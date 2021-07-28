Notes obtained by House oversight committee show Trump pressured officials to falsely claim the election was not legitimateDonald Trump pressured top justice department officials to falsely claim that the 2020 election was corrupt so he and his allies in Congress could subvert the results and return him to office, according to newly released memos.Just say that the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me, the former president told the former acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, memos obtained by the House oversight committee showed. The notes were taken by Donoghue, who documented a 27 December call with Trump and Rosen.Trumps demand to the justice department represented an extraordinary instance of a president seeking to influence an agency that is supposed to operate independently of the White House, to advance his own personal interests and political agenda.It is also the latest example of the far-reaching campaign mounted by Trump over the final weeks of his presidency to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden in a contest devoid of any widespread voter fraud.In the December call, Donoghue told Trump that the justice department had no power to change the outcome of the election, to which the former president replied that he had no such expectation and that he and his allies in Congress would advance the voter fraud claims.Trump did not specifically name the members of Congress on board with his plan, but at various points through the call referred to the House Republicans Jim Jordan and Scott Perry, as well as the Senate Republican Ron Johnson, who are some of his most vociferous defenders on Capitol Hill.The memos taken by Donoghue and turned over to the House oversight committee, which has been investigating Trump and the 6 January attack on the Capitol, directly connect key Republicans to his disinformation campaign to unlawfully subvert the 2020 election.Jordan was among a slew of House and Senate Republicans who voted against certifying Bidens election victory at the joint session of Congress on 6 January, before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent insurrection that left five dead and nearly 140 injured.But the top Republican on the powerful House judiciary committee has since downplayed his role in the former presidents pressure campaign. Congressman Jordan did not, has not, and would not pressure anyone at the justice department about the 2020 election, a spokesperson said.The DoJ has typically fought to keep private, executive-branch discussions between presidents and top advisers secret, to avoid setting a precedent that could prevent officials from having candid conversations for fear that they might later becoming public.But the DoJs release of the Donoghue memos to Congress reflects a determination that, as with Richard Nixon and Watergate, congressional investigators ought to have the ability to scrutinize potential wrongdoing by a sitting president.The move by the DoJ also follows its decision this week not to assert executive privilege for Rosen to testify to Congress  clearing the path for other top Trump administration officials to appear before congressional committees investigating the former president.Officials at the DoJ and the White House Office of Legal Counsel concluded that executive privilege exists to protect the country, rather than a single individual  and said in a letter it would not be appropriate to invoke the protection for Trumps efforts to push his personal agenda.Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House oversight committee, on Friday commended the release of the memos: These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly instructed our nations top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election.In the December call, the notes show both officials pushed back against Trump, who, at one point, alleged that there had been widespread fraud in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, which he described as corrupted elections  an assertion that drew an immediate condemnation from Donoghue.Much of the info youre getting is false, Donoghue told Trump, adding that the DoJ had completed dozens of initial investigations into his claims but were unable to substantiate any, according to the memos. We look at allegations but they dont pan out.But Trump, undeterred and seemingly anxious about his looming departure from office, pressed on: Ok fine  but what about the others? he said, the memos show, referring to the slew of other conspiracies about voter fraud in Georgia. Not much time left, Trump added.The former president, in an ominous moment of foreshadowing, then raised the prospect of purging the DoJs top officials and installing in their place loyalists such as Jeffrey Clark, who was then the head of the DoJs civil division.People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him in, Trump said, according to the memos. People want me to replace DoJ leadership. The New York Times reported that Clark a week later schemed with Trump to oust Rosen as acting attorney general and force Georgia to overturn its election results.AndDepartment says House panel has sufficient reasons for requesting returns as Nancy Pelosi hails victory for the rule of lawThe US Department of Justice on Friday ordered the Internal Revenue Service to hand Donald Trumps tax returns to a House committee, saying the panel had invoked sufficient reasons for requesting them.The news was a second blow for Trump in a matter of hours, after released DoJ memos revealed that as part of his campaign to overturn his election defeat by Joe Biden, he pressured top officials to falsely label the 2020 election as corrupt, then leave the rest to me.House speaker Nancy Pelosi applauded the DoJs order to the IRS to release Trumps tax returns to the ways and means committee.Today, the Biden administration has delivered a victory for the rule of law, as it respects the public interest by complying with Chairman [Richard] Neals request for Donald Trumps tax returns, Pelosi said in a statement.Access to former President Trumps tax returns is a matter of national security. The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president.Candidates for president traditionally disclose their tax returns, although they are not legally compelled to do so. Trump kept his out of the public eye when he ran for the White House in 2016, saying they were under IRS audit, and did not release them while in office.Once Democrats took control of the House in 2018, amid the investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, they began to seek the records in court.Trump fought hard to keep his tax returns out of the public eye but the New York Times obtained some of the records, which showed Trump paid almost nothing in federal income taxes in the years before he entered the White House.In a memo on Friday, the DoJ Office of Legal Counsel said Neal, the Massachusetts congressman who chairs the ways and means committee, had invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former presidents tax information.Under federal law, the OLC said, the Department of the Treasury must furnish the information to the committee.The 39-page memo was signed by Dawn Johnsen, installed by the Biden administration as the acting head of the OLC.Trumps treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said he would not turn over Trumps tax returns because they were being sought for partisan reasons.The House ways and means committee sued for the records under a federal law that says the IRS shall furnish the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers. The committee said it needed Trumps taxes for an investigation into whether he complied with tax law.Trumps justice department defended Mnuchins refusal and Trump intervened to try to prevent the materials from being turned over to Congress. Under a court order from January, Trump would have 72 hours to object after the Biden administration formally changes the governments position in the lawsuit.Bill Pascrell, a New Jersey Democrat who chairs the House ways and means subcommittee on oversight, said: It is about damn time. Our committee first sought Donald Trumps tax returns on 3 April 2019  849 days ago. Our request was made in full accordance with the law and pursuant to Congresss constitutional oversight powers.Daniel Goldman, an attorney who counselled Democrats during Trumps first impeachment inquiry and trial, said: The former OLC opinion supporting Mnuchins ability to withhold Trumps tax returns was perhaps the most egregious and baseless opinion of many bad ones during the Trump era.Michael Stern, a former senior counsel for the House Office of General Counsel, told Politico Trump had options to stop the release of his returns.I think Trump will be given an opportunity to either file a new case or file something in this case in which he states his legal grounds for objecting to his tax returns being produced, he said, adding: Its definitely not over yet.Elsewhere, the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, has obtained copies of Trumps personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation.Trump tried to prevent his accountants from handing over the documents, taking the issue to the supreme court. The justices rejected Trumps argument that he had broad immunity as president.Speaking to Reuters about the DoJ order, Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor who was ethics counsel to George W Bush, said it seems the Biden justice department is no longer going to simply kowtow to Donald Trump.Every other president has disclosed their tax returns he said, and finding out what the conflicts of interest are on the president or a former president who may have made decisions that now have to be revisited  thats critically important.