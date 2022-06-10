« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 135849 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Quote from: Riquende on June 10, 2022, 06:34:35 pm
Didn't they receive a bunch of upfront funding that massively overinflated the share prices or something? I confess to not remotely understanding the world of imaginary finances but I remember people being shocked at the level of investment for a company that (at that time) had no product.

Or was that some other Trump grift?

Yes and yes. I think the company might actually have been sold, but I've not been keeping track.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Quote from: Red Berry on June 10, 2022, 06:26:54 pm
The gist I got is that they cash in early and get out, leaving everyone at the bottom to deal with the losses. I heard it was something akin to a pyramid scheme.

exactly this.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Quote from: Corkboy on June 10, 2022, 04:48:36 pm
I could open it fine and I'm in Yurp..

It may have been my work network being wiser than me.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Ivanka Trump says she does not believe fathers claim 2020 election was stolen

Ex-presidents daughter tells House January 6 panel she accepted William Barrs view that voter fraud claims had zero basis

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/09/ivanka-trump-election-not-stolen-testimony

Sounds like she's distancing herself so she can have a run for POTUS in the future.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
You know shell claim the opposite at her first rally. The election was stolen! Elect me and I will set the record straight!
I actually felt nauseous writing her first rally»
