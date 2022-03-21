« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
March 21, 2022, 07:02:11 pm
USA TODAY
North Carolina investigating Mark Meadows for alleged voter fraud
Associated Press and Joel Burgess - 39m ago

Quote
MACON COUNTY, N.C. - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe into potential voter fraud by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after a Republican Western North Carolina district attorney passed the case on to the state.

District Attorney Ashley Welch asked the North Carolina Department of Justice to consider the matter after she was contacted by media outlets about the Macon County voter registration of Meadows, a former top staffer for President Donald Trump and western NC congressman.

Meadows, who was a key proponent of the court-rejected claims that widespread voter fraud cost Trump the election, registered and voted using the address of a single-wide Macon County mobile home where owners and neighbors say he never lived or visited.

Attorney General Josh Stein's office said March 17 he had asked the SBI to look into Meadows' voter registration after Welch's request, according to DOJ spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed.

"Local district attorney Ashley Welch has referred this matter to the Department of Justice's Special Prosecutions Section, and we have agreed to her request. We have asked the SBI to investigate and at the conclusion of the investigation, we'll review their findings," Ahmed said.

In a March 14 letter, Welch said that she would recuse herself from the matter. She noted that Meadows, a former congressman from the area, contributed to her campaign for DA and appeared in political ads endorsing her.

She also said she had no knowledge of the case until it was reported in the media.

Until being contacted by the media, I was unaware of any allegations of voter fraud surrounding Mark Meadows, she said

Welch's office released the letter March 17 and declined further comment.

A spokesman for Meadows didnt immediately return a March 17 email seeking comment.

WRAL-TV first reported that state authorities are investigating Meadows' voter registration.

Public records show that Meadows is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

Meadows listed a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, as his physical address on Sept. 19, 2020, while he was serving as Trumps chief of staff in Washington, D.C.

Meadows later cast an absentee ballot for the general election by mail. Trump won the battleground state by just over 1 percentage point.

The New Yorker, which first reported the questions about Meadows' voter registration, interviewed the current and former owner of the Scaly Mountain property. The previous owner said Meadows wife rented the property for two months at some point within the past few years but only spent one or two nights there. Neighbors said Meadows was never present, The New Yorker reported.

Public records indicate Meadows registered to vote in Alexandria, Virginia, almost exactly one year after he registered in Scaly Mountain and just weeks before Virginias high-profile governors election last fall.

Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election, as polls showed Trump trailing Joe Biden, and in the months following Trumps loss to suggest Biden was not the legitimate winner. He repeated those baseless claims that the election was stolen in his 2021 memoir.

A black North Carolina woman who was prosecuted for voting while on probation for a felony has called for Meadows to face similar prosecution. Critics say the felon disenfranchisement law is racist with roots in the post Civil War era where whites in power sought to keep blacks from voting.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/north-carolina-investigating-mark-meadows-for-alleged-voter-fraud/ar-AVjSFBocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 09:11:19 am
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/21/politics/trump-appeal-ny-attorney-general-investigation-depositions/index.html

"I want immunity. I was just the coffee boy, sometimes a hamberder delivery. Don Jr's name is on everything'
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
The Independent
Giuliani says Trump threatened to blow up Russias churches in Putin call
Andrew Naughtie - 16h ago
Quote

Rudy Giuliani has shared another strange story from his time as Donald Trumps attorney, telling right-wing network Newsmax that the ex-president once threatened Vladimir Putin with a campaign of church bombings.

Speaking to a panel of hosts, Mr Giuliani defended Mr Trumps repeated description of Vladimir Putins intellect and strategic nous  words that the former presidents allies have distanced themselves from since the reality of the devastating attack on Ukraine became clear.

Mr Giuliani made the remarks on the back of an exposition about how the war in Ukraine would never have happened and how the US would be energy independent if only the electorate had not been defrauded in voting for a lifetime criminal for president (simultaneously reiterating the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and seeming to imply Joe Biden did in fact win the popular vote).

All this stuff about how he says Putins smart  thats why hes a genius! Mr Giuliani said of Mr Trump, who recently admitted that he was surprised that Mr Putins military buildup on the Ukrainian border had been a prelude to striking some unspecified deal.

Course he says hes smart. Hey, Vladimir, youre really really smart, and then hell go on and say  He authorised me to say this, or I wouldnt say it, as his lawyer.

So, he has a meeting with Putin and he tells him, theyre talking about Ukraine and he says, Vladimir, you shouldnt, like, attack Ukraine, cause then Im gonna  well I never liked those big  what are those things youve got in Moscow? Those big bubbles, those big gold bubbles. I never liked those things. So, Im going to have to blow em up.

So, Putin says, Theyre churches. And he said, Oh, Vladimir. Dont tell me that about churches. Oh, come on. Churches? You can fool Bush, you cant fool me. Churches, you care about churches? Thats what hes like.

He appeared to be referring to the distinctive onion domes associated with Orthodox churches, such as St Basils Cathedral in Moscows Red Square.

This more-than-a-little-strange story shares some overlap with other reports of Mr Trumps conversations with Mr Putin, whom he spoke to many times while in office  including with only a translator present, a situation that alarmed many of his advisers and diplomats.

Mr Trumps indiscretions with the Putin government also extended beyond the Russian president himself. In one incident, he hosted foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and then Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak in the Oval Office with a Russian news photographer but no American journalists. In the course of their meeting, which took place the day after Mr Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the then-president apparently shared with him what may have been classified information about military operations in Syria.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/giuliani-says-trump-threatened-to-blow-up-russia-s-churches-in-putin-call/ar-AAVkcC2?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 06:16:26 am
Capitol rioter flees to Belarus.  Maybe not strange how Trump nuts are drawn to dictatorships.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-60843262
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 06:45:10 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:16:26 am
Capitol rioter flees to Belarus.  Maybe not strange how Trump nuts are drawn to dictatorships.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-60843262

You couldn't make this shit up. Virtually the opposite to what every other person does fleeing persecution.
