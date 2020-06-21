I'd be keeping Fab and Gomez together with Alisson behind them. That defensive triangle has next to no experience with each other and is going to be a crucial part of any success we have. I wouldn't want to be passing up an opportunity to develop their understanding. It's not the most taxing of positions so they should be able to handle the workload.



Bobby has just scored his first goal in what feels like months, I'd be keeping him in there and hoping he can net again. Think his lack of goals has been really impacting his general game. If he nets tonight, then he's 2 in 2 and got a home game against West Ham to look forward to where there'll be a good chance for him to carry on in that vein.



If it was me, I'd look to be doing something in at least one of the FB roles - probably Trent as the only available cover for Robbo is Milner who's likely needed in CM so as to give Hendo a rest. Not sure where Trent/Robbo get a night off if not tonight. Not sure what I'd do up top. If Williams has come in for Trent I'd be reluctant to have Shaq infront of him, a little more protection required I think. Maybe Mane right, Mo gets the first 60 off, and Jota plays left.



So for me:



Ali

Williams, Fab, Gomez, Robbo

Jones, Milner

Mane, Bobby, Jota

Origi.



This is as close as it gets to a dead rubber before an actual dead rubber. They may give us a test, but we should have far too much for them - all over the pitch.