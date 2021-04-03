« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 52466 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,271
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1520 on: April 3, 2021, 11:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April  3, 2021, 07:24:52 pm
As much as I despise Gaetz and his provocative politics, it appears a lot of people have decided to go right ahead and just assume that he's guilty

So much for being innocent until proven otherwise, eh?

His well known background & the damning mountain of social media evidence does not bode well for him. Oh, and hes very obviously a total cock. If you cant spot that, I dont know how you dress yourself in the morning.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1521 on: April 4, 2021, 07:02:28 am »

Ron DeSantis now having to declare a state of emergency.

Florida emergency as phosphate plant pond leak threatens radioactive flood

No longer safe to be anywhere near Piney Point, says official
Millions of gallons of wastewater contain radium and uranium

We are talking about the potential of about 600m gallons within a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area, Scott Hopes said.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,654
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1522 on: April 4, 2021, 07:22:27 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  4, 2021, 07:02:28 am
Ron DeSantis now having to declare a state of emergency.

Florida emergency as phosphate plant pond leak threatens radioactive flood

No longer safe to be anywhere near Piney Point, says official
Millions of gallons of wastewater contain radium and uranium

We are talking about the potential of about 600m gallons within a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area, Scott Hopes said.

But - but all those pesky environmental regulations the EPA so thoughtfully jettisoned because they were soooooo expensive and such a burden to businesses...
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,302
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1523 on: April 4, 2021, 07:37:14 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on April  3, 2021, 11:20:27 pm
Oh, and hes very obviously a total cock. If you cant spot that, I dont know how you dress yourself in the morning.

Did you miss the part of my post where I said I despise him?

Shouldn't be hard to spot seeing as the post is only 2 fucking sentences long
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,271
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1524 on: April 4, 2021, 07:58:55 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April  4, 2021, 07:37:14 am
Did you miss the part of my post where I said I despise him?

Shouldn't be hard to spot seeing as the post is only 2 fucking sentences long
Apologies, I didnt mean You specifically.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,654
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1525 on: April 5, 2021, 08:30:01 pm »
It appears that prosecutors have more than doubled the number of charges Joel Greenberg is facing with his trial just weeks away.  Glenn Kirschner reckons they're trying to get him to flip on Matt Gaetz.

It would be most amusing if he did.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm »

Part of the new court filing, from the bloke who had his feet up on Pelosi's desk, asking to be released.


Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 11:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm
Part of the new court filing, from the bloke who had his feet up on Pelosi's desk, asking to be released.

Hates racist smug elites, votes for Trump. In fact, not just votes for Trump, but waves the flags, buys the hats, and worships the man as a paragon of what he wants America to be.

Perfectly rational.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,132
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 11:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm
Part of the new court filing, from the bloke who had his feet up on Pelosi's desk, asking to be released.




Awwwwww poor white man who feels bad.

Shame, poor man.

My heart beats lumpy custard for the c*nt.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Am I getting this right? He says that the Retrumplicans were the first ones to listen to them and now they're best friends? It goes to show how fucking stupid he is, if he really believes that. Listening to someone means fuck all. We all have been there, when we've been sitting in a meeting listening to the boss speak while thinking "What a fucking idiot."
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 12:01:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm
Am I getting this right? He says that the Retrumplicans were the first ones to listen to them and now they're best friends? It goes to show how fucking stupid he is, if he really believes that. Listening to someone means fuck all. We all have been there, when we've been sitting in a meeting listening to the boss speak while thinking "What a fucking idiot."
You can understand a statement like that in 2018+. seen a few interviews given by people in the rust belt areas saying nobody else had done anything for us so we thought why not give Trump a chance, they then say he had his chance and he did nothing so they won't be voting for him in 2020.

I know a few of the rioters have regretted storming the Capitol but you would think most of them would of been furious when Trump sold them out.

Donald Trump executed a surprising about-face on Thursday night when he issued a short video statement explicitly condemning the mob of his own supporters who stormed the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem, he said, adding that the MAGA faithful who looted and vandalised congressional property had defiled the seat of American democracy.

To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country To those who broke the law, you will pay.

it's hard to get your head around. only thing I take from it is don't believe all the reasons why people say they vote for something, they may well believe it themselves but they have more deep rooted opinions, racism being one of them. decency doesn't seem to be something they think is important.
Horrible fact which just doesn't apply to the US but won't derail the thread, the more nasty and racist Trump got in 2016 the more his poll ratings went up.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:38 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 02:58:10 am »
In the final weeks of Mr. Trumps term, Mr. Gaetz sought something in return. He privately asked the White House for blanket pre-emptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed, according to two people told of the discussions.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/06/us/politics/matt-gaetz-trump-pardon.html?smid=tw-share
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 