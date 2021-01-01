See, I just can't fathom that...The freedom party, want democracy gone ?...for what.....a dictator. They have to come to thier senses at some point.



The Republican Party has decided that it knows best. They've decided the interests they represent trump (ahem) the will of the people, and that people themselves can't be relied upon to make the "correct" decision at the polls.They represent a minority of voters, and they (and their backers) fear a permanent lockout of power as the population inexorably moves to a more liberal political position. With a level playing field, they'd hold no influence at federal level, and they would struggle in several states they currently comfortably hold. So they're reduced to rigging things.The US is a big country, and it's impossible to keep everyone happy, and for everyone to feel they have a voice. Granting statehood to Washington and Puerto Rico would break the deadlock in the Democrats' favour, but clearly there are those even within the DNC who feel this would be a bad idea.