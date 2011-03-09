Yeah. Most senior Republicans want him gone, but a large chunk of the rank and file are suffering a bad case of Stockholm Syndrome - the ones that aren't are just plain quitting the party.
If Trump declares for 2024 then nobody who currently harbours presidential ambitions of their own will stand. There will be no primaries; it will simply be a coronation. The likes of Cruz, Hawley and Graham will serve as Trump's proxies for social media and other outlets.
If I were to speculate, I would say Trump is being motivated by the imminent SDNY case. It will likely be some months yet before charges are even brought; a trial could take years. He will use the backdrop of a second presidential run to paint himself as the victim and a martyr. And of course, to grift his support for the cash to fight the case.
I'd also suggest that the GOP rallying around him is some attempt at intimidation of the system. They got doused in cold water on January 6th, but they're back down the rabbit hole trying to protect this guy. And we know Republicans at all levels are looking to purge the system where they are in control of disloyalty and restrict the right to vote as they seek minority rule. If they get in again it may prove impossible to get them out again. The majority being intimidated by the minority is how dictatorships are born.
Yep. I don't think ive ever seen any politician look so devastated at losing a election than Trumps reaction the day after the election, his whole body language changed, he looked a broken man, I was shocked at seeing him, I didn't put that down to the disappointment of loosing a election, it wasn't his pride either, it was the consequences of loosing the election that worried him so much, he was now open to prosecution and he knew he had left himself wide open to prosecution, it's not as if a lot of this is speculation, it's all in the public domain.
I was going to comment on something you posted the other day, what has Trump got on Lyndsey Graham and maybe Cohen will enlighten us if Trump does stand trial in NY as the investigation goes far wider than many think. it will bring in Russia probably, his hotel deal with the Russians.
As you know Graham talked about Trump with contempt before wiki leaks.
Graham publicly stated his email account had been hacked. Trump arranged a round of golf with Graham and suddenly Grahams whole attitude changes, his public statements about Trump did a complete u-turn, Trump was now the best thing since sliced bread according to Graham. be interesting to know if Trump made Cohen privy to any dirt he had on Graham and where he got that dirt?