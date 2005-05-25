Team choice will be fascinating tomorrow with games coming thick and fast. Without being disrespectful this is the easiest game on paper we have until Christmas. They were humped 0-4 by Atalanta at home and we should be able to get a result whoever we put out. After this its West Ham, Atalanta, City in quick succession so we should really be looking to rest players (sensibly) for this game.
I think theres a credible shout for giving Adrian a game if Alisson is feeling any effects of the weekend. It should be a game we win, so even if hes nervous or makes a mistake we should be able to cope. But I suspect itll be Alisson.
We dont have much leeway in defence so expect to see Fab and Gomez again. Probably slightly too much of a step up for Phillips or Williams to start but if we scored a few Id be up for getting one of them on for significant minutes. Tsimikas is injures so Robbo will play. We could rest Trent for Neco, again this is probably as good as any chance to do this.
Midfield our injuries prevent us being too creative. No Ox, Fabinho at CB and probably no point risking Thiago if hes still recovering. No idea what the situation is with Keita so expect to see Milner and two of Jones, Henderson and Gini.
Up top is surely the best place for rotation. Jota played most of the Sheffield United match, so maybe hell be rested tomorrow. Id play Mane, Minamino and Shaqiri personally and bring Salah/Bobby/Jota off the bench if we need to. But we really shouldnt need to.
So...
Alisson
Neco
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson
Gini
Milner
Curtis
Shaqiri
Taki
Mane
Subs Adrian, Phillips/R Williams, Trent, Hendo, Jota, Bobby, Mo.
We can make 5 subs so should make the most of it.