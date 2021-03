Alaska GOP censures Murkowski, looks for '22 challenger



Doesnt matter. Alaska in the 2020 election voted to adopt top 4 primary followed by ranked choice election. She will 100% make top 4 in Primary and I would expect her to win a lot of votes from dem/Independents at worst voting for her as 2nd choice and to be reelected as a senator from Alaska. She legit got challenged from the right in 2010 won as write in candidate with the last name of Murkowski. She never got 50% of the vote before in an election to win, 2004 was the closes, 2010 she won as write in,2016 there was a 4 way race which she got 44% of the vote. I highly doubt she will lose a ranked choice vote in Alaska.