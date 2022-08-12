And of course if he is ever convicted of anything, they will say it doesn't count, it's a witch hunt by the deep state and it's all politically motivated. They will twist themselves into all sorts of positions to avoid facing reality. They've gone all in on Trump and convinced themselves he represents something, they just can't bring themselves to acknowledge that it was all based on lies. I think most people who are interested in politics have at some point been guilty of putting too much faith in an individual politician, but at some point you have to recognise that they're not as great as you thought. But this truly is like a cult, they're just incapable of recognising what seems so obvious to everyone outside the Trump cult.
But the worst people are the established Republican politicians and the people on Fox News, who've always known what he is and if he'd decided to run as a Democrat would be ridiculing him and saying how dangerous he is. Yet they pretend to support him because so many of their voters / viewers do.
The Repug electoral base comprises not just your traditional Republicans, but also (since the GOP adopted their socially-oppressive policy position) the religious-right, the racists & white supremacists, and the anti-government loons.
The orange gobshite and his political acolytes like Bannon idenitified a huge swathe of voters justifiably disaffected by the corporate-capitlist model that has increasingly failed millions of Americans since multinationals embraced globalisation and began the process of offshoring the mass-manufacturing process. Thus the MAGA bullshit was born, marrying rheotiric based on nationalism and harking back to an economic 'golden age'. They knew they only had to win a handful of swing states.
He kept the far-right on board with individual promises and policy-direction directed at them (barely-disguised racism/anti-BLM, anti-immigration, anti-abortion and promises to repeal RvW, nationalism, pro-NRA gun policy, etc)
His hollow MAGA bullshit promises to the disaffected millions saw a lot of them drift away by 2020 (plus some more moderate 'economic Republicans' as targeted by the Lincoln Project). It was enough to correct the anomoly.
I don't think Trump could pull the same stunt again. I can see some Repug states digging-in further, but I can't see enough swing voters in those swing seats falling for the lie again.
That's despite the Biden administration being utterly underwhelming (admittedly not helped by the Repugs-in-Dem rosettes Manchin and Sinema)