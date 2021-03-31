« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 49881 times)

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1440 on: March 31, 2021, 10:19:02 am »
Imagine being so creepy and slimy that even Tucker Carlson, a man who defends all sorts of disgraceful behaviour from conservatives and believes theres a conspiracy in everything, backs off from you and calls you weird.  :lmao
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1441 on: March 31, 2021, 11:35:28 am »
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,607
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1442 on: March 31, 2021, 01:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 31, 2021, 11:35:28 am
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.

I feel like he tries too hard sometimes; comes across as a bit slick, and I've not really seen him level any reasonable criticism towards Democrats as such. That said, Republicans pull so much shit then calling them out on it can be a full time job in itself.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,978
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1443 on: March 31, 2021, 02:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 31, 2021, 11:35:28 am
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.


Yeah, I feel the same. I like looking at his stuff, if it pops up in my youtube recommendations just to see the thing he's "reporting" about, but when he starts talking and giving his view, I don't really see the point of him.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1444 on: March 31, 2021, 02:17:17 pm »
I love watching the odd Tucker Carlson clip because I can't help thinking of him as Ron Burgundy.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1445 on: March 31, 2021, 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 31, 2021, 11:35:28 am
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.

Hes horrendous.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1446 on: March 31, 2021, 05:40:21 pm »

https://www.businessinsider.com/court-voids-donald-trump-campaign-non-disclosure-agreements-2021-3?r=US&IR=T

Sorry, on my phone, so no full copy/paste.

This is a wee bit of justice with a potential for more; a staffer on Trumps campaign sued for sexual harassment & was counted-sued for breaking the obligatory Trump NDA. A Judge has voided those several hundred NDAs.

I should clarify it was the 2016 campaign.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,607
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1447 on: March 31, 2021, 06:20:08 pm »
Glenn Kirschner on Matt Gaetz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUoFpNzog1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUoFpNzog1Q</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1448 on: March 31, 2021, 10:56:19 pm »
Mike Lindells says he has amassed loads of evidence proving the election was stolen,  he will be naming many people involved in on the steal  :o he will be releasing the evidence over 5 weeks in documentaries.
He's certain the Supreme court would over turn the election result if they saw this evidence but he won't be presenting the evidence in court as he believes the Supreme court were also in on the steal. :o
He is counter suing Dominion arguing free speech, :) Trump will be president around August after the world hears all this evidence.
I wouldn't be surprised if he put a warning at the beginning of each documentary telling viewers they would have to be a right dick head to believe this rubbish.
https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1377265176844640256
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:36:54 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,978
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1449 on: March 31, 2021, 11:03:35 pm »
The big question is whether the documentary shows if there are drugs in every pillow he sells or only in the one he's sleeping on...
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 06:41:05 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 31, 2021, 10:56:19 pm
Mike Lindells says he has amassed loads of evidence proving the election was stolen,  he will be naming many people involved in on the steal  :o he will be releasing the evidence over 5 weeks in documentaries.
He's certain the Supreme court would over turn the election result if they saw this evidence but he won't be presenting the evidence in court as he believes the Supreme court were also in on the steal. :o
He is counter suing Dominion arguing free speech, :) Trump will be president around August after the world hears all this evidence.
I wouldn't be surprised if he put a warning at the beginning of each documentary telling viewers they would have to be a right dick head to believe this rubbish.
https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1377265176844640256

Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?
Logged
Believer

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,607
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 08:52:38 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:41:05 am
Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?

I think Lindells just has problems.

John Schnatter was booted out of his own company for less. Mypillow must be losing dosh hand over fist.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:41:05 am
Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?

All of it is. If you're a potential con artist looking for easy cash, what are you going to do? Try to create your own marks and engage in illegal activity or just hop on the gravy train taking advantage of the US's massive pool of proven gullible morons with wild claims that you know they already want to believe. Don't promise anything tangible and it's only really your reputation with the non-idiots that's at stake.

I enjoyed watching Lindell's description of his forthcoming social media network. They're going to get "all the influencers" over from other platforms because users will be automatically subscribed to all of them - think of your subscriber numbers! Imagine trying to use those figures for clout elsewhere -

"I've got 2 million followers"
"Which network?"
"PillowTalk" *
"Get out"

And he's not concerned about people using his network for hate speech, because "the influencers wouldn't do that".

* If the network ever does exist and isn't called PillowTalk then he needs to fire his marketing guys and pay me millions for the name.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 am »
So i'm assuming he's fading into the night with no repercussions then? Been quiet for several months now....
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:31:45 am
So i'm assuming he's fading into the night with no repercussions then? Been quiet for several months now....

You expected something different?
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:16:19 am
You expected something different?

Hoped would probably be a better word...
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 am »
Something something arc of justice...
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,607
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 11:39:28 am »
These things take time. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,974
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:24:20 am
All of it is. If you're a potential con artist looking for easy cash, what are you going to do? Try to create your own marks and engage in illegal activity or just hop on the gravy train taking advantage of the US's massive pool of proven gullible morons with wild claims that you know they already want to believe. Don't promise anything tangible and it's only really your reputation with the non-idiots that's at stake.

I enjoyed watching Lindell's description of his forthcoming social media network. They're going to get "all the influencers" over from other platforms because users will be automatically subscribed to all of them - think of your subscriber numbers! Imagine trying to use those figures for clout elsewhere -

"I've got 2 million followers"
"Which network?"
"PillowTalk" *
"Get out"

And he's not concerned about people using his network for hate speech, because "the influencers wouldn't do that".

* If the network ever does exist and isn't called PillowTalk then he needs to fire his marketing guys and pay me millions for the name.

Look no further than the TV religious evangelists.
They are selling pure imaginary invisible smoke yet millions pay for it. Jets, luxury cars, hookers and cocaine, all paid for by gullible fools buying their way to heaven. And when literally caught with their pants down, they do the blame the devil and repent pitch.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,972
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 12:29:58 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:31:45 am
So i'm assuming he's fading into the night with no repercussions then? Been quiet for several months now....
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:39:28 am
These things take time. :)
Yep, I expect, anticipate, that one day we'll turn the news on and he's being questioned or arrested. The buzz will be enormous. Tick tock.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • Klopptimist
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 12:33:04 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm
Look no further than the TV religious evangelists.


Well yeah, these have been demonstrating for decades just how gullible and ripe for the financial plucking the US populace is in general, and for some reason this has now spilled out into politics too. They don't need evidence, they just want something to be true and will donate massively to people prepared to promise delivery.

It's still very weird to me how the movement coalesced around Trump given how badly he fits the archetype of 'hero of the religious right' (and that high profile evangelists have attempted to run before and got nowhere) but I suppose there's a lot of 'environment' factors that built him a winning coalition in 2016.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 12:59:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm
Look no further than the TV religious evangelists.
They are selling pure imaginary invisible smoke yet millions pay for it.


'The Vatican Business Model'


(but could apply to any skyfairy bollocks)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:41:05 am
Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?
He's the champion of Free speech on his censorship free social network site,if you are a passionate supporter of free speech then just send loads of monies to me. :)
I assume the platform is pay per view but I think he's also trying to turn his libel case into a battle for free speech. I imagine he will keep repeating this argument in weeks to come. if Dominion win there libal case then it will be the end of free speech in the US, get out and protest.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:31:45 am
So i'm assuming he's fading into the night with no repercussions then? Been quiet for several months now....
Am shocked by how much news is being made public on how all these cases against Trump+co are increasingly progressing. we know far more now than we did a few months ago.
The evidence is strong so it's all down to whether the State prosecutors have the will to being charges, NY+Georgia have left no doubt, they are coming after Trump+co.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1464 on: Yesterday at 02:00:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
Am shocked by how much news is being made public on how all these cases against Trump+co are increasingly progressing. we know far more now than we did a few months ago.
The evidence is strong so it's all down to whether the State prosecutors have the will to being charges, NY+Georgia have left no doubt, they are coming after Trump+co.

I'll believe it when the wrinkled scrotum is actually in court.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,974
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1465 on: Yesterday at 03:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:59:11 pm

'The Vatican Business Model'


(but could apply to any skyfairy bollocks)

The Vatican are amateurs compared to the yanks.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,607
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1466 on: Yesterday at 05:39:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
Am shocked by how much news is being made public on how all these cases against Trump+co are increasingly progressing. we know far more now than we did a few months ago.
The evidence is strong so it's all down to whether the State prosecutors have the will to being charges, NY+Georgia have left no doubt, they are coming after Trump+co.

What is it now?  30 cases in which Trump is defendant? That's not even including the SDNY case where charges are imminent, the Georgia election meddling which now has two grand juries investigating, and the small issue of an outstanding insurrection to deal with.   

Oh, and Russia.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 05:56:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:14:11 pm
The Vatican are amateurs compared to the yanks.


I disagree. The global asset value of the Catholic Church is immense.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 07:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:39:30 pm
What is it now?  30 cases in which Trump is defendant? That's not even including the SDNY case where charges are imminent, the Georgia election meddling which now has two grand juries investigating, and the small issue of an outstanding insurrection to deal with.   

Oh, and Russia.
Ive lost count to be honest. I find it incredible listening to some very damming evidence as all the different investigations open up.  many of them uncovering other crimes, Russia, Ukraine, as you know Trump isn't the only one under investigation, he's dropped his family right in it as well.
The fraud evidence speaks for itself,
Cohens evidence to congress was very damming for Trump. Cohen was also saying Trump would also be asking how the deal with Russia going in the afternoon then 2 hours later he would holding a rally telling the crowd all the talk of me being involved with Russia is fake news. ::)
Heads of National intelligence/security evidence refusing to answer a simple yes/no question on whether Trump asked them to basically cover up his involvement with Russia for him.. this will all be revisited in time and am not sure if the full facts will be made public for at least 30yrs(Nixon) but I assume the financial fraud cases will come by the end of the year.

 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:38:07 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,607
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1469 on: Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:56:46 pm

I disagree. The global asset value of the Catholic Church is immense.

Sidebar:

In church today I learned that a poll several years ago of Americans describing themselves as Catholics found that 70% of them did not believe Christ was present in the Eucharist, except symbolically.  That goes against a fundamental precept of the Catholic Church - to the point that Bishop Barron did several talks on it with gatherings of bishops and priests.

Like with so many other aspects of culture and history, America has rewritten religion to suit its own needs and agenda for personal convenience.  And many of them have the nerve to lecture one another and the whole world on who is doing what right.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:52:46 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,131
  • Dutch Class
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 12:55:54 am »
I'm thinking this idiot won't be in Congress much longer

Quote
Federal investigators looking into Rep. Matt Gaetz's relationships with young women have examined whether any federal campaign money was involved in paying for travel and expenses for the women, a person briefed on the matter said.

Investigators are examining whether the Florida Republican engaged in a relationship with a woman that began when she was 17 years old and whether his involvement with other young women broke federal sex trafficking and prostitution laws, according to that source and another person briefed on the matter.

Investigators are also pursuing allegations from witnesses and other evidence that Gaetz may have used cash and drugs in his dealings with young women, the sources said.

[...]

Information that may connect Gaetz to a fake ID scheme at the center of the case against that second Florida politician, Joel Greenberg, was presented to federal investigators in a meeting early last year, according to two other people familiar with the matter.

In the meeting, which has not been previously reported, a witness provided evidence linking Gaetz to Greenberg, the former tax collector in Seminole County, Florida, who was arrested last year on charges that include sex trafficking of a minor and fabricating fake IDs. Greenberg has pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial later this year on the ID and sex trafficking charges, as well as charges that he stalked a former political rival.

News of the meeting offers details about the Justice Department's early awareness of the congressman's relationship with Greenberg.
According to one of the people familiar with the matter, an employee at the tax collector's office saw Greenberg and Gaetz on internal office surveillance video looking through driver licenses on a weekend evening.

In a text message exchange shared with CNN that the source said was between Greenberg and the employee, Greenberg confirmed he was in the office "showing congressman Gaetz what our operation looked like."
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/01/politics/matt-gaetz-campaign-funds-investigation/index.html?

Quote
Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican being investigated by the Justice Department over sex trafficking allegations, made a name for himself when he arrived on Capitol Hill as a conservative firebrand on TV and staunch defender of then-President Donald Trump. Behind the scenes, Gaetz gained a reputation in Congress over his relationships with women and bragging about his sexual escapades to his colleagues, multiple sources told CNN.

Gaetz allegedly showed off to other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with, the sources told CNN, including while on the House floor. The sources, including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source.

"It was a point of pride," one of the sources said of Gaetz
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/04/01/politics/matt-gaetz-photos-women/index.html?
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 01:15:02 am »
I wonder if they'll tie him to Epstein? Wouldn't that be something for Qanon to digest if it was their own who was part of a mass paedophile ring!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 