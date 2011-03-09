« previous next »
Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 39323 times)

Offline Henry Kissinger

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 10:51:39 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 27, 2021, 04:51:49 pm
So I see CPAC are rolling out the red carpet for the Trumps. Guess his influence over the Republican party has waned very little even though Mitch and Co were trying to distance themselves all of a month ago. Experts in speaking from both sides of their mouth but we are already seeing they are on the same dodgy path they have taken for years. Who would have guessed?

Not sure what the Republicans know about the current legal proceedings but I doubt they be letting the Trumps take center stage if they did not think they would move on from the charges and have a role to play.

Could also be that they're playing along with Trump to keep his base on side and then if the shit really hits the fan regarding the investigation into his financial shenanigans they can pull back without looking like traitors.

Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 11:00:05 am »
For the party of The Bible, they sure dig worshipping their golden/orange calf
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 10:51:39 am
Could also be that they're playing along with Trump to keep his base on side and then if the shit really hits the fan regarding the investigation into his financial shenanigans they can pull back without looking like traitors.
IMO. Trump may have lost the election but all is not lost as far as he's concerned.
Wining the election would have protected him from prosecution for another 4 yrs but he's still got the threat of a massive public movement behind him who are willing to stop at nothing including murder to defend him. anyone thinking of bringing charges against Trump had better make sure those charges can stick because the s,, is going to hit the fan and I doubt if the GOP will turn on him, quite the opposite, the GOP will most likely back up his screams of a Witch hunt to stop him running for President again.
Offline No666

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 12:04:21 pm »
Article in The Sunday Times suggesting that Republican activists do not want him to stand again, however much they whoop at the orange one's appearance today. Behind the paywall so can't delve into the rationale/vox pops behind the assertion.
Offline TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 12:20:54 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 27, 2021, 04:51:49 pm


Not sure what the Republicans know about the current legal proceedings but I doubt they be letting the Trumps take center stage if they did not think they would move on from the charges and have a role to play.

Republican Party will continue to rip itself apart which will do itself zip good for the party nationally in terms of the next election.  Logically they have to flip a number of states and a majority of c.7m+ voters.  In the short period from the election there has been the attempted coup and now c.0.5m Covid dead.

Barring a total dire show by the current administration thats not happening.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 01:03:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:52:55 am
IMO. Trump may have lost the election but all is not lost as far as he's concerned.
Wining the election would have protected him from prosecution for another 4 yrs but he's still got the threat of a massive public movement behind him who are willing to stop at nothing including murder to defend him. anyone thinking of bringing charges against Trump had better make sure those charges can stick because the s,, is going to hit the fan and I doubt if the GOP will turn on him, quite the opposite, the GOP will most likely back up his screams of a Witch hunt to stop him running for President again.

Yeah.  Most senior Republicans want him gone, but a large chunk of the rank and file are suffering a bad case of Stockholm Syndrome - the ones that aren't are just plain quitting the party.

If Trump declares for 2024 then nobody who currently harbours presidential ambitions of their own will stand.  There will be no primaries; it will simply be a coronation.  The likes of Cruz, Hawley and Graham will serve as Trump's proxies for social media and other outlets.

If I were to speculate, I would say Trump is being motivated by the imminent SDNY case.  It will likely be some months yet before charges are even brought; a trial could take years. He will use the backdrop of a second presidential run to paint himself as the victim and a martyr. And of course, to grift his support for the cash to fight the case.

I'd also suggest that the GOP rallying around him is some attempt at intimidation of the system.  They got doused in cold water on January 6th, but they're back down the rabbit hole trying to protect this guy.  And we know Republicans at all levels are looking to purge the system where they are in control of disloyalty and restrict the right to vote as they seek minority rule.  If they get in again it may prove impossible to get them out again. The majority being intimidated by the minority is how dictatorships are born.
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 01:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:03:55 pm
Yeah.  Most senior Republicans want him gone, but a large chunk of the rank and file are suffering a bad case of Stockholm Syndrome - the ones that aren't are just plain quitting the party.

If Trump declares for 2024 then nobody who currently harbours presidential ambitions of their own will stand.  There will be no primaries; it will simply be a coronation.  The likes of Cruz, Hawley and Graham will serve as Trump's proxies for social media and other outlets.

If I were to speculate, I would say Trump is being motivated by the imminent SDNY case.  It will likely be some months yet before charges are even brought; a trial could take years. He will use the backdrop of a second presidential run to paint himself as the victim and a martyr. And of course, to grift his support for the cash to fight the case.

I'd also suggest that the GOP rallying around him is some attempt at intimidation of the system.  They got doused in cold water on January 6th, but they're back down the rabbit hole trying to protect this guy.  And we know Republicans at all levels are looking to purge the system where they are in control of disloyalty and restrict the right to vote as they seek minority rule.  If they get in again it may prove impossible to get them out again. The majority being intimidated by the minority is how dictatorships are born.
Yep. I don't think ive ever seen any politician look so devastated at losing a election than Trumps reaction the day after the election, his whole body language changed, he looked a broken man, I was shocked at seeing him, I didn't put that down to the disappointment of loosing a election, it wasn't his pride either, it was the consequences of loosing the election that worried him so much, he was now open to prosecution and he knew he had left himself wide open to prosecution, it's not as if a lot of this is speculation, it's all in the public domain.
 I was going to comment on something you posted the other day, what has Trump got on Lyndsey Graham and maybe Cohen will enlighten us if Trump does stand trial in NY as the investigation goes far wider than many think. it will bring in Russia probably, his hotel deal with the Russians.
As you know Graham talked about Trump with contempt before wiki leaks.
Graham publicly stated his email account had been hacked. Trump arranged a round of golf with Graham and suddenly Grahams whole attitude changes, his public statements about Trump did a complete u-turn, Trump was now the best thing since sliced bread according to Graham. be interesting to know if Trump made Cohen privy to any dirt he had on Graham and where he got that dirt?
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 01:54:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:36:18 pm
Yep. I don't think ive ever seen any politician look so devastated at losing a election than Trumps reaction the day after the election, his whole body language changed, he looked a broken man, I was shocked at seeing him, I didn't put that down to the disappointment of loosing a election, it wasn't his pride either, it was the consequences of loosing the election that worried him so much, he was now open to prosecution and he knew he had left himself wide open to prosecution, it's not as if a lot of this is speculation, it's all in the public domain.
 I was going to comment on something you posted the other day, what has Trump got on Lyndsey Graham and maybe Cohen will enlighten us if Trump does stand trial in NY as the investigation goes far wider than many think. it will bring in Russia probably, his hotel deal with the Russians.
As you know Graham talked about Trump with contempt before wiki leaks.
Graham publicly stated his email account had been hacked. Trump arranged a round of golf with Graham and suddenly Grahams whole attitude changes, his public statements about Trump did a complete u-turn, Trump was now the best thing since sliced bread according to Graham. be interesting to know if Trump made Cohen privy to any dirt he had on Graham and where he got that dirt?

Good points.

Whatever Trump has on Graham, you can bet your house it was given to him by the Russians.  After the insurrection, Graham stated on the senate floor he was done with Trump; but then after another "chat", he is now happy that Trump will lead them for the foreseeable future.

For that matter, dear old Vlad may well be leaning in on Trump for another shot at the Whitehouse, as much as Trump is seeking it's refuge from prosecution.

As for Cohen, he has met with New York prosecutors several times in recent weeks, but as that is more about Trump's taxes then it's questionable if Graham has come up.  That may be something for the Department of Justice to look into.
Online oldfordie

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 02:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:54:43 pm
Good points.

Whatever Trump has on Graham, you can bet your house it was given to him by the Russians.  After the insurrection, Graham stated on the senate floor he was done with Trump; but then after another "chat", he is now happy that Trump will lead them for the foreseeable future.

For that matter, dear old Vlad may well be leaning in on Trump for another shot at the Whitehouse, as much as Trump is seeking it's refuge from prosecution.

As for Cohen, he has met with New York prosecutors several times in recent weeks, but as that is more about Trump's taxes then it's questionable if Graham has come up.  That may be something for the Department of Justice to look into.
No Graham won't be brought up right now, I was thinking more about the witness stand as the questioning leads to Russia and the funding for Trumps Russian tower as it won't be the only time Trumps had financial dealings with Russia. mind you I could be wrong as the tax returns only go back 8yrs I believe but you never know as they can question him on the stand for anything from any year.
Vlad must have dirt on Trump going back years.
I still find it hard to comprehend how 10s of millions willingly refused to see any bad in Trump while swallowing any old smear label Trump threw at anyone.
I won't derail the thread but the same thing happened over here not long ago. I put a lot of it down to personality, different priorities, Trumps so called achievements in office meant nothing to me, I never judged him on this once, it's his personality, a nasty piece of work who tore his country in half, brought out the worst in the public, Trump supporters seem totally oblivious to this. take a bow, what a horrible society they are creating.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 04:08:32 pm »
So preparing for his CPAC speech has Trump put together a list of 'Twats' and another one of 'Liars'? ;D
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 04:12:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:20:54 pm
Republican Party will continue to rip itself apart which will do itself zip good for the party nationally in terms of the next election.  Logically they have to flip a number of states and a majority of c.7m+ voters.  In the short period from the election there has been the attempted coup and now c.0.5m Covid dead.

Barring a total dire show by the current administration thats not happening.

Buts its not 7m voters they have to flip, its potentially just thousands they have to just alter their minds or stay at home and not vote the next time around. Republicans seem to ones who are better at fixing/cheating the rules in their favour and are already at it in GA adding more hurdles to be jumped so a vote can be cast. They will be doing the same in the other states they lost as those in power can move the goalposts. Pure nonsense.

Justice will not be served quickly as a glacier moves quicker and Republicans will use that in their favour. When the ticker tape across the TV shows record unemployment, high gas prices, silly energy bills, your weekly shopping bill seems to be more expensive from last month then the covid deaths will be old news by 2022. Crazy to say that but that is just the reality, people only worry about themselves and if shit is happening then the buck will stop with those in charge, not the guy who was there 2 years ago. 
Offline TSC

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 04:27:55 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 04:12:02 pm
Buts its not 7m voters they have to flip, its potentially just thousands they have to just alter their minds or stay at home and not vote the next time around. Republicans seem to ones who are better at fixing/cheating the rules in their favour and are already at it in GA adding more hurdles to be jumped so a vote can be cast. They will be doing the same in the other states they lost as those in power can move the goalposts. Pure nonsense.

Justice will not be served quickly as a glacier moves quicker and Republicans will use that in their favour. When the ticker tape across the TV shows record unemployment, high gas prices, silly energy bills, your weekly shopping bill seems to be more expensive from last month then the covid deaths will be old news by 2022. Crazy to say that but that is just the reality, people only worry about themselves and if shit is happening then the buck will stop with those in charge, not the guy who was there 2 years ago. 

7m was the difference as per popular vote landslide I was referring to, although obviously at an individual state (for certain states), the difference may be in the 000s. 

Youre likely correct re comments on unemployment etc.  However Biden starts with a low bar given the state Trump has left.  With Covid hopefully in the rear view mirror that position may change going forwards.  Making all the right moves so far.  Vaccine rollout proceeding at a speed of knots after Trump sat on his ass when not golfing, and the Covid relief bill is proceeding although has to get through senate of course.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm »
The 7 million difference is misleading, especially since the vast majority of that came from California where Biden got 5+ million more votes than Trump. Throw in the difference in New York (2 million), and youve got your 7 million votes in states a Republican is never winning anyway. So its irrelevant to use and will continue to come down to states where there were razor thin margins in 2020 like Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, etc.
Offline 12C

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 06:53:32 pm »
I see people have suddenly realised the CPAC stage forms a Nazi runic symbol, and are asking the Hyatt (whose owners are apparently Jewish) what they think of nazi themed conferences.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm »
So watching Trump lying his head off and spreading shit about Biden.

Question: Now that he's not President any more - can Biden or anyone do anything about his bullshit?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 07:07:53 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
So watching Trump lying his head off and spreading shit about Biden.

Question: Now that he's not President any more - can Biden or anyone do anything about his bullshit?
If they are lies*, and more specifically (regarding public figures), if they are 'malicious lies', Trump can be sued.

* Everything Trump says is a lie. And the maliciousness is self evident.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 08:02:43 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
So watching Trump lying his head off and spreading shit about Biden.

Question: Now that he's not President any more - can Biden or anyone do anything about his bullshit?

Challenge him to a duel like the good old days.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 08:04:16 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:02:43 am
Challenge him to a duel like the good old days.

Trial by combat?
Offline KillieRed

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 08:06:23 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:04:16 am
Trial by combat?

Oh yes, its the way he would want it. And what a massive, unmissable target he would make.

You just know hed weasel out or get a stand-in though. Its the Trump way.
Online Red Berry

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 08:15:58 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:06:23 am
Oh yes, its the way he would want it. And what a massive, unmissable target he would make.

You just know hed weasel out or get a stand-in though. Its the Trump way.

"Eric, show your love for daddy...."
Offline Alan_X

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 10:19:32 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm
The 7 million difference is misleading, especially since the vast majority of that came from California where Biden got 5+ million more votes than Trump. Throw in the difference in New York (2 million), and youve got your 7 million votes in states a Republican is never winning anyway. So its irrelevant to use and will continue to come down to states where there were razor thin margins in 2020 like Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, etc.

And the GOP won't waste time persuading voters. They'll do what they've been doing since Jim Crow and focus on disenfranchising and gerrymandering.
Online Corkboy

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 11:40:49 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm
The 7 million difference is misleading, especially since the vast majority of that came from California where Biden got 5+ million more votes than Trump. Throw in the difference in New York (2 million), and youve got your 7 million votes in states a Republican is never winning anyway. So its irrelevant to use and will continue to come down to states where there were razor thin margins in 2020 like Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, etc.

The entire thing is misleading because of your utterly stupid electoral system. Honestly, if I showed you any other national election where one guy got 7 million more votes and it was still "razor thin", you'd call it totally fucked up.
