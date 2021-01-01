Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?



All of it is. If you're a potential con artist looking for easy cash, what are you going to do? Try to create your own marks and engage in illegal activity or just hop on the gravy train taking advantage of the US's massive pool of proven gullible morons with wild claims that you know they already want to believe. Don't promise anything tangible and it's only really your reputation with the non-idiots that's at stake.I enjoyed watching Lindell's description of his forthcoming social media network. They're going to get "all the influencers" over from other platforms because users will be automatically subscribed to all of them - think of your subscriber numbers! Imagine trying to use those figures for clout elsewhere -"I've got 2 million followers""Which network?""PillowTalk" *"Get out"And he's not concerned about people using his network for hate speech, because "the influencers wouldn't do that".* If the network ever does exist and isn't called PillowTalk then he needs to fire his marketing guys and pay me millions for the name.