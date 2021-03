I was thinking snakes and ladders where people curry favour and move up the ranks then make one wrong step and fall into obscurity



Not even attempting to dress it up as some sort of Quid pro quo. He may as well get the begging bowl out.



Still he’ll likely catch some fascist/racist diehards.



My variation on Operation has you using tweezers to remove items like "SCOTUS Judges" or "Tax Breaks"; but if you touch the sides you get a mad buzzing sound, his hair and nose light up angrily and you get a mean tweet calling you a RINOEasier to create a Super Pac then a campaign, where it's slightly more difficult to funnel donations into your personal accounts. He needs to be able to show his lawyers he has the money to pay them, even if he has no intention of doing so.