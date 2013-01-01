« previous next »
Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 am
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-weisselberg-idUSKBN2AZ0IO

Reuters reporting that Trumps long time accountant is being lined up to turn.
Looks like a lifetime of covering for Trump might not be enough to save him from being the fall guy. Whether that makes him turn against Trump to save himself is another matter. The guy cant be the nicest of individuals, having served both Fred and Donald in their various schemes.
Trump already threw him at the bus in 2007 as well.
12C
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 am
BarryCrocker
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-weisselberg-idUSKBN2AZ0IO

Reuters reporting that Trumps long time accountant is being lined up to turn.
Looks like a lifetime of covering for Trump might not be enough to save him from being the fall guy. Whether that makes him turn against Trump to save himself is another matter. The guy cant be the nicest of individuals, having served both Fred and Donald in their various schemes.
Trump already threw him at the bus in 2007 as well.

He'll either choke on a ham sandwich or fall out of a hospital window before he testifies.
Logged
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:24:57 am
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-weisselberg-idUSKBN2AZ0IO

Reuters reporting that Trumps long time accountant is being lined up to turn.
Looks like a lifetime of covering for Trump might not be enough to save him from being the fall guy. Whether that makes him turn against Trump to save himself is another matter. The guy cant be the nicest of individuals, having served both Fred and Donald in their various schemes.
Trump already threw him at the bus in 2007 as well.

Well he has to have something worth having.  My guess is he can corroborate the money trail prosecutors have already put together.
Red Berry
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 12:07:44 pm
Pinched off Facebook.


I owe my Trump-supporting friends an apology. Ive been critical of the Trump presidency these last four years, and am still exhausted from the experience.
But to be fair, President Trump wasnt that bad.

oldfordie
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 12:20:14 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on March  7, 2021, 01:35:25 pm
Bloody hell, I pity Trumps cell m8, he wouldn't stop moaning from slopping out till lights out.


Maybe Trump's cellmate would be the one making the fat, orange, corrupt, lying sexpest moan

Logged
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 03:09:26 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:07:44 pm
Pinched off Facebook.


I owe my Trump-supporting friends an apology. Ive been critical of the Trump presidency these last four years, and am still exhausted from the experience.
But to be fair, President Trump wasnt that bad.


Sounds like the David Cross joke I posted a while back:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S1wkqZIJOAQ
KillieRed
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 04:09:54 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:09:26 pm
Sounds like the David Cross joke I posted a while back:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S1wkqZIJOAQ
Must have missed it, brilliant.
oldfordie
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 04:50:50 pm
Could be interesting to follow Michael Cohen's podcast over the next few months.
I've only listened to one in which he states he has already help a judge decipher some of Trumps documents. His tone is a bit dramatic in parts but don't let that put you off.

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/mea-culpa-with-michael-cohen/id1530639447
John C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 06:49:59 pm
How much is he actually allowed to say, John? In the UK hed be very much subject to, I was going to say sub judice but I dont actually know if his evidence has got to that stage, or hes just helping the authorities their enquiries.
KillieRed
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 07:27:09 pm
I suspect that Cohen is using his platform to get inside Trump's head.  Whilst he is imparting information to the casual observer, his occasional theatrics and dark hints suggest to me that he's also trying to give Trump sleepless nights over what he might be telling the authorities.
Red Berry
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
Reply #1370 on: Today at 08:07:34 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 06:49:59 pm
How much is he actually allowed to say, John? In the UK hed be very much subject to, I was going to say sub judice but I dont actually know if his evidence has got to that stage, or hes just helping the authorities their enquiries.
I've only listened to one Killie, but I doubt he can say much. He may be able to provide a commentary immediately as we learn bits of public info.

He's front and centre as a witness though :)
John C
