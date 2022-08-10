« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 147430 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2800 on: August 10, 2022, 11:15:12 pm »
It's entirely warranted and proper that the various US agencies are doing what they're doing. You can't just ignore what Trump has done. "Enraging his base" shouldn't come into it. On the other hand, tremendous care has to be taken at all times to neuter potential blowback.

I keep bearing in mind that Julius Caesar (who despite being born into status, was a populist politician) was motivated to achieve his coup mainly to avoid punishment by the Roman Republic for a variety of 'white collar' crimes*. He sought political positions that would grant him immunity from prosecution, eventually marching an army into Rome when he ran out of other options. One man's desire to escape justice (by force, and a direct appeal to the people over the 'rules') was the catalyst to the downfall of the ancient world's greatest power, and decades of subsequent civil wars that resulted in the establishment of a dictatorial regime generally led by capricious and corrupt rulers (the Roman Empire).

For the incredibly wealthy and privileged, losing their status and reputation could be the worst punishment imaginable, and the fact that the usual suspects are still closing ranks around him is a worrying sign for what may yet happen, depending on how threatened they feel.

* According to some sources anyway
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm »
Trump search warrant to be made public apparently

https://edition.cnn.com/
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 09:09:11 pm »
Garland basically slapped his cock on the table & shouted "Come at me bro & by the way,I personally signed off on the raid".
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm »
They're already claiming that the FBI has planted evidence.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,816
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
They're already claiming that the FBI has planted evidence.

trump himself claimed that.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,770
  • The first five yards........
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on August 10, 2022, 11:15:12 pm
It's entirely warranted and proper that the various US agencies are doing what they're doing. You can't just ignore what Trump has done. "Enraging his base" shouldn't come into it. On the other hand, tremendous care has to be taken at all times to neuter potential blowback.

I keep bearing in mind that Julius Caesar (who despite being born into status, was a populist politician) was motivated to achieve his coup mainly to avoid punishment by the Roman Republic for a variety of 'white collar' crimes*. He sought political positions that would grant him immunity from prosecution, eventually marching an army into Rome when he ran out of other options. One man's desire to escape justice (by force, and a direct appeal to the people over the 'rules') was the catalyst to the downfall of the ancient world's greatest power, and decades of subsequent civil wars that resulted in the establishment of a dictatorial regime generally led by capricious and corrupt rulers (the Roman Empire).

For the incredibly wealthy and privileged, losing their status and reputation could be the worst punishment imaginable, and the fact that the usual suspects are still closing ranks around him is a worrying sign for what may yet happen, depending on how threatened they feel.

* According to some sources anyway

An interesting post, thanks.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,349
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 09:11:03 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 09:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
They're already claiming that the FBI has planted evidence.
Fake loo's
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm
trump himself claimed that.

It's been happily picked up by his acolytes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 09:16:09 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm
trump himself claimed that.

Lets hope theres body cam.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
Lets hope theres body cam.

There is.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,816
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 09:19:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
Lets hope theres body cam.

Doesn't matter, they'll say it's faked.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,734
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm
Trump search warrant to be made public apparently

https://edition.cnn.com/
The "without fear or favour" line enthused me.
Many of us thought stuff was actually going on in the background, albeit this has taken the National Archives Office to instigate the search when there's also been many more obvious crimes well before the discovery of the taken documents.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm »
Honestly, I think it's a good thing that it's the National Archives. Arguably about as non-threatening an organisation as you can get. Of course those looking for politically motivated witch hunts will find them, but this will put a pin in the issue for most level headed people whilst at the same time scaring the piss out of those who have something to hide.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 09:59:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm
The "without fear or favour" line enthused me.
Many of us thought stuff was actually going on in the background, albeit this has taken the National Archives Office to instigate the search when there's also been many more obvious crimes well before the discovery of the taken documents.
Actually, Trumps possession of these files might end up being his worst crime. I mean, it is not unreasonable to suspect that some of files might contain some of the US's most sensitive secrets. And if so, what were Trump's intention for them? I fully expect that Trump would sell off secrets for cold, hard cash. There is absolutely nothing this man will not do if it is to his advantage and if he thinks he will get away with it.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm
Honestly, I think it's a good thing that it's the National Archives. Arguably about as non-threatening an organisation as you can get. Of course those looking for politically motivated witch hunts will find them, but this will put a pin in the issue for most level headed people whilst at the same time scaring the piss out of those who have something to hide.
The assumption, I believe, is that these are not just interesting historical records, but also some highly sensitive information.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,014
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm »
Trump probably had foreknowledge of the raid...


He also added that it is "unusual" that officials reportedly visited Mar-a-Lago to discuss the issue with the Trump team ahead of the search warrant being carried out.

US media reported that Jay Bratt, the chief of the counter-intelligence and export control section at the justice department, sat down with Trump's lawyers in early June.

The department has not confirmed Bratt's visit and it is unclear why he would be involved.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
Trump probably had foreknowledge of the raid...


He also added that it is "unusual" that officials reportedly visited Mar-a-Lago to discuss the issue with the Trump team ahead of the search warrant being carried out.

US media reported that Jay Bratt, the chief of the counter-intelligence and export control section at the justice department, sat down with Trump's lawyers in early June.

The department has not confirmed Bratt's visit and it is unclear why he would be involved.
What do you mean foreknowledge, what's the point of a raid if they forewarn the person, I would of thought he was given the warrant when they were just about to enter Mar el Lago
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm »
Probably just a coincidence... ::)
Armed man tries to breach Cincinnati FBI building leading to shots fired, standoff. https://www.wlwt.com/article/fbi-office-cincinnati-armed-suspect-shot-fire-clinton-county/40871234
Logged

Offline ElDuderino

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm »
He knew it was coming and got rid of everything way before the raid. This outrage is to "prove" he didn't know about it and therefore "prove" his innocence. He's very good at what he does and there's no chance he's ever going to jail. He'll be arm in arm with dennis rodman and kim jong un before you see him in a cell.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2821 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
The assumption, I believe, is that these are not just interesting historical records, but also some highly sensitive information.

Absolutely. A president shouldn't be flushing documents down the toilet. They're required to document the history of an administration at the very least. Trump, like a typical dodgy businessman, tried to keep hold of the incriminating shit. The archives aren't interested in that aspect though - they want them simply for their records. The fact they might be useful for the likes of the Jan 6th Committee is just a happy happenstance.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 01:37:24 am »
According to the Washington Post, it was nuclear documents the fbi were searching his home for.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,014
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 03:38:13 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
What do you mean foreknowledge, what's the point of a raid if they forewarn the person, I would of thought he was given the warrant when they were just about to enter Mar el Lago

That was from reporting following Garlands speech. Probably means he (Trump) knew that a raid was going to happen back in June?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,816
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 04:05:56 am »
He stole nuclear  documents!!! Omfg
« Last Edit: Today at 04:07:48 am by Chakan »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 