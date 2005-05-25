FC Midtjylland was founded by Johnny Rune, a carpenter and owner of a private business in the wood-supply industry, and Steen Hessel, an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer.[1]



The two men wanted to unite the football clubs Ikast FS (founded 1935) and Herning Fremad (founded 1918)  clubs that for decades had been strong rivals, but had never played any significant role in Danish football. Ikast FS had some success in the late 1970s and '80s and made three Danish Cup final appearances, but had never been a top team in the Danish league. At least ten years had passed with the two clubs being unable to agree on a merger, but on 6 April 1999, a deal was finalised and announced at a press conference the next day.[2][3]



In 2000, Midtjylland were promoted to the top-flight Danish Superliga after a season in which the team had gathered more points than any other team in the history of the first division.



In July 2014, Matthew Benham (owner of English Championship side Brentford) became the majority shareholder of Midtjylland's parent company FCM Holding.[4] In the 201415 season, they won the Danish football championship for the first time. Later on, they won two league titles in 201718 and 201920, then qualified to the 202021 UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.[5]