« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 143810 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm
You mean, there is a new trial for that, or just a new deliberation over the amount?

There's a new trial (same jurors) tomorrow, only 1 witness and then the jury goes to deliberate the amount again.

The witness is an economic expert who will testify to what Jones is currently worth.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 10:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm
There's a new trial (same jurors) tomorrow, only 1 witness and then the jury goes to deliberate the amount again.

The witness is an economic expert who will testify to what Jones is currently worth.
Cheers.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:32:46 pm
$4mil is the verdict against Alex Jones.

What a fucking joke.

He makes that in 3 weeks.

Over 10 years of spreading lies and misinformation about dead children affecting the parents in ways that can't even be fathomed and $4m. Fucking country.

Hopefully punitive damages are a lot more in the next trail.

$4m minimum,expected to rise tomorrow and remember that this is just 1 of the families of the Children and teachers.


He is fucked.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm
$4m minimum,expected to rise tomorrow and remember that this is just 1 of the families of the Children and teachers.

He is fucked.

I know but it's still a very low amount for what he's done. Plus he'll tie it up in litigation for years.

Ugh just disappointed, I thought it was going to be a lot more. Specially the way he and his lawyers have acted. It's beyond comprehension. Everyday is a new thing, I mean he's been spouting off about how the judge is linked to paedophilia groups and the court case is a literal scripted event. He's learned nothing and cares nothing.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,402
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 08:46:20 am »


Not sure if anyone has put Jon Ronson`s stories about Alex Jones up before, my memory is mince.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/audio/2022/apr/29/jon-ronson-on-the-fall-of-alex-jones-politics-weekly-america


Let`s hope the trove of text messages has wider implications for the obese orange oaf.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 