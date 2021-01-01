« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1440
Imagine being so creepy and slimy that even Tucker Carlson, a man who defends all sorts of disgraceful behaviour from conservatives and believes theres a conspiracy in everything, backs off from you and calls you weird.  :lmao
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1441
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1442
Zlen:
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.

I feel like he tries too hard sometimes; comes across as a bit slick, and I've not really seen him level any reasonable criticism towards Democrats as such. That said, Republicans pull so much shit then calling them out on it can be a full time job in itself.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1443
Zlen:
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.


Yeah, I feel the same. I like looking at his stuff, if it pops up in my youtube recommendations just to see the thing he's "reporting" about, but when he starts talking and giving his view, I don't really see the point of him.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1444
I love watching the odd Tucker Carlson clip because I can't help thinking of him as Ron Burgundy.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1445
Zlen:
Can't stand that Tyler Cohen guy for some reason.
Feels like one of those cheap marketing gurus.

Hes horrendous.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1446

https://www.businessinsider.com/court-voids-donald-trump-campaign-non-disclosure-agreements-2021-3?r=US&IR=T

Sorry, on my phone, so no full copy/paste.

This is a wee bit of justice with a potential for more; a staffer on Trumps campaign sued for sexual harassment & was counted-sued for breaking the obligatory Trump NDA. A Judge has voided those several hundred NDAs.

I should clarify it was the 2016 campaign.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1447
Glenn Kirschner on Matt Gaetz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUoFpNzog1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUoFpNzog1Q</a>
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1448
Mike Lindells says he has amassed loads of evidence proving the election was stolen,  he will be naming many people involved in on the steal  :o he will be releasing the evidence over 5 weeks in documentaries.
He's certain the Supreme court would over turn the election result if they saw this evidence but he won't be presenting the evidence in court as he believes the Supreme court were also in on the steal. :o
He is counter suing Dominion arguing free speech, :) Trump will be president around August after the world hears all this evidence.
I wouldn't be surprised if he put a warning at the beginning of each documentary telling viewers they would have to be a right dick head to believe this rubbish.
https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1377265176844640256
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1449
The big question is whether the documentary shows if there are drugs in every pillow he sells or only in the one he's sleeping on...
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1450
oldfordie:
Mike Lindells says he has amassed loads of evidence proving the election was stolen,  he will be naming many people involved in on the steal  :o he will be releasing the evidence over 5 weeks in documentaries.
He's certain the Supreme court would over turn the election result if they saw this evidence but he won't be presenting the evidence in court as he believes the Supreme court were also in on the steal. :o
He is counter suing Dominion arguing free speech, :) Trump will be president around August after the world hears all this evidence.
I wouldn't be surprised if he put a warning at the beginning of each documentary telling viewers they would have to be a right dick head to believe this rubbish.
https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1377265176844640256

Posting on his new social media platform...just another grift isnt it?
