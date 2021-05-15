I find the lawyers statement incredible.
Ultimately, they're on camera (including their own devices, which they live streamed from) revelling in their actions committing sedition against the state. Any lawyer taking this on has to go for a hail mary long shot defence like this to even stand a chance of reduced sentencing.
I can't find the tweet now, but I remember one being bandied about at the time along the lines of "Mad that these people thought they were going to go overthrow the government one afternoon, launch a coup to install an dictator and then go back to work the next day like nothing weird had happened".
Huh. Maybe they do have a shot at an insanity plea.