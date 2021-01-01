« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2680
Quote from: nozza
See, I just can't fathom that...The freedom party, want democracy gone ?...for what.....a dictator. They have to come to thier senses at some point.

The Republican Party has decided that it knows best. They've decided the interests they represent trump (ahem) the will of the people, and that people themselves can't be relied upon to make the "correct" decision at the polls.

They represent a minority of voters, and they (and their backers) fear a permanent lockout of power as the population inexorably moves to a more liberal political position. With a level playing field, they'd hold no influence at federal level, and they would struggle in several states they currently comfortably hold. So they're reduced to rigging things.

The US is a big country, and it's impossible to keep everyone happy, and for everyone to feel they have a voice. Granting statehood to Washington and Puerto Rico would break the deadlock in the Democrats' favour, but clearly there are those even within the DNC who feel this would be a bad idea.
KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2681
Its pretty sickening that the democrats dont have the balls to do what the republicans are happy to. I know it was ages ago but they specifically split Dakota up the gain extra senators. Why cant the democrats give two places statehood that actually need representation. Why cant they prosecute actual criminals? They are so weak. The GOP must just laugh at them.
Linudden

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2682
Quote from: KillieRed
Its pretty sickening that the democrats dont have the balls to do what the republicans are happy to. I know it was ages ago but they specifically split Dakota up the gain extra senators. Why cant the democrats give two places statehood that actually need representation. Why cant they prosecute actual criminals? They are so weak. The GOP must just laugh at them.

What states do you have in mind? If they split New York between a city state and the Upstate, the latter would be a Pennsylvania-like swing state and often elect Republican senators in spite of Buffalo and Rochester being in it. Rural GOP turnout is depressed in statewide elections in blue states due to the inevitability factor. If you split California between a coastal Diego-LA-Bay part and one inland/northern part, similar things could happen. Deduct Portland from the equation and Oregon is a swing state. It's not easy to make that work in the first place when you're an urban party.
Elmo!

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2683
Quote from: Linudden
What states do you have in mind? If they split New York between a city state and the Upstate, the latter would be a Pennsylvania-like swing state and often elect Republican senators in spite of Buffalo and Rochester being in it. Rural GOP turnout is depressed in statewide elections in blue states due to the inevitability factor. If you split California between a coastal Diego-LA-Bay part and one inland/northern part, similar things could happen. Deduct Portland from the equation and Oregon is a swing state. It's not easy to make that work in the first place when you're an urban party.

I think Killie was referring  to DC and Puerto Rico.
Linudden

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2684
I tend to believe there are kinds of gridlock to be used against territories becoming states. For one, every single Republican state would launch legal challenges against statehoods for new territories, whereas dividing existing states is a lot easier.
