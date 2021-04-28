Watched a snipped of Rudy crying his wrinkly arse off to Fucker Carlson, trying to rewrite the law when it comes to search warrants. Am I wrong to think he incriminated himself, live on television?



He said something along the lines of, "you only get a search warrant if you think there's an immediate danger of evidence being destroyed. I've got the evidence, I've had it for years and didn't destroy it!"



Apart from the fact he's lying about what a search warrant is for, did he really just admit to having evidence?



So that's a full house now, the Trump administration has attacked all of the constitutions Seperation of Powers, they have attacked the Legislative, Congress and the Senate, they have attacked the Executive, The President, they have now attacked the Judiciary, the Judges. and these people argue they are Patriots. sick.I watched a short clip of a TV interview last night he gave around 2 yrs ago, it may come back to haunt him.Giuliani was asked why HE got rid of the US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.Giuliani said HE got rid of her because she's corrupt!!!!!We didn't know all the facts back then. Maria Yonovitch herself couldn't understand why she was suddenly under attack from the Whitehouse. we now know they wanted her gone so they could conspire with the Russians so they could dig up some dirt on Biden and his son Hunter, the Russians took them for fools, feeding them disinformation on Biden+Hunter.Anyway, the opportunity to argue he played no part in the sacking or knew the reasons behind the sacking are gone now, the d/head confessed it all on National TV.