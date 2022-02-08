« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 8, 2022, 11:37:47 pm
The New York Times
McConnell Denounces R.N.C. Resolution Censuring Jan. 6 Panel Members
Jonathan Weisman and Annie Karni - 2h ago

WASHINGTON  Senator Mitch McConnell, the minority leader, pushed back hard on Tuesday on the Republican Partys censure of Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and its characterization of Jan. 6 as legitimate political discourse, saying the riot was a violent insurrection.

The remarks from Mr. McConnell, the normally taciturn Kentucky Republican, added to a small but forceful chorus of G.O.P. lawmakers who have decried the action that the Republican National Committee took on Friday, when it officially rebuked Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation of the Jan. 6 attack, accusing them of persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.

Mr. McConnell repudiated that description, saying, We saw it happen. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. Thats what it was.

In the days since the Republican National Committee passed the resolution at its winter meeting in Salt Lake City, a handful of Republicans have criticized the move as everything from a political distraction to a shame on the party. Mr. McConnell was among the most blunt.

Traditionally, the view of the national party committees is that we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions on some issues, he told reporters in a choreographed statement after Senate Republicans closed-door weekly lunch. He added, The issue is whether or not the R.N.C. should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views of the majority. Thats not the job of the R.N.C.

The resolution, pushed by allies of former President Donald Trump, has disrupted efforts by congressional Republicans to focus on what they see as the failings of President Biden and the Democratic Party in an election year. At a news conference on Tuesday, House Republicans wanted to blame the president for a worsening crisis around fentanyl, but virtually every question was on the partys resolution.

Republicans have been very clear, we condemn the violence on Jan. 6. We also condemn the violence in 2020 as violent criminals attacked federal buildings including parts of Washington, D.C., said Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, the House Republican Conference chairwoman, equating racial justice protests with the deadly assault on the Capitol. She added that we believe the Jan. 6 commission is political theater about punishing partisan opponents.

Some Republicans feared that the partys censure of the only two Republicans who serve on the House inquiry into Jan. 6 could resurrect efforts by the Houses far-right wing to try to expel Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger from the House Republican Conference. That had been the original intention of the party officials who drafted the censure resolution, David Bossie and Frank Eathorne, and it initially called for that action.

But House Republicans emerged from a closed-door meeting on Tuesday morning with a clear talking point: The party should focus on ensuring that Ms. Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, does not win re-election to the House after this Novembers election. (Mr. Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, has already announced his retirement.)

People want them kicked out, said Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who led an effort last year to expel the two. But, she added, itd be really ridiculous to kick them out of the conference, but not work hard to make sure Liz Cheney is defeated.

Some Republicans defended the resolution by noting that it encapsulated the partys view of what had happened on Jan. 6.

Whatever you think about the R.N.C. vote, it reflects the view of most Republican voters, said Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri. In my state, its not helpful to have a bunch of D.C. Republicans commenting on the R.N.C.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/mcconnell-denounces-rnc-resolution-censuring-jan-6-panel-members/ar-AATCPcT?li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 9, 2022, 10:21:05 am
Republicans are bad enough: terrible economic policies & abhorrent social ones. This new lot are not Republicans, theyre full on Trumpzis, beholden to the dumbest narcissist in America. It beggars belief that we now see Mitt Romney & Liz Cheney as good conservatives by comparison.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 9, 2022, 03:39:54 pm
CNN
North Carolina elections board says it has power to disqualify Rep. Cawthorn from running over January 6
By Marshall Cohen and Ethan Cohen, CNN - 5h ago

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said on Monday that it has the power to block GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for reelection over his role in the January 6 insurrection -- an open legal question at the center of liberal-backed efforts to disqualify him from future office.

The bipartisan election board made the assertion in a court filing in a case Cawthorn brought against the board, hoping to shut down the constitutional challenge to his candidacy.

Liberal activists filed the challenge to his candidacy last month. Their argument revolves around the little-used "disqualification clause" of the US Constitution, which was ratified after the Civil War to prevent Confederate officials and those who supported "insurrection" from returning to office.

Efforts to reform 19th century law could decide who is president in 2024
Cawthorn, who has denied any wrongdoing regarding January 6, filed a federal lawsuit last week to shut down the challenge. The elections board, in its court filing, said his lawsuit is premature and should be dismissed. The board also said it has the power to disqualify candidates based on constitutional considerations, not just based on state laws.

"States have long enforced age and residency requirements, without question and with very few if any legal challenges," the board wrote. "The State has the same authority to police which candidates should or should not be disqualified per Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment."

The case is still pending in federal court. The state-level challenge to Cawthorn's candidacy was paused while North Carolina draws new congressional maps.

Liberal activists who have mounted the effort to disqualify his candidacy say Cawthorn stoked violence and aided the insurrectionists. Days before the attack on the US Capitol, he said it was "time to fight." And at the January 6, 2021, rally at the Ellipse, he railed against the "cowards" in Congress who planned to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/north-carolina-elections-board-says-it-has-power-to-disqualify-rep-cawthorn-from-running-over-january-6/ar-AATCVry?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz

This is the to way cancel all the seditious scumbags. 

Mitch would be able to get a couple of Repugs to vote with the Dems to ban anyone who has denied or assisted the insurrection from running for Federal office.  Then watch the pricks scurry.

A bill like that could pass it by voice vote.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 9, 2022, 04:11:13 pm
USA TODAY
The 'but Hillarys emails' crowd goes silent about Trumps document destruction
Opinion by Kurt Bardella - Yesterday 6:29 PM

Lets play a game. When did the following headlines run?

Documents Improperly Taken from White House to Archives.

National Archives had to retrieve White House records from private property.

If you didnt know any better, you might think they were from the 2016 presidential campaign.

Remember when, in October 2016, House Republicans launched a series of hearings attacking the then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over her emails?

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who now serves as the lead Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, fumed that Hillary Clinton gets treated different than anybody else. Another member of the panel stated, This is the reason for this hearing  the sloppiness, the messiness, and the ability for a secretary of State to do something that shouldnt have been done. Another Republican weighed in, I want to know about the destruction  the hammering of BlackBerrys. The panels chairman at the time, Jason Chaffetz, who can now be seen espousing self-righteous nonsense of Fox News, attacked Clinton, The secretary had a choice. She chose to not abide by the rules of the State Department.

And yet, here we are, in 2022 and we have:

The New York Times: Trump Gives Documents Improperly Taken from White House to Archives.

The Washington Post: National Archives had to retrieve Trump White House records from Mar-a-Lago.

And just for good measure, we have this gem from 2018 via Politico, Meet the guys who tape Trumps papers back together, and this piece from The Times in 2019: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Use Private Accounts for Official Business, Their Lawyer Says.

Thats right, from the same forces that brought you the chorus of Hillarys emails and the smash hit Lock Her Up comes a new spin on an old song, Do As I Say, Not As I Do.

As reported by The Post, The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved 15 boxes of documents and other items from former president Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago residence because the material should have been turned over to the agency when he left the White House, Archives officials said Monday.  The Archives has struggled to cope with a president who flouted document retention requirements and frequently ripped up official documents, leaving hundreds of pages taped back together  or some that arrived at the Archives still in pieces.

The Times reporting added, More recently, in response to the House select committee investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, Mr. Trumps former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, provided hundreds of pages of documents, some of which came from his personal cellphone. The committee said it had questions about why Mr. Meadows had used a personal cellphone, a Signal account and two personal Gmail accounts to conduct official business, and whether he had properly turned over all records from those accounts to the National Archives.

Bombshell revelations
Given these bombshell revelations, coupled with their concern for federal government record-keeping compliance, you would think Republicans would be foaming at the mouth, chanting Lock Him Up and calling for an immediate series of hearings and subpoenas to be issued to anyone who was a part of the Trump White House.

And yet, nothing. Crickets. Silence.

Jim Jordan isnt grand-standing on Fox News calling Donald Trump incompetent or a liar or absolutely wrong.

House Republicans arent clamoring for an FBI or Department of Justice investigation into the destruction of official records and use of personal devices.

The very Republicans who led the charge for investigations into Clintons emails dont have a damn thing to say about what Trump and other senior administration officials did in apparent violation of the Presidential Records Act (PRA).

The ball now falls into the court of congressional Democrats, specifically, those at the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has jurisdiction over the PRA. They may be inclined to just sit this one out and allow for the work of the Jan. 6 committee to unfold. But it is worth noting that at one point in time, Republicans in Congress had half a dozen committees investigating Clinton. They flooded the zone and held a tsunami of hearings over the course of five years. All of which was designed to injure the political fortunes of the Democratic front-runner for president.

During the Obama years, Republicans were fond of beginning their oversight hearings by reciting a mission statement: Our solemn responsibility is to hold government accountable to taxpayers, because taxpayers have a right to know what they get from their government. We will work tirelessly, in partnership with citizen-watchdogs, to deliver the facts to the American people and bring genuine reform to the federal bureaucracy.

I for one think its time Democrats used Republicans' own words against them and went to work.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/the-but-hillarys-emails-crowd-goes-silent-about-trumps-document-destruction/ar-AATD4wC?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnbfcL
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 10, 2022, 02:28:52 am
Somehow the National Archives finding classified documents and WH furniture at Mar-a-Lago isn't the least bit surprising.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 10, 2022, 03:10:28 am
Lock him up lock him up lock him up
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 10, 2022, 07:39:58 am
Newsweek
Trump's Impeachment Enemies Are Crushing His Fundraising Acolytes: Report
Alexandra Hutzler - Yesterday 6:08 PM

Donald Trump wants to oust the Republicans who voted to impeach him last year, but new filings show his preferred 2022 midterm election candidates are seriously lagging when it comes to raising money.

All six of the conservatives Trump has endorsed to take on the sitting members of Congress reported less in contributions in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the most recent campaign finance disclosures from the Federal Election Commission. This comes after Trump began pitting Republicans against each other in several states, a move some party strategists have warned could do more harm to the GOP than good.

Republicans who backed impeachment reported raising hundreds of thousands of dollars more than their challengers between October 1 and December 31, and entered the new year with more cash on handbad news for the former president in his pursuit to get revenge during the midterm election cycle.

Wyoming's Liz Cheney, one of the most outspoken conservative critics of Trump, raised more than $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. That's more than four times the amount Trump-backed Harriet Hageman brought in during that same period.

Cheney, who also is one of the two Republican lawmakers on the House committee investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, has a $4.7 million war chest compared to Hageman's $381,164.

In Michigan, Steve Carra and John Gibbsboth of Trump's picks were outraised by congressmen Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, respectively. Carra brought in $134,759 compared to Upton's $726,000. Meijer reported $529,464 compared to Gibbs' $104,466. Plus, Meijer and Upton both had more cash on hand at the end of the year.

South Carolina's Tom Rice, who just last week stood by his choice to vote yes on impeachment, outraised Trump-endorsed Russell Fry by roughly $30,000 last quarter. Rice ended the year with $1.9 million cash on hand compared to Fry's $327,250.

Joe Kent raised $219,000 less than Congresswoman Jaime Herrera-Beutler last quarter in Washington. Herrera-Beutler also boasts a 1.7 million war chest compared to Kent's $1 million.

The same pattern goes for the sole Senate race where Trump has endorsed a Republican primary challenger. Incumbent Lisa Murkowski raised $1.3 million last quarter, compared to Kelly Tshibaka's $601,705. Murkowski had more than $4 million in the bank at the end of the year, while Tshibaka had roughly $633,000.

These races could be shaken up by Peter Thiel, according to The New York Times, the tech billionaire who recently left Facebook's parent company Meta to reportedly support Trump-aligned politicians. Thiel has an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, and donated $1.25 million to Trump's campaign in 2016.

Thiel has already held a closed-door fundraiser for Hageman, Vanity Fair reported last month.

Experts previously told Newsweek that if Thiel gives generous donations, he may be able to "make a difference to the balance of spending in a few close races."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trumps-impeachment-enemies-are-crushing-his-fundraising-acolytes-report/ar-AATFrUf?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 11, 2022, 10:39:14 am
Flushing documents down the toilet in the Whitehouse?!?!  :o  What is he? Five?

All perfectly innocent of course.  Who of us hasn't flushed meaningless pieces of paper down the toilet instead of just throwing it out/recycling it?  It's the method of disposal of choice for large swathes of the population.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 11, 2022, 06:03:10 pm
Quote from: Kekule on February 11, 2022, 10:39:14 am
Flushing documents down the toilet in the Whitehouse?!?!  :o  What is he? Five?

All perfectly innocent of course.  Who of us hasn't flushed meaningless pieces of paper down the toilet instead of just throwing it out/recycling it?  It's the method of disposal of choice for large swathes of the population.


You really have to ask yourself what kind of man does such things? :lmao

This is how he runs his businesses. To think he might actually have a chance for re-election!  Garland has turned out to be a tepid, weak fool.
« Reply #2489 on: February 14, 2022, 10:51:47 pm »


Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 14, 2022, 11:35:20 pm
Wow, what a bit of a development although it's an odd letter. I'm not sure I've heard of the recipient. I wonder why it wasn't addressed to Alan Weisberg.
Anyway, it's a pity Deuce bank can't call in the $400m loan now.

That gif really made me chuckle :)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Insider
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says a Trump statement that suggested the execution of former Hillary Clinton campaign aides was 'right on target'
Alexandra Ma 22 hours ago

Trump reacted to a report saying the Clinton campaign hired a firm to access Trump Tower servers.
The former president said the allegations were crimes that "would have been punishable by death."
Jim Jordan echoed Trump's talking points, saying his statement was "right on target."

Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, was reacting to the 45th president's Saturday statement on a new court filing by the special counsel John Durham, reported by Fox News.

The filing said that former aides to Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid a tech company to access servers belonging to Trump Tower and afterward the Trump White House in an effort to find links to Russia.

In his Saturday statement, Trump said the filing "provides indisputable evidence" that the Clinton team spied on his campaign and presidency "in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia."

Trump and his allies have long said that the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation from 2017 to 2019 into his campaign's links to Russia was a "witch hunt."

"This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution," Trump said.

"In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death."

Jordan echoed Trump's talking points, telling Fox News on Sunday: "That is what is so frightening here. You had the government working with the Clinton campaign to go after the Republican Party's nominee for president to spy on that campaign."

Jordan didn't provide any proof of his assertion that the US government was involved.

"We've never seen anything like this in history. So President Trump's statement yesterday I think is right on target. This is truly unprecedented, truly something that has never happened in the history of our great country."

Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr in October 2020 to investigate the US government investigation of the Trump 2016 campaign's connections with Russia.

The Durham investigation has since become a popular talking point among conservatives.

https://www.businessinsider.com/jim-jordan-trump-right-on-target-suggest-executing-clinton-aides-2022-2
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 15, 2022, 11:10:17 am
The Daily Beast
Valentines Day Really Sucked for the Trump Organization
Jose Pagliery - Yesterday 9:43 PM

The Trump Organization on Monday was dragged back into a District of Columbia court case that seeks to hold it accountable for its role in more than a million dollars of misspent funds during former President Donald Trumps 2017 inauguration.

The development marked the second whopping punch against the ex-presidents corporate empire on Valentines Day, following news that the companys own accounting firm accused Trump of cooking up misleading financial statements.

The Trump Organization is now fighting a full-on multi-front war with prosecutors in Manhattan investigating tax fraud, in New York State investigating bank fraud, and in D.C. suing over alleged corrupt self-dealing with nonprofit money.

What caused the sudden shift in D.C.? A new judge who saw through a previous judges confounding error.

In November, D.C. Superior Court Judge José M. López appeared to ruin the local attorney generals investigation when he decided the case could proceedbut dropped the Trump Organization from the lawsuit. His odd reasoning was that Donald Trump Jr.s financier friend, Gentry Beach, had made a deal on behalf of the Trump Organization without the companys permission and therefore the company wasnt really at fault. In reality, Don Jr., Ivanka, and other staffers at the companys New York office were on a ton of the paperwork.

In that jaw-dropping decision, López ignored D.C. Attorney General Karl Racines request to get to the bottom of Gentrys role by subjecting him to sworn testimony and instead put the Trump Organization on an escape boat.

Joan Ruth Bader at two-years-old in 1935, at her home in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
As The Daily Beast reported last month, the Trump kids close involvement and the assignment of a new judge on the case offered a glimmer of hope to reverse that.

Indeed, Judge Yvonne Williams on Monday issued a ruling that zeroed in on the previous judges Catch-22.

It was erroneous for the court to rule against the district based on the districts failure to depose Mr. Beach when the Court had [withheld] ruling on the districts request to conduct that very discovery, Williams wrote.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our lawsuit is moving forward fully intact & full steam ahead. We sued the inaugural committee for misusing funds to enrich the Trump family. Now were going to trial, Racine wrote on Twitter shortly after the ruling.

Racine seeks to have the Trump Hotel D.C. pay back nearly $1 million in funds that were spent on what local government investigators describe as self-dealing by the incoming presidents adult kidsDon Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trumpto personally benefit themselves using money meant to celebrate the nations peaceful transfer of power. His idea is to set up a trust fund that would be diverted to another nonprofit actually engaging in charitable community work.

At the crux of that alleged scheme is an episode in which the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel, only to stiff the hotel when more than a dozen expected guests didnt show up. The company managed to dodge a credit collection agency and pushed off the $49,358 bill to the nonprofit presidential inaugural committee, the PIC.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/valentine-s-day-really-sucked-for-the-trump-organization/ar-AATR1LB?ocid=undefined
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2493 on: February 17, 2022, 05:17:18 pm »



Quote
Attorney Alina Habba was scolded by a judge on Thursday after she claimed that her client, former President Donald Trump, is part of a "protected class" because of his Republican ideology.

During a court hearing in New York, Trump attorneys tried to convince state Supreme Court Judge Arthur F. Engoron that members of the Trump family could not be subpoenaed in connection with allegations that their company illegally manipulated property valuations.

Habba told Engoron that Attorney General Letitia James is conducting an improper investigation into Trump because she does not like him.

"She has such disdain for this person because he was president, because he is Donald Trump and he could probably win again in '24," Habba said. "He has First Amendment rights. He's allowed to be a Republican."

The Trump attorney demanded to know if James is going to "go after" Hillary Clinton, citing claims that the former president was "spied" on.

"There's no viewpoint discrimination," Engoron said. "I'm just saying there is none."

"He's a protected class," Habba insisted.

"Ah!" the judge reacted. "What protected class is he a member of?"

"His political speech," Habba replied. "If he was not sitting as a Republican and was not a former president who might run again, this would not be happening. So she is discriminating against him for that."

The judge's clerk stopped Habbo to point out that term "protected class" is usually reserved for race, religion and sex discrimination.

"The traditional protected classes are race, religion, etc.," Engoron agreed. "Donald Trump doesn't fit that model. He's not being discriminated against based on race, is he? Or religion, is he? He's not a protected class. If Ms. James has a thing against him, OK, that's not in my understanding unlawful discrimination. He's just a bad guy she should go after as the chief law enforcement officer of the state."
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 17, 2022, 10:38:27 pm
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 18, 2022, 12:21:32 am
Quote from: TSC on February 17, 2022, 10:38:27 pm
Net closing in

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/02/17/politics/trump-subpoena-james-new-york-lawsuit/index.html
Am a bit confused over why they class the law suit being brought by the New York attorney general as a civil lawsuit?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 18, 2022, 08:02:14 am
Quote from: oldfordie on February 18, 2022, 12:21:32 am
Am a bit confused over why they class the law suit being brought by the New York attorney general as a civil lawsuit?

All I know off the top of my head is that there is a civil and a criminal investigation and that the AG is running the civil case.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 18, 2022, 08:19:41 am
Quote from: Red Berry on February 18, 2022, 08:02:14 am
All I know off the top of my head is that there is a civil and a criminal investigation and that the AG is running the civil case.

This is correct and Trumps (legal reps) concern is that whatever is disclosed as per the civil case will subsequently inform the criminal investigation.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 18, 2022, 01:31:53 pm
Business Insider
Trump claims all New York judges hate him after one ruled he and his kids can be deposed in investigation of business practices
sbaker@businessinsider.com (Sinéad Baker) - 2h ago

A Manhattan judge ruled Trump must sit for a deposition in the NY investigation into the Trump Organization.

In response, Trump claimed that all New York judges hate him.

"I can't get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary," he said.

A Manhattan judge ruled on Thursday that Trump and two of his adult children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., must sit for a deposition and provide personal business documents in New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-claims-all-new-york-judges-hate-him-after-one-ruled-he-and-his-kids-can-be-deposed-in-investigation-of-business-practices/ar-AAU1wWb?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 18, 2022, 09:45:59 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/18/donald-trump-classified-material-national-archives.

So when does somebody with some kinda power do something or they just gonna wait till he flies out on a vacation to Minsk.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 19, 2022, 12:25:21 am
Business Insider
Federal judge rules that Trump can be sued over the Capitol riot and does not have absolute immunity
ssheth@businessinsider.com (Sonam Sheth) - 2h ago

A federal judge ruled that Trump can be held civilly liable for the Capitol riot.
He also said Trump does not have absolute immunity from civil suits.

"The court well understands the gravity of its decision," the ruling said. "But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent."

Trump's speech before his supporters stormed the Capitol, during which he called on them to "fight like hell" against the 2020 election results, "can reasonably be viewed as a call for collective action," US District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in a 112-page ruling. He pointed to specific statements in which Trump used the word "we," including:

"We will not take it anymore."
"We will stop the steal."
"We will never give up."
"We will never concede."
"All Mike Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president."
"We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue."
The word "we" being "used repeatedly in this context implies that the President and rally-goers would be acting together toward a common goal," Mehta wrote. "That is the essence of a civil conspiracy."

The focus of Mehta's ruling were three civil lawsuits brought against Trump by Democratic lawmakers and Capitol Police officers who defended the building on January 6.

The judge ruled on Friday that Trump is not immune from the litigation and can be held accountable for his actions and statements related to the Capitol riot. Mehta acknowledged the import of his decision but said that the events of January 6 were unprecedented.

"To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step," the ruling said. "The court well understands the gravity of its decision. But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent."

Mehta also noted that Trump was not acting in his capacity as president when he held the rally and told his supporters to march to the Capitol.

"After all, the President's actions here do not relate to his duties of faithfully executing the laws, conducting foreign affairs, commanding the armed forces, or managing the Executive Branch," the ruling said. "They entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts, so the separation-of-powers concerns that justify the President's broad immunity are not present here."

The judge also said that the allegations in the civil lawsuits against Trump are enough to establish "a plausible ... conspiracy involving President Trump." That conspiracy includes the far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6, Mehta added.

He highlighted that a "civil conspiracy" does not require an express agreement between those involved.

"A tacit agreement  one that is 'implied or indicated ... but not actually expressed'  is enough," the ruling said. "The key is that the conspirators share the same general conspiratorial objective, or a single plan the essential nature and general scope of which is known to all conspirators."

Friday's ruling is a major blow to Trump and comes in the wake of several other legal losses. On Thursday, a Manhattan judge ruled that Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, must sit for depositions in the New York attorney general Tish James' ongoing investigation into whether the Trump Organization violated banking, tax, and insurance laws.

And earlier this week, Trump's longtime accounting firm cut ties with him after concluding that, in the wake of James' recent findings, ten years of Trump's financial statements "should no longer be relied upon."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/federal-judge-rules-that-trump-can-be-sued-over-the-capitol-riot-and-does-not-have-absolute-immunity/ar-AAU2U1d?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 19, 2022, 10:54:13 am
^^^ that's a very important ruling.  There's been a lot of debate on the legal definition of the insurrection and the intent behind Trump's words. Other investigations may well take note, especially in Georgia "just find me 12,000 votes".

Establishing intent and context behind Trump's words is critical in proving in a court of law that there is evidence of dishonest and corrupt behaviour.  (I know, it seems flipping obvious to us, but proving it in a court is another matter.)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 19, 2022, 01:01:04 pm
CNN
Donald Trump's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week in court
Analysis by Tierney Sneed - 1h ago

Former President Donald Trump was 0-3 in three high-profile legal battles this week, with new rulings that boosted significant cases his opponents have brought against him.

Perhaps the most significant of all the courtroom defeats suffered recently by Trump was a judge's refusal Friday to dismiss several civil lawsuits filed against him for his alleged role in the January 6 US Capitol attack.

In the 112-page opinion, US District Judge Amit Mehta said that Trump could face trial for his conduct around last year's insurrection.

The ruling was a kicker to a week when attorneys general in Washington, DC, and New York secured victories in their efforts to gather evidence as to whether his businesses broke the law. While Trump continues to wield significant political loyalty and could well be the Republicans' 2024 presidential nominee, the legal turmoil surrounding him shows no signs of slowing.

Exposure for his business
Trump's case for his 2020 election rested on the image created around his supposed business savvy. Now his company is a major source of the legal problems facing the former President.

The week started with a DC Superior Court judge reinstating the Trump Organization as a defendant in DC Attorney General Karl Racine's lawsuit alleging that funds for the 2017 inauguration were misused. After reversing on Monday a prior decision that had dismissed the company from the case, Judge Yvonne Williams also said on Thursday that Racine's office could question the company's ex-Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in a limited deposition.

Racine alleges that inaugural funds were used to pay off a debt incurred by a hotel room block reserved for Trump Organization employees. He is seeking to recover the nearly $1.1 million that he claims was improperly spent during the inauguration, in violation of DC non-profit law.

Ordered to testify in New York AG's investigation
As Williams was setting a September trial date in Racine's case, a judge more than 200 miles away was hearing Trump's arguments for why he should quash subpoenas in New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices, arguments the judge would ultimately reject.

Why Trump and his kids must testify in New York investigation
James is investigating whether Trump's company misled insurers, lenders and others who relied on its financial statements. Hours after a contentious hearing on Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump, as well as his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to sit for testimony in her civil probe.

The Trumps have signaled they will appeal the order, but if those appeals fail, they could be sitting for depositions in the coming weeks.

Dumped by accountant
In the lead-up to Thursday's hearing, James also revealed, via a Monday evening court filing, that Trump's accounting firm had recently told him that the last 10 years of financial statements the firm prepared for him could no longer be relied upon.

The firm put Trump on notice that other parties that have been relying on the financial materials assembled by Mazars should be made aware that those financial statements are not reliable.

"This is about as calamitous a thing that could happen to a business that you can imagine -- other than getting indicted or going bankrupt," George Conway, conservative lawyer and outspoken Trump critic, told CNN's "AC360" on Monday evening. "And this could lead to going bankrupt."

The Trump Organization tried to spin the firm's statement as a reason that James' investigation should be considered moot.

Engoron called that reasoning "audacious as it is preposterous."

Liability for January 6
Trump is no stranger to litigation around his business. But Friday's ruling allowing three January 6 civil lawsuits filed against him to move forward said his remarks ahead of the assault presented a "one-of-a-kind" case, the judge said, where the First Amendment would not shield him from liability.

"The President's January 6 Rally Speech can reasonably be viewed as a call for collective action," Mehta wrote in his 112-page opinion, adding that the statements were "the essence of civil conspiracy"

Mehta's decision means that Trump could eventually find himself at the defense table at a trial.

Mehta rejected Trump's request that he dismiss two lawsuits brought by Democratic House members, and a third by Capitol Police officers. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for his alleged role in the violence of that day.

While Mehta dismissed other defendants from the cases, he said that it could be plausibly shown that Trump entered into a conspiracy with far-right groups to violently disrupt the certification of the 2020 election results. The judge also rejected Trump's arguments that, as an incumbent president at the time, he is protected by an absolute immunity.

"To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step. The court well understands the gravity of its decision. But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent," Mehta wrote.

Trump is expected to appeal the decision.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trumps-terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-week-in-court/ar-AAU3QV7?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
February 19, 2022, 01:26:51 pm
CNN
Liz Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington
By Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju, CNN - Yesterday 2:39 PM

Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.

In an extraordinary move on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy -- who has been under pressure from his right flank to put his political muscle behind ousting Cheney -- officially endorsed her primary foe Harriet Hageman, who is backed by Trump. Less than 24 hours later, House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York, the No. 3 Republican who replaced Cheney in leadership, also threw her weight behind Hageman.

"House Republicans were ready for a change when I took over as Conference Chair, and it's resoundingly clear that Wyoming families are too," Stefanik said in a statement Friday. "Liz Cheney abandoned her constituents to become a Far-Left Pelosi puppet. Liz sadly belongs in an MSNBC or CNN news chair, not in Congress representing Wyoming  a state that voted for President Trump by over forty points."

It's unclear if House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, will follow suit and wade into the race; his office did not return a request for comment. Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the head of the House GOP's campaign arm, reiterated to CNN earlier this month that the committee has an official policy of staying neutral in primaries.

But the hardline House Freedom Caucus is expected to join in on the effort to unseat Cheney, and across the Capitol, longtime Cheney rival Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has already endorsed Hageman.

Cheney has her own share of congressional allies in her corner, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who will be a special guest at a Cheney fundraiser next month, as well as retiring Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who launched a PAC dedicated to boosting anti-Trump Republicans.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina both donated to Cheney's reelection campaign, before she drew a primary challenger but after she voted to impeach Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection. And McConnell came to Cheney's defense earlier this month after the Republican National Committee voted to censure her and Kinzinger for their roles on the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack; McConnell also voiced support for Cheney amid the first conservative-led effort to boot her from leadership.

While the McCarthy-Cheney feud has been simmering for more than a year, it's still remarkable for leaders to meddle in primaries -- especially one involving an incumbent. Not to mention, McCarthy and Cheney were onetime allies who served on the same leadership team. And it's especially unusual to see the GOP pour energy and resources into a seat that is all but guaranteed to stay red in November.

But Cheney's primary, which will take place this August, has become a proxy war in the battle over Trumpism and will be viewed as an early test of whether the former President still has a strong grip on the GOP. That's why members from both wings of the party are feeling the need to pick sides in the fight and make rare endorsements in a primary involving their colleague.

Yet it's also a gamble, especially for GOP leaders: If Cheney defeats Hageman and comes back to Congress, it would be a major blow to McCarthy and Trump's allies. And not everyone in the party wants to see leadership involved, with some Republicans worried it could further expose divisions in their party and potentially undermine their efforts to win back the majority in November.

Some Republican lawmakers also warn that nationalizing the race could backfire.

Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate faces challenges in GOP primary
"It's a mistake to make this primary a referendum on loyalty to Trump," said one senior GOP lawmaker.

Others expressed doubt that the fresh batch of endorsements coming out of DC would move the needle in Wyoming.

"Not a big surprise and am not sure what Kevin's endorsement will mean in Wyoming but maybe an endorsement from Pelosi for Hageman might offset it?" said Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, who also voted to impeach Trump. "At the end of the day it will be the voters, not the outsiders that influence the final result."

Ousting Cheney has its political benefits
Despite the potential risks, endorsing Cheney's challenger has some immediate political benefits for McCarthy. Members of the Freedom Caucus were pressuring McCarthy to take action against Cheney, but the GOP leader rejected calls to kick her and Kinzinger out of the conference. Instead, McCarthy has settled on a strategy of working to oust her from Congress entirely -- an easy way to win points with Trump's allies, who will be crucial in any future speaker's bid.

Stefanik, too, has faced some skepticism from conservatives who were wary of her moderate record. While Stefanik said she won't seek the conference chair position again, she could make a play for a different leadership post or a committee gavel if they win the majority. Backing Hageman could further boost her standing with conservatives; Stefanik also has a history of playing in primaries to elect Republican women.

Their endorsements, which could come with campaign checks and fundraisers, could provide a much-needed boost to Hageman's campaign coffers. So far, Hageman has struggled to outraise Cheney, who brought in $2 million compared to Hageman's $443,000 haul last quarter.

Among Cheney's critics, there's also hope that Hageman's support from powerful members of Congress could help consolidate the primary field and force the remaining anti-Cheney GOP candidates to drop out.

But when it comes to voters in Wyoming, it's unclear how much sway -- if any -- these endorsements will have. In fact, Cheney's allies say it will now enable her to run as the outsider looking to take on the DC swamp.

Since receiving McCarthy's endorsement, Hageman has signaled she would support him for speaker.

"My priority is to restore Wyoming's lone Congressional seat to the people of Wyoming and to represent their interests. I look forward to working with Speaker McCarthy next Congress to clean up Nancy Pelosi's mess and hold the Biden Administration accountable to the American people," Hageman said in a statement provided to CNN.

In a sign that the Trump wing is nervous about Cheney's chances of victory, Trump and his allies have been pressing Wyoming's governor to change the state's laws to prevent Democrats from being able to vote in the Republican primary.

Not everyone in the GOP agrees it's the right move.

"Trump Jr and others are making a mistake with all these attempts to change the voting law in WY. Seems to me that could backfire in a state that has a strong identity of individualism," the senior GOP lawmaker said. "Their efforts would better be spent communicating with voters about why the other candidate is good and Cheney is bad. And helping the other candidate raise money so she can run her own race."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/liz-cheney-primary-prompts-sharp-gop-divide-in-washington/ar-AAU2BN1?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 01:01:04 pm
Newsweek
Trump Facing 'Five-Year Felony' Over Classified-Docs Scandal: Kirschner
Jason Lemon - Yesterday 4:57 PM

Attorney and former U.S. Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that former President Donald Trump is potentially facing a "five-year felony" over allegations that he took classified national security documents from the White House when he left office last year.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) confirmed in a Friday letter to the House Oversight Committee that some 15 boxes Trump returned last month after being requested to do so, contained classified national security documents. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes," archivist David Ferriero wrote.

Previously, The New York Times reported that classified documents were included with the records Trump was required to return. The Washington Post further reported that some of the documents were classified as "top secret."

Kirschner commented on the scandal during an MSNBC segment on Friday evening, predicting that Trump could face multiple indictments in the near future. Specifically when it comes to the documents issue, the legal expert contended that anyone else would already be indicted given the information currently available.

"That is a five-year felony. The National Archives has reported and referred to the Department of Justice for investigation the fact that Donald Trump removed classified national security information from the White House and he whisked it away to Mar-a-Lago," he said.

The legal expert appeared to be referring to 18 U.S. Code § 1924, which addresses "unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material." The law penalizes the crime with a fine or imprisonment "for not more than five years, or both."

He told MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart "if that were you or me...you can bet we'd already be indicted." The attorney said he was "really disturbed to hearthat the way our federal government handled that, knowing it was improper, knowing it was a likely crimewas that they took about a year to negotiate and cajole and convince Donald Trump to, 'Hey give us back those documents that you probably unlawfully removed from the White House.'"

"That's troubling," he added, noting that we can see other examples of individuals being "promptly prosecuted" for less severe violations.

Trump dismissed the scandal, arguing that what happened was normal. "The National Archives did not 'find' anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process to ensure the preservation of my legacy and in accordance with the Presidential Records Act," the former president said in a Friday statement.

He argued if the scandal involved anyone else "there would be no story here." Trump said that "the Democrats are in search of their next Scam" and that "the Fake News is making it seem like me, as the President of the United States, was working in a filing room."

Many other legal experts and former federal law enforcement officials urged the Justice Department to open an investigation into Trump over the classified documents.

"DOJ, this ball is in your court," former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi tweeted on Friday. He included a link to The New York Times reporting on the NARA letter confirming the classified documents were included with the records.

"The discovery of classified material in 15 boxes illegally taken by Trump should supply probable cause for the issuance of search warrants of Trump's homes/offices for other public records. Of course, that would require @TheJusticeDept to actually do something aggressive," Richard Signorelli, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, tweeted.

Polling data from The Economist/YouGov released on Thursday showed that a large majority (79 percent) of Americans believe Trump's actions regarding the records are more "wrong" than "right." That included 61 percent of Republicans and 91 percent of Democrats.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-facing-five-year-felony-over-classified-docs-scandal-kirschner/ar-AAU4HMb?ocid=msedgntp

It'll never happen, of course, but hope springs eternal.

But in keeping with the spirit, may I say:

"LOCK HIM UP!"
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 08:56:35 pm
Until Garland and the DoJ grow some balls and stop fearing the reaction of Trump supporters for them charging him, I fear nothing will happen.

In one of his videos, Farron Cousins referred to elements of the DoJ making requests for support (security protection) in the event of charging Trump, so maybe they'll surprise us.

He really is a criminal scumbag, and those in charge need to realise that the consequences of him reassuming the presidency are a lead weight on the scales when measured against the potential backlash of throwing him in jail.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 02:00:14 am
Mediaite
Trumps Still Raging About His Accountants Quitting, Blames Radical Left Racist Prosecutors and Brags Were Loaded With Cash
Sarah Rumpf - 2h ago

Its been six days since the news broke that Mazars USA, the longtime accounting firm for the Trump Organization, was cutting ties with the company, disavowing a decades worth of financial statements on their way out the door.

A few days prior to that, on Feb. 9, Trump Org received a letter from Mazars which stated that the statements of financial condition for Donald J. Trump ranging between 2011 and 2020 should no longer be relied upon and you should inform any recipients thereof that those documents should not be relied upon. The firm had come to this conclusion, they wrote, based on their own investigation as well as filings by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of a civil suit her office had filed against the Trumps and the Trump Org.

Former President Donald Trump made it clear on Sunday that he does not agree with that letter, issuing his latest Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America  his main communication method since being excommunicated from major social media platforms in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol  railing against the news reports and stating a very different interpretation of the facts.

To be clear, what Mazars expressly stated in their letter was that a decades worth of financial statements cannot be considered accurate and therefore should not be relied upon, and as a result the accounting firm had reached a point such that there is a non-waivable conflict of interest with the Trump Organization and would not be doing any further work with the company.

The specific issue, as detailed further in documents filed with the court by the New York AG, relates to allegedly false or misleading documents or statements regarding financial assets. For example, the square footage of an apartment in a Trump building was allegedly significantly overstated by roughly triple the apartments true size, thereby inflating its value.

But according to Trump, Mazars quit only because they were harassed, abused, and frightened by DAs and AGs that for years have been threatening them with indictment and ruination.

They were broken by these Radical Left racist prosecutors, and couldnt take it anymore, he wrote.

He then attempted to claim that Mazars letter exonerated him somehow because it stated, Mazars performed its work in accordance with professional standards.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron already rejected a similar argument on Thursday, when he ruled that Trump  along with his adult children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump  must comply with James subpoenas requesting information, documents, and deposition testimony. In a scathing eight-page opinion, Engoron invoked a beloved Alice in Wonderland character and George Orwells 1984 in rejecting the Trumps defenses and making it clear the Mazars letter was damning, not a defense:

The idea that an accounting firms announcement that no one should rely on a decades worth of financial statements that it issued based on numbers submitted by an entity somehow exonerates that entity and renders an investigation into its past practices moot is reminiscent of Lewis Carroll (When I use a word, Humpty Dumpty saidit means just what I chose it to mean  neither more nor less); George Orwell (War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength); and alternative facts.

To proclaim that the Mazars red-flag warning that the Trump financial statements are unreliable suddenly renders the OAGs longstanding investigation moot is audacious as it is preposterous.

Trump wrapped up his statement by bragging about his companys financial prowess, writing that the Trump Org was incredible and had some of the greatest assets in the world and very low debt.

Also, were loaded with cash, he concluded. The Fake News Media hates talking about it!

Trumps full statement:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

My long-term accounting firm didnt leave me for any other reason than they were harassed, abused, and frightened by DAs and AGs that for years have been threatening them with indictment and ruination. They were broken by these Radical Left racist prosecutors, and couldnt take it anymore. Even the letter they sent stated, Mazars performed its work in accordance with professional standards. A subsequent review of those work papers confirms this. Further, their disclaimer clause in the financial statements has for years stated much the same.

My company is incredible with some of the greatest assets in the world and very low debt. Also, were loaded with cash. The Fake News Media hates talking about it!

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-still-raging-about-his-accountants-quitting-blames-radical-left-racist-prosecutors-and-brags-we-re-loaded-with-cash/ar-AAU6oqK?ocid=msedgntp


Notice how often the Creature uses the word hate.

Never heard it from any other President.

And how his diatribes are so churlish.
