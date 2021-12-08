« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 8, 2021, 01:18:47 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on December  8, 2021, 12:16:45 pm
The problem with Trump & his cronies developing their own social media platform is that they will (thankfully) be preaching to the converted. With Twitter he could spread his hate to everyone. Decent human beings with more than 1 brain cell are not going to sign up to it.

The problem is that they're hardening Republican voters' positions on issues, which makes it difficult to reach out to moderates.

Example: Republican voter belief that the election was stolen from Trump has increased 10% to 70% over the  past year. These bastards don't need to prove a damn thing in court; they're playing to the gallery, and in doing so makes more Jan 6th type events more likely.

A further example: Bannon's trial has been set for 18th July. WHY!? Why the fuck do they need to wait eight fucking months on the very definition of an open and shut case??

It's pissing about like this that is part of the problem!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 8, 2021, 01:52:26 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on December  8, 2021, 01:18:47 pm


There is movement within the Repugs that lead me to believe that they will fracture with an alternate candidate and approach which will further weaken Fungus. He isn't growing his base.  The election is a long way away.

The longer they take to prepare for Bannon the deeper the evidence and stronger the case.  Suspending until then takes the steam out of his public posturing.

No one in Yank politics has the nous that Biden has.  After 50 years in Congress he knows all the tricks and has more contacts, favors and methods to accomplish the difficult than anyone.  He and Pelosi will do wonders with this thin (soon to be thinner) majority.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 8, 2021, 10:37:47 pm
Mediaite
Stephen Colbert Roasts Grossly Incompetent Devin Nunes for Leaving Congress to Run Trumps Media Company
Leia Idliby - 8h ago

Stephen Colbert took aim at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for resigning from Congress to lead a new media company owned by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking of catastrophes, Colbert said on Tuesdays Late Show, teeing up his take on the Republican. Theres news about California representative and goldfish who watches you have sex  Devin Nunes.

The host earned a round of applause from viewers as he shared news of Nunes impending departure from Congress, going on to assure them that the Republican will not be out of a job.

Nunes has been named the CEO of the former presidents new media company despite having no apparent prior experience working in the tech industry or as an executive, Colbert said. Instead, Nunes is a former dairy farmer.

Colbert then really took the joke home, cracking that Nunes past experience makes him the perfect guy to make money off the old president, because he has experience milking things with leathery skin.

The host went on to remind viewers that Nunes past life as a dairy farmer is not his only connection to cattle, as he sued Twitter for $250 million over a parody account pretending to be his cow.

The case was of course dismissed and we still dont know who was behind the cow Twitter account, he said. All we know is that its someone smarter than Devin Nunes, so probably a cow.

Colbert went on to say that the president normally has good reason to appoint someone who is grossly incompetent to an important position.

Theyre related to him, he joked. That means the only reason Nunes got this gig is because [Jared Kushner], Don Jr., and Eric all turned it down.

Sorry, Dad, no can do. That job is beneath me! But Id still like to be considered for the role of chief executive hug-receiver, Colbert added, whipping out his Eric Trump impression.

Watch above, via CBS.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/stephen-colbert-roasts-grossly-incompetent-devin-nunes-for-leaving-congress-to-run-trump-s-media-company/ar-AARBFE6?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 9, 2021, 10:26:16 pm
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 9, 2021, 10:54:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on December  9, 2021, 10:26:16 pm
Another loss

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/12/09/politics/trump-documents/index.html

And then it will go to the supreme court and that'll take another 6 months and they'll block it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 12:50:21 pm
"I haven't spoken with him since [he congratulated Joe Biden]. F*** him," are the words former-US president Donald Trump said about former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an exclusive interview for political journalist Barak Ravid's new book Trumps Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East, showing, in part, that the relationship between the two world leaders was not as tight as it seemed. Snippets of the interview were released on Friday morning.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 12:57:08 pm
New York Daily News
Trump allies testify before Jan. 6 committee as details leak out about messages sent during Capitol riot
Dave Goldiner - Yesterday 4:27 PM

Two high-profile allies of former President Trump testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday as more damaging details emerged about messages ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has provided the panel.

Ali Alexander, a right-wing activist who promoted the so-called Stop the Steal rally before the attempted insurrection, and ex-Pentagon official Kash Patel both appeared for closed-doors hearings of the select committee probing the attack.

I had nothing to do with any violence or law-breaking that happened on Jan. 6, Alexander said in an opening statement that he released to reporters before testifying. I had nothing to do with planning.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committees vice-chair, said two other unnamed key players also appeared Thursday, raising to 300 the number of witnesses heard by the panel.

Despite resistance by some big names, Cheney insisted the committee was making rapid progress and vowed: the truth will come out.

Trump is trying to hide what happened on Jan. 6 and to delay and obstruct, Cheney said in a tweet. We will not let that happen.

Cheney also tantalizingly referred to exceptionally interesting and important messages handed over to the panel by Meadows and others.

CNN reported that the Meadows messages detail what Donald Trump was doing and not doing during the riot and include exchanges with prominent lawmakers and other bold-name GOP political figures.

They include documents that are directly related to what President Trump should have been doing on Jan. 6 during the attack, Cheney told the cable news network.

The former Chief of State also handed over a PowerPoint presentation, not created by him, that included proposals to get Trump to declare a national security state of emergency. It urged Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electors from states that President Biden won and toss out all electronic votes cast in the 2020 election.

Meadows decision to stop complying with the committee was a reversal after he had initially agreed to the deposition and after his attorney, George Terwilliger said the committee was open to allowing him to decline some questions based on Trumps executive privilege claims.

The former Trump aide sued the committee on Wednesday as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-allies-testify-before-jan-6-committee-as-details-leak-out-about-messages-sent-during-capitol-riot/ar-AAREXx0?ocid=msedgntp

If Cheney gets voted out (and nothing is assured), this will be an admirable swan song.

FWIW I hate her war criminal father's guts.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 01:24:37 pm
Now Meadows' book is doing well, he probably fancies he can afford the lawyers to defy the subpoena. He figures he only has to delay until after the midterms, as the GOP will torpedo the investigation if they regain the house.

He also seems desperate to stay in Trump's good books.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 01:35:47 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on December 10, 2021, 01:24:37 pm
Now Meadows' book is doing well, he probably fancies he can afford the lawyers to defy the subpoena. He figures he only has to delay until after the midterms, as the GOP will torpedo the investigation if they regain the house.

He also seems desperate to stay in Trump's good books.

Yet again exposing how useless the US system of government and "checks and balances" really is.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 05:12:54 pm
I can't find the article I was reading now, but there's renewed interest in the 'Speaker Trump' idea within Republican circles. Essentially there's no actual requirement for the House Speaker to be an elected member (but even if that were to be found a bridge too far he can always stand in a Florida district) so if Republicans take the House in '22 then they would elevate him to the position.

Edit: Found it, with the key bit from the end quoted.

https://newrepublic.com/article/164670/matt-gaetz-trump-speaker-2024

Quote
Another reason, and perhaps a more urgent one, is that the speaker can effectively decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential race. When the members of the Electoral College vote for a president and vice president, they cast their ballots in their respective state legislatures some time in December. The electoral votes are then brought before a joint session of Congress in January, where the sitting vice president opens and counts them before the assembled lawmakers. If no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes, it falls to the House and Senate to elect the president and vice president, respectively.

Usually this is all an anachronistic formality. But it took on new significance after the last election when Trump, drawing upon memos drafted by conservative lawyer John Eastman, pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to throw out enough of Bidens electoral votes to deny him a majority. If Pence had gone along with it, the thinking went, the House would then decide the presidential election as prescribed by the Twelfth Amendment. That amendment includes a twist: The House votes for a president by state delegation instead of as individual lawmakers, which would have given Trump the majority in a contingency voteand a second term.

As I noted in September, the Eastman memo has its share of legal and constitutional issues. But it also had one big practical problem at the time: the House Democratic majority. Ned Foley, an Ohio State University law professor who specializes in election law, noted that if Pence had tried to disrupt the count in Trumps favor, House Democrats could have simply ended the joint session to prevent the plot from reaching fruition. After all, it takes both chambers to conduct the joint session, and thus if the House shuts it down (even potentially kicking the Senate out of its own chamber), the joint session cant proceed to completion to identify whether any candidate has won an electoral college majority, he wrote.

Now consider how this process might play out after the 2024 election if Biden defeats Trump to win reelection. What if Speaker Trump, claiming once again that the election was stolen from him, simply refuses to convene that session? There is no other mechanism to count the Electoral College votes, and without a count, the rest of the process breaks down. The current terms of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would expire at noon on January 20, 2025. Under the Twentieth Amendment, control of the executive branch would then pass to the acting president for as long as the House refuses to count the electoral votes or until the next election is held in 2028. And under the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, the acting president in this scenario would be Speaker Donald Trump.

It's a mad Hail Mary play, but it would be grimly amusing to see it play out with half the country protesting over such an outrageous move. But like the article says, there's a defined process, and you can't just say "Even Fox called it for Biden" and assume things will work out. Any framework of rules can have loopholes, and there's an obvious big one that's there to be flagrantly gamed by anyone with the balls to do so.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 10:06:58 pm
Quote from: Riquende on December 10, 2021, 05:12:54 pm
I can't find the article I was reading now, but there's renewed interest in the 'Speaker Trump' idea within Republican circles. Essentially there's no actual requirement for the House Speaker to be an elected member (but even if that were to be found a bridge too far he can always stand in a Florida district) so if Republicans take the House in '22 then they would elevate him to the position.

Edit: Found it, with the key bit from the end quoted.

https://newrepublic.com/article/164670/matt-gaetz-trump-speaker-2024

It's a mad Hail Mary play, but it would be grimly amusing to see it play out with half the country protesting over such an outrageous move. But like the article says, there's a defined process, and you can't just say "Even Fox called it for Biden" and assume things will work out. Any framework of rules can have loopholes, and there's an obvious big one that's there to be flagrantly gamed by anyone with the balls to do so.

Can someone be a Speaker of the House and also be a Presidential candidate?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 10:09:27 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 10, 2021, 10:06:58 pm
Can someone be a Speaker of the House and also be a Presidential candidate?

I doubt it, but the presidency stuff will only happen just before 2024, whereas the speaker of the house can happen next year
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 10:29:44 pm
Quote from: Chakan on December 10, 2021, 10:09:27 pm
I doubt it, but the presidency stuff will only happen just before 2024, whereas the speaker of the house can happen next year

True. But wouldn't Trump have to step-down as Speaker to run for POTUS? He wouldn't be in a position to refuse to convene a session to count the Electoral College votes.

It's like being the referee in a football match your playing and blow full-time when you're winning.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 10:40:53 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 10, 2021, 10:29:44 pm
True. But wouldn't Trump have to step-down as Speaker to run for POTUS? He wouldn't be in a position to refuse to convene a session to count the Electoral College votes.

It's like being the referee in a football match your playing and blow full-time when you're winning.

Honestly I have no idea how it would work, it's so fucked up with him anyway. He'll probably say he's ruler of the world soon and the republicans will get behind it.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 10:49:29 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 10, 2021, 10:29:44 pm
True. But wouldn't Trump have to step-down as Speaker to run for POTUS? He wouldn't be in a position to refuse to convene a session to count the Electoral College votes.

It's like being the referee in a football match your playing and blow full-time when you're winning.

I don't think so. Harris was a senator as VP candidate; Obama was also a senator. They only had to vacate their seats after assuming office. And of course, serving VP's have run for the presidency also.

Presumably, Trump would have to vacate the role of Speaker to assume the office of acting president, but I don't think he has to stand down from the role if he wants to actually run. That said, if he's put in as speaker, the GOP could appoint a chicken as their presidential candidate - Speaker Trump could refuse to certify the election regardless of whether it's won by a Democrat or a Republican. As the article Riquende states, he'd become acting president - but only in January 2025.

The issue then becomes a matter of risking outright civil war. There's no way the military top brass would go along with that, and there would be mass civil unrest. Biden would still have three months of his presidency still to run - he wouldn't just sit on his fucking hands.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 11:03:15 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on December 10, 2021, 10:49:29 pm
I don't think so. Harris was a senator as VP candidate; Obama was also a senator. They only had to vacate their seats after assuming office. And of course, serving VP's have run for the presidency also.

Presumably, Trump would have to vacate the role of Speaker to assume the office of acting president, but I don't think he has to stand down from the role if he wants to actually run. That said, if he's put in as speaker, the GOP could appoint a chicken as their presidential candidate - Speaker Trump could refuse to certify the election regardless of whether it's won by a Democrat or a Republican. As the article Riquende states, he'd become acting president - but only in January 2025.

The issue then becomes a matter of risking outright civil war. There's no way the military top brass would go along with that, and there would be mass civil unrest. Biden would still have three months of his presidency still to run - he wouldn't just sit on his fucking hands.

Thanks for that. Madness that all along they've had a system whereby the Speaker could effectively make themselves POTUS for 200+ years. Just goes to show how crazy the US has become for it to even been considered an option now.

If it did transpire there'd be all out civil war. The irony of the 'right' fighting for their freedom by supporting someone who selected himself as their leader would be delicious. On the other hand there'd be serious ramifications on the global economy and on world peace. If Americans started fighting each other, Russia and China would use the distraction to push out their borders.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 11:31:16 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 10, 2021, 10:06:58 pm
Can someone be a Speaker of the House and also be a Presidential candidate?

It's late and I didn't find an exhaustive list, but I did quickly find the example of Henry Clay, a man who did just this in 1824.

Interestingly he was part of a 4 way tie which didn't have an overall victor and so went to the House to decide, as 4th choice he was eliminated before the vote, but under his influence (remember he was serving Speaker) he convinced them to elect his ally John Quincy Adams rather than the electoral college frontrunner Andrew Jackson.

Adams then made him Secretary of State.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 10, 2021, 11:47:30 pm
Quote from: Riquende on December 10, 2021, 11:31:16 pm
It's late and I didn't find an exhaustive list, but I did quickly find the example of Henry Clay, a man who did just this in 1824.

Interestingly he was part of a 4 way tie which didn't have an overall victor and so went to the House to decide, as 4th choice he was eliminated before the vote, but under his influence (remember he was serving Speaker) he convinced them to elect his ally John Quincy Adams rather than the electoral college frontrunner Andrew Jackson.

Adams then made him Secretary of State.

Thanks. Just did some further reading on this under the banner of the 'Corrupt bargain'.

Still wouldn't go down well if someone selected themselves as POTUS.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 11, 2021, 02:34:49 am
Still can't believe these fuckers had a PowerPoint presentation for a coup
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 11, 2021, 03:19:37 am
Quote from: jambutty on December 10, 2021, 12:50:21 pm
political journalist Barak Ravid's new book Trumps Peace:

I hope that title is ironic. It still grates with me that the drone-iest president of all time by a wide margin still gets away with being known as the president who stopped the warmongering, even among some of his enemies. His twitter nonsense has had exactly the desired effect.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 11, 2021, 03:20:40 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 11, 2021, 02:34:49 am
Still can't believe these fuckers had a PowerPoint presentation for a coup

Wait till you see the crayon transcript they made for Donnie.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 11, 2021, 12:23:05 pm
POLITICO
Opinion | Finally, a Sort of Real Number for Donald Trumps Entirely Subjective Worth
By Jack Shafer - Thursday

He's known for making lavish claims about what his brand is worth. Others have punctured his estimates as wildly inflated, especially since the reputational hits he took at the end of his presidency. But now we have a new kind of answer, thanks to investors. The Trump aura alone  at least to a media startup  appears to be worth a neat $1 billion.

Thats how much secret financiers are investing in Trumps newly formed Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public by merging with a shell company called Digital World Acquisition. TMTG, as Bloomberg Opinions Timothy L. OBrien and Matt Levine explain, has no products, no revenue, no cash flow, no known intellectual property, no big names attached and no clear business plan, only a wispy promise to build a new social media network (Truth Social) to take on Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and other tech companies.

And yet the company has excited traders enough to boost its current market value to more than $2 billion. You might think that this means the Trump brand is actually worth $2 billion, but youd be wrong: The speculative run-up of the stock is a reaction to the $1 billion the Trump brand attracted, not to the Trump brand alone.

Did we say there are no big names attached to TMTG? Well, Trump is chair, and he is a big name. But he has no tech experience and a mixed record, at best, as a company-builder. The second biggest name at TMTG is Devin Nunes, whom Trump just appointed as the companys CEO. Nunes is a soon-to-retire Republican member of Congress who has degrees in agriculture science and lots of experience running his familys dairy farm, but no tech background. Sounds like a great starting rotation for a phantom team!

The ridicule thats gushing down on Trumps company from the tech and financial press is wholly warranted. Putting money into the company is is closer to gambling than investing, says Marketwatch. TMTG has already blown through its promise to produce a beta version of its Truth software by November and the Securities and Exchange Commission has commenced an investigation of whether Trumps media company had broken securities laws in its formation. All this flakiness gives us a safe harbor the size of the San Francisco Bay to speculate that Trump hasnt set out to create a viable media business as much as he has dreamed up a new fusion of politics, media and finance designed with one primary objective: To give people who like Trump an easy and legal way to give Trump money.

The way TMTG has come charging out of the gate with no product and no revenue but ample investors has financial journalists comparing it to a meme stock (like Gamestop, AMC and Blackberry)  securities that appeal to naïve retail investors who willingly ignore business fundamentals and buy depending on which way the social media winds blow.

A different point of comparison might be with other ex-presidents looking to cash in on their political celebrity. Trump isnt the first to board the money-go-round after leaving office. In the first dozen years out of office, Bill Clinton collected $106 million for giving speeches. Barack and Michelle Obama reportedly signed a $65 million book deal. But no former president  and certainly no former president who is preparing to run again  has ever dipped his cup into financial markets to raise the sort of money TMTG has raised overnight.

The prospect of another Trump run again raises fresh ethical issues. Who might the unnamed investors enlisted by Trump be, OBrien asks in his column? To whom might Trump become financially beholden? Who will have financial hooks into him if he regains the White House? The Saudis? United Arab Emirates? Russian oligarchs? Drug cartels? Any one of these groups would represent a conflict of interest  not to mention a potential national security threat  that would make his Trump Hotel entanglements look like free tickets to a monster truck show.

What, exactly, did unnamed investors buy when they dropped their millions into TMTG? And should we worry about them getting fleeced? No. This is 2021, after all, and even naïve investors know the wretched history of Trumps bankruptcies, his poor record of running public companies, and his failure to pay back loans. That hes a stinker of a business partner is deeply baked into his persona by now. Anybody willing to invest with him today has either convinced themselves theyll find a greater fool they can sell their shares to later at a profit, or has decided that millions of dollars theyve invested will pay off with favors if he returns to the White House.

Trumps media company may look like a scam, but youve got to admire the way hes leveraged his name into a billion-dollar cascade that fills his coffers and also gives him a new vantage point to conduct his campaign against other media. $1 billion sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end. America is ready for TRUTH Social, a platform that will not discriminate on the basis of political ideology, was the way Trump bragged about it in a Saturday press release about a new round of investment.

The size of Trumps own stake in TMTG remains unknown, but its likely to have produced a better short-term payout than the 40 percent of the company the social media site Parler was said to have offered him at the beginning of the year to make it his home on the web. Why share his aura with Parler, he obviously thought, when capturing most of the value of Trumpiness for himself was possible?

Will TMTG end up a financial winner like Trump Tower, or a dud and an embarrassment like Trump Steaks? The 2016 election results are a permanent reminder that nobody should ever underestimate Trump. But does he possess the drive and retain the personal appeal to his fans that convert them into devoted users of Truth Social? Dan Alexander, who has been following the Trump initiative for Forbes, writes that the company could be worth $5.6 billion if it succeeds in attracting about 29 million users (one-third of the 86 million who followed Trump on Twitter), they become dedicated users, and TMTG serves them ads at Twitters rates ($186 per user). These are all big ifs, of course. Changing users media habits with a new site can be formidable. Parler, launched in 2018 as a Twitter alternative for the right-leaning, had only about 2.3 million active users last December, according to CNN.

In the coming months, as Truth Social goes live and users download the app, well quickly find out if Trump is worth the $1 billion bet investors have placed on him, or if the Trump aura is actually a mirage as TMTG collapses into lawsuits, acrimony and financial penalties extracted by the federal government in Trump University fashion. Either way, you can be assured that Trump will come out of it with a handful of cash. He always seems to.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/opinion-finally-a-sort-of-real-number-for-donald-trump-s-entirely-subjective-worth/ar-AARFeaY?ocid=msedgntp



Pravda 2.0
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 11, 2021, 01:05:14 pm
In regards Trump's social media "company" I've heard comment that most of the serious investor corporations will look to dump their shares quickly for a modest profit, leaving the Trumpsters (including MTG) holding the bag with stock that is virtually worthless.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 11, 2021, 09:55:29 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 11, 2021, 02:34:49 am
Still can't believe these fuckers had a PowerPoint presentation for a coup

It's all about the transitions.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 12, 2021, 10:20:08 am
Who will rid us of this turbulent creep?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
December 12, 2021, 12:56:00 pm
There's one big fat orange elephant in the room.

Unless I'm mistaken, SCOTUS will always rule that if a President believes something that may not be true, his actions are justified because we elected the prick. He, of course, will always lie, case over.

The simple way to avoid this in future is not allowing a scumbag shyster who could not legally serve in his own Cabinet to become President.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:21:19 am
AFP
January 6 probe, new books lift lid on Trump's final days in office
AFP - Yesterday 8:47 PM

The Congressional investigation into the January 6 assault on the US Capitol by a mob loyal to Donald Trump is increasingly focusing on the former president and his top aides -- and what they did before the riot.

After failing to reverse vote counts in the states he needed to change the result, Trump focused intensely on preventing Congress from certifying Biden's victory on January 6.

In mid-December, attorney John Eastman laid out for Trump a precise plan to have then vice president Mike Pence, who was to preside over the certification, exploit legal loopholes to keep Biden from moving into the Oval Office.

Meadows was one of several people close to Trump who, according to various reports, disseminated that plan, along with bizarre conspiracy theories alleging the election was fraudulent.

Others in Trump's camp also mapped out legal justifications for Pence to reject Biden's certification.

Pence, increasingly under pressure, sought advice in late December from former vice president Dan Quayle, who said he was required to certify Biden's win.

But according to new accounts and books about Trump's last months in office, Pence simply would not say no to his boss.

"You don't know the position I'm in," he said, according to "Peril," the book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. 

Meanwhile, on January 5 and 6, Trump, Meadows and other White House aides liaised regularly with a "war room" in a nearby hotel staffed by Eastman, advisor Steve Bannon and numerous others, who also were in contact with Trump supporters in the streets.

In the weeks after Trump refused to concede defeat, top officials feared he could try to mobilize the military to hold onto power.

They also feared that Trump, out of frustration, could start a war.

After the election, when Trump fired defense secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel called the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, saying: "We are on the way to a right-wing coup. The whole thing is insanity," according to "Peril."

The Pentagon's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, felt the need to assuage China, which worried about US stability after Donald Trump refused to concede election defeat.

As January 6 neared, Milley warned staff of a "Reichstag moment" -- referring to when Nazis seized power after the 1933 torching of the German parliament.

On January 2, 10 former defense secretaries issued an extraordinary statement warning it was dangerous to challenge the election results or use the military to resolve political issues.

Nine days after the November election, Trump asked advisors about launching air strikes to take out Iran's entire nuclear program. They persuaded him to stand down, but they were unnerved.

"This is a highly dangerous situation. We are going to lash out for his ego?" Haspel asked Milley, according to "Peril."

When the issue was again raised after a barrage of missiles was launched at the US embassy in Baghdad on December 21, officials struggled to contain Trump, according to "Betrayal," a new book by ABC journalist Jonathan Karl.

But a much more serious situation was smoldering: China was worried an unhinged Trump could attack. And the Pentagon worried that Beijing could launch a first strike.

Just before the election, Milley took the unusual step of calling his Chinese counterpart to offer reassurances.

"I want to assure you the American government is stable," Milley told General Li Zuocheng. "We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you."

Beijing's worries resurfaced after the January 6 riot, and Milley called Li again.

"Things may look unsteady.... But that's the nature of democracy, General Li. We are 100 percent steady," he said.

Before the January 6 attack, the people who might have been able to deter Trump -- the top Republicans in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Kevin McCarthy -- are depicted in the books as frozen by their own political ambitions, and thus unwilling to challenge Trump.

In the hours after the attack, both Republican and Democratic political figures, including some in Trump's own cabinet, felt he was unstable and should be removed from office by constitutional means.

But there was no clear path, especially as Pence refused to consider it and his support would have been necessary.

Ultimately, Pence certified the election result, and calm was restored -- more or less.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Milley to ask how an "unhinged president" could be prevented from ordering a nuclear strike.

"The nuclear triggers are secure," Milley told her, according to "Peril." "I can assure you that that will not happen."

Milley then called in some senior officers and told them any order coming from Trump had to be checked with him.

He looked at each one and said, "Got it?"

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/january-6-probe-new-books-lift-lid-on-trump-s-final-days-in-office/ar-AARKhOw?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 11:38:04 am
Quote from: jambutty on December  8, 2021, 01:52:26 pm
movement within the Repugs that lead me to believe that they will fracture with an alternate candidate

Newsweek
Chris Christie Says Capitol Riot 'Driven From the Top' as Feud With Trump Intensifies
Fatma Khaled - Yesterday 6:18 PM

"All the things that you see were driven from the top," Christie said during an appearance on ABC's This Week, in response to host George Stephanopoulos' comment about the events that led up to the Capitol riot, including the role of those loyal to Trump in the White House during his presidency.

"It may explain why the former president and his allies are working so hard not to cooperate," said Stephanopoulos.

Christie responded: "The [former] president made it very clear that he did not want to concede the election, that he would not concede the election, and you got a bunch of people around him by the time we got to the end, with very few exceptions, that were C-team players, at best, on their best day."

Those C-team players, Christie said, would tell the former president what he wanted to hear despite people "on the outside" telling him that "this is over and you need to concede."

"He didn't want to hear that. So he went to the C-team players and got that," Christie added.

The former Republican governor said that the January 6 committee's investigation will eventually reveal the facts relevant to the Capitol attack, but he added, "Let's not kid ourselves. This was a driven-from-the-top process executed by C-team players. And that's why it looks like a Keystone Cops operation, because it was."

Newsweek contacted Trump's office for comments but didn't hear back in time for publishing.

After covering Trump rallies, why 'The Daily Show' correspondent went to California's wellness community
Christie's remarks come amid an intensifying feud with Trump over the former president's claims of a "rigged" 2020 presidential election. Last month Christie challenged those claims during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Nevada.

"We can no longer talk about the past and the past electionsno matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over," he said.

Trump pushed back against Christie's remarks shortly after in a statement: "Chris Christie, who just made a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud...Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval ratinga record low, and they didn't want to hear this from him!"

Christie responded to Trump's attacks in an interview with Axios where he said: "I'm not gonna get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump. But what I will say is this: When I ran for re-election in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for re-election, he lost to Joe Biden."

The former governor supported Trump and his policies and said that he voted for him in the 2016 and 2020 elections. He's remained coy about whether he'll run for president in 2024.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/chris-christie-says-capitol-riot-driven-from-the-top-as-feud-with-trump-intensifies/ar-AARJZmy?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Yesterday at 07:56:11 pm
If Republicans try to install Trump in any capacity it seems there'll be hell to pay. I really wish people on both sides would wake up and realise how dangerous this game being played is - all to appeal for the votes and support of a relative handful of complete nutjobs.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Today at 04:34:48 am
Dozens of explosive texts to Donald Trumps White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed

Dozens of text messages sent to the White House show Donald Trumps own son, among others, begging him to take urgent action.

The US congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot has revealed a series of desperate text messages that were sent to the White House during the violence, fruitlessly urging then-president Donald Trump to intervene.

We still know relatively little about Mr Trumps actions during the riot on January 6, in which a mob of his supporters overran the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Bidens election victory.

Rioters started to fight with law enforcement outside the Capitol at about 1:10pm, and breached police lines an hour later, entering the building by force. Mr Trump did not issue a statement urging them to leave until 4:17pm.

I know your pain. I know youre hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace, he said in that video message.

So go home. We love you. Youre very special.

In the three hours between the start of the violence and that message, he posted two tweets urging his supporters to stay peaceful, but did not tell them to leave.

Beyond that, we do not know of any steps the president took to calm the situation.

Today the committee tasked with investigating the riot read out text messages that were sent to Mr Trumps chief of staff, Mark Meadows, during the period in question.

Conservative media figures, members of Congress, Trump administration officials and one of Mr Trumps own children were among those begging the president to do something.

Hes got to condemn this s*** ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough, wrote Mr Trumps eldest son, Donald Jr.

He was referring to a tweet posted at 2:38pm, which read: Please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement. They are truly on the side of our country. Stay peaceful!

Mr Meadows replied to Donald Jr: Im pushing it hard. I agree.

According to the committee, Donald Jr subsequently texted again and again to urge action by the president.

We need an Oval (Office) address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand, he said.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, one of the nine-person committees two Republican members, also read out a series of texts from unnamed members of Congress.

We are under siege up here at the Capitol, wrote one such person.

They have breached the Capitol, said another.

Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something? asked a third.

Theres an armed standoff at the House Chamber door, said another.

We are all helpless, a fifth person wrote.

POTUS has to come out firmly and tell (the) protesters to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed, warned a sixth.

Mark, he needs to stop this. Now, said another.

POTUS needs to calm this s*** down, another person said.

And one, in all caps, simply said: TELL THEM TO GO HOME.

Ms Cheney argued the texts left no doubt that the White House knew exactly what was happening at the Capitol.

Media figures also wrote to Mr Meadows with urgent advice.

Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home, said Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham.

This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.

Her colleague Sean Hannity asked Mr Meadows whether Mr Trump could make a statement and ask people to leave the Capitol.

Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished, said morning show host Brian Kilmeade.

All of these texts were revealed as part of a hearing to determine whether Mr Meadows should be held in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a subpoena issued by the committee.

Mr Meadows initially agreed to co-operate, and provided some documentary evidence to the committee, before changing his mind. He has cited executive privilege in an attempt to justify his refusal to answer questions.

The committee has rejected his privilege claim. Today its members unanimously recommended he face contempt charges.

Mr Meadows has failed to comply and warrants contempt findings because he has wholly refused to appear to provide any testimony and refused to answer questions regarding clearly non-privileged information  information that he himself identified as non-privileged through his own document production, the committee said.

The House of Representatives will now vote on whether to support criminal charges. The federal Department of Justice will ultimately decide whether to pursue such charges, which could result in jail time.

Another uncooperative witness, Mr Trumps former political adviser Steve Bannon, has already been charged.

Mr Meadows started by doing the right thing: co-operating. He handed over records that he didnt try to shield behind some excuse, the January 6 committees chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, said today.

But in an investigation like ours, thats just a first step. When the records raise questions  as these most certainly do  you have to come in and answer those questions.

When it was time for him to follow the law, come in and testify on those questions, (Mr Meadows) changed his mind and told us to pound sand. He didnt even show up.

In a letter to the committee, Mr Meadows lawyer George Terwilliger argued his client had made a good faith invocation of executive privilege.

A referral of a senior presidential aide would also be unwise because it would do great damage to the institution of the presidency, Mr Terwilliger said.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the matter tomorrow.

https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/us-politics/dozens-of-explosive-texts-to-donald-trumps-white-house-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows-revealed/news-story/db58c5dd878d1c7ef129c671ecf05d04
