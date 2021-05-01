« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Linudden

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
Indeed, you've still got two unanswered questions for this forum which you swerved Liny. We 'definitely' need answer please.

I plead the fifth John ;D
Linudden.

Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:32:45 pm
I agree with most of that. My only quibble is your comment about Trump's only possible defense is to claim ignorance. He might do that, but since this would be akin to admitting that he is/was wrong and stupid, I think it unlikely. And even if he did go down this route, it surely would not ring true to most people. These are not random documents - many of them are of the most sensitive variety, which are surely a tiny subset of all the documents that even a present would view. Further, as I posted earlier, SCI documents are highly controlled, even at the presidential level. Trump stole them - he secreted them away. They weren't just lying around in the Oval Office.

SCI: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitive_compartmented_information

SCIF: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitive_compartmented_information_facility

Well I'm not saying it's a GOOD defence. ;D 

I've watched a fair few videos on the various investigations Trump is under, and frankly he has pretty dumb lawyers who are offering tissue-thin arguments in court. I think the lawyers will try anything they can think of, if only to try and slow this down.  For example, Trump's repeatedly tried the "Executive Privilege" argument, which is patently false as there is only one Executive and that's the current President.

If I were to hazard a guess, I'd say Trump views himself as a king in exile, looking to return. As such, he continues to try and assert the power and influence of the presidency when he is a private citizen. But that in itself is irrelevant to the crime at hand, which as I said is fairly straightforward.
John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:29:03 pm
Did my post get deleted?

Anyway you know its bad when the onion predicted this in 2017

https://www.theonion.com/mar-a-lago-assistant-manager-wondering-if-anyone-coming-1819579801?fs=e&s=cl
:wave  I'm happy to acknowledge one of your 84,000 one liners was deleted by me.

Sometimes discussion occurs without needing your one line, repetitive, non-observational input. No offense like :)
Linudden

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
The Macron file would be interesting. Maybe there's intelligence to suggest that he actually is a member of RAWK and controls the Libertine account? ;D
Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
:wave  I'm happy to acknowledge one of your 84,000 one liners was deleted by me.

Sometimes discussion occurs without needing your one line, repetitive, non-observational input. No offense like :)

Nah fair enough, thought I was going insane or posted it in another thread. I dunno every time it seems like the walls are closing in on his something happens somewhere and off he goes to cause more trouble. I mean honestly I hope with all my being that the c*nt finally gets whats coming to him, but history tells me otherwise
stoa

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2885 on: Today at 12:08:33 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
Does accepting a presidential pardon actually disqualify a person from holding office?  I've done a quick google and seen nothing to suggest so. Trump can certainly be disqualified under the 14th Amendment, but that relates to the insurrection.

I think it's mostly likely that if Trump is tried and convicted, Biden would commute the sentence rather than outright pardon Trump. That way the crime stays on his ledger and otherwise Trump's supporters are largely too dumb to realise accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.

Did a quick google as well and found this: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/05/can-trump-run-for-president-from-prison.html

Looks like there's only three things necessary to run for president. You need to be a US citizen, at least 35 years old and must have lived in the US for at least 14 years. No other clauses about  not having been convicted of crimes or anything. The article even says he could run, if he was in state prison. Biden giving him a pardon wouldn't change the situation. Trump could still run for president. There's not way the pardon could make it harder for him, as the pardon gives you back all the rights as a citizen, i.e. you can run for public office again (I think that's for state andd local level, where there might be other prerequisites to run for office like not having a criminal record). For the presidency it doesn't matter, if you're a criminal though as far as I understand it...
Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2886 on: Today at 12:29:51 am
So assuming this is the silver bullet that finally takes down trump, what are the chances of him being a flight risk?
Max_powers

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2887 on: Today at 12:52:01 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:29:51 am
So assuming this is the silver bullet that finally takes down trump, what are the chances of him being a flight risk?

I would say very high. He only has a few years to live and is supposedly a proper spoiled brat. He wouldn't wanna live those years in prison for sure. I can totally see him become a Steven Segal type figure.
Linudden

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2888 on: Today at 12:52:05 am
I think it's fairly likely that the FBI will inform Trump that they have enough to secure a conviction, but that there is a way out for him. Sign a contract saying you can't ever run for office again and announce you won't be running in 2024. Then no charges will be filed in exchange, basically to avoid civil unrest when the MAGA nutters march on Washington again. That's what I think the top priority should be for the FBI, to ensure that lunatic doesn't get back in but at the same time avoiding something catastrophic. If Trump gets that offer, he would be crazy to turn it down. I wouldn't put it out of the question that he's in such denial that he'd respond to that by announcing a presidential run though, he may be too far gone in his head ::)

Anyway, if he goes into exile, I think it's nailed on it's for Israel.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2889 on: Today at 12:57:57 am
Trump will probably claim declassification, but if the documents taken are still marked 'sensitive' or 'top secret' declassification hasn't properly taken place. Removing that disclaimer is a necessity.

I don't think he'll go to prison or anything, best case is he's excluded from running for office.
afc turkish

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2890 on: Today at 01:14:12 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:52:01 am
I would say very high. He only has a few years to live and is supposedly a proper spoiled brat. He wouldn't wanna live those years in prison for sure. I can totally see him become a Steven Segal type figure.

Needs to put on a few more pounds...
Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2891 on: Today at 01:17:46 am
Trump just leaked the warrant to Breitbart without the names redacted. Those FBI agents are now is serious danger.
Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2892 on: Today at 02:18:36 am
Quote
MSNBC confirms that the Espionage Act being used in the warrant means that there was evidence that Trump had transferred information to a third party (foreign govt or organization).

This is a whole new level of treachery.
KurtVerbose

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2893 on: Today at 06:12:35 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm
I don't think so. No Democrat will do it of course. But if Trump is convicted of something like espionage, his brand will be so toxic, I doubt any electable Republican would touch it either.

Nixon was also very toxic yet Ford pardoned him almost straight away, before any charges were brought.
KurtVerbose

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2894 on: Today at 06:35:32 am
Here's a video of the contents of the safe.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_pvg0XTMBbo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_pvg0XTMBbo</a>
