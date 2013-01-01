https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-weisselberg-idUSKBN2AZ0IOReuters reporting that Trumps long time accountant is being lined up to turn.Looks like a lifetime of covering for Trump might not be enough to save him from being the fall guy. Whether that makes him turn against Trump to save himself is another matter. The guy cant be the nicest of individuals, having served both Fred and Donald in their various schemes. Trump already threw him at the bus in 2007 as well.
Bloody hell, I pity Trumps cell m8, he wouldn't stop moaning from slopping out till lights out.
Pinched off Facebook.I owe my Trump-supporting friends an apology. Ive been critical of the Trump presidency these last four years, and am still exhausted from the experience.But to be fair, President Trump wasnt that bad.
Sounds like the David Cross joke I posted a while back:https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S1wkqZIJOAQ
How much is he actually allowed to say, John? In the UK hed be very much subject to, I was going to say sub judice but I dont actually know if his evidence has got to that stage, or hes just helping the authorities their enquiries.
