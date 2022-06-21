Fairly explosive testimony from ex-Chief of Staff aide Cassidy Hutchison today.



Cassidy Hutchinson: I remember Pat Cipollone saying, "They're literally calling for the VP to be F'ing hung."



Mark Meadows said, "You heard him (Trump), Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong."



Pat said, "This is F'ing crazy."



***

Wow: Hutchinson just testified that when Trump was told he wasn't going to the Capitol, he tried to grab the steering wheel of the Beast [Presidential limo]. When his USSS detail stopped him, Trump allegedly reached toward his detail lead Bobby Engel's throat.



***

Meanwhile: when Trumps own AG publicly conceded there was no evidence to suggest the election was swung by fraud, Trump smashed his dinner plate against the wall, leaving ketchup dripping on the walls of the White House.



***

Meanwhile:

@jaketapper

Cheney: Do you believe the violence on January 6 was justified morally?



[General Mike] Flynn: takes the 5th



Cheney: Do you believe the violence on January 6 was justified legally?



Flynn: takes the 5th



Cheney: Do you believe in the peaceful transfer of power?



Flynn: takes the 5th



***

All sounds super coupy to me.