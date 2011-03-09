Poll

Author Topic: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?  (Read 2227 times)

Offline Lusty

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #40 on: November 13, 2020, 01:50:18 PM »
On the issue of a (federal) pardon, would that not give him an issue if a State (NY) decided to bring charges afterwards?

My understanding is that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt, so was wondering if he'd have a hard time protesting his innocence in a state court after accepting one.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #41 on: November 13, 2020, 02:09:22 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on November 13, 2020, 01:50:18 PM
On the issue of a (federal) pardon, would that not give him an issue if a State (NY) decided to bring charges afterwards?

My understanding is that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt, so was wondering if he'd have a hard time protesting his innocence in a state court after accepting one.

Exactly.  I'm not sure Trump has thought this through, but then I think his only real aim is to avoid prison time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8WBW17l6XfQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8WBW17l6XfQ</a>

Like you said though, if somebody gets charged with crimes in SDNY and they've already accepted a pardon (by extension, acknowledging guilt) for other crimes, then from a legal stand point Trump's defence is already on shaky ground. 

This isn't like Nixon getting his pre-pardon either; Trump's already been impeached, even if he wasn't convicted.  And how can you pardon someone for stuff in the Mueller report when there's already been a big hoo-ha that there was nothing IN the Mueller report in the first place?

He has simply done too much to be pardoned for all of it, and he's made far too many enemies for somebody to bail him out completely.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #42 on: November 13, 2020, 02:26:29 PM »
On a separate note, I'm posting this here from the video thread:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xhbpHpAwgkk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xhbpHpAwgkk</a>

Now we know that when a president decides to talk about something that's previously been classified, it's immediately considered "declassified" - a president in this regard cannot break security laws.  But once a private citizen, if he were to try and use some pilfered information for his own personal gain, the security services would be down on him like a ton of bricks - and I'm pretty sure the new administration will let them.

Trump commits crimes like most of us break a sweat.  He's not done trying to commit felonies, so even if he secures a pardon before leaving office, he'll be a timebomb waiting to happen.  He'll be looking over his shoulder the rest of his life.
Offline Corkboy

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #43 on: November 13, 2020, 04:19:32 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on November 13, 2020, 01:50:18 PM
On the issue of a (federal) pardon, would that not give him an issue if a State (NY) decided to bring charges afterwards?

My understanding is that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt, so was wondering if he'd have a hard time protesting his innocence in a state court after accepting one.

Not really. A Presidential pardon only affects federal crimes, so unless the state crimes of which he is accused are identical to the federal crimes (unlikely), a pardon would have no effect in state court.

Also, I don't think Nixon ever accepted he was guilty of anything.

After Ford left the White House in 1977, he privately justified his pardon of Nixon by carrying in his wallet a portion of the text of Burdick v. United States, a 1915 U.S. Supreme Court decision that suggested that a pardon carries an imputation of guilt and that its acceptance carries a confession of guilt.

Edit: In fact, if the state crime was the same as the federal crime for which he was pardoned, he could plead autrefois convict. Isn't law fun?
Offline Corkboy

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #44 on: November 13, 2020, 04:34:16 PM »
Offline Lusty

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #45 on: November 13, 2020, 04:54:42 PM »
Quote from: Corkboy on November 13, 2020, 04:19:32 PM
Not really. A Presidential pardon only affects federal crimes, so unless the state crimes of which he is accused are identical to the federal crimes (unlikely), a pardon would have no effect in state court.

Also, I don't think Nixon ever accepted he was guilty of anything.

After Ford left the White House in 1977, he privately justified his pardon of Nixon by carrying in his wallet a portion of the text of Burdick v. United States, a 1915 U.S. Supreme Court decision that suggested that a pardon carries an imputation of guilt and that its acceptance carries a confession of guilt.

Edit: In fact, if the state crime was the same as the federal crime for which he was pardoned, he could plead autrefois convict. Isn't law fun?

I thought New York had headed that one off by changing their laws around double jeopardy:

https://www.npr.org/2019/05/21/725495478/new-york-assembly-passes-bill-closing-double-jeopardy-loophole-as-rebuke-to-trum

I am obviously not a lawyer though so no idea if that would work, or if it is even constitutional.  That's one avenue where he might have a valid reason to go to the Supreme Court.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #46 on: November 13, 2020, 05:08:27 PM »
Quote from: Corkboy on November 13, 2020, 04:34:16 PM
Prediction: Trump will resign, Pence will pardon him


His kids will go to jail and his company will be seized by every Gov that has the power to do so.
Offline Alan_X

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #47 on: November 13, 2020, 06:11:50 PM »
Quote from: Corkboy on November 13, 2020, 04:34:16 PM
Prediction: Trump will resign, Pence will pardon him

Two things i that stuck out for me:

1. "Trump has one humongous asset that is undeniable: He has no upward limit to his profit-making potential if he executes his departure from the presidency and his post-presidency business strategy well."

Trump has fucked up everythig he has ever done. He struck lucky with The Apprentice but according to the NY Times taxes story managed to piss that away on golf courses.

2. "Sixth, whatever else one thinks of Trump, he is a genius at brand marketing, media manipulation, audience building and monetizing his humongous audience in television, radio, publishing and social media, selling products that bear his name to masses of customers throughout the empire he is well capable of creating."

Trump Steaks
Trump: The Game
Trump Airlines
Trump Beverages
Trump Casinos
Trump Magazine
Trump Mortgage
Trump Travel
Trumpnet
Trump Tower Tampa
Trump University
Trump Vodka
Trump Golf Courses...

He's not a genius. He managed to turn the millions his father left him into less money than a decet savings account would have delivered.

He's a very good con man and will sell his name (and his country) to anyone to turn a buck. But his deal-making is let down by his desperation to show off.

I think Trump is stupid enough to fuck up the pontetially lucrative ex-President gravy train.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #48 on: November 13, 2020, 06:20:21 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 13, 2020, 06:11:50 PM

I think Trump is stupid enough to fuck up the pontetially lucrative ex-President gravy train.

Trump's rallies are the closest he will ever get to the Presidential speaking circuit.  Maybe his private little functions at Mar-a-Lago will turn in a few quid though.  And I'm sure there's some naive author out there who will be happy to ghost write his presidential memoirs.
Online arthur sarnoff

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #49 on: November 13, 2020, 06:53:42 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 13, 2020, 06:20:21 PM
Trump's rallies are the closest he will ever get to the Presidential speaking circuit.  Maybe his private little functions at Mar-a-Lago will turn in a few quid though.  And I'm sure there's some naive author out there who will be happy to ghost write his presidential memoirs.

The problem is trying to sell a book to people who don't read.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #50 on: November 13, 2020, 07:10:01 PM »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on November 13, 2020, 06:53:42 PM
The problem is trying to sell a book to people who don't read.

They get the colouring book version.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:08:31 AM »
Posting in here as more appropriate  :)


Quote from: John C on Today at 09:41:34 AM

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:19:36 AM

How soon after January 20th do we think investigations will be launched and arrest warrants issued?
Not very. That would appear reactionary. It needs to be introduced in a measured way so as not to seem to be vindictive. There probably needs to slow emergence of evidence that requires investigating, which will be a natural situation anyway, and each case slowly taken up appropriately. This is one for the other thread :)

I'm thinking SDNY must be ready to go, or at least close to. I'm thinking whatever requests for information that are pending or outstanding, the objections will surely begin to melt away soon enough.

Plus, the Mueller report itself is chock full of evidence. I imagine a commission will be appointed to review the report in full to determine what, if any, charges are to be brought, and against who.

I cant see anything happening before March.  I'm worried Trump might do a runner in the meantime.  ;D
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:28:10 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:08:31 AM
Posting in here as more appropriate  :)

Not very. That would appear reactionary. It needs to be introduced in a measured way so as not to seem to be vindictive. There probably needs to slow emergence of evidence that requires investigating, which will be a natural situation anyway, and each case slowly taken up appropriately. This is one for the other thread :)


I'm thinking SDNY must be ready to go, or at least close to. I'm thinking whatever requests for information that are pending or outstanding, the objections will surely begin to melt away soon enough.

Plus, the Mueller report itself is chock full of evidence. I imagine a commission will be appointed to review the report in full to determine what, if any, charges are to be brought, and against who.

I cant see anything happening before March.  I'm worried Trump might do a runner in the meantime;D
Where to? I'm sure he would if he thought it inevitable that he will be arrested, charged and convicted. But, which country would want the headache of affording him sanctuary from the American authorities? Especially as he would be a security nightmare for the US (sources and methods) - the reaction and sanctions from the US likely would be extreme (economic and otherwise). Even Russia would not want any of that - they have already achieved way more than they ever dreamed - why spoil it.

Maybe the first thing which should happen come Jan 20th is for Trump's passport to be revoked, but I can understand why that would not happen unless there are pending serious charges against him.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:51:34 AM »
Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me if he came here. ;D

EDIT: the problem with revoking Trump's passport is that it strays into the area John C was warning about - moving too fast.  There is a due process to follow, and Trump will look to take advantage of any time delay.  Biden can't really do anything until he's actually sworn in either. 

Another issue will be getting his appointments Senate approval.  If the McConnell is still running things you can bet they will look to veto any AG appointment who might be looking to go after Trump.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:00:16 PM »
If Biden wants to get anything done with a Republican-controlled Senate, he'll leave him alone. The only way anything proceeds is if the Republicans themselves give their approval.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:02:03 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:51:34 AM
Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me if he came here. ;D

EDIT: the problem with revoking Trump's passport is that it strays into the area John C was warning about - moving too fast.  There is a due process to follow, and Trump will look to take advantage of any time delay.  Biden can't really do anything until he's actually sworn in either. 

Another issue will be getting his appointments Senate approval.  If the McConnell is still running things you can bet they will look to veto any AG appointment who might be looking to go after Trump.
True. I believe alluded to that.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:28:10 AM
Maybe the first thing which should happen come Jan 20th is for Trump's passport to be revoked, but I can understand why that would not happen unless there are pending serious charges against him.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:14:00 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:02:03 PM
True. I believe alluded to that.

Yes you are correct.

Everyone is on eggshells around Trump right now because it's well known he has a volatile temper and a foul mood - proof alone that he has never been suited to the office he currently occupies.  He's already trying to come to terms with this defeat - announcing pending charges could tip him dangerously over the edge when he's still in a position to wreak havoc.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:16:12 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:00:16 PM
If Biden wants to get anything done with a Republican-controlled Senate, he'll leave him alone. The only way anything proceeds is if the Republicans themselves give their approval.

Once Biden gets his cabinet nominations in place the Senate can do little more than swear at him.  It's just getting over that hurdle, which is why Georgia is so important.  It's also important for Biden to play the Trump Question cool, because if they want to flip the Georgia senate seats announcing loudly that you're going to torch your predecessor probably isn't the best strategy to win them over.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:14:00 PM
Yes you are correct.

Everyone is on eggshells around Trump right now because it's well known he has a volatile temper and a foul mood - proof alone that he has never been suited to the office he currently occupies.  He's already trying to come to terms with this defeat - announcing pending charges could tip him dangerously over the edge when he's still in a position to wreak havoc.
I expect that you are correct about that.
Offline John C

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:35:24 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:08:31 AM
Posting in here as more appropriate  :)

Not very. That would appear reactionary. It needs to be introduced in a measured way so as not to seem to be vindictive. There probably needs to slow emergence of evidence that requires investigating, which will be a natural situation anyway, and each case slowly taken up appropriately. This is one for the other thread :)


I'm thinking SDNY must be ready to go, or at least close to. I'm thinking whatever requests for information that are pending or outstanding, the objections will surely begin to melt away soon enough.

Plus, the Mueller report itself is chock full of evidence. I imagine a commission will be appointed to review the report in full to determine what, if any, charges are to be brought, and against who.

I cant see anything happening before March.  I'm worried Trump might do a runner in the meantime.  ;D
Ah, I thought you meant about new cases or unknown crimes which will easily be unravelled within months. Yep, as we've discussed there are a few contained within SDNY, the district of Manhattan and sealed Meuller indictments which will emerge first.

Quote from: John C on November 12, 2020, 08:06:23 PM

I think there are hundreds of unknowns, not limited to the sealed Mueller indictments, SDNY cases as RB says and one or two others already live. The DoJ may prioritise or cherry pick depending on either seriousness or likelihood of conviction.
The vast remaining crimes will have to be approached strategically without a perceived political propensity.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:08:14 PM »
I believe the Stormy Daniels case remains outstanding, with Trump an unindicted co-conspirator in what amounts to a campaign finance violation from the 2016 election.  Plus isn't he/they under investigation now for using the Whitehouse as a campaign platform?
Online Shankly998

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:27:56 PM »
If George W Bush isn't in a jail cell, the Donald won't be, there's one rule for the rich and another for everyone else.
I see large fines but no jail time.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:30:35 PM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 03:27:56 PM
If George W Bush isn't in a jail cell, the Donald won't be, there's one rule for the rich and another for everyone else.
I see large fines but no jail time.

There is absolutely no comparison between the two.  GWB didn't try to get his political opponents jailed, try to extort foreign powers for fabricated dirt, or encourage American on American violence.

A lot of corruption happened on GWB's watch, especially in relation to the Iraq reconstruction, but nothing like what we've seen over the past four years.
Online arthur sarnoff

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:44:54 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:00:16 PM
If Biden wants to get anything done with a Republican-controlled Senate, he'll leave him alone. The only way anything proceeds is if the Republicans themselves give their approval.

This is the real problem though, is it not?  Having to play nice with the Republicans, who don't give a shit about that.
