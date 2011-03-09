IMO. Trump may have lost the election but all is not lost as far as he's concerned.

Wining the election would have protected him from prosecution for another 4 yrs but he's still got the threat of a massive public movement behind him who are willing to stop at nothing including murder to defend him. anyone thinking of bringing charges against Trump had better make sure those charges can stick because the s,, is going to hit the fan and I doubt if the GOP will turn on him, quite the opposite, the GOP will most likely back up his screams of a Witch hunt to stop him running for President again.



Yeah. Most senior Republicans want him gone, but a large chunk of the rank and file are suffering a bad case of Stockholm Syndrome - the ones that aren't are just plain quitting the party.If Trump declares for 2024 then nobody who currently harbours presidential ambitions of their own will stand. There will be no primaries; it will simply be a coronation. The likes of Cruz, Hawley and Graham will serve as Trump's proxies for social media and other outlets.If I were to speculate, I would say Trump is being motivated by the imminent SDNY case. It will likely be some months yet before charges are even brought; a trial could take years. He will use the backdrop of a second presidential run to paint himself as the victim and a martyr. And of course, to grift his support for the cash to fight the case.I'd also suggest that the GOP rallying around him is some attempt at intimidation of the system. They got doused in cold water on January 6th, but they're back down the rabbit hole trying to protect this guy. And we know Republicans at all levels are looking to purge the system where they are in control of disloyalty and restrict the right to vote as they seek minority rule. If they get in again it may prove impossible to get them out again. The majority being intimidated by the minority is how dictatorships are born.