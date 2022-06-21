« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 139223 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2680 on: June 21, 2022, 01:41:52 am »
Quote from: nozza on June 16, 2022, 10:46:50 pm
At the very least he won't be able to run again after these hearings. Today was a turning point for me, always thought he would get off without any accountability but the way they are laying this all out I am starting to beleive that their will be no alternative but to bring criminal charges.
You can run for president from jail or prison It happened before. House and/or Senate would have disqualify him from office
http://www.u-s-history.com/pages/h890.html
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2681 on: June 22, 2022, 08:49:42 am »
Would be gold if there's something hard in this footage and it destroys him.

Quote
Trump aides shocked by revelation of unseen documentary subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee: What the f*** is this?

Many of Mr Trumps top officials had no idea the documentary was being made

Former President Donald Trump's aides were reportedly blindsided when the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot revealed it had subpoenaed a documentary filmmaker who had extensive access to Mr Trump and his inner circle ahead of the January 6 insurrection.

British documentary filmmaker Alex Holden had been documenting Mr Trump and his family in the months leading up to the Capitol riot. Mr Holden revealed on Tuesday that his footage was requested by the House January 6 committee.

According to Politico, which first reported the story, the subpoena asks for his raw footage taken on 6 January, any raw footage from interviews he conducted between September 2020 and the present day with Mr Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner.

It also asks for raw footage "pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The subpoena reportedly caught Mr Trump's former aides off-guard.

"What the f*** is this?" a former top Trump 2020 official reportedly told Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

According to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, a "very small group of people had knowledge of this documentary project, and a lot of Trump advisers were surprised to see it existed this morning ... senior campaign officials were unaware of the project, according to one former official."

Rolling Stone also reported that other senior officials were just learning of the documentary Tuesday morning as a result of the Politico story.

Mr Holder said he intended to cooperate fully with the select committee.

When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress, he said. "As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately. We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating."

According to Mr Holden, the documentary  titled Unprecedented  was bought last year by a major streaming service and will reportedly be released as a 3-part series this summer. He noted in his statement that he was not paid by Mr Trump, his family, or his staff and that he maintained total editorial control over the project.

The hearing continued today, with the House Select Committee advancing evidence that Mr Trump and his top officials attempted to use an "alternate electors" scheme to keep him in office.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-aides-shocked-documentary-subpoena-b2106297.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2682 on: June 22, 2022, 04:07:40 pm »
even if they had the most damning criminal things on tape, it wouldn't change the republicans position. they are way too far down the hole. theyll just ignore, downplay, and if all else fails yell conspiracy/deep fakes or some bullshit.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,500
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2683 on: June 22, 2022, 08:24:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 22, 2022, 08:49:42 am
Would be gold if there's something hard in this footage and it destroys him.

'top Trump' has a certain ring to it don't you think? Be interesting to see if Trump gets Trumped on this one.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2684 on: June 23, 2022, 03:42:42 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 22, 2022, 08:49:42 am
Would be gold if there's something hard in this footage and it destroys him.

I did raise an eyebrow at this news. The only hope that I see is something coming out that could be actionable by the judiciary which is a very dim hope. Nothing will happen to him in a political process regardless of the content of the documentary, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,215
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2685 on: June 23, 2022, 07:13:40 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on June 22, 2022, 04:07:40 pm
even if they had the most damning criminal things on tape, it wouldn't change the republicans position. they are way too far down the hole. theyll just ignore, downplay, and if all else fails yell conspiracy/deep fakes or some bullshit.

Most of them are already using the Tory card: its time to move on & draw a line under things, its in the past, why are we wasting tax payers money on this?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2686 on: June 23, 2022, 10:41:22 pm »
Logged

Online nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2687 on: June 23, 2022, 11:02:15 pm »
Just going to get harder and harder for GOP leadership to ignore and keep the lie up.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,385
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2688 on: June 23, 2022, 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: nozza on June 23, 2022, 11:02:15 pm
Just going to get harder and harder for GOP leadership to ignore and keep the lie up.


Not really, they can just keep saying it's a witch hunt and one sided. It's up to the voters though, if the hearings can turn a few people away from trump then it's a win. But again that depends on how many people are actually watching the hearings.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,338
  • Truthiness
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
Fairly explosive testimony from ex-Chief of Staff aide Cassidy Hutchison today.

 Cassidy Hutchinson: I remember Pat Cipollone saying, "They're literally calling for the VP to be F'ing hung." 

Mark Meadows said, "You heard him (Trump), Pat.  He thinks Mike deserves it.  He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong."

Pat said, "This is F'ing crazy."

***
Wow: Hutchinson just testified that when Trump was told he wasn't going to the Capitol, he tried to grab the steering wheel of the Beast [Presidential limo]. When his USSS detail stopped him, Trump allegedly reached toward his detail lead Bobby Engel's throat.

***
Meanwhile: when Trumps own AG publicly conceded there was no evidence to suggest the election was swung by fraud, Trump smashed his dinner plate against the wall, leaving ketchup dripping on the walls of the White House.

***
Meanwhile:
@jaketapper
Cheney: Do you believe the violence on January 6 was justified morally?

[General Mike] Flynn: takes the 5th

Cheney: Do you believe the violence on January 6 was justified legally?

Flynn: takes the 5th

Cheney: Do you believe in the peaceful transfer of power?

Flynn: takes the 5th

***
All sounds super coupy to me.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 