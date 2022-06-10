« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 136916 times)

Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2640 on: June 10, 2022, 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June 10, 2022, 06:34:35 pm
Didn't they receive a bunch of upfront funding that massively overinflated the share prices or something? I confess to not remotely understanding the world of imaginary finances but I remember people being shocked at the level of investment for a company that (at that time) had no product.

Or was that some other Trump grift?

Yes and yes. I think the company might actually have been sold, but I've not been keeping track.
Logged
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2641 on: June 10, 2022, 07:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 10, 2022, 06:26:54 pm
The gist I got is that they cash in early and get out, leaving everyone at the bottom to deal with the losses. I heard it was something akin to a pyramid scheme.

exactly this.
Logged
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2642 on: June 10, 2022, 11:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 10, 2022, 04:48:36 pm
I could open it fine and I'm in Yurp..

It may have been my work network being wiser than me.
Logged
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2643 on: June 11, 2022, 02:03:44 am »
Ivanka Trump says she does not believe fathers claim 2020 election was stolen

Ex-presidents daughter tells House January 6 panel she accepted William Barrs view that voter fraud claims had zero basis

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/09/ivanka-trump-election-not-stolen-testimony

Sounds like she's distancing herself so she can have a run for POTUS in the future.
Logged
Offline dalarr

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2644 on: June 12, 2022, 11:11:38 am »
You know shell claim the opposite at her first rally. The election was stolen! Elect me and I will set the record straight!
I actually felt nauseous writing her first rally»
Logged

Offline Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2645 on: June 12, 2022, 09:59:33 pm »
Apparently, Trump is legally required to use "Truth Social" several times a week, to keep the investors on board. :lmao
Logged
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2646 on: June 13, 2022, 10:32:56 am »

And you know why he doesnt want to: the low number of users = low ratings to his tiny mind.

It`s like anything else, if he worked hard to promote it to his millions of followers then surely he could make a success out of it, but he`s unwilling to work hard on anything.
Logged
Online Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 12:51:22 pm »
What is the fucking point of the Jan 6th commission if not to pursue criminal charges against those that instigated the insurrection?

This is like the Mueller report all over again. FUCKING USELESS!!

Quote
The chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Monday night that the panel will not make any criminal referrals, even though its leaders have previously hinted at the possibility of doing so.

"Our job is to look at the facts and circumstances around January 6  what caused it  and make recommendations after that," Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters as he left the House chamber after the second day of public hearings by the panel.

When pressed on the matter and whether the committee had ruled out the possibility of referring criminal charges, particularly for former President Donald Trump, Thompson replied: "We dont have authority."

But the committee's vice chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., suggested later on Monday that a decision was not yet final.

"The committee has not issued a conclusion regarding potential criminal referrals. We will announce a decision on that at an appropriate time," she said in a statement on Twitter.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tweeted in a separate statement, that the committee "has yet to vote," on recommending criminal referrals.

"If criminal activity occurred, it is our responsibility to report that activity to the DOJ," she said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, one of three California Democrats on the committee, also weighed in during a CNN interview Monday when asked about Thompson's remarks, saying, We haven't had a discussion about that, so I dont know that the committee has reached a position on whether we make a referral or what the referrals might be, I thought we were deferring that decision until we concluded our investigation.

While Democrats have hoped the congressional hearings would lead to criminal prosecutions, making a criminal referral  instead of simply inspiring the Justice Department to act  comes with the risk of making the committee's entire investigation appear political.

Thompson's remarks on Monday contrast with earlier suggestions that criminal referrals might be on the table.

In an article published this year, Thompson told NBC News that the evidence gathered in 2021 pointed to Congress formally asking the Justice Department to use its work as the basis for prosecutions.

The potential for criminal referrals is there, he said.

More recently, in April, the committee's vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the panel had sufficient evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges, but cautioned that the panel had not made a decision about moving forward with it.

Its absolutely clear that what President Trump was doing  what a number of people around him were doing  that they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway, Cheney said during a CNN interview at the time, when asked her whether the committee had enough evidence for a criminal referral.

The committee has previously advanced measures to refer former Trump aides to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress charges over refusal to comply with subpoenas. Those referrals required a House vote before they could be sent to the Justice Department.

Thompson said the committee demonstrated through pre-recorded video interviews how key figures in Trumps orbit had told him he lost the election early on, but that he had continued to promote the stolen election lie to their fundraising apparatus.

Supporters were urged to donate to Trumps election defense fund but the committee said it found no such committee or fund existed. Instead, much of the $250 million raised went to Trumps new super PAC, called the Save America PAC, launched just the days after the election.

Thompson's comments put more pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland, who might find himself facing the politically fraught decision of whether to pursue a criminal case against Trump. So far, there is nothing to suggest Trump has become a criminal target.
Logged

Online Machae

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 01:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:51:22 pm
What is the fucking point of the Jan 6th commission if not to pursue criminal charges against those that instigated the insurrection?

This is like the Mueller report all over again. FUCKING USELESS!!


People were saying that once he's out of office, seal indictments are ready to go, to these things takes time. Mueller report was a wash out, this one will probably be too.

I'm almost convinced, nothing will happen to him, or any higher ups in the Republican party. Then they will probably win the next election and cycle repeats
Logged

Online Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 01:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:02:06 pm
People were saying that once he's out of office, seal indictments are ready to go, to these things takes time. Mueller report was a wash out, this one will probably be too.

I'm almost convinced, nothing will happen to him, or any higher ups in the Republican party. Then they will probably win the next election and cycle repeats

It's so frustrating though, why even do these things and then do nothing about the results???
Logged

Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 03:22:19 pm »
Its all down to AG Garland & the DoJ. The 1/6 committee have actually pointed out crimes in public heavily suggesting that something is done about it. They have no legal power to pursue some things as we have seen with the blanket ignoring of their subpoenas. Its Garland who looks weak & the DoJ that seem hesitant to pursue political targets. Very frustrating, yes, but do you want Biden to direct Garland as Trump did with his AGs?
Logged
Online Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 04:18:27 pm »
Yeah I understand that, but honestly it just makes it all the more pointless. I dunno it just feels like an PR exercise at this point, if literally nothing is going to come out of this.
Logged

Online skipper757

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 04:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:18:27 pm
Yeah I understand that, but honestly it just makes it all the more pointless. I dunno it just feels like an PR exercise at this point, if literally nothing is going to come out of this.

In the past, these activities could at least help shape public opinion.  In these times, it's unlikely to have much of an effect.  The problem is, politicians still play by those rules (and not the rules set forth by Trump with opinions amplified through social media).  It isn't Watergate anymore.

With inflation continuing to be high and a recession on the horizon (possibly technically confirmed by end of this month), voters, who are already hyper-partisan, are unlikely to be swayed.

So while procedurally speaking, things might make sense, and these hearings historically do help shape opinion, 2022 is very different, and I can definitely understand why it all looks meaningless if it doesn't end up with Trump and his cabal with criminal charges.
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 05:38:50 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:22:19 pm
Its all down to AG Garland & the DoJ. The 1/6 committee have actually pointed out crimes in public heavily suggesting that something is done about it. They have no legal power to pursue some things as we have seen with the blanket ignoring of their subpoenas. Its Garland who looks weak & the DoJ that seem hesitant to pursue political targets. Very frustrating, yes, but do you want Biden to direct Garland as Trump did with his AGs?
That's not true.
Quote
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contempt_of_Congress#Procedures

Procedures

Following the refusal of a witness to produce documents or to testify, the committee is entitled to report a resolution of contempt to its parent chamber. A committee may also cite a person for contempt but not immediately report the resolution to the floor. In the case of subcommittees, they report the resolution of contempt to the full committee, which then has the option of rejecting it, accepting it but not reporting it to the floor, or accepting it and reporting it to the floor of the chamber for action. On the floor of the House or the Senate, the reported resolution is considered privileged and, if the resolution of contempt is passed, the chamber has several options to enforce its mandate.

Inherent contempt

Under this process, the procedure for holding a person in contempt involves only the chamber concerned. Following a contempt citation, the person cited is arrested by the Sergeant-at-Arms for the House or Senate, brought to the floor of the chamber, held to answer charges by the presiding officer, and then subjected to punishment as the chamber may dictate (usually imprisonment for punishment, imprisonment for coercion, or release from the contempt citation).[16]

Concerned with the time-consuming nature of a contempt proceeding and the inability to extend punishment further than the session of the Congress concerned (under Supreme Court rulings), Congress created a statutory process in 1857. While Congress retains its "inherent contempt" authority and may exercise it at any time, this inherent contempt process was last used by the Senate in 1934, in a Senate investigation of airlines and the U.S. Postmaster. After a one-week trial on the Senate floor (presided over by Vice President John Nance Garner, in his capacity as Senate President), William P. MacCracken Jr., a lawyer and former Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Aeronautics who was charged with allowing clients to remove or rip up subpoenaed documents, was found guilty and sentenced to 10 days imprisonment.[17]

MacCracken filed a petition of habeas corpus in federal courts to overturn his arrest, but after litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress had acted constitutionally, and denied the petition in the case Jurney v. MacCracken.[18][19]

Statutory proceedings

Following a contempt citation, the presiding officer of the chamber is instructed to refer the matter to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia;[20] according to the law it is the duty of the U.S. Attorney to refer the matter to a grand jury for action.

The criminal offense of contempt of Congress sets the penalty at not less than one month nor more than twelve months in jail and a fine of not more than $100,000 or less than $100.[9]

Civil procedures

Senate Rules authorize the Senate to direct the Senate Legal Counsel to file a civil action against any private individual found in contempt. Upon motion by the Senate, the federal district court issues another order for a person to comply with Senate process. If the subject then refuses to comply with the Court's order, the person may be cited for contempt of court and may incur sanctions imposed by the Court. The process has been used at least six times.
Clearly, those ignoring subpoenas should be arrested and jailed.
Logged
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 06:47:12 pm »
Have to say with what I've seen online in recent weeks, I just have one sentence regarding Ginni Thomas.

Impeach that MF.
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 07:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 06:47:12 pm
Have to say with what I've seen online in recent weeks, I just have one sentence regarding Ginni Thomas.

Impeach that MF.
Justice Thomas has to go - but will he? If Ginni Thomas is prosecuted and found guilty, then the pressure will be on. I hope that there is a smoking gun to implicate Justice Roberts, because this might be the only way he either resigns or is impeached.
Logged
Online nozza

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 09:59:07 pm »
I am getting a little hope back after todays Jan 6th commission meetings. It looks very much like they are laying it out for a criminal charge for trump and some of his aides.
Logged

Online Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 10:05:57 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 09:59:07 pm
I am getting a little hope back after todays Jan 6th commission meetings. It looks very much like they are laying it out for a criminal charge for trump and some of his aides.

I feel the exact opposite.

It'll all just get brushed away.

He'll skate free again like he always does. Hell he'll even run again in 2024 and win.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 10:13:03 pm »
Yeah. Trump will get off Scot free.  I will put money on him being present in the 2024 elections
Logged
Online nozza

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 10:46:50 pm »
At the very least he won't be able to run again after these hearings. Today was a turning point for me, always thought he would get off without any accountability but the way they are laying this all out I am starting to beleive that their will be no alternative but to bring criminal charges.

Logged

Online Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 10:54:32 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 10:46:50 pm
At the very least he won't be able to run again after these hearings. Today was a turning point for me, always thought he would get off without any accountability but the way they are laying this all out I am starting to beleive that their will be no alternative but to bring criminal charges.



How do you come to this conclusion?
Logged

Online nozza

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 11:05:34 pm »
I know that he can still run even if indicted. I just think that sooner, rather than later the republican party has to turn away from him.  Maybe 'won't be able ' was the wrong statement, more unlikely he will run. Cheney will come out of this very well, would not suprise me if she ran.
Logged

Online Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 11:10:09 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 11:05:34 pm
I know that he can still run even if indicted. I just think that sooner, rather than later the republican party has to turn away from him.  Maybe 'won't be able ' was the wrong statement, more unlikely he will run. Cheney will come out of this very well, would not suprise me if she ran.

I doubt even after this the GOP turn away from him. I mean they were all there when this went down and they still backed him. They know, they just don't care.

The only reason I see trump not running is because he wants to take as much money as humanely possible from the idiots for himself.
Logged

Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 11:19:14 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 09:59:07 pm
I am getting a little hope back after todays Jan 6th commission meetings. It looks very much like they are laying it out for a criminal charge for trump and some of his aides.
Yeah, Never followed todays hearings but watched a few people disusing what happened. all in agreement, some very powerful evidence today as these were people close to Trump not Democrats playing politics. all respected Republicans admitting Eastwood and others including Trump knew exactly what they were doing. they knew it was illegal. they knew they would loose 9-0 if it went to the Supreme court.
Logged
Online nozza

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 11:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:10:09 pm
I doubt even after this the GOP turn away from him. I mean they were all there when this went down and they still backed him. They know, they just don't care.

The only reason I see trump not running is because he wants to take as much money as humanely possible from the idiots for himself.

I think that the GOP are going to have to care though after the hearings. Most of the witness's up to now have been conservative, it will get to the point where they can no longer deny the lie like the have been doing. I don't think GOP will get the votes they think they will if they perpetuate after all has been heard and they will realize that at some point.
To be honest mate I had lost hope in this country ever pulling it around after the farce that Trump was, even more disgusted since Jan 6th and the denial by the G.O.P. but i am starting to think that good will hopefully prevail. For my kids sake I am still hoping.
Logged

Online Chakan

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 11:43:10 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 11:31:01 pm
I think that the GOP are going to have to care though after the hearings. Most of the witness's up to now have been conservative, it will get to the point where they can no longer deny the lie like the have been doing. I don't think GOP will get the votes they think they will if they perpetuate after all has been heard and they will realize that at some point.
To be honest mate I had lost hope in this country ever pulling it around after the farce that Trump was, even more disgusted since Jan 6th and the denial by the G.O.P. but i am starting to think that good will hopefully prevail. For my kids sake I am still hoping.

I hope you're right I really really do, but I think i've lost hope in this country ever doing what's right and honorable (at least until the current people in politics die off).
Logged
