Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 108273 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2400 on: December 21, 2021, 10:41:13 pm »
Law & Crime
Pro-Trump California Man Who Threatened Brian Stelter, Don Lemon, and Others After Bidens 2020 Win Is Sentenced to Prison
Marisa Sarnoff - Yesterday 7:03 PM

The California man who threatened journalists and their family members in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Robert Lemke, 36, sent threatening messages to around 50 victims, including journalists and politicians, according to federal prosecutors.

He chose his targets because of their statements expressing that then-President Trump had lost the 2020 presidential election, the Department of Justice said in a press release Monday. He told a family member of one journalist that he and others were nearby, armed and ready to take action against them.

Lemke also sent threatening messages on Jan. 6, as supporters of Donald Trump overran the Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from counting the Electoral College votes and certifying Joe Bidens win in the 2020 presidential election.

As that attack was ongoing, Lemke sent threatening text messages to a family member of a journalist, stating: [The Journalists] words are putting you and your family at risk. We are nearby, armed and ready. Thousands of us are active/retired law enforcement, military, etc. Thats how we do it.

That day, Lemke also targeted a New York city-based member of Congress, sending a message to the representatives brother that included a picture of a home in the same neighborhood as the Congressman.

Your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words, Lemkes message said. We are armed and nearby your house. You had better have a word with him. We are not far from his either. Already spoke to [the Congressmans son] and know where his kids are.

[Y]our words have consequences, Lemke also said in the message. Stop telling lies; Biden did not win, he will not be president. We are not[] white supremacists. Most of us are active/retired law enforcement or military. You are putting your family at risk. We have armed members near your home. . . . Dont risk their safety with your words and lies.

According to prosecutors, Lemke was not affiliated with law enforcement or the U.S. military, despite having claimed to be in some of his threats.

CNNs Brian Stelter and Don Lemon spoke at Lemkes sentencing hearing Monday, according to a New York Daily News report.

I am tired of looking over my shoulder. I am tired of being suspicious of even friendly faces in public, Lemon said in what the Daily News described as an emotional statement to the court. I am tired of being called fake news  I am tired of being called names like f-t and n-r in public by people like Robert Lemke.

I am exhausted. We are exhausted and tired, Lemon also said, after recalling receiving messages targeting him and his fiancé, according to the Daily News.

Lemon criticized what he characterized as Lemkes efforts to blame other people for his actions.

It is insulting to me that Robert Lemke thinks that he is a victim.  Trump made me do it. The media made me do it, Lemon said. Hes a grown man!

Stelter described messages he received from Lemke about his family, including a picture of the grave of Stelters father, who is buried in Maryland. Another message described the nice dense trees behind the home of Stelters mother, the Daily News reported.

He was saying my family was in danger because I was telling the truth on TV, Stelter said in court, according to the story.

Intimidating a person to shut them up is intolerable, Stelter also said. The press cannot be truly free if it is subject to threats and harassment.

Lemke told the court that he still supports Trump and believes he won the election.

I wholeheartedly believed I was a voice for those being silenced after the election, and was sincerely defending not only the election itself against fraud, but what I believed was the silenced voice of the voters for Donald Trump, Lemke wrote in a letter to the court before his sentencing, according to the Daily News report. I now understand I could have done them all: Defended the election and become a voice for silenced voters, while still being persistent and heard, yet compassionate and respectful.

Lemke also said that his threats were rude and immoral, his actions reckless and hateful, and that the letters and speeches from his targets have changed [his] life permanently for the better, according to the Daily News.

Hellerstein made it clear that Lemke was not being punished for his political views.

His sentence has nothing to do with his opinions, Hellerstein reportedly said. He is not a victim. There is a difference between speech and criminal threats.

Lemkes victims also included relatives of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, the Daily News reported. He also threatened Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), the mayor of a major American city and the CEO of a nonprofit, according to prosecutors.

Lemke pleaded guilty in October.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/pro-trump-california-man-who-threatened-brian-stelter-don-lemon-and-others-after-bidens-2020-win-is-sentenced-to-prison/ar-AAS0dEm?li=BBnb7Kz
Yul never wore cologne.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2401 on: December 31, 2021, 08:18:05 am »
So nice to see the parasites feeding on each other.

Business Insider
InfoWars host Alex Jones slammed Trump's social media network and called him 'pathetic' for supporting the COVID-19 vaccine
mloh@businessinsider.com (Matthew Loh) - Yesterday 10:19 PM

InfoWars host Alex Jones tore into former President Donald Trump and his upcoming social network platform TruthSocial over Trump's recent public approval of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, Jones, previously a staunch and outspoken Trump supporter, told listeners of his InfoWars show to "move on" from the former president.

"Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing. But listen, I've got the inside baseball on Trump  he doesn't know what's going on. And I'm not even defending Trump, I'm just saying we've got to move on," said Jones, a prominent conspiracy theorist on the right-wing fringe.

The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 30, 2021
 
He then threatened to "dish all the dirt" on Trump, saying he had access to unnamed sources from "inside Trump's camp," The Daily Beast's Zach Petrizzo first reported.

"It's not to hurt Trump, it's so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess [and] going to save you and he's not," Jones said.

He said that Trump is "not a bad guy," but added that the former president "doesn't know what he's doing" and is "surrounded by bad advisers."

Jones proceeded to criticize TruthSocial as well. "He's got that multibillion-dollar social media network based on Mastodon that they said's an original program that doesn't even work," he said.

"And there's all these SEC criminal investigations of it right now," Jones continued. "And it's all falling apart."

Trump revealed during a Dec. 19 appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he'd gotten a booster shot and told people in the crowd not to boo because of it. Later in an interview with conservative commentator and activist Candace Owens, he repeated the same sentiment.

"Trump did a lot of good, and I believed in him," Jones later said after Trump's comments. "So, the fact that he's done this makes it personal. It makes it hurt!"

"You are either completely ignorant... or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived," he also said during a Christmas broadcast of his show.

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021
Jones joins several far-right commentators in their newfound criticism of the former president.

Others who have recently lashed out against the former president include radio host and longtime Trump supporter Wayne Allyn Root, who said on Jones' show that Trump is "horribly wrong" about the vaccines and "needs an intervention."

"Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander blasted Trump as well, writing on his Telegram channel: "Trump, stop. Just stop. Have your position (backed by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is backed by science). This losing is getting boomer level annoying."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/infowars-host-alex-jones-slammed-trump-s-social-media-network-and-called-him-pathetic-for-supporting-the-covid-19-vaccine/ar-AASiga6?ocid=msedgntp
Yul never wore cologne.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2402 on: January 2, 2022, 07:12:12 pm »
Business Insider
Liz Cheney says Trump is unfit for office and 'clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again'
ydzhanova@businessinsider.com (Yelena Dzhanova) - 1h ago

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Sunday said Donald Trump should never be in office again.

Cheney said his inaction during the January 6 Capitol riot last year was unacceptable.

She said he had the power to put an end to it but did not despite repeated pleas to do so from his allies.

Rep. Liz Cheney scorched former President Donald Trump on Sunday, saying he has proven that he cannot be "anywhere near the Oval Office ever again."

In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Cheney, a Republican representative from Wyoming, said Trump had the power to put an end to the Capitol riot on January 6 but did not despite repeated pleas to do so from his allies and family members.

"I think it's also important for the American people to understand how dangerous Donald Trump was," Cheney said in the interview. "We know as he was sitting there in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were pleading with him to go on television to tell people to stop. We know Leader McCarthy was pleading with him to do that. We know members of his family. We know his daughter  we have firsthand testimony  that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence."

Cheney is part of the House select committee charged with investigating the January 6 insurrection.

"Any man who would not do so, any man who would provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the county of electoral votes, any man who would watch television as police officers were being beaten, as his supporters were invading the Capitol of the United States, is clearly unfit for future office, clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again," Cheney continued.

The January 6 Select Committee, made up of a group of Republican and Democratic representatives, has been issuing subpoenas to collect documentation and testimony in its investigation of the Capitol riot.

So far, at least 727 people have been charged in relation to the riot.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/liz-cheney-says-trump-is-unfit-for-office-and-clearly-can-never-be-anywhere-near-the-oval-office-ever-again/ar-AASmAdV?ocid=msedgntp
Yul never wore cologne.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2403 on: January 2, 2022, 08:02:57 pm »
anti-vaxx congresswoman is kicked off Twitter for misinformation

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-59854916
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2404 on: January 2, 2022, 08:24:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January  2, 2022, 08:02:57 pm
anti-vaxx congresswoman is kicked off Twitter for misinformation

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-59854916
Brilliant. I can already hear the shite from her and Gates, et al, about "cancel culture".
Gobshites.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Not much point in continuing the video archive now, but this has a tidbit that is interesting and alarming in equal measure.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OSPKdpOpINc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OSPKdpOpINc</a>
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm »
I think it could be worth it mate. Even if the vids are infrequent I suspect there'll be breaking news a few times each month.
It's nearly Insurrection Anniversary Day soon also.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 12:54:16 am »
Quote from: John C on January  2, 2022, 08:24:48 pm
Brilliant. I can already hear the shite from her and Gates, et al, about "cancel culture".
Gobshites.

That paragon of impartiality and thoroughness beloved of the based, Glenn Greenwald, went on such a tirade. Naturally, he omitted to mention that MTG still has her Congressional twitter account. Of course Trump and his cabal never use their official government accounts because they need to distance themselves professionally from their own bullshit. So, as one twitter respondent pointed out, if Greenwald is truly outraged by this ban, then he either believes that Twitter has  no right to enforce any rules or standards whatsoever, or that elected officials should be exempt from the rules that bind the rest of us, even when posting as a private citizen and not as part of their official function. One might call that a little elitist, no?
