraged buyout game will be harder with the increase in interest rates no doubt.

For me he probably kept these documents mostly for vanity and some kind of personal ego fluffing.  The man doesnt do strategic planning, he does grifting, shameless lying and then bullying

The only good thing about trump winning a second term (which I dont doubt he will), is that it at least ends the story. Once hes done a second term, hes done.
Of course then, we get the inevitable rise of his hellspawn children

I think you're forgetting Eric Trump's throwaway comment that all their money was coming from Russia and they were doing most of their business through Deutsche Bank, which seemed to be the only institution willing to handle them. (And who have since been required to turn over a lot of paperwork in the in ongoing investigations over Trump's finances.)

There isn't a reputable bank on the planet who will refinance what Trump owes right now. It's one of the reasons he sold his hotel in DC. Everyone who even thinks about doing business with Trump will come under intense scrutiny.

As for the second term stuff - don't you believe it. If he gets into the Whitehouse again he will fight tooth and nail for a third term. Getting him out the first time was bad enough.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 06:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:07:55 pm
Not unless he tries to introduce some law that lets him be president for x number of years. Plus look at the amount of damage he's done to the US in just 4 years, now give him another 4 where he kinda knows what to do. US is already fucked for decades to come, with trump and another 4 years it'll become generations.
Yes, but I dont think hed manage that.  I guess I just want it to be done and out of the way.  Its inevitable
I cant see him managing to get a change in constitution fwiw

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:11:36 pm
I think you're forgetting Eric Trump's throwaway comment that all their money was coming from Russia and they were doing most of their business through Deutsche Bank, which seemed to be the only institution willing to handle them. (And who have since been required to turn over a lot of paperwork in the in ongoing investigations over Trump's finances.)

There isn't a reputable bank on the planet who will refinance what Trump owes right now. It's one of the reasons he sold his hotel in DC. Everyone who even thinks about doing business with Trump will come under intense scrutiny.

As for the second term stuff - don't you believe it. If he gets into the Whitehouse again he will fight tooth and nail for a third term. Getting him out the first time was bad enough.
Im not so sure about that.  Banks refinance people all the time.  If the normal world banks dont do it, Im pretty sure theyd get refinancing in Saudi.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 06:22:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSrsmDASeHE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSrsmDASeHE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ye39XvHjTm4&amp;t=143s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ye39XvHjTm4&amp;t=143s</a>
