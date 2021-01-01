« previous next »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 10:19:02 am »
Imagine being so creepy and slimy that even Tucker Carlson, a man who defends all sorts of disgraceful behaviour from conservatives and believes theres a conspiracy in everything, backs off from you and calls you weird.  :lmao
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 am »
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 01:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:35:28 am
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.

I feel like he tries too hard sometimes; comes across as a bit slick, and I've not really seen him level any reasonable criticism towards Democrats as such. That said, Republicans pull so much shit then calling them out on it can be a full time job in itself.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 02:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:35:28 am
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.


Yeah, I feel the same. I like looking at his stuff, if it pops up in my youtube recommendations just to see the thing he's "reporting" about, but when he starts talking and giving his view, I don't really see the point of him.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 02:17:17 pm »
I love watching the odd Tucker Carlson clip because I can't help thinking of him as Ron Burgundy.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:35:28 am
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.

Hes horrendous.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 05:40:21 pm »

https://www.businessinsider.com/court-voids-donald-trump-campaign-non-disclosure-agreements-2021-3?r=US&IR=T

Sorry, on my phone, so no full copy/paste.

This is a wee bit of justice with a potential for more; a staffer on Trumps campaign sued for sexual harassment & was counted-sued for breaking the obligatory Trump NDA. A Judge has voided those several hundred NDAs.

I should clarify it was the 2016 campaign.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 06:20:08 pm »
Glenn Kirschner on Matt Gaetz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUoFpNzog1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUoFpNzog1Q</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm »
Mike Lindells says he has amassed loads of evidence proving the election was stolen,  he will be naming many people involved in on the steal  :o he will be releasing the evidence over 5 weeks in documentaries.
He's certain the Supreme court would over turn the election result if they saw this evidence but he won't be presenting the evidence in court as he believes the Supreme court were also in on the steal. :o
He is counter suing Dominion arguing free speech, :) Trump will be president around August after the world hears all this evidence.
I wouldn't be surprised if he put a warning at the beginning of each documentary telling viewers they would have to be a right dick head to believe this rubbish.
https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1377265176844640256
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:54 am by oldfordie »
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm »
The big question is whether the documentary shows if there are drugs in every pillow he sells or only in the one he's sleeping on...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 06:41:05 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm
Mike Lindells says he has amassed loads of evidence proving the election was stolen,  he will be naming many people involved in on the steal  :o he will be releasing the evidence over 5 weeks in documentaries.
He's certain the Supreme court would over turn the election result if they saw this evidence but he won't be presenting the evidence in court as he believes the Supreme court were also in on the steal. :o
He is counter suing Dominion arguing free speech, :) Trump will be president around August after the world hears all this evidence.
I wouldn't be surprised if he put a warning at the beginning of each documentary telling viewers they would have to be a right dick head to believe this rubbish.
https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1377265176844640256

Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 08:52:38 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 06:41:05 am
Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?

I think Lindells just has problems.

John Schnatter was booted out of his own company for less. Mypillow must be losing dosh hand over fist.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 10:24:20 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 06:41:05 am
Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?

All of it is. If you're a potential con artist looking for easy cash, what are you going to do? Try to create your own marks and engage in illegal activity or just hop on the gravy train taking advantage of the US's massive pool of proven gullible morons with wild claims that you know they already want to believe. Don't promise anything tangible and it's only really your reputation with the non-idiots that's at stake.

I enjoyed watching Lindell's description of his forthcoming social media network. They're going to get "all the influencers" over from other platforms because users will be automatically subscribed to all of them - think of your subscriber numbers! Imagine trying to use those figures for clout elsewhere -

"I've got 2 million followers"
"Which network?"
"PillowTalk" *
"Get out"

And he's not concerned about people using his network for hate speech, because "the influencers wouldn't do that".

* If the network ever does exist and isn't called PillowTalk then he needs to fire his marketing guys and pay me millions for the name.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 10:31:45 am »
So i'm assuming he's fading into the night with no repercussions then? Been quiet for several months now....
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:31:45 am
So i'm assuming he's fading into the night with no repercussions then? Been quiet for several months now....

You expected something different?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 11:17:14 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:16:19 am
You expected something different?

Hoped would probably be a better word...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 11:32:00 am »
Something something arc of justice...
