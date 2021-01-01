« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 147828 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,770
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:05:20 pm
Exactly. It's like all those in Trump's orbit who publicly proclaimed they'd work with the select committee, before then finding last minute excuses not to show up. It's all about running out the clock to January 2023, when the expectation is that Republicans take the House and can use increased powers to protect Trump ahead of 2024. I don't know what Republicans controlling the legislature can do about a DoJ investigation, mind.

It will make things very interesting if the GOP fail to retake the house.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 