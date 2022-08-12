« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 148353 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:05:20 pm
Exactly. It's like all those in Trump's orbit who publicly proclaimed they'd work with the select committee, before then finding last minute excuses not to show up. It's all about running out the clock to January 2023, when the expectation is that Republicans take the House and can use increased powers to protect Trump ahead of 2024. I don't know what Republicans controlling the legislature can do about a DoJ investigation, mind.

It will make things very interesting if the GOP fail to retake the house.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 02:19:29 pm »
I can understand why he kept certain documents to argue over whether they're personal or not - e.g. come under the Presidential Records Act. That's an act that has no teeth. No one was going to prosecute him for that.

But why would he keep records that have confidential status, or are state secrets, or are nuclear secrets? The penalties for that are severe and a president doesn't have the ability to de-classify them so there is no defence for taking them.

Are there things in these documents that could incriminate him?

Did he plan to sell them?

What was his motivation?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:19:29 pm
I can understand why he kept certain documents to argue over whether they're personal or not - e.g. come under the Presidential Records Act. That's an act that has no teeth. No one was going to prosecute him for that.

But why would he keep records that have confidential status, or are state secrets, or are nuclear secrets? The penalties for that are severe and a president doesn't have the ability to de-classify them so there is no defence for taking them.

Are there things in these documents that could incriminate him?

Did he plan to sell them?

What was his motivation?
This - given everything we know about the man - seems the most likely reason.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:47:05 am
Killed.

And to the surprise of nobody, the guy was at Jan 6th (though not charged with anything), and spent a lot of time tweeting the usual MAGA nonsense. In in his final days, he went on a diatribe on Truth Social that included such gems as:



His final 'Truth':



As I've seen it described: "Some dude today decided to commit 'suicide by cop' because his favourite reailty show host wasn't allowed to keep top secret documents stolen from the White House".

It's mental. People are actually dying in defence of the most transparent conman imaginable, one of the most corrupt individuals in American history, someone with no actual beliefs or ideals at all, yet they think he's a martyr. They're sacrificing themselves because they believed him when he lied about what he believes, what he would do as President, and what happened in the election. It's one thing giving up your life for a cause, but this 'cause' has no substance at all and is based completely on lies. Yet Trump will not care at all that he is ultimately the cause of these people's deaths.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm »
I like to ask people on social media when they became Trump fans: was it the decades he spent as a completely transparent conman & wannabe playboy credibly accused of many counts of sexual assault & dubious, to say the least, business practices whilst he pretended to be a Democrat? Or was it as soon as he started pretending to be a republican?

You seldom get answers, but there are the usual rumblings of deep state witch-hunts etc, but also some people will defend him to the hilt: hes never been convicted of anything, its msm lies. Hes their team leader, hes allowed swathes of extremist scumbags to slither out from under their rocks & many, many other normal Americans to be the worst versions of themselves openly & proudly.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 02:53:59 pm »
Trump just plays games with the system and does it better than anyone .....while fleecing his followers all at the same time. The Ultimate con man. I watched some snippets of Hannity and the rest of the Trump puppets from fox last night and he has them all spewing absolute shite to a massive audience every night. Trump is most definately the victim at all times on Fox, painting Biden, the D.O.J. and F.B.I. as the villians. It just a vicious circle of hate and lies, the trouble being half the country suck it up as truth.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 04:04:45 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:43:42 pm
I like to ask people on social media when they became Trump fans: was it the decades he spent as a completely transparent conman & wannabe playboy credibly accused of many counts of sexual assault & dubious, to say the least, business practices whilst he pretended to be a Democrat? Or was it as soon as he started pretending to be a republican?

You seldom get answers, but there are the usual rumblings of deep state witch-hunts etc, but also some people will defend him to the hilt: hes never been convicted of anything, its msm lies. Hes their team leader, hes allowed swathes of extremist scumbags to slither out from under their rocks & many, many other normal Americans to be the worst versions of themselves openly & proudly.

And of course if he is ever convicted of anything, they will say it doesn't count, it's a witch hunt by the deep state and it's all politically motivated. They will twist themselves into all sorts of positions to avoid facing reality. They've gone all in on Trump and convinced themselves he represents something, they just can't bring themselves to acknowledge that it was all based on lies. I think most people who are interested in politics have at some point been guilty of putting too much faith in an individual politician, but at some point you have to recognise that they're not as great as you thought. But this truly is like a cult, they're just incapable of recognising what seems so obvious to everyone outside the Trump cult.

But the worst people are the established Republican politicians and the people on Fox News, who've always known what he is and if he'd decided to run as a Democrat would be ridiculing him and saying how dangerous he is. Yet they pretend to support him because so many of their voters / viewers do.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:04:45 pm
And of course if he is ever convicted of anything, they will say it doesn't count, it's a witch hunt by the deep state and it's all politically motivated. They will twist themselves into all sorts of positions to avoid facing reality. They've gone all in on Trump and convinced themselves he represents something, they just can't bring themselves to acknowledge that it was all based on lies. I think most people who are interested in politics have at some point been guilty of putting too much faith in an individual politician, but at some point you have to recognise that they're not as great as you thought. But this truly is like a cult, they're just incapable of recognising what seems so obvious to everyone outside the Trump cult.

But the worst people are the established Republican politicians and the people on Fox News, who've always known what he is and if he'd decided to run as a Democrat would be ridiculing him and saying how dangerous he is. Yet they pretend to support him because so many of their voters / viewers do.

The Repug electoral base comprises not just your traditional Republicans, but also (since the GOP adopted their socially-oppressive policy position) the religious-right, the racists & white supremacists, and the anti-government loons.

The orange gobshite and his political acolytes like Bannon idenitified a huge swathe of voters justifiably disaffected by the corporate-capitlist model that has increasingly failed millions of Americans since multinationals embraced globalisation and began the process of offshoring the mass-manufacturing process. Thus the MAGA bullshit was born, marrying rheotiric based on nationalism and harking back to an economic 'golden age'. They knew they only had to win a handful of swing states.

He kept the far-right on board with individual promises and policy-direction directed at them (barely-disguised racism/anti-BLM, anti-immigration, anti-abortion and promises to repeal RvW, nationalism, pro-NRA gun policy, etc)

His hollow MAGA bullshit promises to the disaffected millions saw a lot of them drift away by 2020 (plus some more moderate 'economic Republicans' as targeted by the Lincoln Project). It was enough to correct the anomoly.

I don't think Trump could pull the same stunt again. I can see some Repug states digging-in further, but I can't see enough swing voters in those swing seats falling for the lie again.

That's despite the Biden administration being utterly underwhelming (admittedly not helped by the Repugs-in-Dem rosettes Manchin and Sinema)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:34:31 pm
I can't see enough swing voters in those swing seats falling for the lie again.

This is why all eyes should be on the Supreme Court's decision in Moore vs Harper - potentially, it could remove the need to even attempt to win the popular ballot, and Republican-controlled legislatures could choose for themselves how they appointed their electors, whatever way the public votes. Sure, you might have to run a flimsy excuse along 2020 lines: "suspicious mail-in vote totals" or something, but at that point there's nothing anyone could do about it. And of course, the SC has been packed by the Right.

But her emails!

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 08:19:16 pm »
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/08/12/politics/trump-mar-a-lago-investigation/index.html

(CNN)The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, including some materials marked as "top secret/SCI," The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The newspaper reported that FBI agents removed about 20 boxes from former President Donald Trump's resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida -- including binders, sets of classified government materials, photographs and at least one handwritten note.

Federal agents reportedly seized one set of "top secret/SCI" documents, the highest level of classification. Agents took four sets of "top secret" documents, three sets of "secret" documents and three sets of "confidential" documents, the lowest level of classification, the Journal reported.

It's not known what these classified documents were specifically about.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 08:25:46 pm »
Assuming the reports are true and he had all these nuclear secrets amongst other classified information, just how fucked is he?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 08:43:47 pm »
This just got very interesting. ;D

Trump gave a lot of stuff back a few months ago, but now a whistle blower at Mar A-Lago tips of the authorities that he still has a stash of highly sensitive, secret documents in his possession?

There are any number of reasons why he might have them. In his addled brain, he might still consider himself president in some form, and therefore entitled to them. Or, because he's an arrogant fuck who is punch drunk on his own perceived power, and this is just the way he has been and acted his entire life as a businessman. He's always taken without permission.

Whether he planned to sell them is debatable. More likely he would use them as some kind of leverage for future business deals, using them as a bragging point and to show off how important and influential he is, like a private art collection. If he sold them, then they're gone, but this way he could use them again and again.

Either way, this might be his "Al Capone" moment - a man we know has done far more heinous crimes, done over by something that is relative small change because he just can't help but overextend himself.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 08:52:56 pm »
He is getting investigated under Espionage Act, not too many more serious, white collar things to be done for than that. Could get 10years per document.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 08:53:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:25:46 pm
Assuming the reports are true and he had all these nuclear secrets amongst other classified information, just how fucked is he?
Hopefully, well and truly fucked (by Mr. Big in the cell block).

SCI: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitive_compartmented_information

These materials are (usually) highly controlled. What the fuck was he doing with it at Mar-a-Lago?

Lock him up!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 08:54:47 pm »
Anything will always be an anticlimax compared to what actually could have gone down. Imagine if the FBI agents inside Mar-a-Lago had been met by Alex god damn Jones shouting about having the documents but demanding they buy his boner pills to get them ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 09:02:13 pm »
It's mental that after getting away with so many things while he was President, he still couldn't resist one last crime after he left office. It just shows what a life of never facing any consequences does. He thinks he's invincible.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 09:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:54:47 pm
Anything will always be an anticlimax compared to what actually could have gone down. Imagine if the FBI agents inside Mar-a-Lago had been met by Alex god damn Jones shouting about having the documents but demanding they buy his boner pills to get them ;D

Dehydrated pills for shrivelled up dicks.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:43:47 pm
This just got very interesting. ;D

Trump gave a lot of stuff back a few months ago, but now a whistle blower at Mar A-Lago tips of the authorities that he still has a stash of highly sensitive, secret documents in his possession?

There are any number of reasons why he might have them. In his addled brain, he might still consider himself president in some form, and therefore entitled to them. Or, because he's an arrogant fuck who is punch drunk on his own perceived power, and this is just the way he has been and acted his entire life as a businessman. He's always taken without permission.

Whether he planned to sell them is debatable. More likely he would use them as some kind of leverage for future business deals, using them as a bragging point and to show off how important and influential he is, like a private art collection. If he sold them, then they're gone, but this way he could use them again and again.

Either way, this might be his "Al Capone" moment - a man we know has done far more heinous crimes, done over by something that is relative small change because he just can't help but overextend himself.

They've also been able to pinpoint certain documents by cross referencing the paperwork from the other offices (VP etc).
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 09:07:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:05:08 pm
They've also been able to pinpoint certain documents by cross referencing the paperwork from the other offices (VP etc).

Which will help with some of the less fervid Republicans realizing that it's not all Deep State conspiracy...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 09:16:26 pm »
Anyway, Dems better be careful what they wish for if the buffoon gets locked up because Trump could single-handily lose the Republicans another election just by being the grandpa baby he is. DeSantis is a way stronger general election candidate by not pissing independents off and by all accounts doesn't have the temperament issues and the skeletons in his closet. He's the kind of Republican that still sweeps Arizona and Georgia. Trump going away in cuffs would really be a game-changer for that party.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 09:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:52:56 pm
He is getting investigated under Espionage Act, not too many more serious, white collar things to be done for than that. Could get 10years per document.

Quote
The FBI raid on Donald trump's Florida residence was partly based on suspicions of violations of the US Espionage Act related to the illegal retention of sensitive defense documents, a warrant showed Friday.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 09:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:16:26 pm
Anyway, Dems better be careful what they wish for if the buffoon gets locked up because Trump could single-handily lose the Republicans another election just by being the grandpa baby he is. DeSantis is a way stronger general election candidate by not pissing independents off and by all accounts doesn't have the temperament issues and the skeletons in his closet. He's the kind of Republican that still sweeps Arizona and Georgia.
There is probably little chance that Trump will be convicted and barred from public office before the next presidential elections. And this situation will probably only incentivise him further to run again. Hopefully, Trump will announce before the midterms. :)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 09:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:20:00 pm
There is probably little chance that Trump will be convicted and barred from public office before the next presidential elections. And this situation will probably only incentivise him further to run again. Hopefully, Trump will announce before the midterms. :)

I think DeSantis has golden shower photos involving Linudden
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:02:13 pm
It's mental that after getting away with so many things while he was President, he still couldn't resist one last crime after he left office. It just shows what a life of never facing any consequences does. He thinks he's invincible.

It's the nature of the creature that is Trump.  It's second nature. He takes what he wants, he always has - whether it's a woman or a classified document.

This is actually shaping up to be something extremely serious.  It's not just that he took them; it's the fact he flat refused to hand them back by ignoring the subpoena. That can't be put down to a miscommunication or an oversight. 

Here's Glenn Kirschner's thoughts on the matter:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MKsFicewM0Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MKsFicewM0Q</a>

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 09:23:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:22:15 pm
I think DeSantis has golden shower photos involving Linudden
;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 09:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:20:00 pm
There is probably little chance that Trump will be convicted and barred from public office before the next presidential elections. And this situation will probably only incentivise him further to run again. Hopefully, Trump will announce before the midterms. :)

The FBI will be working overtime to secure a conviction ahead of the first primary if there is something there. It would be highly embarrassing for the US to have a presidential candidate who has to win to avoid prison so he can pardon himself.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 09:25:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:22:15 pm
I think DeSantis has golden shower photos involving Linudden

He and Kristi Noem in South Dakota and to some extent the leftist PM Stefan Löfven here in Sweden led the way against covid restrictions worldwide. They'll always have my respect for that, as big disagreements as I do have with all three of them on most other stuff. I really can't see a scenario where I'd vote for DeSantis for president if I was American but then again I wouldn't vote for a Democrat either. They're all corrupt. It's just great that Trump finally is the first American leader who seems to get nailed for it ;D However, it would've been brilliant if they could throw the book at Bush for the illegal Iraq war, the Clintons for their foundation shenanigans and Nancy Pelosi for insider trading as well.
