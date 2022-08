Does accepting a presidential pardon actually disqualify a person from holding office? I've done a quick google and seen nothing to suggest so. Trump can certainly be disqualified under the 14th Amendment, but that relates to the insurrection.



I think it's mostly likely that if Trump is tried and convicted, Biden would commute the sentence rather than outright pardon Trump. That way the crime stays on his ledger and otherwise Trump's supporters are largely too dumb to realise accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.



Did a quick google as well and found this: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/05/can-trump-run-for-president-from-prison.html Looks like there's only three things necessary to run for president. You need to be a US citizen, at least 35 years old and must have lived in the US for at least 14 years. No other clauses about not having been convicted of crimes or anything. The article even says he could run, if he was in state prison. Biden giving him a pardon wouldn't change the situation. Trump could still run for president. There's not way the pardon could make it harder for him, as the pardon gives you back all the rights as a citizen, i.e. you can run for public office again (I think that's for state andd local level, where there might be other prerequisites to run for office like not having a criminal record). For the presidency it doesn't matter, if you're a criminal though as far as I understand it...