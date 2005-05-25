Anfield under the lights on a Champions League night, its what this club is known for. Unfortunately, the players wont be greeted by the usual wall of noise these fixtures throw up but its something we will have to get accustomed to for the rest of the season. Hopefully, it wont affect the players too much and we can continue or strong start to the group stages. A win here will be expected and will set us up nicely for the rest of the campaign. After a few years of tense and dramatic group stages I think we could all do with a nice straightforward passage to the next round this year.



Our opponents this time are a side we do not know too much about and Im pretty sure this will be the first meeting between the two sides, certainly that I can remember anyway. Im looking forward to playing a fresh new side, after all thats what this competition is all about. I cant profess to have watched our opponents on too many occasions, but I do know they are somewhat of a mini version of us. They have been known to take a very statistical and analytical approach to the game and it has brought them relative success recently, they are the defending champions of their country, just like ourselves. They are the club where our own throw-in coach got his real first start in the game. I am excited to come up against such a side as I feel they are a real pioneer in how the game is changing.



On to the game itself, after they suffered an opening round loss to Atalanta, 4-0, we will really be expected to win comfortably here. If they are to have any joy against us it will probably come from set-pieces. They consistently rank as one of the better sides in Europe at set-pieces and without our big Dutchman Virgil van Dijk they will certainly be looking to expose any weaknesses we have in this department. Alisson back in goal should hopefully help strengthen us in the department but we will need to be switched on all night.



Seems like a perfect opportunity to rotate the squad a little bit whilst still being strong enough to get the victory. We are down to the bare bones at the back but may be a chance to get Neco Williams a game and give Trent a much-needed rest. Not sure on the availability of Matip, weve said that before, so will probably see Gomez and Fabinho continue their partnership. This is no bad thing either as the more they play together the more their understanding of each others game improves. Our Scottish Duracell bunny looks like he will be needed from the start again. Midfield is usually the part of the team that sees the most amount of rotation and even with a lack of numbers I think we might see a few changes here again. Would like to see Jones get another chance and Milly will probably come into the side. Leaves space for one more and I think that will be decided by the medical department like it was in Amsterdam last week. Looking at the front three isnt it great to now know we have viable alternatives to give the lads a bit of rest. Not sure if we will see all three rested but I think two of them will have their legs up on the bench for the night. Minamino and Jota to start for me and I think the last spot will be decided by just how strong Jurgen wants to go from the start.



Its a game we must win and I think we will do so comfortably even if there is a bit of rotation of the squad. A clean sheet would be nice just to help settle the new centre back partnership further. Hopefully we can click going forward and stick a few goals past them. Im going 4-0 to the reds.



Would like to hear your thoughts on how much rotation you think we will see and whether they can indeed pose a problem at set pieces?

