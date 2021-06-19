« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 72568 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1920 on: June 19, 2021, 02:02:55 am »
More confirmation that the GOP is 100% owned by Trump.

Conservative Christians jeer traitor Pence for refusing to overturn election
> Former vice-president heckled at conference in Florida
> Pence makes only passing reference to deadly Capitol attack

Mike Pence, the former US vice-president, has been heckled as a traitor for his refusal to overturn last years election result during a speech to a gathering of religious conservatives.

Pence, who is widely seen as laying the groundwork for a White House run in 2024, had entered an auditorium in Orlando, Florida to a standing ovation on Friday. But a small group began shouted abuse including traitor! as he began a 28-minute speech. The dissenters were quickly escorted out by police.

Earlier, in a corridor outside the ballroom, an attendee named Rick Hurley, wearing a red Make America great again cap, also vented his frustration over Pences role in certifying Donald Trumps defeat on 6 January amid false claims of voter fraud.

We need to start fighting! Hurley shouted at anyone who would listen. We need to stop being so damned nice. What the hells going on? Why is Pence coming today? Donald Trump has his pen in his back still.

Before being taken aside by police, he also remarked: Im ready to fight. Im going to boo him off stage. Ill take the bullet. Ill walk to the front of the stage and look him in the eye and and say, What are you doing here?

In an interview, Hurley said he had been at the US Capitol on 6 January. I want to know why Pence is here today. he said. He stabbed Donald Trump in the back and took the coins like Judas.

But Ralph Reed, organiser of the Faith & Freedom Coalitions annual Road to Majority conference, was at pains to give Pence a warm welcome and honor him as stalwart of the Christian conservative movement.

And the ex-vice president, who earlier this month admitted that he and his former boss may never see eye to eye on the events of 6 January, when some Trump supporters called for him to be hanged, did not dwell on that disagreement during his remarks.

He instead told the gathering: Thank you for the privilege of serving as your vice-president with Donald Trump. It was the greatest honor of my life.

Pence made only a passing reference to the deadly insurrection that implied an equivalence with racial justice protests and Joe Bidens policies: Weve all been through a lot over the past year: a global pandemic, civil unrest, a divisive election, a tragic day in our nations Capitol, and a new administration intent on transforming our country.

Since leaving office, Pence has bought a house in Indiana, announced plans for a podcast and signed a two-book deal for his memoir. Despite the anger of some Trump supporters, he is seen as a potential candidate for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

His conference speech on Friday duly listed the Trump administrations achievements  from supreme court appointments to coronavirus vaccines  and took aim at Biden for rapidly unravelling its legacy with a tidal wave of leftwing policies.

Pence quipped: Democrats have been so busy advancing their liberal agenda, sometimes I feel like the left hand doesnt know what the far left hand is doing.

He went on to rail against an explosion of runaway spending, proposed tax increases, plans to cut military funding and the cancellation of construction on Trumps signature border wall.

Literally in five months, they turned the most secure border in the world into the worst border crisis in American history, Pence said to applause. You know, when I was vice-president, I visited our southern border. And yes, its past time for our current vice-president to go to the border, put our policies back into effect and end the Biden border crisis today.

He also threw out false assertions to go after culture war targets currently in vogue in conservative media including cancel culture and defund the police.

Among them was critical race theory which, developed by academics starting in the 1970s, examines how racism embedded in law and institutions creates an uneven playing field for people of color in America. Numerous Republican controlled states have moved to ban it from being taught in schools.

Pence crudely misrepresented the intellectual tool by stating: Instead of teaching all of our children to be proud of their country, critical race theory teaches children as young as kindergarten to be ashamed of their skin color. Critical race theory is racism, pure and simple  and it should be rejected by every American of every race.

The truth is its past time for America to discard the left wing reflex to see systemic racism across our nation. As my friend Senator Tim Scott says so well, America is not a racist country  America is the most just, noble and inclusive nation ever to exist on the face of the earth.

In another wildly contentious claim, Pence said: The United States military is the greatest force for good the world has ever known.

Pence closed a morning session that included Republican senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, all potential rivals for the 2024 nomination. Trump himself has not yet declared whether he will run or whether Pence would again be his running mate.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/18/mike-pence-conservative-christian-conference-heckled
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1921 on: June 19, 2021, 02:46:25 am »
The above reminds me of this snippet from r/politics:

Worst part is, this all has already been so thoroughly studied that it is literally academic

Mayer, 1955

There was no need to. Nazism gave us some dreadful, fundamental things to think aboutwe were decent peopleand kept us so busy with continuous changes and crises and so fascinated, yes, fascinated, by the machinations of the national enemies, without and within, that we had no time to think about these dreadful things that were growing, little by little, all around us. Unconsciously, I suppose, we were grateful. Who wants to think?

[...]"To live in this process is absolutely not to be able to notice itplease try to believe meunless one has a much greater degree of political awareness, acuity, than most of us had ever had occasion to develop. Each step was so small, so inconsequential, so well explained or, on occasion, regretted, that, unless one were detached from the whole process from the beginning, unless one understood what the whole thing was in principle, what all these little measures that no patriotic German could resent must some day lead to, one no more saw it developing from day to day than a farmer in his field sees the corn growing. One day it is over his head.

[...]But the one great shocking occasion, when tens or hundreds or thousands will join with you, never comes. Thats the difficulty. If the last and worst act of the whole regime had come immediately after the first and smallest, thousands, yes, millions would have been sufficiently shockedif, let us say, the gassing of the Jews in 43 had come immediately after the German Firm stickers on the windows of non-Jewish shops in 33. But of course this isnt the way it happens. In between come all the hundreds of little steps, some of them imperceptible, each of them preparing you not to be shocked by the next.

[...]And one day, too late, your principles, if you were ever sensible of them, all rush in upon you.

[...]Suddenly it all comes down, all at once. You see what you are, what you have done, or, more accurately, what you havent done (for that was all that was required of most of us: that we do nothing)

The Republican party are fascists.  They're the biggest threat to general well-being I've seen in my lifetime,  as their influence and location acts as the precursor to the rise of their poison all over the world.  Practically everything I'm seeing from them now,  have seen for months and years,  is based on a lie,  racism,  violence,  foolishness,  callousness,  incompetency or opportunism. 

They're now seeing that the opposition to their actions is feeble.  The way forward isn't to work with them,  it is to throw into jail every possible criminal in their ranks,  bankrupt their resources,  take away their platforms,  turn them into pariahs,  being a Trump republican should only ever cause you problems in a fair,  healthy system.  You stamp them out now or later you will have to kill your own citizens as they stand there pointing their weapons at you.  And that's still being optimistic,  worst case they'll take over the country while the Dems try for 'bipartisanship'  with their would-be-killers.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1922 on: June 19, 2021, 09:12:47 am »
   Democrats have been so busy advancing their liberal agenda, sometimes I feel like the left hand doesnt know what the far left hand is doing.   

Got to admit, I chuckled at that.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1923 on: June 21, 2021, 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 19, 2021, 02:02:55 am
the Faith & Freedom Coalitions annual Road to Majority conference,

'Faith' and 'Freedom'... aren't they mutually exclusive?

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1924 on: June 22, 2021, 11:01:34 pm »
Bidens Justice Dept may defend Trump in Capitol riot lawsuits

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump may have an unlikely ally to defend him against lawsuits alleging he incited the U.S. Capitol insurrection: President Joe Bidens Justice Department.

The Biden administration paved the way for that possibility, say constitutional scholars and lawyers in the cases, by arguing in an unrelated defamation case against Trump that presidents enjoy sweeping immunity for their comments while in office - and the right to a defense by government lawyers. Bidens Justice Department used that rationale in a surprise decision this month to continue defending Trump in a case filed by E. Jean Carroll, who contends Trump raped her 25 years ago and then lied about it while in office, defaming her.

That decision reaffirms the position the department took under the Trump administration. And it has profound implications for several ongoing lawsuits, including one filed by two U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump liable for injuries they suffered defending the building in the Jan. 6 attack.

Attorney Philip Andonian said he fears the Justice Department, under the same legal rationale, will also defend Trump in a case Andonian is pursuing on behalf of U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat. Swalwell alleges Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot in an effort to stop Congress from performing its duty to certify Biden as the election winner. Andonian called the logic behind the departments decision to defend Trump against Carrolls defamation suit alarming.

The Justice Department appears to put no limits on immunity for speech by a sitting president on any matter considered of public concern, Andonian said.

The Justice Department declined to comment on whether it would use the same argument as a basis for intervening in the other lawsuits Trump faces. The White House did not respond to a request for comment but has previously said it had no role in the departments decision on whether to defend Trump in the Carroll case or others.

Trump faces more than a dozen active investigations and lawsuits involving a wide range of matters, including sexual misconduct allegations, financial disputes and government probes into his business dealings and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. But the Justice Departments assertion of presidential immunity in the Carroll case would only be relevant to other cases involving his statements or actions while in office.

The Justice Department laid out its rationale for defending Trump in a June 7 brief in the Carroll case. After Carroll, a former magazine writer, wrote in 2019 that Trump raped her, Trump - while in office - accused her of lying and said hed never met her. Carroll is among about two dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. The brief argues that Trump, like any president, is covered by federal laws, including the Westfall Act, that protect federal employees from being sued for actions taken as part of their jobs.

Although Trumps remarks were without question unnecessary and inappropriate, the brief said, he was acting within the scope of his office when he made them. Elected officials can  and often must  address allegations that inspire doubt about their suitability for office, the argument says. Speaking to the public and the press on matters of public concern is undoubtedly part of an elected officials job.

TITANIC LEGAL BLUNDER

One prominent constitutional scholar characterized the departments position in the Carroll case as a blunder that will be difficult to undo.

It would be very difficult for the Justice Department to change course now, said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University constitutional law professor and a frequent critic of Trump. The Titanic is aimed at the iceberg.

Tribe and other critics of the departments position say it fails to draw obvious distinctions between a president's official conduct and matters that clearly fall outside the duties of the office. When a president says or does something illegal, they say, it does not warrant a taxpayer-financed defense by government lawyers.

Tribe served as a legal adviser for the House of Representatives second impeachment of Trump, in which the former president was accused - but eventually acquitted - of trying to overturn legitimate election results to retain presidential power. Tribe said it would be outrageous for the department to defend Trump against the lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riots on the basis that fomenting a violent insurrection, as charged in those suits, fell within the presidents job description.

Trump has denied any responsibility for the violence at the Capitol. His lawyers have said he was making political arguments, protected by the First Amendment, and not inciting people to riot.

Jesse Binnall - a private lawyer defending Trump in the Capitol Police case, the Swalwell case and at least two other ongoing suits - declined to comment on whether he will seek the department's intervention on Trump's behalf in any of those matters. Such a request would require the Justice Department to take an official position.

Binnall has echoed the Justice Department's immunity argument in briefs filed for some of those cases, but he so far has not directly requested that the department intervene in any of them.

If the Justice Department does end up defending Trump in any of the other cases pending against him, he still would be able to retain his private counsel, allowing him to protect his own interests if they diverge from those of the government.

MATTERS OF PUBLIC CONCERN

While Trump was president, the Justice Department argued in the Carroll case that federal law gave him a broad grant of immunity against her lawsuit, adding that he was protected because he spoke about her in his role as president. A federal district court rejected that position in October, and the department filed an appeal in the waning days of Trumps presidency. If the Justice Department wins on appeal, that would effectively end Carrolls case against Trump.

Carrolls lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, said it was shocking that the department would maintain the same argument under U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was appointed by Biden after the appeal was filed.

In testimony before Congress, Garland defended the position by saying the department had a duty to follow the law rather than to protect any administration. Sometimes it means we have to make a decision about the law that we never would have made and that we strongly disagree with as a matter of policy, he said.

The Justice Departments appeal in the Carroll case is pending before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The outcome could have implications for at least four other federal lawsuits pending against Trump. Three of them seek to hold Trump liable for remarks in a speech on Jan. 6 shortly before the Capitol riots. They include the case filed by injured Capitol Police officers, as well as the cases filed by Representative Swalwell and U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. Thompson alleges that Trump violated federal law by inciting his supporters to block Congress from executing its official duties.

The fourth case was filed by the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization, an advocacy group for low-income people. The lawsuit claims Trump disenfranchised Black voters by trying overturn the results in Detroit, a majority Black city, after the 2020 election.

Andonian, the lawyer in Congressman Swalwell's suit against Trump, said he fully expects that Trumps lawyers now will adopt the Justice Department's reasoning to argue that the former president was speaking on matters of public concern in his Jan. 6 speech. Trump that day continued his false claims that the election had been stolen from him through voter fraud; assailed Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to stop Congress from certifying Bidens win; and called for his supporters to march to the Capitol.

Andonian and other attorneys argue theres a legal distinction between Trumps attacks on Carroll and his incendiary speeches seeking to reverse his election loss.

Ben Berwick, a lawyer representing the Capitol police officers, said that Trumps appearance at the Jan. 6 gathering just before the Capitol insurrection amounted to a campaign rally unrelated to his official duties. Thats a different setting, he said, than the presidential news conference where Trump made the statements about Carroll.

He is effectively acting as a candidate, Berwick said. He has no official role in the certification of electoral votes.

Joseph Sellers, an attorney representing Congressman Thompson in his suit against Trump, concurred that Trump had stepped well beyond the cover of presidential immunity.

I dont think anyone would think its within the scope of the presidents legitimate duties to encourage people to interfere with the functioning of another branch of government, Sellers said. He was promoting an insurrection and a riot.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-justice-dept-may-defend-trump-capitol-riot-lawsuits-2021-06-22/
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1925 on: June 23, 2021, 08:17:45 am »
^^^
That's just a poor opinion article, the two subjects are completely different and the DOJ has not commented at all.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1926 on: June 23, 2021, 10:05:15 am »
Trump ordered his DoJ to investigate SNL and other late night show comedians to try and get them to stop making fun of him. ::)

Thin orange skinned little cretin.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1927 on: June 23, 2021, 10:27:37 am »
An OathKeeper is cooperating and will get WITSEC ...
https://twitter.com/ericgarland/status/1407533717812387841
[img]
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1928 on: June 23, 2021, 10:38:57 am »
Quote from: stara on June 23, 2021, 10:27:37 am
An OathKeeper is cooperating and will get WITSEC ...
https://twitter.com/ericgarland/status/1407533717812387841
[img]

Fucker Carlson is hoping it's Andrew McCabe.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1929 on: June 23, 2021, 05:15:54 pm »
NBC News
Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report
Allan Smith  28 mins ago

The report is the product of an eight-month inquiry and concludes there was no basis or evidence to support the Trump's repeated claims that the election results failed to reflect the will of the voters.

"As is often the case, the truth is not as attractive or as immediately desirable as the lies and the lies contain elements of truth," State Sen. Ed McBroom, the Republican chairman of the committee that investigated the election, said in a statement that accompanied the report. "We must all remember: 'extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof' and 'claiming to find something extraordinary requires first eliminating the ordinary.'"

The report, which was supported by every Republican on the committee, was clear: "This Committee found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigans prosecution of the 2020 election."

Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes, a 3 percentage point victory over Trump. The election results had already been affirmed by court rulings, state canvassers and an earlier audits completed by the Michigan Secretary of State. .

McBroom said he feels confident the state's results were accurate following his review. He continues to offer support for Republican-led voting law changes. McBroom said many of the claims of malfeasance were the result of "a misunderstanding or an outright deception."

"Also, sources must lose credibility when it is shown they promote falsehoods, even more when they never take accountability for those falsehoods," he said. "At this point, I feel confident to assert the results of the Michigan election are accurately represented by the certified and audited results."

The report singled out the false claims of fraud in Antrim County, a small county in the norther part of the state where human error by election officials initially led to results showing Biden winning the county. The error was quickly corrected, and the certified results showed a substantial Trump victory there. But the rectified error has fueled false claims of fraud in the state.

"The committee recommends the Attorney General consider investigating those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends," the report said, adding, "The many hours of testimony before the committee showed these claims are unjustified and unfair to the people of Antrim County and the state of Michigan."

In his statement, McBroom said: "All compelling theories that sprang forth from the rumors surrounding Antrim County are diminished so significantly as for it to be a complete waste of time to consider them further."

Trump-backers have alleged that the election technology utilized by elections officials there may have changed votes or otherwise incorrectly processed the results. Those claims have contributed to a push from some on the far-right to conduct an Arizona-style partisan ballot review in the state.

"Most of the rigorous debate over additional audits comes from fears surrounding the technology used and its vulnerabilities as allegedly demonstrated in Antrim County," McBroom said. "Without any evidence to validate those fears, another audit, a so-called forensic audit, is not justifiable."

"Michigans already completed post-election audit and risk-limiting audit are also far more substantive than Arizonas standard audit," he added. "However, I am keeping a close eye on the legislatively-initiated forensic audit in Arizona and will continue to ask questions regarding other election issues I feel are not settled."

State Sen. Jeff Irwin, the committee's lone Democrat, voted against adopting the report because it endorses Republican-sponsored voting legislation introduced in the state, The Detroit Free Press reported.

Voter fraud in U.S. elections is exceedingly rare. Soon after last fall's election, Trump's then-top cybersecurity official said it was "the most secure in American history," while then-Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread malfeasance.

Last month, Trump targeted Michigan Senate Republicans for not doing enough to substantiate his baseless fraud claims.

"Has the Michigan State Senate started their review of the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 yet, or are they about to start?" he said. "If not, they should be run out of office."

Last week, a small group of pro-Trump activists gathered outside the Michigan Capitol to demand an Arizona-style ballot review. At that rally, supporters blessed boxes containing affidavits and prayed for elected officials to see the fraud they believe happened. This week, the Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners advanced a request to the state Bureau of Elections to audit their 2020 election results.

That comes amid a backdrop of other pro-Trump activists and lawmakers pushing for ballot reviews similar to Arizona's and visiting the site of that audit in Maricopa County.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/michigan-republicans-eviscerate-trump-voter-fraud-claims-in-scathing-report/ar-AALmky8?li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1930 on: June 23, 2021, 06:52:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 23, 2021, 08:17:45 am
^^^
That's just a poor opinion article, the two subjects are completely different and the DOJ has not commented at all.

They've set a precedent and it seems as though Presidents and indeed former President are going to be forever untouchable. At least on a federal level.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 06:36:59 am »
Quote from: jambutty on June 23, 2021, 05:15:54 pm
NBC News
Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report
Allan Smith  28 mins ago
This is so depressing. It took the State Dept. eight months to investigate and prove that Trump and his cabal lied. Meanwhile, everyone has moved on and hundreds, if not thousands of new lies have been made since. Its a good example of the up-hill battle the Democrats are fighting. You can add to that that a large proportion of the Republican voters doesnt care about evidence and truth anyway.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 06:54:14 pm »
A little good news.

ABC 7 New York
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York
Eyewitness News  1 hr ago

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is now suspended from practicing law in New York.

A committee with The Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department said that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

The document went on to say, "These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that the respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee).

The Court then laid out what Giuliani is no longer permitted to do in the state of New York. "It is further Ordered that respondent is commanded to desist and refrain from the practice of law in any form, either as principal or agent, clerk or employee of another; that respondent is forbidden to appear as an attorney or counselor-at-law before any court, judge, justice, board or commission or other public authority; that respondent is forbidden to give another an opinion as to the law or its application or advice in relation thereto, all effective the date hereof, until such time as disciplinary matters pending before the Committee have been concluded and until further order of this Court."

The suspension is temporary and pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary hearing.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-nyc-mayor-rudy-giuliani-suspended-from-practicing-law-in-new-york/ar-AALoFW0?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 06:10:53 am »
Would be nice to see a similar result for the other morons who did the same.
