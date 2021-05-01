I think it's fairly likely that the FBI will inform Trump that they have enough to secure a conviction, but that there is a way out for him. Sign a contract saying you can't ever run for office again and announce you won't be running in 2024. Then no charges will be filed in exchange, basically to avoid civil unrest when the MAGA nutters march on Washington again. That's what I think the top priority should be for the FBI, to ensure that lunatic doesn't get back in but at the same time avoiding something catastrophic. If Trump gets that offer, he would be crazy to turn it down. I wouldn't put it out of the question that he's in such denial that he'd respond to that by announcing a presidential run though, he may be too far gone in his headAnyway, if he goes into exile, I think it's nailed on it's for Israel.