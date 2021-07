I keep thinking of the restraint of the officers, in general, not firing their weapons (at least in the air). Particularly the guys in the literal front line. No doubt it goes to their training, and also they probably knew they would have been overwhelmed & torn apart. It must have been terrifying.



I think one of the officers yesterday said that he was scared to draw his gun, or even move as if he was going to, as he was fairly sure he would have been shot at by multiple protesters and likely killed. He didnít know for certain whether any of them were carrying guns, but it was his assumption that many people were and that they were ready and willing to shoot given half a chance.