Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2520 on: March 7, 2022, 04:59:28 pm
Quote from: John C on March  7, 2022, 04:51:00 pm
I know they've stepped down but where has it been confirmed the investigation has ended RB?

Glenn Kirschner mate:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOoe1wBZFgI&t=422s

Admittedly I didn't watch the whole thing, but the title was pretty telling.
Machae

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2521 on: March 7, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
Quote from: John C on March  7, 2022, 04:51:00 pm
I know they've stepped down but where has it been confirmed the investigation has ended RB?

Doesn't say its ended, but not enough ground to prosecute? (Not sure what that means other than the obvious)

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/06/politics/trump-manhattan-district-attorney-investigation/index.html
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2522 on: March 7, 2022, 08:08:51 pm
Quote from: Machae on March  7, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
Doesn't say its ended, but not enough ground to prosecute? (Not sure what that means other than the obvious)

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/06/politics/trump-manhattan-district-attorney-investigation/index.html
But, it would appear, the two lead prosecutors resigned in protest.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2523 on: March 7, 2022, 08:59:00 pm
Does anyone really believe that trump or any of his cronies will do jail time? Or even get stopped from running for office.It just seems complete lack of will power or action to do anything about any of em to me.
TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2524 on: March 7, 2022, 09:45:00 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March  7, 2022, 08:59:00 pm
Does anyone really believe that trump or any of his cronies will do jail time? Or even get stopped from running for office.It just seems complete lack of will power or action to do anything about any of em to me.

Too long now I think (Hope Im wrong) and it appears his appeal is not what it was among republicans. So becoming an irrelevance and obviously the focus now is on Russia.  Of course Trump still pops up periodically to embarrass himself and the party.  Maybe justice will find him eventually but who knows.
Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2525 on: March 7, 2022, 10:07:27 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March  7, 2022, 08:59:00 pm
Does anyone really believe that trump or any of his cronies will do jail time? Or even get stopped from running for office.It just seems complete lack of will power or action to do anything about any of em to me.

Personally, no, I don't think he'll ever be convicted of anything serious enough to warrant jail time. He's been in the game way too long to leave himself that exposed

I'm also not inclined to believe that Trump is in as much legal jeopardy as some political commentators and legal experts tend to portray

Its one thing to speculate and draw conclusions on a talk show, its another matter entirely to secure a conviction in a court of law

My guess is not only will he run in 2024, he'll also win. And I say that as someone who absolutely detests the guy

KMKYWAP

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2526 on: March 8, 2022, 12:22:56 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March  7, 2022, 10:07:27 pm
Personally, no, I don't think he'll ever be convicted of anything serious enough to warrant jail time. He's been in the game way too long to leave himself that exposed

I'm also not inclined to believe that Trump is in as much legal jeopardy as some political commentators and legal experts tend to portray

Its one thing to speculate and draw conclusions on a talk show, its another matter entirely to secure a conviction in a court of law

My guess is not only will he run in 2024, he'll also win. And I say that as someone who absolutely detests the guy

From everything I can gather the last thing he wanted was to win 2016, that's why he's under the legal scrutiny he's under now.
I'd be amazed if he runs again. As the conman he is he'll hint he is for a long as possible to fleece as much as possible from the cult.

If he does he'll get his arse handed to him again as more and more of his machinations are made public and he gets deeper into shit
Boston always unofficial

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2527 on: March 8, 2022, 06:20:28 pm
Hmm,https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/08/enrique-tarrio-jan-6-attack-00015138.Get all those proud boy fuckers just for making it a pain to wear black and yellow polo shirts!
KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2528 on: March 9, 2022, 09:28:57 am
Quote from: KMKYWAP on March  8, 2022, 12:22:56 pm
From everything I can gather the last thing he wanted was to win 2016, that's why he's under the legal scrutiny he's under now.
I'd be amazed if he runs again. As the conman he is he'll hint he is for a long as possible to fleece as much as possible from the cult.

If he does he'll get his arse handed to him again as more and more of his machinations are made public and he gets deeper into shit

The thing about him regaining the Presidency (despite the fact that he should be barred from the lowest public office) is that it gives him immunity from prosecution whilst he`s in charge, pardons for his friends, the chance for revenge and the ability to do the bidding of his financial backers. Therefore it must be very attractive to him. Plus he will be back in the limelight basking in what he believes is universal love if he "wins".
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2529 on: March 9, 2022, 09:36:57 am
Quote from: KillieRed on March  9, 2022, 09:28:57 am
The thing about him regaining the Presidency (despite the fact that he should be barred from the lowest public office) is that it gives him immunity from prosecution whilst he`s in charge, pardons for his friends, the chance for revenge and the ability to do the bidding of his financial backers. Therefore it must be very attractive to him. Plus he will be back in the limelight basking in what he believes is universal love if he "wins".

He'll have learned from his mistakes. He will surround himself with the very worst, most unquestioning and committed bastards to the cause. He will not leave office a second time so easily.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2530 on: March 9, 2022, 03:12:19 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on March  9, 2022, 09:28:57 am
The thing about him regaining the Presidency (despite the fact that he should be barred from the lowest public office) is that it gives him immunity from prosecution whilst he`s in charge, pardons for his friends, the chance for revenge and the ability to do the bidding of his financial backers. Therefore it must be very attractive to him. Plus he will be back in the limelight basking in what he believes is universal love if he "wins".

Prosecution for what though? This NY case is dead in the water and that seemed like the most clear-cut. It was at one point, but now I just don't think legal trouble is even a concern for him. What's left, that case in Georgia about the 'find me some more votes' call?

Somehow his garbled, hyperbolic and nonsensical way of speaking whereby he openly admits everything he's accused of works as a magical shield from prosecution. Add in his hoards of well-armed followers and the case he's built with them that everything is a political witch-hunt.

jambutty

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2531 on: March 9, 2022, 03:38:14 pm
Quote from: KMKYWAP on March  8, 2022, 12:22:56 pm
From everything I can gather the last thing he wanted was to win 2016, that's why he's under the legal scrutiny he's under now.
I'd be amazed if he runs again. As the conman he is he'll hint he is for a long as possible to fleece as much as possible from the cult.

If he does he'll get his arse handed to him again as more and more of his machinations are made public and he gets deeper into shit


^^^^^^^^^
KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2532 on: March 9, 2022, 03:47:15 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March  9, 2022, 03:12:19 pm
Prosecution for what though? This NY case is dead in the water and that seemed like the most clear-cut. It was at one point, but now I just don't think legal trouble is even a concern for him. What's left, that case in Georgia about the 'find me some more votes' call?

Somehow his garbled, hyperbolic and nonsensical way of speaking whereby he openly admits everything he's accused of works as a magical shield from prosecution. Add in his hoards of well-armed followers and the case he's built with them that everything is a political witch-hunt.

Future crimes? Crimes we don`t know about? It`s almost total immunity. I suspect there is something very wrong with the NY DA who supposedly dropped this case over the objections of colleagues. It`s happened there before.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2533 on: March 9, 2022, 05:49:13 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on March  9, 2022, 03:47:15 pm
Future crimes? Crimes we don`t know about? It`s almost total immunity. I suspect there is something very wrong with the NY DA who supposedly dropped this case over the objections of colleagues. It`s happened there before.

I don't think fear of prosecution is part of his calculus, is all I'm saying. I think that fear has passed. If he runs, and really tries to win (as opposed to just being in the spotlight), it'll just be because he wants it. What narcissistic egomaniac wouldn't?
jambutty

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2534 on: Yesterday at 03:21:55 pm
Business Insider
Trump said he's started DJing at Mar-a-Lago parties and loves to play 'Y.M.C.A.' and Broadway tunes
tporter@businessinsider.com (Tom Porter) - 1h ago

Trump frequently plays the track at rallies, with a meme of him dancing to it going viral in 2020.
Former President Donald Trump discussed his new sideline as a DJ for guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and revealed his top choice for getting people onto the dance floor.

In an interview with YouTubers the NELK Boys for their "Full Send Podcast," Trump discussed his enthusiasm for music.

"I've always had a high aptitude for music," he said. "But I love great music."

When asked what music he likes to play for guests at his resort, he said "I pick the ones I like." Trump said he is a big fan of Broadway tunes, namechecking "Phantom of the Opera" and "Les Misérables."

His top choice, though, was The Village People's 1978 hit "Y.M.C.A."

"You know what gets 'em rocking? 'Y.M.C.A.,'" Trump said. "'Y.M.C.A.,'" the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem. But 'Y.M.C.A.' gets people up, and it gets 'em moving."

"People love it when I do it," Trump said.

The interview confirms a tweet by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who posted and a note she said was sent to guests at Mar-a-Lago in February.

It said that "great music will be played during dinner of Friday and Saturday evenings, with President Trump playing the role of disc jockey."

Trump's fondness for "Y.M.C.A." should come as no surprise to those who follow his political rallies, where the disco anthem has got ample play time. A meme of Trump dancing to the track at various rallies went viral in 2020.

Some have remarked on the strangeness of Trump and the ultra-conservative MAGA movement embracing the track, widely interpreted to be about gay cruising in New York City (though one band member has denied this).

It was admitted to the Library of Congress collection of recordings deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" in 2020.

Trump is a disco veteran and attended legendary New York City nightclub Studio 54 as an upcoming business figure and media personality in the late '70s.

The band themselves have not taken issue with Trump's use of the track, in contrast with other artists who have threatened to take legal action over Trump's use of their work at rallies.

In a 2020 statement, the band said: "Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music.

"Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/trump-said-hes-started-djing-at-mar-a-lago-parties-and-loves-to-play-ymca-and-broadway-tunes/ar-AAUSYqZ?li=BBnb7Kz

I've always felt he'd most like to be a talk show host.

The fat fuck.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2535 on: Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
I've not been in this thread for a few weeks but after catching up, am totally depressed

I was sure the bastard and his scumbag spawn would get found guilty of something.

The ideal scenario would have been for them all to be imprisoned, with him having to watch his business empire get picked over by his rivals and his name removed from everything, then him die slowly and painfully in prison.

But I'd have settled for the corrupt, fat, orange c*nt never being able to hold any sort of public office ever again.



KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2536 on: Yesterday at 03:27:46 pm
Calling what Trump did dancing is a bit like saying he was a good President.
KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2537 on: Yesterday at 03:31:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
I've not been in this thread for a few weeks but after catching up, am totally depressed

I was sure the bastard and his scumbag spawn would get found guilty of something.

The ideal scenario would have been for them all to be imprisoned, with him having to watch his business empire get picked over by his rivals and his name removed from everything, then him die slowly and painfully in prison.

But I'd have settled for the corrupt, fat, orange c*nt never being able to hold any sort of public office ever again.

Hes just using all the old tactics: delay, delay, delay, counter-sue & payoff his accusers. All very depressing. I wouldnt mind seeing him just disappear one day like Jimmy Hoffa or Amelia Earhardt. I would even be content with him doing an Amin or Pinochet. It wouldnt solve everything, but it would be a good start.
jambutty

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2538 on: Yesterday at 03:35:42 pm
Business Insider
Ex-Trump national security advisor John Bolton says 'Putin saw Trump doing a lot of his work for him,' so he chose not to invade Ukraine
oseddiq@insider.com (Oma Seddiq) - Yesterday 6:10 PM

Bolton said it's one of the reasons that Putin did not invade Ukraine during Trump's time in office.
John Bolton, who served as President Donald Trump's national security advisor, on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't invade Ukraine while Trump was in office because "Putin saw Trump doing a lot of his work for him."

Bolton pointed to Trump's outspoken criticism of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the military and diplomatic alliance established in the wake of World War II.

"I think one of the reasons that Putin did not move during Trump's term in office was he saw the president's hostility of NATO. It was widely reported in American media," Bolton said during an interview with SiriusXM's Julie Mason. "And to Putin's mind, it's a binary proposition: a weaker NATO is a stronger Russia."

Bolton went on, "Putin saw Trump doing a lot of his work for him, and thought, maybe in a second term, Trump would make good on his desire to get out of NATO, and then it would just ease Putin's path just that much more."

Trump undermined NATO during his time in office. In 2018, he privately discussed withdrawing the United States from the alliance, raising concerns among national security officials.

Bolton, in remarks during a virtual event with The Washington Post on Friday, said that he believes Trump would have withdrawn from NATO if he had won a second term.

"I thought he put his foot over it, but at least he didn't withdraw then," Bolton said. "In a second Trump term, I think he may well have withdrawn from NATO. And I think Putin was waiting for that."

Bolton also told Vice last week that he doesn't think the former president would have stopped Putin if the Russian leader had invaded Ukraine while Trump was in office. His comments come as Trump has repeatedly said that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine had he been president and has criticized President Joe Biden over the US response to Russia.

Bolton served as Trump's national security advisor from 2018 to 2019, when Trump ousted him after the two repeatedly butted heads. Upon leaving the administration, he criticized Trump in his 2020 memoir and detailed several explosive claims about the former president, including that he wanted to "give personal favors to dictators he liked."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ex-trump-national-security-advisor-john-bolton-says-putin-saw-trump-doing-a-lot-of-his-work-for-him-so-he-chose-not-to-invade-ukraine/ar-AAUQiHN?li=BBnb7Kz
KMKYWAP

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2539 on: Yesterday at 03:49:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
I've not been in this thread for a few weeks but after catching up, am totally depressed

I was sure the bastard and his scumbag spawn would get found guilty of something.

The ideal scenario would have been for them all to be imprisoned, with him having to watch his business empire get picked over by his rivals and his name removed from everything, then him die slowly and painfully in prison.

But I'd have settled for the corrupt, fat, orange c*nt never being able to hold any sort of public office ever again.

The wheels of justice turn too slow and its frustrating as fuck but that's what the GOP and the cult want. They want people to lose hope.
Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2540 on: Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
I've not been in this thread for a few weeks but after catching up, am totally depressed

I was sure the bastard and his scumbag spawn would get found guilty of something.

I used to think exactly the same thing mate. It's not that long ago I was convinced Trump was destined for an orange suit and a prison cell. That was until I hit the brakes, stood back a bit, and started observing just how intoxicating American media actually is. It emotionally involves you in all kinds of fucked up ways

Meyers, Colbert, Maddow, O'Donnell, Scarborough, Cooper, Cuomo - I used to watch them all. I wouldn't turn them on to warm myself these days
Machae

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2541 on: Yesterday at 07:29:48 pm
Quote from: KMKYWAP on Yesterday at 03:49:58 pm
The wheels of justice turn too slow and its frustrating as fuck but that's what the GOP and the cult want. They want people to lose hope.


And control house and senate, then nothing will happen
KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2542 on: Yesterday at 08:41:22 pm
Its just the same as here: if you have money you have power & you can be untouchable.
fowlermagic

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2543 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm
There is no way an ex President will ever see jail as he could be caught selling state secrets to the Chinese and still get away with it. The Dems / Reps must have some agreement to never prosecute as they let him off the hook.
John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #2544 on: Today at 07:20:42 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
and started observing just how intoxicating American media actually is. It emotionally involves you in all kinds of fucked up ways
Yep, this is the mad bit mate. And I really wish it didn't. I saw a news clip yesterday in which that dogs-arse Lyndsey Graham said about Russia "Trump would have kicked his ass". It really isn't healthy listening, Lyndsey Graham is such a creepy shithouse who'll be a stain on US politics forever.

But then on this mornings Daily Beans I hear Merrick Garland says the January 6th investigation won't end until everyone is held accountable and I peg it merrily round Calderstones Park at half 6 in the morning   ;D
