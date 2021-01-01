« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 50514 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm
Like with so many other aspects of culture and history, America has rewritten religion to suit its own needs and agenda for personal convenience.  And many of them have the nerve to lecture one another and the whole world on who is doing what right.

Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,046
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 01:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:54:34 pm
Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?

 :thumbup
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,613
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 02:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:54:34 pm
Given that the fundamental purpose of organised religion is to maintain control over a populace by placing limits on some of the most intimate areas of their lives, and that such populations change and evolve over time, you'll find that lots of people throughout history have rewritten religion to suit their own needs.

Do you think that the teachings in the church you go to would be identical to a Christian service 150 years ago? 1500 years ago?

I would say they are different from just 50 years ago. But there is a subtle difference between a religion evolving to keep in step with changes in society and altering precepts supposedly underpinning your denomination.

For example,  I consider myself to be anti-abortion, but pro choice. Whilst I acknowledge that doesn't make me a very good catholic, at least I know where my church stands on the issue. The presence of Christ in the Eucharist is kind of a lynchpin to Catholicism.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 06:57:51 pm »
Capitol gone into lockdown due to car crashing into security barrier.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 07:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Capitol gone into lockdown due to car crashing into security barrier.

No gaetz in the security barrier?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,613
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 07:08:07 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:04:52 pm
No gaetz in the security barrier?

;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,980
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 07:09:28 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:04:52 pm
No gaetz in the security barrier?
:wellin
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 07:09:44 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:04:52 pm
No gaetz in the security barrier?

 :D

His week has been a bit of a car crash...
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,980
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 07:35:30 pm »
Why is all this taking so long to clear up?
It happened yonks ago and everyone is just standing round wasting time. Looking at each other.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,391
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 07:38:46 pm »
Only a few years ago, if youd heard this story you might guess jihadist terrorism. Now, your first thought is right wing terrorism. Quite a change.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 