You mean, there is a new trial for that, or just a new deliberation over the amount?

There's a new trial (same jurors) tomorrow, only 1 witness and then the jury goes to deliberate the amount again.

The witness is an economic expert who will testify to what Jones is currently worth.
There's a new trial (same jurors) tomorrow, only 1 witness and then the jury goes to deliberate the amount again.

The witness is an economic expert who will testify to what Jones is currently worth.
Cheers.
$4mil is the verdict against Alex Jones.

What a fucking joke.

He makes that in 3 weeks.

Over 10 years of spreading lies and misinformation about dead children affecting the parents in ways that can't even be fathomed and $4m. Fucking country.

Hopefully punitive damages are a lot more in the next trail.

$4m minimum,expected to rise tomorrow and remember that this is just 1 of the families of the Children and teachers.


He is fucked.
$4m minimum,expected to rise tomorrow and remember that this is just 1 of the families of the Children and teachers.

He is fucked.

I know but it's still a very low amount for what he's done. Plus he'll tie it up in litigation for years.

Ugh just disappointed, I thought it was going to be a lot more. Specially the way he and his lawyers have acted. It's beyond comprehension. Everyday is a new thing, I mean he's been spouting off about how the judge is linked to paedophilia groups and the court case is a literal scripted event. He's learned nothing and cares nothing.
Not sure if anyone has put Jon Ronson`s stories about Alex Jones up before, my memory is mince.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/audio/2022/apr/29/jon-ronson-on-the-fall-of-alex-jones-politics-weekly-america


Let`s hope the trove of text messages has wider implications for the obese orange oaf.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Alex Jones to pay $45m in punitive damages along with the $4m damages. Almost $50m in total. That'll soften his cough, the absolute fucking c*nt.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Alex Jones to pay $45m in punitive damages along with the $4m damages. Almost $50m in total. That'll soften his cough, the absolute fucking c*nt.

Texas has a punitive damages limit of $750k per claimant. That's what his lawyers are now saying, so in the end it might only cost him $5.5m.

This thing isn't over yet.

I'm hoping he get locked up for pergerory for lieing under oath. Then there's the hope his phone records cause some ructions in the Capitol Hill Hearings.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Alex Jones to pay $45m in punitive damages along with the $4m damages. Almost $50m in total. That'll soften his cough, the absolute fucking c*nt.
He can simply declare bankruptcy like Trumpy has to avoid paying.
Alex Jones to pay $45m in punitive damages along with the $4m damages. Almost $50m in total. That'll soften his cough, the absolute fucking c*nt.
That's the figure we're waiting for. As usual everything needs contextualising and considering before people bleat.
But in context, considering his wealth I'd say that is far to low. Insulting in fact.

Lets hope he can't claim the majority of it back from his incompetent lawyers.

And just to pin point in history we'll name him, Alex Jones from Infowars is a lying, perjuring obnoxious fat c*nt.
He can simply declare bankruptcy like Trumpy has to avoid paying.

He's already declared bankruptcy.

That's the figure we're waiting for. As usual everything needs contextualising and considering before people bleat.
But in context, considering his wealth I'd say that is far to low. Insulting in fact.

Lets hope he can't claim the majority of it back from his incompetent lawyers.

And just to pin point in history we'll name him, Alex Jones from Infowars is a lying, perjuring obnoxious fat c*nt.


This is only 1 of 4 lawsuits by the families.

I think the punitive damages limit might be an issue if it's only $750,000
He's already declared bankruptcy.

This is only 1 of 4 lawsuits by the families.

I think the punitive damages limit might be an issue if it's only $750,000
Wasn't aware of that to be honest mate.
Wasn't aware of that to be honest mate.

I think he only filed it last week or so, it came up during the trial. I think it was last Tuesday or somewhere around then. Then he went on his show apparently telling everyone it was a ploy to not pay up.

https://www.texastribune.org/2022/07/30/alex-jones-company-bankruptcy/
I think he only filed it last week or so, it came up during the trial. I think it was last Tuesday or somewhere around then. Then he went on his show apparently telling everyone it was a ploy to not pay up.

https://www.texastribune.org/2022/07/30/alex-jones-company-bankruptcy/
As I've said, he'll have no shortage of wealthy backers willing to foot the bill for him.
As I've said, he'll have no shortage of wealthy backers willing to foot the bill for him.

If it's $200m then no, if it's $5mil then he can cover that and more in 1 donation.
If it's $200m then no, if it's $5mil then he can cover that and more in 1 donation.
Don't underestimate how many billionaires would contribute to such a person as he furthers their agenda, rather than just using the money in aid for people in need, The US is a different planet than the rest of us.
Don't underestimate how many billionaires would contribute to such a person as he furthers their agenda, rather than just using the money in aid for people in need, The US is a different planet than the rest of us.

Ain't that the truth.

I dunno I just can't see them (RW Nationalist) giving away $200m. They love money. I don't think they'd get the return they might be thinking of, then again never put it past them. So who knows.
