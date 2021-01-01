Exactly. It's like all those in Trump's orbit who publicly proclaimed they'd work with the select committee, before then finding last minute excuses not to show up. It's all about running out the clock to January 2023, when the expectation is that Republicans take the House and can use increased powers to protect Trump ahead of 2024. I don't know what Republicans controlling the legislature can do about a DoJ investigation, mind.



It will make things very interesting if the GOP fail to retake the house.