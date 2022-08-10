It's entirely warranted and proper that the various US agencies are doing what they're doing. You can't just ignore what Trump has done. "Enraging his base" shouldn't come into it. On the other hand, tremendous care has to be taken at all times to neuter potential blowback.



I keep bearing in mind that Julius Caesar (who despite being born into status, was a populist politician) was motivated to achieve his coup mainly to avoid punishment by the Roman Republic for a variety of 'white collar' crimes*. He sought political positions that would grant him immunity from prosecution, eventually marching an army into Rome when he ran out of other options. One man's desire to escape justice (by force, and a direct appeal to the people over the 'rules') was the catalyst to the downfall of the ancient world's greatest power, and decades of subsequent civil wars that resulted in the establishment of a dictatorial regime generally led by capricious and corrupt rulers (the Roman Empire).



For the incredibly wealthy and privileged, losing their status and reputation could be the worst punishment imaginable, and the fact that the usual suspects are still closing ranks around him is a worrying sign for what may yet happen, depending on how threatened they feel.



* According to some sources anyway