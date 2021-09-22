« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 89332 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,969
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2160 on: September 22, 2021, 03:41:35 pm »
It's a grand conspiracy. ::)

Seriously, suing people is all Trump knows, but how many different sets of lawyers does he currently have on the books right now?  Eric's lawyer just quit on him. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,294
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2161 on: September 22, 2021, 04:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 22, 2021, 03:41:35 pm
It's a grand conspiracy. ::)

Seriously, suing people is all Trump knows, but how many different sets of lawyers does he currently have on the books right now?  Eric's lawyer just quit on him. ;D

I don't understand why people still work for him? His history of not paying people must surely lead people to think about not working for him.

Humans are fucking dumb.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,969
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2162 on: September 22, 2021, 04:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 22, 2021, 04:03:05 pm
I don't understand why people still work for him? His history of not paying people must surely lead people to think about not working for him.

Humans are fucking dumb.

Agreed. At this point it's honestly mind boggling. He's already struggling to attract decent lawyers as it is, and he needs different types of lawyers to fight different cases. One can only assume that no small amount of his grifting is currently going on lawyer fees, but it's probably well short of what the final bill might be.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2163 on: September 22, 2021, 09:03:32 pm »


Fucking hell  :lmao :lmao

Quote
Trump Files Lawsuit After Finishing New York Times Story He Started in 2018


Donald J. Trump filed a hundred-million-dollar lawsuit after finishing a New York Times story that he started reading in 2018, the former President has confirmed.

When I started reading the story three years ago, I saw my name in the headline and it made me happy, Trump told reporters. It said Trump. I thought, This is probably going to be a good story.

As he continued reading the story in 2019, he said, It still didnt seem so bad to me. I spent that year reading three or four paragraphs, and I didnt really get the entire gist of the article.

In 2020, Trump said, I was busy with the election, so I didnt get to read as much of the article as I wouldve liked. I maybe got through five, six more sentences. It mentioned my name a lot. Trump. Still seemed O.K.

Though Trump was ultimately able to finish the Times article this week, he accused its authors of making it intentionally difficult for him to read.

In 2020, Trump said, I was busy with the election, so I didnt get to read as much of the article as I wouldve liked. I maybe got through five, six more sentences. It mentioned my name a lot. Trump. Still seemed O.K.

Though Trump was ultimately able to finish the Times article this week, he accused its authors of making it intentionally difficult for him to read.

Those so-called writers used many, many long words that I didnt knowand Jared didnt, either, he said. We had to ask Ivanka what they meant, and, quite frankly, she had to look a lot of them up. And those jokers won the Pulitzer for this crap? That should never be allowed to happen in this country.


It's funny because it is believable.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2164 on: September 23, 2021, 01:52:57 am »
Quote from: Chakan on September 22, 2021, 04:03:05 pm
I don't understand why people still work for him? His history of not paying people must surely lead people to think about not working for him.

Humans are fucking dumb.

Whats the saying? Grifters that flock together?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,048
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2165 on: September 23, 2021, 07:13:30 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on September 22, 2021, 03:37:45 pm
Inevitable really. He robs her and her brother blind and then sues her for finding out about it.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/22/donald-trump-sues-niece-new-york-times-tax-story

That's precisely what it is. Mary called him out for a fraudulent settlement and she is sueing him already. Trump is claiming defamation, just breach of an agreement.

I doubt he'd want full disclosure to prove her wrong.

This is all a distraction and/or a grift.

Its noteworthy that separately Eric Trumps lawyer resigned also.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,516
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2166 on: September 23, 2021, 09:21:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 22, 2021, 09:03:32 pm

Fucking hell  :lmao :lmao


It's funny because it is believable.

I believe they are all that dumb, but I suspect he may be lying. Just a hunch.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2167 on: September 23, 2021, 09:26:39 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on September 23, 2021, 09:21:34 am
I believe they are all that dumb, but I suspect he may be lying. Just a hunch.

Yeah well he is a comedian  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,294
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2168 on: September 23, 2021, 12:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 23, 2021, 01:52:57 am
Whats the saying? Grifters that flock together?

But what's the grift for the lawyers?
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -Atko-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,237
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 12:26:38 pm »
The Washington Post
Biden White House leans toward releasing information about Trump and Jan. 6 attack, setting off legal and political showdown
Tom Hamburger, Jacqueline Alemany  20 hrs ago

The White House is leaning toward releasing information to Congress about what Donald Trump and his aides were doing during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol despite the former presidents objections  a decision that could have significant political and legal ramifications.
Trump has said he will cite executive privilege to block information requests from the House select committee investigating the events of that day, banking on a legal theory that has successfully allowed presidents and their aides to avoid or delay congressional scrutiny for decades, including during the Trump administration.

But President Bidens White House plans to err on the side of disclosure given the gravity of the events of Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with discussions who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussions.

In response to questions about White House deliberations over what information to release, Biden spokesman Michael J. Gwin said the president views the attack on the Capitol as a dark stain on our countrys history and is deeply committed to ensuring that something like that can never happen again, and he supports a thorough investigation.

Members of the investigative committee argue that Trump no longer enjoys the protection of executive privilege, encouraging the White House to push aside institutional concerns about sharing information with Congress and aid the panel in an investigation focused on what Democrats and a handful of Republicans have called an assault on democracy.

Its not really relevant because theres no president involved  theres no such thing as a former presidents executive privilege, said Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), a committee member who teaches constitutional law. Thats extremely dilute and not really relevant.

What Trump was doing while the attack was occurring and who he was speaking with are among the big, unanswered questions concerning the assault on the Capitol.

The debate over the validity of his executive privilege claims comes as the committee is moving into a new, more aggressive phase of its investigation. Having requested material from telecom, social media companies and the White House  and receiving some response  it is now looking at how best to compel testimony and documents from those reluctant to participate.

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said this week that his panel will soon issue subpoenas to witnesses and organizations, adding that the committee has started scheduling closed door testimony with cooperative witnesses. On Thursday night, the committee issued suboenas to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, former Pentagon official Kash Patel and longtime Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon. The committee is seeking documents as well as testimony from the four men.

Trump has derided the committees work as partisan and is promising to fight its effort to collect information and testimony related to the attack.

The highly partisan, Communist-style select committee has put forth an outrageously broad records request that lacks both legal precedent and legislative merit, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement. Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation.

In response to the House panels request, the National Archives has already identified hundreds of pages of documents from the Trump White House relevant to its inquiry. As required by statute, the material is being turned over to the Biden White House and to Trumps lawyers for review.

The committees Aug. 25 letter to the National Archives was both sweeping and detailed, asking for all documents and communications within the White House on January 6, 2021, relating in any way to the events of that day. They include examining whether the White House or Trump allies worked to delay or halt the counting of electoral votes and whether there was discussion of impeding the peaceful transfer of power.

The letter asked for call logs, schedules and meetings for a large group, including Trumps adult children, son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump as well as a host of aides and advisers, such as his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

The committee has focused, in part, on seeking information about whether the Trump White House and members of Congress played any role in encouraging the demonstrations, which interrupted the constitutionally mandated certification of electoral votes and unleashed a series of violent confrontations with the U.S. Capitol Police.

So far, more than 650 people have been charged with crimes in connection with the violent demonstrations that delayed that vote. Many were charged with obstructing a federal procedure and for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. Documents and testimony could show whether White House officials and members of Congress encouraged or supported those actions, congressional staffers said.

White House documents requested by the panel are identified by National Archives personnel and then sent to Biden and Trump lawyers. The first tranche was sent out Aug. 31, according to a person familiar with the transfer.

Trump has 30 days following the delivery of the documents to decide whether to object to their release, according to the statute. Even if he opposes turning them over, the Biden White House has decision-making authority and can release them, over Trumps objections, after an additional 60 days has elapsed. Trumps remaining option would be to go to court to try to halt the release, legal advisers said.

While Trump has struck a defiant tone, his options may be limited if Biden decides to handover the information the former president says should be protected, according to several legal experts  including those who have reviewed similar requests in the past.

The law we have is not favorable to the former president, said Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama. A former president has a chance to review the materials, to raise issues of privilege and if the former and the current presidents cannot reach some agreement, to take the dispute to the courts.

Bauer added that while an inquiry into a former president is unique, legal precedents suggest disclosure of the information Congress is seeking.

The circumstances here  the former president acting at the time in his capacity as a candidate seeking to challenge his defeat at the polls  make this uphill battle much, much tougher, he said.

Norm Eisen, a former Obama appointee, who advised the first House impeachment inquiry of Trump, said the former presidents power to assert executive privilege has weakened since he left the White House.

The executive privilege stonewalling that Trump used while he was in office wont work anymore, Eisen said, noting that the current president  not the former  has the real decision-making power.

A former federal judge who worked on executive privilege issues in the Ronald Reagan White House and the George H.W. Bush Justice Department pointed out that privilege requests do not typically attempt to shield information about potential wrongdoing.

With a few notable exceptions, the historical practice has been for Presidents to avoid asserting Executive Privilege to protect from disclosure information that suggests wrongdoing or potential wrongdoing by a President and/or his advisers, J. Michael Luttig, a former U.S. federal judge, said in an email.

Several cases involving requests for tapes and other records from the Richard Nixon White House provide precedent for release of presidential records when requested by Congress or government agencies.

In 1977, the Supreme Court in Nixon v. Administrator of General Services, rejected Nixons privilege claims about White House tapes and documents, embracing the idea that executive privilege is not for the benefit of the President as an individual, but for the benefit of the Republic.

Legal experts also pointed to recent private talks involving Trump officials and Congress that could provide a path to a resolution that does not involve going to court. They cite the negotiations that occurred between lawyers for Trump, the Justice Department and the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating claims that a Trump Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, had sought to deploy department resources after the election to back Trumps claims of massive voting fraud.

In the end, the Biden Justice Department waived executive privilege, and two of Trumps top former Justice Department officials, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, sat for interviews with the Senate Judiciary Committee, providing detailed accounts of what happened during the post-election period.

The decisions Biden and Trump make about the current records and interview requests will be momentous, said Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University who has written about the protection of White House documents and previously argued that Democrats impeachment efforts against Trump were a misguided use of congressional power.

There is an unbroken tradition of deference by the incumbent presidents to their predecessors, Turley said. In the past, incumbent presidents would generally support their predecessors in restricting access, despite partisan differences. It appears we may be poised here to shatter that tradition.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-white-house-leans-toward-releasing-information-about-trump-and-jan-6-attack-setting-off-legal-and-political-showdown/ar-AAOKhEU?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -Atko-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,237
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 12:31:59 pm »
CNN
Steve Bannon was knee-deep in January 6
Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large  5 hrs ago

In the days leading up to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol that left five people dead and more than 100 police officers wounded, one man may have been whispering in Donald Trump's ear more than any other: Steve Bannon.

In the waning days of December, Bannon was on the phone with Trump, urging the President to make January 6 -- the date of the official certification on the Electoral College vote by Congress -- a sort of final stand in his war on (nonexistent) voter fraud.

As authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa recount in their book "Peril":

"'You've got to call Pence off the [expletive] ski slopes and get him back here today. This is a crisis.' Bannon said, referring to the vice president who was vacationing in Vail, Colorado.

"Bannon told Trump to focus on January 6. That was the moment for a reckoning.

"'People are going to go 'What the [expletive] is going on here?' Bannon believed. 'We're going to bury Biden on January 6th, [expletive] bury him.'

"If Republicans could cast enough of a shadow on Biden's victory on January 6, Bannon said, it would be hard for Biden to govern. Millions of Americans would consider him illegitimate. They would ignore him. They would dismiss him and wait for Trump to run again.

"'We are going to kill it in the crib. Kill the Biden presidency in the crib,' he said."

That conversation with Trump on December 30 was far from the only time the two talked in the lead-up to January 6. In fact, after a contentious meeting on January 5 in which Pence told Trump he would not overturn the election results the next day, Trump called Bannon, who was at a local DC hotel with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to commiserate. As Woodward and Costa write:

"Trump brought up his meeting with Pence. He said the vice president's whole demeanor had changed -- Pence was not the man he had long known.

"'He was very arrogant,' Trump said.

"Bannon agreed."

And in the wake of the January 6 insurrection, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, invoked Bannon in trying to understand the origins of that day.

"It was a planned revolution," Woodward and Costa write. "Steve Bannon's vision coming to life. Bring it all down, blow it up, burn it, and emerge with power."

Bannon, speaking on his "War Room" podcast this week, confirmed that had huddled with Trump to plot a way to fundamentally undermine the Biden presidency on January 6 and even sort-of declare victory.

"It killed itself," Bannon said of the Biden presidency, according to an account in Newsweek. "Just look at what this illegitimate regime is doing. It killed itself. OK? But we told you from the very beginning, just expose it, just expose it, never back down, never give up and this thing will implode."

That Bannon was so involved in influencing Trump's view of January 6 -- or that he was in contact with the President at all -- is a stark testimonial to the fact that Trump never really breaks with anyone fully.

Remember that Trump fired Bannon, who was serving as the chief political adviser to the president, back in August 2017.

Bannon, on his way out the door, insisted the populist presidency of Trump ended with his ouster. "We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency," Bannon told The Weekly Standard. "But that presidency is over. It'll be something else. And there'll be all kinds of fights, and there'll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over."

Trump, as he does, attacked Bannon once his political svengali was no longer by his side. In the wake of Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury," which cast Trump in a deeply negative light (and for which Bannon was rumored to be a major source) the President put out a lengthy statement bashing Bannon.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency," Trump said. "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

And yet, in his final days, as he sought to cling to a presidency that he had lost fair and square, Trump turned back to Bannon, who had made a name for himself in far right circles for his embrace of wild conspiracy theories and his belief that the bureaucracy was rotten to its core.

Bannon was ready and waiting, dripping his poison into Trump's all-too-willing ear. January 6 was no accident. It was part of Bannon's long-term plan to end democracy as we know it.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/steve-bannon-was-knee-deep-in-january-6/ar-AAOKy2R?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline KMKYWAP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 12:32:27 pm »
Yes!! Subpoenas issued for Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Kash Patel and scabby faced white supremacist Steve Bannon by the Jan 6th Committee

Need to stop messing about and bring charges if and when they don't comply
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,516
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 02:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 23, 2021, 12:57:41 pm
But what's the grift for the lawyers?

All that sweet PAC defence fund money they (naively) think Donnie will pay them with.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,294
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:45:26 pm
All that sweet PAC defence fund money they (naively) think Donnie will pay them with.

But that's not a grift, that stupidity.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,969
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 02:30:38 am »
I've been watching a lot of videos on this, but until we see some major developments there's not much point in sharing anything.

If the US has any interest in maintaining its long term stability they'll throw the book at Trump. They'll have no choice. Alas, I'm beginning to thing they lack the courage.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,420
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 11:12:30 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:26:38 pm
The White House is leaning toward releasing information to Congress about what Donald Trump and his aides were doing during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

I don't mean to sound defeatist or cynical, but what is that supposed to accomplish exactly? The Republican Party have made their stance abundantly clear, they're not going to let Trump take the fall politically, legally, or otherwise. They've pardoned him for treason before, they've ignored concrete testimonies before, and they've smeared peoples reputations before. They'll do it all again if they have to, and we all fucking know they will. Trump will contest the next Presidential election as the Republican candidate. Of that there is absolutely no doubt
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 