Alex and some of his guests (like some ex American football player who's running for office came on a few weeks ago) tell their viewers not to listen to the preacher or pastor in their church as they are puppets of the globalists, and that they are spreading the agenda of the new world order. Seemingly they're not 'Christian' enough for their cause.



It is the same toxicity Wahabi's go for, and accuse other Muslims of not being real Muslims or not going far enough.



The reality of course is none of this is true. These are all people hijacking something to their warped interpretation and acting as some de facto authority on the matter.



On a basic human level -on a family to family or neighbour level- none of those Christians/Muslims/Jews/Buddhists/Sikh/Hindu etc are bad people. They all want to just get through their day in peace, study/work, pay their bills, and go to bed to live another day.



Bad actors, governments and warmongers however need their agenda played out. They're the ones that fuel the divisions and hatred.



A person once compared Alex Jones as the guy who shouts through as people storm a place in a riot or revolution; he'll never be caught getting his hands dirty, but he'll always be there fanning the flames and getting people to do his work for him.