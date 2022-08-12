Its absolutely criminal.



They keep the title President but not the job



As if he did any work to begin with.In regards the situation, Trump might not have actually been planning to do anything with the documents, other than using them to stoke his own ego on how important he is. He probably didn't understand their true value/risk as he can barely read. All he likely knew was that if they were top secret, then they had to be important; and as he was important they belonged to him.But if it's true that he was holding documents on top secret nuclear weapons' systems, and someone like Putin knew that he had them, getting hold of them would only be a matter of time. It's not like Trump is discrete about this sort of thing. This is a major major security breach by someone who is so self absorbed they're not aware of the ramifications of their actions.Republicans will try to defend him, but it will not be easy. It will be bad enough for Republicans if Trump declares his candidacy before the midterms; if he does so after immediately being charged with espionage it would be an absolute disaster for them.There may be measures looked at under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, but that seems to relate more to Jan 6th than a security breach like this.