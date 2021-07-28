« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 81920 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2040 on: July 28, 2021, 01:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 28, 2021, 12:20:32 pm
I am not sure, but I think they were under orders to not use their weapons. It seems implausible to me that deadly force was not used on their recognisance (excepting the woman who shot tring to climb through the broken window in the door).


They shot that crazy cow.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2041 on: July 28, 2021, 01:15:43 pm »
Most of the tv footage of Ashley Babitts shooting focuses on the rioters, there is one piece of footage showing what is happening at the end of the corridor those rioters are trying to get too.
All the Congressmen being ushered to safety, imo this is why the policeman had no alternative, he had to shoot whoever broke through that door as the congressmen would have been attacked.
« Last Edit: July 28, 2021, 01:17:52 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,145
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2042 on: July 28, 2021, 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 28, 2021, 11:01:12 am
I keep thinking of the restraint of the officers, in general, not firing their weapons (at least in the air). Particularly the guys in the literal front line. No doubt it goes to their training, and also they probably knew they would have been overwhelmed & torn apart. It must have been terrifying.

I think one of the officers yesterday said that he was scared to draw his gun, or even move as if he was going to, as he was fairly sure he would have been shot at by multiple protesters and likely killed.  He didnt know for certain whether any of them were carrying guns, but it was his assumption that many people were and that they were ready and willing to shoot given half a chance.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2043 on: July 28, 2021, 02:59:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 28, 2021, 01:03:05 pm
They shot that crazy cow.
Yes - I know. That's what I wrote!

The point is, given the level of violence upon the US seat of government on 6th Jan., I am astonished that no other shots were fired. I assume this is because the police offers were instructed not to do so. Again, I stress, I do not know this for fact; I am surmising.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2044 on: July 28, 2021, 03:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on July 28, 2021, 01:57:17 pm
I think one of the officers yesterday said that he was scared to draw his gun, or even move as if he was going to, as he was fairly sure he would have been shot at by multiple protesters and likely killed.  He didnt know for certain whether any of them were carrying guns, but it was his assumption that many people were and that they were ready and willing to shoot given half a chance.
Yes. But his situation was very unusual. He was alone, surrounded and being heavily beaten without backup. He concluded that his chances of survival would actually decease if he drew his firearm.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,803
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2045 on: July 28, 2021, 08:22:49 pm »
I heard snippets of the hearing on a podcast and it was astonishing, some of the submissions were incredible listening. How the entire nation can't be behind it all is bewildering. Fuckin loons they are.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,574
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2046 on: July 28, 2021, 09:54:05 pm »
Is McCarthy going to follow through on his threat to have a GOP only committee investigation?  He'll face a few challenges I think. There'll be a lot of witnesses they won't want to call, but Pelosi will; and calling up witnesses who have already testified to Pelosi's committee with the sole purpose of trying to destroy their credibility may prove problematic.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,803
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2047 on: July 28, 2021, 10:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 28, 2021, 09:54:05 pm
Is McCarthy going to follow through on his threat to have a GOP only committee investigation?  .
I'm not sure what authority he has to hold any sort of official investigation but I expect it will just be a sham. Its will concentrate on the BLM marches last year and call few stooges to say the insurrection was a 'tea party'.

It's no exaggeration to say there isn't an ounce of decency, honesty or shame in any of the GOP (these two on the committee aside in these circumstances).
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,574
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2048 on: July 28, 2021, 11:12:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 28, 2021, 10:21:05 pm
I'm not sure what authority he has to hold any sort of official investigation but I expect it will just be a sham. Its will concentrate on the BLM marches last year and call few stooges to say the insurrection was a 'tea party'.

It's no exaggeration to say there isn't an ounce of decency, honesty or shame in any of the GOP (these two on the committee aside in these circumstances).

I don't disagree with any of that.  The issue is they will likely still push it, and it will still garner undeserved attention in the right wing media. I seem to recall them doing something similar in some kind of courthouse where Giuliani was trying to fake election outrage without all that pesky "under oath" nonsense you'd have to undertake in an actual committee setting.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2049 on: July 28, 2021, 11:30:23 pm »
I was wondering last night how Fox would spin the first days evidence. only took 2 min before I got the answer.
Alabama Senator arguing there was a failure that day. Nancy Pelosi should take the blame for that as it's her job to protect capitol hill so he wants the hearing to investigate Pelosi leaving Capitol hill undefended.

The GOP will only be preaching to the converted holding a GOP inquiry, who will they ask to give evidence. REP/Senators locked away hiding from the rioters. the rioters themselves, Liz Cheney put it well last night, "This committee is committed to finding the truth." that's it in a nutshell.
GOP will have to explain why they never called any Capitol police officers etc, maybe they will, I hope the officers stand up and walk out as soon as the GOP start the bulls. questions.


Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,574
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2050 on: July 28, 2021, 11:33:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 28, 2021, 11:30:23 pm
I was wondering last night how Fox would spin the first days evidence. only took 2 min before I got the answer.
Alabama Senator arguing there was a failure that day. Nancy Pelosi should take the blame for that as it's her job to protect capitol hill so he wants the hearing to investigate Pelosi leaving Capitol hill undefended.

The GOP will only be preaching to the converted holding a GOP inquiry, who will they ask to give evidence. REP/Senators locked away hiding from the rioters. the rioters themselves, Liz Cheney put it well last night, "This committee is committed to finding the truth." that's it in a nutshell.
GOP will have to explain why they never called any Capitol police officers etc, maybe they will, I hope the officers stand up and walk out as soon as the GOP start the bulls. questions.

Yeah.  Because now apparently the Speaker of the House, rather than the President of the United States, has control over the National Guard. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2051 on: July 28, 2021, 11:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 28, 2021, 11:33:05 pm
Yeah.  Because now apparently the Speaker of the House, rather than the President of the United States, has control over the National Guard. ;)
Yep. am sure the committee will do this but they have to investigate 2 things when it comes to security. the level of security to police Capitol Hill and the response to the rioters breaking through the police cordon. 
 I know there's all sorts of arguments about chain of command to call out the National guard. I will leave that for the experts to decide but that's all irrelevant to me as they are looking for scapegoats as the real culprit is obvious. The Commander in Chief, President Trump needs to take full blame for not ordering the National guard out immediately.

The deliberate decision to leave Capitol Hill without enough security to defend the building should also be investigated and maybe harder to prove.

I was puzzled at first when we saw a meager security force outside the capitol building as things were unfolding, I was wondering why hasn't the security been beefed up, I put it down to the people in charge feeling scared of angering Trump. if they had ordered a large security presence to police the outside of the capitol building then they would be doing it for one reason only in Trumps eyes, they were publicly stating they felt Trump supporters were a threat. that would have reflected badly on Trump and they feared his wrath, I still think some of the people in charge felt that way.
« Last Edit: July 29, 2021, 12:04:31 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,574
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2052 on: July 29, 2021, 12:37:46 am »
I think a lot of institutions were warning something was on the cards weeks before Jan 6th, given Trump's firings of the defence secretary and other positions, and installing lackies. It was quite ominous as I recall. Most commentators were saying he had to be planning something.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2053 on: July 29, 2021, 12:53:06 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 29, 2021, 12:37:46 am
I think a lot of institutions were warning something was on the cards weeks before Jan 6th, given Trump's firings of the defence secretary and other positions, and installing lackies. It was quite ominous as I recall. Most commentators were saying he had to be planning something.
I agree it looks so obvious looking back and security should have been beefed up but I can't remember anyone on here even suggesting things could get as bad as they did.
I remember Jamie Raskin in tears talking about it during the impeachment, his son had not longed died in terrible circumstances, he asked his daughter and son in law to attend that day, they ended up hiding under a desk sending text messages of goodbye as they thought they were going to die,
his daughter asked him,"will it be safe to come dad" Raskin told her of course it will and something on the lines of why wouldn't it be safe.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2054 on: July 29, 2021, 07:17:07 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 29, 2021, 12:53:06 am
I agree it looks so obvious looking back and security should have been beefed up but I can't remember anyone on here even suggesting things could get as bad as they did.
I remember Jamie Raskin in tears talking about it during the impeachment, his son had not longed died in terrible circumstances, he asked his daughter and son in law to attend that day, they ended up hiding under a desk sending text messages of goodbye as they thought they were going to die,
his daughter asked him,"will it be safe to come dad" Raskin told her of course it will and something on the lines of why wouldn't it be safe.


On these boards, Nozza was quite accurate with his prediction of Trump releasing chaos.

But the Stop the Steal rallies were all over, well-funded, and publicized by Trump to converge on DC on certification day. The links of these rallies to the far right including Proud Boys were well known. Also National Guard were pouring into DC because of the predicted chaos. They had pictures of the National Guard sleeping in parking garages and such because there was no room to house them. 

I think what kept some Americans from seeing the coup forming under their noses was their belief in their exceptionalism, and the refusal of their law enforcement to take white supremacy as a the biggest domestic terror threat. Partly this refusal is to do with the fact that many police officers are white supremacists themselves; as they go through the prosecutions of those who stormed the capitol, quite a few of them were law enforcement. 

But many Americans were alarmed, and correctly predicted chaos because the signs were all there, and it is not hindsight.


Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,803
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2055 on: July 29, 2021, 08:29:05 am »
U.S. Declines to Defend Trump Ally in Lawsuit Over Jan. 6 Riot:

Although this is a civil lawsuit this ruling is significant in that it paves the way for action to be taken against Trump and may even indicate that the DOJ is already pursing Trump in as a federal matter.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/27/us/politics/mo-brooks-justice-department-lawsuit.html
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2056 on: July 29, 2021, 09:15:57 am »
Quote from: John C on July 28, 2021, 08:22:49 pm
I heard snippets of the hearing on a podcast and it was astonishing, some of the submissions were incredible listening. How the entire nation can't be behind it all is bewildering. Fuckin loons they are.

We are the same here: it`s become a team sport, red versus blue. Apparently you have to set aside logic, rational thought and learning and actual facts just to support "Your Team" blindly. It doesnt matter what they do or say, deviating from support is treachery.

I recently got into an online spat with a self-declared Tory Brexiter after saying that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the Tories Venn Diagram was Incompetence/Corruption/Malevolence. His retort was "they`re not incompetent!". Even if that were true apparently the other stuff didnt matter to him. The same blind loyalty can be seen on the "other side" too.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2057 on: July 29, 2021, 01:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on July 29, 2021, 07:17:07 am
On these boards, Nozza was quite accurate with his prediction of Trump releasing chaos.

But the Stop the Steal rallies were all over, well-funded, and publicized by Trump to converge on DC on certification day. The links of these rallies to the far right including Proud Boys were well known. Also National Guard were pouring into DC because of the predicted chaos. They had pictures of the National Guard sleeping in parking garages and such because there was no room to house them. 

I think what kept some Americans from seeing the coup forming under their noses was their belief in their exceptionalism, and the refusal of their law enforcement to take white supremacy as a the biggest domestic terror threat. Partly this refusal is to do with the fact that many police officers are white supremacists themselves; as they go through the prosecutions of those who stormed the capitol, quite a few of them were law enforcement. 

But many Americans were alarmed, and correctly predicted chaos because the signs were all there, and it is not hindsight.
Am not saying you're wrong but are you saying the National Guard were called to Washington before the rally started and were camped out in garages nearby? I remember the guard being called in and camped out after the riot but not before.
Am sure some members of the public did see the riot coming, I can only say I didn't, we had similar demonstrations in the UK outside Parliament over Brexit but nobody thought anyone would storm Parliament, it would be interesting to find out whether the UK upped Parliaments security on those days. mind you if I anyone of us had the responsibility of policing the Capitol building then you would insist on a large police presence to deter any demonstrators going too far. it's your job and that's just common sense really. you would also bring in more security as soon as the mob moved away from Trumps rally towards the building.

« Last Edit: July 29, 2021, 02:26:22 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2058 on: July 29, 2021, 04:13:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 29, 2021, 01:11:31 pm
we had similar demonstrations in the UK outside Parliament over Brexit but nobody thought anyone would storm Parliament,

There wouldn't have a been an actual purpose to that though, beyond just making a statement in itself.

There was an organised core of the insurrectionists (the paramilitary types with the zip-ties who were being directed to locations from outside) who clearly felt that by stealing the ballot boxes with the EC votes in, and by kidnapping Pence & Pelosi they could force a constitutional crisis whereby there was no valid way to inaugurate Biden, and in that sort of Chaos you'd have had Trump and Giuliani etc ready to just step into the breach. Whether it would have played out like, who knows, it would have been uncharted territory.

It was clear from even before the election that Trump wouldn't go quietly, and all the rhetoric afterwards confirmed it. Whilst the specifics might not have been predicted, loads on here (including myself) were certain that there would be some big play to keep Trump in power, despite some posters with lacking imaginations saying the Constitution would prevent it.

It's tough to gauge from the numbers, but polls on what Republicans believe about the 2020 election, and the insane extremist terms that some of them are using suggests to me that America hasn't got anywhere close to dealing with this yet.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2059 on: July 29, 2021, 05:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 29, 2021, 04:13:50 pm
There wouldn't have a been an actual purpose to that though, beyond just making a statement in itself.

There was an organised core of the insurrectionists (the paramilitary types with the zip-ties who were being directed to locations from outside) who clearly felt that by stealing the ballot boxes with the EC votes in, and by kidnapping Pence & Pelosi they could force a constitutional crisis whereby there was no valid way to inaugurate Biden, and in that sort of Chaos you'd have had Trump and Giuliani etc ready to just step into the breach. Whether it would have played out like, who knows, it would have been uncharted territory.

It was clear from even before the election that Trump wouldn't go quietly, and all the rhetoric afterwards confirmed it. Whilst the specifics might not have been predicted, loads on here (including myself) were certain that there would be some big play to keep Trump in power, despite some posters with lacking imaginations saying the Constitution would prevent it.

It's tough to gauge from the numbers, but polls on what Republicans believe about the 2020 election, and the insane extremist terms that some of them are using suggests to me that America hasn't got anywhere close to dealing with this yet.
Am looking at it from a security point of view, there was no justification or logic for either building to be stormed. maybe uncharted territory over what happened in the hours following the storming of the capitol but am taking it for granted it would have been sorted out very quickly.
nothing would have stopped Biden from becoming president, the separation of powers would have stopped Trump from seizing power.
Ive never believed Trump actually believed the election was stolen, his phones calls to governors prove this for me, he wasn't asking them to scrutinize the counting he was threatening them to cheat, to flip votes in his favour. the man is a narcissistic psychopath a tyrant, am not suggesting you believed he did think the election was stolen but it's a important point that has to be determined. I don't think anyone has seriously asked that question yet.
I don't think any of us knows how this is going to play out but we can be sure of a few things happening unless laws are brought in to stop it,every Republican election loss next year will be treated as a crime scene that will turn into months of recounts and litigation, anyone connected to the electoral counts will be threatened. how far this goes will give us a indication on whether the US is coming out of the nightmare, am not hopeful.
My biggest hope is the Democrats overcome voter suppression and win seats many think are a formality for the Republicans, that could be the game changer that makes the Republicans sit up and change course.
« Last Edit: July 29, 2021, 05:10:03 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,574
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2060 on: July 29, 2021, 05:20:57 pm »
If Parliament were stormed, could you imagine the security services taking literally hours to respond?  People up the chain of command were slowing down the Capitol response, likely under orders.  And the guy at the very top, who was watching it all unfold on TV and could have cut through all the confusion with a single phone call, wasn't picking up.

Somebody somewhere short circuited procedure to finally get the National Guard on station.  Whether that is what ultimately put paid to the attack is somewhat debatable, as people seemed to be dispersing by evening anyway; but it sure as hell made sure they couldn't have another crack at it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2061 on: July 29, 2021, 05:32:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 29, 2021, 05:05:51 pm

nothing would have stopped Biden from becoming president, the separation of powers would have stopped Trump from seizing power.

Well, this is where you're not thinking enough like a lawyer, and also discounting specific instructions laid out in the constitution and US law. It speaks of specific days that things happen on. If the EC ballots were stolen/destroyed before congress can certify them, you don't get to just go "well we know what they were so let's just carry on". Likewise, if the constitution calls for the VP to specifically do something and they're prevented from doing so, you don't just assume it all happened anyway.

There was a well-written dive into what could have happened had Jan 6 played out along those lines and it ended with no legally viable winner of the election. At that point, Pelosi would be involved (which is why she was a target too).
« Last Edit: July 29, 2021, 05:35:51 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2062 on: July 29, 2021, 06:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 29, 2021, 05:32:58 pm
Well, this is where you're not thinking enough like a lawyer, and also discounting specific instructions laid out in the constitution and US law. It speaks of specific days that things happen on. If the EC ballots were stolen/destroyed before congress can certify them, you don't get to just go "well we know what they were so let's just carry on". Likewise, if the constitution calls for the VP to specifically do something and they're prevented from doing so, you don't just assume it all happened anyway.

There was a well-written dive into what could have happened had Jan 6 played out along those lines and it ended with no legally viable winner of the election. At that point, Pelosi would be involved (which is why she was a target too).
I am not dismissing anything you say but after all the legal arguments, would Biden have become President.? that's my point really.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2063 on: July 29, 2021, 06:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on July 29, 2021, 07:17:07 am
On these boards, Nozza was quite accurate with his prediction of Trump releasing chaos.

But the Stop the Steal rallies were all over, well-funded, and publicized by Trump to converge on DC on certification day. The links of these rallies to the far right including Proud Boys were well known. Also National Guard were pouring into DC because of the predicted chaos. They had pictures of the National Guard sleeping in parking garages and such because there was no room to house them. 

I think what kept some Americans from seeing the coup forming under their noses was their belief in their exceptionalism, and the refusal of their law enforcement to take white supremacy as a the biggest domestic terror threat. Partly this refusal is to do with the fact that many police officers are white supremacists themselves; as they go through the prosecutions of those who stormed the capitol, quite a few of them were law enforcement. 

But many Americans were alarmed, and correctly predicted chaos because the signs were all there, and it is not hindsight.




If Trump is not held accountable, along with the rest of them who still perpetuate the lie then I think the country will reach a tipping point. The Jan 6 commision is essential. If nothing happens after this....and I am  not holding my breath, then i think it will embolden the Trump supporters, he will run again and get in.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,803
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2064 on: July 29, 2021, 07:02:18 pm »
As hoped, there's now a series of different investigations in which all roads lead to Trump. Having pleaded not-guilty it's unknown if Tom Barrack will flip, but he knows an awful lot about Trump including Trumps interest in Saudi and UAE.

Remember when Trump failed to condemn MSB after Jamal Khashoggi murder? On Todays podcast Michael Cohen suggested Barracks' mate, the CEO of the company that trained the killers (Tier One) spent £20m on Trumps campaign which also involved the indicted Paul Manafort.

Nice little circle of crooks eh!
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,574
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2065 on: July 29, 2021, 07:30:34 pm »
A civil investigation into potential fraud over Trump's inauguration fund has refused to settle out of court. Farron Cousins reckons it's because they're looking for evidence that could ensnare Ivanka and Junior and that could, potentially, turn it into a criminal investigation.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2066 on: July 29, 2021, 07:50:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 29, 2021, 06:01:30 pm
I am not dismissing anything you say but after all the legal arguments, would Biden have become President.? that's my point really.

It's an open question, that ultimately would have gone to the Supreme Court, and we all know what the composition of that is.

The point was to create chaos and uncertainty, and have a belligerent Trump (who was still president for 2 weeks) to declare whatever he wanted to 'maintain order' (given the civil unrest over such a move would have been off the charts).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2067 on: July 31, 2021, 12:13:53 am »
Just say the election was corrupt, Trump urged DoJ after loss to Biden

Notes obtained by House oversight committee show Trump pressured officials to falsely claim the election was not legitimate

Donald Trump pressured top justice department officials to falsely claim that the 2020 election was corrupt so he and his allies in Congress could subvert the results and return him to office, according to newly released memos.

Just say that the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me, the former president told the former acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, memos obtained by the House oversight committee showed. The notes were taken by Donoghue, who documented a 27 December call with Trump and Rosen.

Trumps demand to the justice department represented an extraordinary instance of a president seeking to influence an agency that is supposed to operate independently of the White House, to advance his own personal interests and political agenda.

It is also the latest example of the far-reaching campaign mounted by Trump over the final weeks of his presidency to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden in a contest devoid of any widespread voter fraud.

In the December call, Donoghue told Trump that the justice department had no power to change the outcome of the election, to which the former president replied that he had no such expectation and that he and his allies in Congress would advance the voter fraud claims.

Trump did not specifically name the members of Congress on board with his plan, but at various points through the call referred to the House Republicans Jim Jordan and Scott Perry, as well as the Senate Republican Ron Johnson, who are some of his most vociferous defenders on Capitol Hill.

The memos taken by Donoghue and turned over to the House oversight committee, which has been investigating Trump and the 6 January attack on the Capitol, directly connect key Republicans to his disinformation campaign to unlawfully subvert the 2020 election.

Jordan was among a slew of House and Senate Republicans who voted against certifying Bidens election victory at the joint session of Congress on 6 January, before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent insurrection that left five dead and nearly 140 injured.

But the top Republican on the powerful House judiciary committee has since downplayed his role in the former presidents pressure campaign. Congressman Jordan did not, has not, and would not pressure anyone at the justice department about the 2020 election, a spokesperson said.

The DoJ has typically fought to keep private, executive-branch discussions between presidents and top advisers secret, to avoid setting a precedent that could prevent officials from having candid conversations for fear that they might later becoming public.

But the DoJs release of the Donoghue memos to Congress reflects a determination that, as with Richard Nixon and Watergate, congressional investigators ought to have the ability to scrutinize potential wrongdoing by a sitting president.

The move by the DoJ also follows its decision this week not to assert executive privilege for Rosen to testify to Congress  clearing the path for other top Trump administration officials to appear before congressional committees investigating the former president.

Officials at the DoJ and the White House Office of Legal Counsel concluded that executive privilege exists to protect the country, rather than a single individual  and said in a letter it would not be appropriate to invoke the protection for Trumps efforts to push his personal agenda.

Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House oversight committee, on Friday commended the release of the memos: These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly instructed our nations top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election.

In the December call, the notes show both officials pushed back against Trump, who, at one point, alleged that there had been widespread fraud in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, which he described as corrupted elections  an assertion that drew an immediate condemnation from Donoghue.

Much of the info youre getting is false, Donoghue told Trump, adding that the DoJ had completed dozens of initial investigations into his claims but were unable to substantiate any, according to the memos. We look at allegations but they dont pan out.

But Trump, undeterred and seemingly anxious about his looming departure from office, pressed on: Ok fine  but what about the others? he said, the memos show, referring to the slew of other conspiracies about voter fraud in Georgia. Not much time left, Trump added.

The former president, in an ominous moment of foreshadowing, then raised the prospect of purging the DoJs top officials and installing in their place loyalists such as Jeffrey Clark, who was then the head of the DoJs civil division.

People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him in, Trump said, according to the memos. People want me to replace DoJ leadership. The New York Times reported that Clark a week later schemed with Trump to oust Rosen as acting attorney general and force Georgia to overturn its election results.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/30/donald-trump-doj-officials-2020-election-memos-house-oversight

And

IRS must turn over Trump tax returns to Congress, DoJ says

Department says House panel has sufficient reasons for requesting returns as Nancy Pelosi hails victory for the rule of law

The US Department of Justice on Friday ordered the Internal Revenue Service to hand Donald Trumps tax returns to a House committee, saying the panel had invoked sufficient reasons for requesting them.

The news was a second blow for Trump in a matter of hours, after released DoJ memos revealed that as part of his campaign to overturn his election defeat by Joe Biden, he pressured top officials to falsely label the 2020 election as corrupt, then leave the rest to me.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi applauded the DoJs order to the IRS to release Trumps tax returns to the ways and means committee.

Today, the Biden administration has delivered a victory for the rule of law, as it respects the public interest by complying with Chairman [Richard] Neals request for Donald Trumps tax returns, Pelosi said in a statement.

Access to former President Trumps tax returns is a matter of national security. The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president.

Candidates for president traditionally disclose their tax returns, although they are not legally compelled to do so. Trump kept his out of the public eye when he ran for the White House in 2016, saying they were under IRS audit, and did not release them while in office.

Once Democrats took control of the House in 2018, amid the investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, they began to seek the records in court.

Trump fought hard to keep his tax returns out of the public eye but the New York Times obtained some of the records, which showed Trump paid almost nothing in federal income taxes in the years before he entered the White House.

In a memo on Friday, the DoJ Office of Legal Counsel said Neal, the Massachusetts congressman who chairs the ways and means committee, had invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former presidents tax information.

Under federal law, the OLC said, the Department of the Treasury must furnish the information to the committee.

The 39-page memo was signed by Dawn Johnsen, installed by the Biden administration as the acting head of the OLC.

Trumps treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said he would not turn over Trumps tax returns because they were being sought for partisan reasons.

The House ways and means committee sued for the records under a federal law that says the IRS shall furnish the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers. The committee said it needed Trumps taxes for an investigation into whether he complied with tax law.

Trumps justice department defended Mnuchins refusal and Trump intervened to try to prevent the materials from being turned over to Congress. Under a court order from January, Trump would have 72 hours to object after the Biden administration formally changes the governments position in the lawsuit.

Bill Pascrell, a New Jersey Democrat who chairs the House ways and means subcommittee on oversight, said: It is about damn time. Our committee first sought Donald Trumps tax returns on 3 April 2019  849 days ago. Our request was made in full accordance with the law and pursuant to Congresss constitutional oversight powers.

Daniel Goldman, an attorney who counselled Democrats during Trumps first impeachment inquiry and trial, said: The former OLC opinion supporting Mnuchins ability to withhold Trumps tax returns was perhaps the most egregious and baseless opinion of many bad ones during the Trump era.

Michael Stern, a former senior counsel for the House Office of General Counsel, told Politico Trump had options to stop the release of his returns.

I think Trump will be given an opportunity to either file a new case or file something in this case in which he states his legal grounds for objecting to his tax returns being produced, he said, adding: Its definitely not over yet.

Elsewhere, the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, has obtained copies of Trumps personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation.

Trump tried to prevent his accountants from handing over the documents, taking the issue to the supreme court. The justices rejected Trumps argument that he had broad immunity as president.

Speaking to Reuters about the DoJ order, Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor who was ethics counsel to George W Bush, said it seems the Biden justice department is no longer going to simply kowtow to Donald Trump.

Every other president has disclosed their tax returns he said, and finding out what the conflicts of interest are on the president or a former president who may have made decisions that now have to be revisited  thats critically important.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/30/donald-trump-tax-returns-irs-congress-doj
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 08:42:33 am »
Has anyone else noticed how nervy and on-edge Jim Jordan appears to be lately?

I think its slowly dawning on him that he's about to enter a major shit storm if called before the inquiry committee

He's already getting in his "I can't recall if I spoke to Trump on January 6th because I talk to the president every day" excuses

Horrible unscrupulous shit bag of a human being 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 09:03:56 am »
It's also pretty clear that McConnell and McCarthy have had a word with their caucuses behind closed doors and have decided to use the supposed lack of security as their smokescreen

"Why didn't Nancy Pelosi ensure there were more officers on site to defend the Capitol that day?"

Well lads, I'm guessing its because she didn't foresee the President of the United States using batshit crazy conspiracy theories to whip a crowd into a frenzy before demanding that they march to the capitol to attack the legislative branch of the government. You know, it's not everyday the guy in the White House declares war on the democratic process and shits all over a near 250 year old constitution.

It's kind of like asking "why weren't fighter jets called in to protect the twin towers on the morning of 9/11?"
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
The state of these fucking twats,they're having pretend cabinet meetings & you can bet your life that Drumpf thinks that they are real.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,294
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Haha... Everyone drinks water except the Fat Fuck... That has to be deliberate...
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 04:25:51 pm »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 04:45:49 pm »
They are coming back to the capitol on Sept 18th for a rally. claims members of Congress to speak at the rally. demanding answers, all the rioters being prosecuted are political prisoners.
Going to be interesting to see how the Capitol building is policed this time and the arguments made to justify a large armed security presence waiting to greet them if they step foot over the barriers.
Trump supporters are a threat to democracy, they will not intimidate the US government with violence.
This could back fire dramatically on Trump over the coming weeks.

MAGA rally organizer Matt Braynard just announced on Bannons show that he has many high profile speakers, including Members of Congress, on Sept 18 to push back on the narrative that Jan 6 was an insurrection. Its going to be huge .. we are going back to the Capitol.
https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1421156486781227011
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 04:49:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:45:49 pm
They are coming back to the capitol on Sept 18th for a rally. claims members of Congress to speak at the rally. demanding answers, all the rioters being prosecuted are political prisoners.
Going to be interesting to see how the Capitol building is policed this time and the arguments made to justify a large armed security presence waiting to greet them if they step foot over the barriers.
Trump supporters are a threat to democracy, they will not intimidate the US government with violence.
This could back fire dramatically on Trump over the coming weeks.

MAGA rally organizer Matt Braynard just announced on Bannons show that he has many high profile speakers, including Members of Congress, on Sept 18 to push back on the narrative that Jan 6 was an insurrection. Its going to be huge .. we are going back to the Capitol.
https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1421156486781227011
Do they have to get permission for that?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,764
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 05:51:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:36:41 pm
The state of these fucking twats,they're having pretend cabinet meetings & you can bet your life that Drumpf thinks that they are real.





"This Coke is my blood, my great blood... the best blood, which will be poured out to forgive the sins of many... so very many... and begin the new agreement from me to my adoring people. Good people. My people. My good people."

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,248
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2076 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm »
Is that Michael C Hall?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,574
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2077 on: Today at 05:58:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:36:41 pm
The state of these fucking twats,they're having pretend cabinet meetings & you can bet your life that Drumpf thinks that they are real.




Trump's government in exile. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,515
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2078 on: Today at 06:05:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:36:41 pm
The state of these fucking twats,they're having pretend cabinet meetings & you can bet your life that Drumpf thinks that they are real.




Diverse group.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,764
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #2079 on: Today at 06:17:44 pm »
It's crying out for a modern-day Operation Valkyrie
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 