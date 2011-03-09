Two things i that stuck out for me:1. "Trump has one humongous asset that is undeniable: He has no upward limit to his profit-making potentialTrump has fucked up everythig he has ever done. He struck lucky with The Apprentice but according to the NY Times taxes story managed to piss that away on golf courses.2. "Sixth, whatever else one thinks of Trump, he is a genius at brand marketing, media manipulation, audience building and monetizing his humongous audience in television, radio, publishing and social media, selling products that bear his name to masses of customers throughout the empire he is well capable of creating."Trump SteaksTrump: The GameTrump AirlinesTrump BeveragesTrump CasinosTrump MagazineTrump MortgageTrump TravelTrumpnetTrump Tower TampaTrump UniversityTrump VodkaTrump Golf Courses...He's not a genius. He managed to turn the millions his father left him into less money than a decet savings account would have delivered.He's a very good con man and will sell his name (and his country) to anyone to turn a buck. But his deal-making is let down by his desperation to show off.I think Trump is stupid enough to fuck up the pontetially lucrative ex-President gravy train.