This is probably the game to utilise the squad if we are going to do such a thing. That being said, we need to focus on winning the game. We have some injury issues in defence and midfield, so that's where we will probably see the most changes. Curtis started against Ajax, and JK has been complimentary about Shaq and Taki and how close they are to getting matches, so one would think they'd probably be called upon if we were resting players. I'd hope to see something like :
Ali/Adrian, Neco, Joemez, Fab, Robbo, Milner, Curtis, Shaq, Taki, Diogo, Origi
That being said, I suspect Thiago, Matip and Naby aren't far away from returning which puts less pressure to keep our CBs, Gini and Hendo fresh, and JK rarely rests all of our front 3 in the same game, so might see Mo instead of Origi.