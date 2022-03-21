MACON COUNTY, N.C. - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe into potential voter fraud by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after a Republican Western North Carolina district attorney passed the case on to the state.District Attorney Ashley Welch asked the North Carolina Department of Justice to consider the matter after she was contacted by media outlets about the Macon County voter registration of Meadows, a former top staffer for President Donald Trump and western NC congressman. Meadows, who was a key proponent of the court-rejected claims that widespread voter fraud cost Trump the election, registered and voted using the address of a single-wide Macon County mobile home where owners and neighbors say he never lived or visited.Attorney General Josh Stein's office said March 17 he had asked the SBI to look into Meadows' voter registration after Welch's request, according to DOJ spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed."Local district attorney Ashley Welch has referred this matter to the Department of Justice's Special Prosecutions Section, and we have agreed to her request. We have asked the SBI to investigate and at the conclusion of the investigation, we'll review their findings," Ahmed said.In a March 14 letter, Welch said that she would recuse herself from the matter. She noted that Meadows, a former congressman from the area, contributed to her campaign for DA and appeared in political ads endorsing her.She also said she had no knowledge of the case until it was reported in the media.Until being contacted by the media, I was unaware of any allegations of voter fraud surrounding Mark Meadows, she saidWelch's office released the letter March 17 and declined further comment.A spokesman for Meadows didnt immediately return a March 17 email seeking comment.WRAL-TV first reported that state authorities are investigating Meadows' voter registration.Public records show that Meadows is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election.Meadows listed a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, as his physical address on Sept. 19, 2020, while he was serving as Trumps chief of staff in Washington, D.C.Meadows later cast an absentee ballot for the general election by mail. Trump won the battleground state by just over 1 percentage point.The New Yorker, which first reported the questions about Meadows' voter registration, interviewed the current and former owner of the Scaly Mountain property. The previous owner said Meadows wife rented the property for two months at some point within the past few years but only spent one or two nights there. Neighbors said Meadows was never present, The New Yorker reported.Public records indicate Meadows registered to vote in Alexandria, Virginia, almost exactly one year after he registered in Scaly Mountain and just weeks before Virginias high-profile governors election last fall.Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election, as polls showed Trump trailing Joe Biden, and in the months following Trumps loss to suggest Biden was not the legitimate winner. He repeated those baseless claims that the election was stolen in his 2021 memoir.A black North Carolina woman who was prosecuted for voting while on probation for a felony has called for Meadows to face similar prosecution. Critics say the felon disenfranchisement law is racist with roots in the post Civil War era where whites in power sought to keep blacks from voting.https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/north-carolina-investigating-mark-meadows-for-alleged-voter-fraud/ar-AVjSFBocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Rudy Giuliani has shared another strange story from his time as Donald Trumps attorney, telling right-wing network Newsmax that the ex-president once threatened Vladimir Putin with a campaign of church bombings.Speaking to a panel of hosts, Mr Giuliani defended Mr Trumps repeated description of Vladimir Putins intellect and strategic nous words that the former presidents allies have distanced themselves from since the reality of the devastating attack on Ukraine became clear.Mr Giuliani made the remarks on the back of an exposition about how the war in Ukraine would never have happened and how the US would be energy independent if only the electorate had not been defrauded in voting for a lifetime criminal for president (simultaneously reiterating the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and seeming to imply Joe Biden did in fact win the popular vote).All this stuff about how he says Putins smart thats why hes a genius! Mr Giuliani said of Mr Trump, who recently admitted that he was surprised that Mr Putins military buildup on the Ukrainian border had been a prelude to striking some unspecified deal.Course he says hes smart. Hey, Vladimir, youre really really smart, and then hell go on and say He authorised me to say this, or I wouldnt say it, as his lawyer.So, he has a meeting with Putin and he tells him, theyre talking about Ukraine and he says, Vladimir, you shouldnt, like, attack Ukraine, cause then Im gonna well I never liked those big what are those things youve got in Moscow? Those big bubbles, those big gold bubbles. I never liked those things. So, Im going to have to blow em up.So, Putin says, Theyre churches. And he said, Oh, Vladimir. Dont tell me that about churches. Oh, come on. Churches? You can fool Bush, you cant fool me. Churches, you care about churches? Thats what hes like.He appeared to be referring to the distinctive onion domes associated with Orthodox churches, such as St Basils Cathedral in Moscows Red Square.This more-than-a-little-strange story shares some overlap with other reports of Mr Trumps conversations with Mr Putin, whom he spoke to many times while in office including with only a translator present, a situation that alarmed many of his advisers and diplomats.Mr Trumps indiscretions with the Putin government also extended beyond the Russian president himself. In one incident, he hosted foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and then Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak in the Oval Office with a Russian news photographer but no American journalists. In the course of their meeting, which took place the day after Mr Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the then-president apparently shared with him what may have been classified information about military operations in Syria.https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/giuliani-says-trump-threatened-to-blow-up-russia-s-churches-in-putin-call/ar-AAVkcC2?ocid=msedgntp
Capitol rioter flees to Belarus. Maybe not strange how Trump nuts are drawn to dictatorships.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-60843262
Trump aide Manafort removed from plane to Dubai for revoked passport...https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-middle-east-miami-europe-paul-manafort-de557d1773a150fa975769d7216fa54f
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/23/donald-trump-crime-accusation-prosecutor-mark-pomerantzHe says he believes the new DA is acting in good faith by not pushing on with the prosecution. Hmmmmm.
Trump sues Hilary Clinton and a others on his enemies list.https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/24/trump-hillary-clinton-russia-lawsuit-2016-electionHe really wants to bring up his links to Russia at this point? Has Trumplethinskin finally gone mad and is making a Putin-like error of judgement? I for one would love to see this go to court, but it`s stupidity just makes me think there must be something more to it. Right?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ginni-thomas-clarence-wife-mark-meadows-texts-2020-election-overturn/.Anyone surprised,nah? Anything gonna happen,any time soon? Rich people are so great.
This is an interesting one to follow. Particularly since her husband has disappeared in to hospital. More yet to be revealed about her pernicious and treasonous actions, but I'd love sufficient information to emerge for the judge to be impeached. It'll never happen like.It just illustrates how broad the evilness is on the right side of US politics.
Agree with everything else but he's out of hospital, as of today I think
Can't remember which video it was, but it seems he's being pressured to resign, under threat of impeachment if he doesn't. I imagine that will be as successful as the last two impeachments.
A Manhattan judge demanded the Trump Organization comply Monday with imminent deadlines as a company lawyer lamented the state Attorney Generals probe had tentacles everywhere.Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered the Trump Org comply with New York AG Tish James subpoenas for electronic evidence by April 29.In the meantime, the judge said a digital forensics firm helping the Trump Org turn over evidence to the AG must deliver detailed weekly reports pinpointing which devices have been searched and which are left.I want specific information about these searches. I want detailed reports, said Engoron.Were winding down this whole investigation, the judge added. We can all agree we want this to end at some point for numerous reasons.Engorons clerk said the bare bones reports HaystackID compiled thus far gave no indication how close the Trump Org was to turning over all relevant evidence.Lawyers from the Attorney Generals office said theyd waited more than two years for Trump, his company and his kids to comply with demands for evidence.Trumps lawyers insisted the AG left no stone unturned.Your honor, weve produced 900,000 documents, six million pages, provided by more than 100 witnesses, said Trump Org lawyer Larry Rosen said.This is not something we want to delay, but their investigation just continues to grow and expand. The tentacles are everywhere.James long-running civil probe is examining whether Trump and his company manipulated the value of properties to tax authorities, lenders, and insurers to enrich themselves with favorable loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions, according to court filings.The probe could result in a civil lawsuit against Trump, his company, and his adult children, who have appealed Engorons ruling allowing James to question them under oath.Assistant Attorney General Austin Thompson said an agreement between the two sides expires on April 30, underscoring the urgency of the court-ordered deadlines. After that date, new legal issues could arise about bringing certain civil charges.Thompson anticipated the parties would be litigating other statutes of limitations deadlines high and low.Theres no one event, Thompson said. There are different courses of conduct.https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-org-lawyer-laments-n-y-ag-probe-has-tentacles-everywhere-as-judge-tightens-deadlines/ar-AAVB0e8?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=1651c01229104573b63fdb2c0629c032
