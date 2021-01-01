Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.



Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?



I would say they are different from just 50 years ago. But there is a subtle difference between a religion evolving to keep in step with changes in society and altering precepts supposedly underpinning your denomination.For example, I consider myself to be anti-abortion, but pro choice. Whilst I acknowledge that doesn't make me a very good catholic, at least I know where my church stands on the issue. The presence of Christ in the Eucharist is kind of a lynchpin to Catholicism.