Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 37703 times)

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1240 on: February 24, 2021, 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 24, 2021, 09:58:20 pm
Those two points bolded there are certainly true.

And on the flipside, not living in a country can also make you completely unaware, out of touch and/or ignorant of how things truly are, especially if you're being spoon-fed news from only certain sources that you want to hear. I can't count the number of times I've read a post in this forum relating to US politics from someone who doesn't live here and just chuckled, because it was so incredibly out of touch.

I get it. It happens. It's a forum after all with all of us spouting off opinions. I think as long as we all realize that both of the above can be true, that can be helpful.

Indeed yes. We've locked horns a few times but I certainly value your input. It's tough to judge grass roots opinion in a country of over 300 million from the other side of the Atlantic.  It's why I appreciate the likes of yourself and my friends in the US, even if they're only snapshots.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1241 on: February 25, 2021, 09:33:21 am »
Lets hope Trump gets a serious hit from the criminal proceedings otherwise  :butt



Sen. Mitt Romney predicted Tuesday that former President Donald Trump would easily win the Republican presidential nomination if he seeks the White House again in 2024. In a New York Times-DealBook virtual interview, the Utah Republican said he was sure the former president would play a role in the GOP in the coming years  assessing that Trump has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party. I expect he will continue playing a role. I dont know if hell run in 2024 or not. But if he does, Im pretty sure he will win the nomination, Romney said. Although the senator cautioned that a lot can happen between now and 2024, he pointed to public opinion surveys that show Republican voters still overwhelmingly favor the former president.

I look at the polls, Romney said. And the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide. Both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) have made pilgrimages to Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the former president resides, and Trump is expected to speak Sunday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference  delivering his first major address since leaving office.

Trump has also confirmed that he will attend the Republican National Committees spring donor retreat in April.

According to a flash POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in the days after his second impeachment trial, 57 percent of Republican voters said they want Trump to play a major role in their party going forward, and 80 percent of Republican respondents said they viewed him favorably.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1242 on: February 25, 2021, 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on February 24, 2021, 07:34:18 am
He actually used the word "festive". He was particularly trying to make his target listeners think it was just a jolly day out for most people.
Wouldn't it be great to establish that he was part of the planning. Johnson is one bad twat.
Yeah,bring the family along to the next riot and meet like minded friends for a enjoyable few hours overthrowing our government.
I still think Stones the connection to the politicians and the rioters, Trump had far more to do with the planing of the Jan 6th Rally than many think, passes might prove the link between Trump and Stone.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1243 on: February 25, 2021, 01:51:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 25, 2021, 01:42:30 pm
Yeah,bring the family along to the next riot and meet like minded friends for a enjoyable few hours overthrowing our government.
I still think Stones the connection to the politicians and the rioters, Trump had far more to do with the planing of the June 6th Rally than many think, passes might prove the link between Trump and Stone.

Don't forget Manafort and Flynn.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1244 on: February 25, 2021, 02:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 25, 2021, 01:51:32 pm
Don't forget Manafort and Flynn.
Yep, lot of planing went into this so called spontaneous riot. few of Trumps apologists argued the riot was underway before the end of Trumps speech so Trump never incited them to attack the Capitol, looks like this was all planned and organized to make sure they were at the front of the mob to kick everything off knowing the rest of the crowd would follow.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1245 on: February 25, 2021, 02:40:24 pm »
New York prosecutors now have trumps tax returns.

Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1246 on: February 25, 2021, 08:26:04 pm »
I can't imagine the fat orange one sitting down to file his own tax returns

If his returns are dodgy (which I expect they are) then no doubt he'll find a way to blame his accountants, or whoever was responsible for filing them

You can be rest assured he has himself well insulated on that front
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1247 on: February 25, 2021, 09:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 08:26:04 pm
I can't imagine the fat orange one sitting down to file his own tax returns

If his returns are dodgy (which I expect they are) then no doubt he'll find a way to blame his accountants, or whoever was responsible for filing them

You can be rest assured he has himself well insulated on that front

If he did, he wouldn't have fought tooth and nail to keep them secret.

There's ample circumstantial evidence to show that Trump routinely inflated the value of his assets to secure loans and deflated their value to avoid paying tax. He can try to throw his accountants under the bus, but they're the ones with the numbers and the receipts. They will happily work with prosecutors in the event that Trump tries to sell them out in order to return the favour.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1248 on: February 25, 2021, 09:45:57 pm »
You can't pass the buck; you have to sign off on the accounts.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1249 on: February 25, 2021, 10:03:46 pm »
Quote from: No666 on February 25, 2021, 09:45:57 pm
You can't pass the buck; you have to sign off on the accounts.

Exactly. Theres not a chance in hell that the accountants are leaving themselves open to fraud claims
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1250 on: February 25, 2021, 10:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 25, 2021, 09:04:23 pm
If he did, he wouldn't have fought tooth and nail to keep them secret.

There's ample circumstantial evidence to show that Trump routinely inflated the value of his assets to secure loans and deflated their value to avoid paying tax. He can try to throw his accountants under the bus, but they're the ones with the numbers and the receipts. They will happily work with prosecutors in the event that Trump tries to sell them out in order to return the favour.

There could be any number of reasons why Trump didn't release his tax returns. Lots of big companies and their shareholders keep their tax affairs out of the public domain. It's nothing new. If you want to jump to the conclusion that that's a sign he's guilty or that a conviction is on the way then fire away mate. As for his accountants happily working with prosecutors if asked to do so, none of us actually know that for sure, do we? It's just an assumption, isn't it?

I mean this with the greatest will in the world, I think you need to take a break from trying to convince yourself that Trump is going to wind up in handcuffs. It's becoming a bit of an obsession with you mate. You're a good contributor to these boards so please don't construe that as me telling you what to post or where to post it. I just think you need a break from this thread is all. God speed
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1251 on: February 25, 2021, 10:18:24 pm »
Quote from: No666 on February 25, 2021, 09:45:57 pm
You can't pass the buck; you have to sign off on the accounts.

That depends mate. A lot of companies only retain accountants on the condition that the accountants be fully liable for any fraudulent dealings accidental or otherwise. As bad a politician as Trump is, you'd have to be very naive to think that he doesn't know the ropes when it comes to protecting himself on this front
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1252 on: February 25, 2021, 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:18:24 pm
That depends mate. A lot of companies only retain accountants on the condition that the accountants be fully liable for any fraudulent dealings accidental or otherwise. As bad a politician as Trump is, you'd have to be very naive to think that he doesn't know the ropes when it comes to protecting himself on this front


Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1253 on: February 25, 2021, 10:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:12:55 pm
There could be any number of reasons why Trump didn't release his tax returns. Lots of big companies and their shareholders keep their tax affairs out of the public domain. It's nothing new. If you want to jump to the conclusion that that's a sign he's guilty or that a conviction is on the way then fire away mate. As for his accountants happily working with prosecutors if asked to do so, none of us actually know that for sure, do we? It's just an assumption, isn't it?

I mean this with the greatest will in the world, I think you need to take a break from trying to convince yourself that Trump is going to wind up in handcuffs. It's becoming a bit of an obsession with you mate. You're a good contributor to these boards so please don't construe that as me telling you what to post or where to post it. I just think you need a break from this thread is all. God speed


Is God speed better than base ?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1254 on: February 25, 2021, 10:28:11 pm »
Surely the accountants can only go by the valuations etc that are submitted to them. If a company has cooked the books and then passed the cooked books to the accountants and promised that theyre all above board then who is in the wrong when the truth comes out? Obviously the company which submitted fraudulent figures.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1255 on: February 25, 2021, 10:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on February 25, 2021, 10:28:11 pm
Surely the accountants can only go by the valuations etc that are submitted to them.
Accountants are savvy though. They'll also be well aware of Trumps duplicitous actions and the smoking gun in his accounts could be some sort of memorandum giving advice contrary to what he actually did.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1256 on: February 25, 2021, 10:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:18:24 pm
That depends mate. A lot of companies only retain accountants on the condition that the accountants be fully liable for any fraudulent dealings accidental or otherwise. As bad a politician as Trump is, you'd have to be very naive to think that he doesn't know the ropes when it comes to protecting himself on this front
It's a bit more complicated than just getting his taxes wrong and Trump knows it as he's been trying to force NY to tell him what they have on him, no chance.
It's also about insurance fraud and loans etc. telling tax man one set of figures, hyping those figures to get a loan or insurance.  we know NY has brought in some of best forensic tax experts around who don't come cheap. my opinion on this is changing, the thing to look for me was the will to prosecute, I am now convinced NY has the will to prosecute.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1257 on: February 25, 2021, 10:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:12:55 pm
There could be any number of reasons why Trump didn't release his tax returns. Lots of big companies and their shareholders keep their tax affairs out of the public domain. It's nothing new. If you want to jump to the conclusion that that's a sign he's guilty or that a conviction is on the way then fire away mate. As for his accountants happily working with prosecutors if asked to do so, none of us actually know that for sure, do we? It's just an assumption, isn't it?

I mean this with the greatest will in the world, I think you need to take a break from trying to convince yourself that Trump is going to wind up in handcuffs. It's becoming a bit of an obsession with you mate. You're a good contributor to these boards so please don't construe that as me telling you what to post or where to post it. I just think you need a break from this thread is all. God speed

I'm jumping to neither conclusion mate, simply basing my opinion on the evidence in the public domain. I wont list my reasons, as we'll be here all day. It's all been covered in this and the other threads though, and by people far more qualified than me to judge.

I don't mean to come across like the Trump thread version of Catcher, and my apologies if I do. Of course there's a chance Trump gets away with this. A good chance in fact.  It's not the movies, where the good guys always win. But I choose to think that he won't get away with it because the alternative is believing he will, and the world is depressing enough right now.

I appreciate your concern, and if Trump walks it'll be disappointing. But compared to the threat he posed pre-election, I assure you I wont lose much sleep if he does. I think we can all agree that if the American system is so broken they can't hold an old, burned out obvious conman to account then they deserve all they get.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1258 on: February 25, 2021, 10:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 25, 2021, 10:36:46 pm
I'm jumping to neither conclusion mate, simply basing my opinion on the evidence in the public domain. I wont list my reasons, as we'll be here all day. It's all been covered in this and the other threads though, and by people far more qualified than me to judge.

I don't mean to come across like the Trump thread version of Catcher, and my apologies if I do. Of course there's a chance Trump gets away with this. A good chance in fact.  It's not the movies, where the good guys always win. But I choose to think that he won't get away with it because the alternative is believing he will, and the world is depressing enough right now.

I appreciate your concern, and if Trump walks it'll be disappointing. But compared to the threat he posed pre-election, I assure you I wont lose much sleep if he does. I think we can all agree that if the American system is so broken they can't hold an old, burned out obvious conman to account then they deserve all they get.
I think the biggest 2 problems will be getting him on trial before he pops it as Trumps lawyers will fight to delay as long as possible.
 His lawyers will no doubt argue it's impossible for him to get a fair trial anywhere. normally a judge can ask the jury to just judge on the facts, not sure a judge would do this in Trumps case. wondering if the Judge can sit in judgement themselves if no compromise can be reached.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1259 on: February 25, 2021, 11:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on February 25, 2021, 10:28:11 pm
Surely the accountants can only go by the valuations etc that are submitted to them. If a company has cooked the books and then passed the cooked books to the accountants and promised that theyre all above board then who is in the wrong when the truth comes out? Obviously the company which submitted fraudulent figures.


No,no it's the accountants,those highly educated folks who accepted all liability just to get the gig  ;D
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1260 on: February 25, 2021, 11:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:18:24 pm
A lot of companies only retain accountants on the condition that the accountants be fully liable for any fraudulent dealings accidental or otherwise.

That's funny right there.
Company goes to accountant and says we want to cook the books but you take the rap, accountant says right oh, no worries mate.  ::)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1261 on: February 25, 2021, 11:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:12:55 pm
There could be any number of reasons why Trump didn't release his tax returns. Lots of big companies and their shareholders keep their tax affairs out of the public domain. It's nothing new. If you want to jump to the conclusion that that's a sign he's guilty or that a conviction is on the way then fire away mate. As for his accountants happily working with prosecutors if asked to do so, none of us actually know that for sure, do we? It's just an assumption, isn't it?

I mean this with the greatest will in the world, I think you need to take a break from trying to convince yourself that Trump is going to wind up in handcuffs. It's becoming a bit of an obsession with you mate. You're a good contributor to these boards so please don't construe that as me telling you what to post or where to post it. I just think you need a break from this thread is all. God speed

Cool Story Bro (tm 2015)
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1262 on: Yesterday at 12:08:57 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:18:24 pm
That depends mate. A lot of companies only retain accountants on the condition that the accountants be fully liable for any fraudulent dealings accidental or otherwise.

Wait what? How do you know this?
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1263 on: Yesterday at 12:19:04 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:08:57 am
Wait what? How do you know this?


The question should be "How can I do this & do you have their number ?"
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1264 on: Yesterday at 12:29:39 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:19:04 am

The question should be "How can I do this & do you have their number ?"

Exactly.

Im trying to imagine how that conversation would go...

Plus if youve ever been wrong on your taxes youll know the IRS contacts you directly and youre solely liable for payments that need to be made.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1265 on: Yesterday at 12:47:41 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:12:55 pm
There could be any number of reasons why Trump didn't release his tax returns. Lots of big companies and their shareholders keep their tax affairs out of the public domain. It's nothing new. If you want to jump to the conclusion that that's a sign he's guilty or that a conviction is on the way then fire away mate. As for his accountants happily working with prosecutors if asked to do so, none of us actually know that for sure, do we? It's just an assumption, isn't it?

I mean this with the greatest will in the world, I think you need to take a break from trying to convince yourself that Trump is going to wind up in handcuffs. It's becoming a bit of an obsession with you mate. You're a good contributor to these boards so please don't construe that as me telling you what to post or where to post it. I just think you need a break from this thread is all. God speed
Your assuming Trumps tax returns will be put in the public domain, they wont unless this goes to trial.
I can understand people being cynical who are not following developments closely but all the take a break stuff is a bit low to be honest, it's just trying to undermine someones opinion without being able to answer the argument they are putting forward.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1266 on: Yesterday at 01:31:11 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 23, 2021, 08:02:06 am
Who cares whether Trump comes under fire from federal or state level? He's got 30 cases pending against him. DC is investigating his role in the insurrection; fucking Georgia could charge him with election interference; and SCOTUS just said his accountants must turn over Trump's tax returns.

I for one have no problem with lukewarm Joe and his status quo cabinet. People need normalcy.  Trump may well announce his candidacy for the 2024 primaries next week, and I'll laugh my dick off if he does. :)

Two things - I do think there is a difference between federal and state level - a federal case is much more likely to be able to discount someone from standing again  - not just legally, but it would be harder to twist the judgement - if NY, or WA, or DC prosecute him,  it is easier for his base to basically ignore it as more "Democrat propaganda" - whereas the federal side is far more split. 

Also, whilst you may not have a problem with Biden and his status quo, what about the 10s of millions of younger, more progressive voters who voted for Warren, Yang and Bernie instead of Biden in the primaries; didn't turn out for Clinton and cost the Democrats the Presidency then  - and have basically had their voices minimised, if not ignored, by Biden and his picks for Cabinet and the positions they are taking.  Will they turn out in 2 years to keep control of the House and (hopeully) win outright the Senate; in 4 years if results from these next 4 years are underwhelming - historical evidence suggests the contrary, whereas the Republicans (unfortunately) have never had a problem with turning out their base.

You just have to look at the troubles Biden is having with Manchin - supposedly a Democrat, trying to torpedo his only decently progressive policy of increasing the federal minimum wage to 15 dollars and cap it at 11 - below many states' minimum wage - and the likelihood of the Arizona Senator Sinema joining him.  What kind of message does that send about the Democrats that for something that *would* affect them positively, there is so many issues getting that cohesive voice from across the board.

Don't get me wrong - I do think that a state prosecution by SDNY is likely - I am just concerned that in the short term it might not come quickly enough, or with a severe enough penalty, to stop him standing in 2024, and I do think his base, and the more traidition Republican base, are more likely to "kiss and make up" if that does happen in their pursuit of power compared to the more varied factions in the Democrats.  Other than making DC and PR a State, the next best thing the Dems could do is get a few more states to sign up for the NPVIC - as a large portion of their troubles stem from the way the EC favours the Repubs
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1267 on: Yesterday at 07:45:24 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 10:18:24 pm
That depends mate. A lot of companies only retain accountants on the condition that the accountants be fully liable for any fraudulent dealings accidental or otherwise. As bad a politician as Trump is, you'd have to be very naive to think that he doesn't know the ropes when it comes to protecting himself on this front
Sorry, no chance. Unless their family is being held at gunpoint, sure.

It's hard graft to qualify as an accountant and if you're ever found guilty of serious professional misconduct your license to practice will be revoked and you'll likely never find a decent, respectable gig again.

Plus if there's a massive fraud it's not just the accountant who will be held responsible. His actions would still need to have been signed off by far more senior personnel and they'll face the rap.

If you've ever had an accountant do your tax returns you'll know that the final responsibility for the return being filed lies with you.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1268 on: Yesterday at 08:44:46 am »
Quote from: Chakan on February 24, 2021, 12:45:21 pm
https://god.dailydot.com/videos-texas-snow-fake/?fbclid=IwAR220Nf_BQ97G1-oTjhUTe08fTsrzbdF5pPey5HgO3ZI4fqa2ODnVnDgw8k

America has the dumb.

This has to be to be dumbest first world country ever. How do these people stay alive during the day?

I dunno where else to put this , but they must be trump supporters

One, they are not familiar with snow
Two, they are not familiar with science

Brutal :lmao
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1269 on: Yesterday at 08:50:43 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February 24, 2021, 07:40:50 pm
I'd love to have a tiny psychologist that I could pull out of my pocket and ask questions to sometimes.

What is it about these people that instead of saying....
'Have you seen that snow? It doesn't seem to melt properly, isn't that funny! I wonder what the scientific reasoning behind that is, lets look it up'.......

They say.....
'The snow won't go melty, it's some kind of conspiracy, it's the government or microsoft because of bla bla bla'

Is it attention seeking while not actually believing it? Desperate to have people look at them and listen to them? The need to be different which then gives them a sense of importance so that they can then feel better than others? Or just straight up dumbfuckery?

Absolutely crazy either way.

The same lack of brain that ITK types have.
They like the fact that they can appear knowledgeable with out having the knowledge
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1270 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February 25, 2021, 08:26:04 pm
I can't imagine the fat orange one sitting down to file his own tax returns

If his returns are dodgy (which I expect they are) then no doubt he'll find a way to blame his accountants, or whoever was responsible for filing them

You can be rest assured he has himself well insulated on that front

The taxman doesnt play like that
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1271 on: Yesterday at 09:22:56 am »
Quote from: No666 on February 25, 2021, 09:45:57 pm
You can't pass the buck; you have to sign off on the accounts.

Was about to post this. Certainly in the UK you cannot simply say you didn`t know. you sign them off having checked and verified them. I cannot see it being any different in the states
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1272 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 01:31:11 am
Two things - I do think there is a difference between federal and state level - a federal case is much more likely to be able to discount someone from standing again  - not just legally, but it would be harder to twist the judgement - if NY, or WA, or DC prosecute him,  it is easier for his base to basically ignore it as more "Democrat propaganda" - whereas the federal side is far more split. 

Also, whilst you may not have a problem with Biden and his status quo, what about the 10s of millions of younger, more progressive voters who voted for Warren, Yang and Bernie instead of Biden in the primaries; didn't turn out for Clinton and cost the Democrats the Presidency then  - and have basically had their voices minimised, if not ignored, by Biden and his picks for Cabinet and the positions they are taking.  Will they turn out in 2 years to keep control of the House and (hopeully) win outright the Senate; in 4 years if results from these next 4 years are underwhelming - historical evidence suggests the contrary, whereas the Republicans (unfortunately) have never had a problem with turning out their base.

You just have to look at the troubles Biden is having with Manchin - supposedly a Democrat, trying to torpedo his only decently progressive policy of increasing the federal minimum wage to 15 dollars and cap it at 11 - below many states' minimum wage - and the likelihood of the Arizona Senator Sinema joining him.  What kind of message does that send about the Democrats that for something that *would* affect them positively, there is so many issues getting that cohesive voice from across the board.

Don't get me wrong - I do think that a state prosecution by SDNY is likely - I am just concerned that in the short term it might not come quickly enough, or with a severe enough penalty, to stop him standing in 2024, and I do think his base, and the more traidition Republican base, are more likely to "kiss and make up" if that does happen in their pursuit of power compared to the more varied factions in the Democrats.  Other than making DC and PR a State, the next best thing the Dems could do is get a few more states to sign up for the NPVIC - as a large portion of their troubles stem from the way the EC favours the Repubs

In regards to the potential power shift its highly unlikely one party will hold the White House, Senate and House for more than 4 years and considering the situation with the Senate, Biden has his hands tied somewhat to push through his policies. The Republicans are chipping away at the House as well unfortunately and historically the country has a knack of making sure there is a balance of power as over the years we seen a Republican President with a Dems House / Senate and visa versa. George Bush had a few years where he had both chambers as the country was backing him after 9/11 and we saw the same with Roosevelt. A war usually unifies the country so are more content to let one Party in charge.

Joe & the Dems have a chance for the next two years to get shit done as long as they can keep their members walking the same path but a few are already thinking of the re-election campaign for 2022 which highlights how hard it is to get anything done with the current election process.

If anyone is expecting swift justice in regards to Trump and possible tax evasion / fraudulent business practices I would not hold your breath as surely we will see 2022 elections before anything happens in NY v Trump. Fingers crossed the Trump Organisation can be held accountable for once as Eric has already given testimony in the case, would love to see what he said. I am sure "I cannot recollect" will be the way forward for a President who apparently has the greatest memory in the world.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1273 on: Yesterday at 05:23:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:19:04 am

The question should be "How can I do this & do you have their number ?"

The best way to contact accountants who act in that way is with a visiting order.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1274 on: Yesterday at 08:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 01:31:11 am
Two things - I do think there is a difference between federal and state level - a federal case is much more likely to be able to discount someone from standing again  - not just legally, but it would be harder to twist the judgement - if NY, or WA, or DC prosecute him,  it is easier for his base to basically ignore it as more "Democrat propaganda" - whereas the federal side is far more split. 

Also, whilst you may not have a problem with Biden and his status quo, what about the 10s of millions of younger, more progressive voters who voted for Warren, Yang and Bernie instead of Biden in the primaries; didn't turn out for Clinton and cost the Democrats the Presidency then  - and have basically had their voices minimised, if not ignored, by Biden and his picks for Cabinet and the positions they are taking.  Will they turn out in 2 years to keep control of the House and (hopeully) win outright the Senate; in 4 years if results from these next 4 years are underwhelming - historical evidence suggests the contrary, whereas the Republicans (unfortunately) have never had a problem with turning out their base.

You just have to look at the troubles Biden is having with Manchin - supposedly a Democrat, trying to torpedo his only decently progressive policy of increasing the federal minimum wage to 15 dollars and cap it at 11 - below many states' minimum wage - and the likelihood of the Arizona Senator Sinema joining him.  What kind of message does that send about the Democrats that for something that *would* affect them positively, there is so many issues getting that cohesive voice from across the board.

Don't get me wrong - I do think that a state prosecution by SDNY is likely - I am just concerned that in the short term it might not come quickly enough, or with a severe enough penalty, to stop him standing in 2024, and I do think his base, and the more traidition Republican base, are more likely to "kiss and make up" if that does happen in their pursuit of power compared to the more varied factions in the Democrats.  Other than making DC and PR a State, the next best thing the Dems could do is get a few more states to sign up for the NPVIC - as a large portion of their troubles stem from the way the EC favours the Repubs

You raise some very good points.

In regards to Biden, his cabinet picks, engaging with the younger voters who prefer Sanders and Warren etc, I think we just have to wait and see.  At the moment, Biden is enjoying popularity simply by virtue of not being Trump.  The insurrection, his continued meddling in the Republican Party, and their obvious disdain for the average American, will bolster him for some time yet.   I think it is far too early to say Biden has minimised or ignored any section of his base, although recent military actions may alienate some. 

As for Manchin, Biden would probably have an easier time reaching out to Mitt Romney.  But I think most people know that the $15 minimum wage is something they want and Biden wants - it's Republicans in lockstep denial, and that may be reflected in 2022.

In terms of federal prosecution, that is up to the DoJ and Merrick Garland. He has the Mueller report, and he will decide if it's in the public interest to take matters forward. Trump is still facing 30 other cases, largely SDNY, but now also Georgia and of course DC.  If any of them lead to convictions, they may not disqualify from running, but he can't run from a prison cell either - assuming he ends up in jail.
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 01:18:11 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:28:38 pm
You raise some very good points.

In regards to Biden, his cabinet picks, engaging with the younger voters who prefer Sanders and Warren etc, I think we just have to wait and see.  At the moment, Biden is enjoying popularity simply by virtue of not being Trump.  The insurrection, his continued meddling in the Republican Party, and their obvious disdain for the average American, will bolster him for some time yet.   I think it is far too early to say Biden has minimised or ignored any section of his base, although recent military actions may alienate some. 

As for Manchin, Biden would probably have an easier time reaching out to Mitt Romney.  But I think most people know that the $15 minimum wage is something they want and Biden wants - it's Republicans in lockstep denial, and that may be reflected in 2022.

In terms of federal prosecution, that is up to the DoJ and Merrick Garland. He has the Mueller report, and he will decide if it's in the public interest to take matters forward. Trump is still facing 30 other cases, largely SDNY, but now also Georgia and of course DC.  If any of them lead to convictions, they may not disqualify from running, but he can't run from a prison cell either - assuming he ends up in jail.

Thanks - and yes, if Romney had a moral center as well as a backbone, he might be persuaded - thing is from a voting perspective he is worshipped in Utah, so it isn't like he can piss people off by going against the party line.

Equally, what I have been saying about Trump in 4 years - CPAC is ongoing, and Trump is basically being treated like Jesus at it - and several House Repbulicans (including Gosar and Gaetz) are there sucking up to him and his family instead of at DC doing their jobs

Cruz has also been sucking him off in his speech; McConnell has said that he would support Trump "if he won the nomination" despite saying he was responsible for provoking the attacks (and just that Senate was not able to try him after he left office and thats why he didn't vote to convict).  Cruz also tried to make a joke about Cancun, which actually got laughs seeming to show the support he had for going there.  He also made jokes about masks, and did a William Wallace "Freedom" shout about not having to wear a masks - and got APPLAUSE and LAUGHTER.  Absolutely bloody mental

Basically everyone at CPAC are claiming Trump "won" the election, and are still against masks, and still believe the media can't be trusted, etc
