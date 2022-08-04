Alex Jones to pay $45m in punitive damages along with the $4m damages. Almost $50m in total. That'll soften his cough, the absolute fucking c*nt.
That's the figure we're waiting for. As usual everything needs contextualising and considering before people bleat.
But in context, considering his wealth I'd say that is far to low. Insulting in fact.
Lets hope he can't claim the majority of it back from his incompetent lawyers.
And just to pin point in history we'll name him, Alex Jones from Infowars is a lying, perjuring obnoxious fat c*nt.