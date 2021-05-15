« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1680 on: May 15, 2021, 12:33:12 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on May 15, 2021, 11:39:56 am
Are you thinking of Stone?

I think Greenburg might ensnare both Gaetz and Stone. I was actually kinda hoping Gaetz might have some dirt on Carlson.  ;D
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1681 on: May 15, 2021, 12:51:46 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May 15, 2021, 12:33:12 pm
I think Greenburg might ensnare both Gaetz and Stone. I was actually kinda hoping Gaetz might have some dirt on Carlson.  ;D
I was wondering if you were thinking of how much Gaetz knows about the Jan 6th riots.
Hazell

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1682 on: May 15, 2021, 01:30:23 pm
Has anyone called this Gaetz-gate yet?
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1683 on: May 15, 2021, 02:05:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 15, 2021, 01:30:23 pm
Has anyone called this Gaetz-gate yet?
I hope not, theres more Gates in the Republican party than there is in B&Q.
Riquende

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1684 on: May 15, 2021, 02:53:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 15, 2021, 01:30:23 pm
Has anyone called this Gaetz-gate yet?

Somebody's Teenager Daughtergate.
Hazell

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1685 on: May 15, 2021, 02:58:51 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on May 15, 2021, 02:05:51 pm
I hope not, theres more Gates in the Republican party than there is in B&Q.

True. I'm usually cynical that anything significant will happen to Trump and it's probably easier to go for low ranking Republicans, with Gaetz probably being one of the easiest to go for. He doesn't appear to be powerful enough not to be touched and seems despised by people within his own party. Others will probably start to feel the heat as well.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1686 on: May 15, 2021, 03:01:09 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on May 15, 2021, 12:51:46 pm
I was wondering if you were thinking of how much Gaetz knows about the Jan 6th riots.

The man is so utterly clueless of anything past his own ego I doubt he knows anything about anything. Gaetz has very few friends in Congress.  That said, I'm sure there are plenty of others who did collude in the run up to Jan 6th.  Whether Gaetz had the wits to nab anything incriminating on them is another matter though.  Let's face it, the guy torpedoed Greenburg's plea for a pardon, so clearly isn't very smart.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1687 on: May 15, 2021, 03:01:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 15, 2021, 01:30:23 pm
Has anyone called this Gaetz-gate yet?

Have you not checked the video thread lately? ;) ;D
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1688 on: May 15, 2021, 03:01:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 15, 2021, 02:58:51 pm
True. I'm usually cynical that anything significant will happen to Trump and it's probably easier to go for low ranking Republicans, with Gaetz probably being one of the easiest to go for. He doesn't appear to be powerful enough not to be touched and seems despised by people within his own party. Others will probably start to feel the heat as well.
Yeah, I think Trump thinks he's a liability as well so he must be bad news if Trump thinks like this.
Hazell

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1689 on: May 15, 2021, 03:05:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May 15, 2021, 03:01:44 pm
Have you not checked the video thread lately? ;) ;D

Actually haven't, I will do and thank you for your sterling work, I've learnt a lot about US Politics in recent years :)

It's an obvious joke though, I'm not clever enough to come up with something less obvious :P
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1690 on: May 15, 2021, 05:46:45 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 15, 2021, 03:05:03 pm
Actually haven't, I will do and thank you for your sterling work, I've learnt a lot about US Politics in recent years :)

It's an obvious joke though, I'm not clever enough to come up with something less obvious :P

Neither was I. 😅
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 08:47:39 am
One of the charges Joel Greenburg plead guilty to was conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States.

Maybe Matt Gaetz had an inside track on 1/6 after all.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 08:14:46 pm
 ;D


Quote
Matt Shuham
@mattshuham
I spoke to the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here's what he had to say...



https://twitter.com/mattshuham/status/1394666856171122692
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:14:46 pm
;D

https://twitter.com/mattshuham/status/1394666856171122692
It is an audacious defense strategy. It might even work! :o Well. Maybe.

It reads like an expletive laden version of a courtroom scene from The Simpsons.
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
Yeah.  I've got fucking Asperger's Syndrome too.  And EUPD.  And complex PTSD.  Doesn't mean I can't spot a complete sociopathic, narcissistic dickhead when I see one. 
Hazell

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May 15, 2021, 05:46:45 pm
Neither was I. 😅

Sorry for the late reply but I saw it, nice work!
Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 11:17:53 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
Sorry for the late reply but I saw it, nice work!

You're welcome!  Gaetz-Gate isn't new, but doesn't make it less amusing! ;D
Zeb

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1697 on: Today at 05:59:08 am
Quote
The New York attorney general's office says it is investigating the Trump Organization "in a criminal capacity".

A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor, Letitia James, said the inquiry into Mr Trump's property company was "no longer purely civil".

Ms James has been scrutinising the ex-Republican president's financial dealings before he took office.

The Trumps deny wrongdoing and say the inquiry by a Democratic prosecutor is a political vendetta.

Ms James' spokesman, Fabien Levy, told the BBC on Tuesday: "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment."

The statement did not say what turned the inquiry from civil to criminal in nature, or whether the former president himself might be personally implicated in any allegations.

Ms James launched a civil inquiry in March 2019 into claims that Mr Trump had inflated the value of his assets to banks when seeking loans, and understated them to lower his taxes.

Her office has also seeking documents on four Trump Organization properties in Manhattan, upstate New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said in court documents last August that his office was investigating alleged "protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organization.

Mr Vance's legal filing cited newspaper articles about purported bank and insurance fraud at the company.

The Manhattan district attorney has also been investigating whether any of Mr Trump's financial records were doctored to cover up hush-money payments to two women in 2016 who say they had affairs with him.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57166735

Not a surprise but still ticking away underneath Trump and at least three of his adult children.
12C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1698 on: Today at 08:01:11 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
Yeah.  I've got fucking Asperger's Syndrome too.  And EUPD.  And complex PTSD.  Doesn't mean I can't spot a complete sociopathic, narcissistic dickhead when I see one.

I find the lawyers statement incredible. I can imagine a lot of people who are on the spectrum getting upset at being called short bus people.
He is seeking to appeal to the lowest prejudices on mental health. I would suggest that poor education is more of a factor in the ignorance of these people. Homeschooling, and a belief that the Old Testament is a factual account, has a lot more influence on the behaviours of these people.
Riquende

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1699 on: Today at 08:19:35 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:01:11 am
I find the lawyers statement incredible.

Ultimately, they're on camera (including their own devices, which they live streamed from) revelling in their actions committing sedition against the state. Any lawyer taking this on has to go for a hail mary long shot defence like this to even stand a chance of reduced sentencing.

I can't find the tweet now, but I remember one being bandied about at the time along the lines of "Mad that these people thought they were going to go overthrow the government one afternoon, launch a coup to install an dictator and then go back to work the next day like nothing weird had happened".

Huh. Maybe they do have a shot at an insanity plea.
Billy The Kid

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1700 on: Today at 08:36:14 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:59:08 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57166735

Not a surprise but still ticking away underneath Trump and at least three of his adult children.

Call me a cynic, but absolutely fuck all will happen here. At worst they'll get slapped with a few fines, and pay them using donations from their nutcase base

There's quite a few people in the media who seriously need to let this go and get on with their lives. Its become an unhealthy obsession for many of them
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1701 on: Today at 11:39:31 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:01:11 am
I find the lawyers statement incredible. I can imagine a lot of people who are on the spectrum getting upset at being called short bus people.
He is seeking to appeal to the lowest prejudices on mental health. I would suggest that poor education is more of a factor in the ignorance of these people. Homeschooling, and a belief that the Old Testament is a factual account, has a lot more influence on the behaviours of these people.
Much of the US is far behind Europe on language around such things. It is still pretty common for US health professionals to use the word 'retarded'. (Or until a few years ago at least - my wife was a nurse there). I can't imagine a UK solicitor getting way with such language and not suffer professional sanctions. I'd be astonished if there were any professional repercussions for this US lawyer.

There is also a fairly old joke in the US: 'he rides the short bus' - I forget who coined it - 70s/80s, I think.
oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1702 on: Today at 11:41:49 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:59:08 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57166735

Not a surprise but still ticking away underneath Trump and at least three of his adult children.
I assumed all the investigations were classed as criminal. why would they be investigating Trumps organization for civil reasons.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1703 on: Today at 11:57:04 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
Yeah.  I've got fucking Asperger's Syndrome too.  And EUPD.  And complex PTSD.  Doesn't mean I can't spot a complete sociopathic, narcissistic dickhead when I see one.
A member PM'd last week to complain about a post of mine. I replied to him, he wrote again, and I replied a second time. He then asked me 'to please stop' and asked me if I was 'autistic'. He even went back through very long post history to find a joke which I did not pick on as some kind of evidence for his empty assertion. ::)

As it happens, I am not autistic. But I am dyslexic and have problems with my short-term memory. So, maybe these things affect my writing style - I don't know. But like you, this does not mean that I cannot put together cogent passages and express my thoughts in a clear enough manner. Some people have some very strange ideas.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1704 on: Today at 12:00:16 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:41:49 am
I assumed all the investigations were classed as criminal. why would they be investigating Trumps organization for civil reasons.
I believe the civil investigations were against the Trump charity. Stuff which can close down the charity (Trump has already preemptively done this) and/or disbar the trustees from being trustees again (or for period of time). I think - these are just off the top my head recollections.
