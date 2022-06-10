Yeah I understand that, but honestly it just makes it all the more pointless. I dunno it just feels like an PR exercise at this point, if literally nothing is going to come out of this.



In the past, these activities could at least help shape public opinion. In these times, it's unlikely to have much of an effect. The problem is, politicians still play by those rules (and not the rules set forth by Trump with opinions amplified through social media). It isn't Watergate anymore.With inflation continuing to be high and a recession on the horizon (possibly technically confirmed by end of this month), voters, who are already hyper-partisan, are unlikely to be swayed.So while procedurally speaking, things might make sense, and these hearings historically do help shape opinion, 2022 is very different, and I can definitely understand why it all looks meaningless if it doesn't end up with Trump and his cabal with criminal charges.