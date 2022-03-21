TOMMY SMITH: Joe Fagan was strapping my leg . Shanks said, 'What the hell are you doing?' I said, 'I want to play, Joe's strapping my leg.' He said, 'Don't be daft. You're not playing. Get off that table!' I said , 'I am playing. It's my leg.' He answers back, 'It's not YOUR bloody leg. It's LIVERPOOL'S leg. And you're bloody not playing!"