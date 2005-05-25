« previous next »
Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00

Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« on: Today at 01:11:07 PM »
Anfield under the lights on a Champions League night, its what this club is known for. Unfortunately, the players wont be greeted by the usual wall of noise these fixtures throw up but its something we will have to get accustomed to for the rest of the season. Hopefully, it wont affect the players too much and we can continue or strong start to the group stages. A win here will be expected and will set us up nicely for the rest of the campaign. After a few years of tense and dramatic group stages I think we could all do with a nice straightforward passage to the next round this year.

Our opponents this time are a side we do not know too much about and Im pretty sure this will be the first meeting between the two sides, certainly that I can remember anyway. Im looking forward to playing a fresh new side, after all thats what this competition is all about. I cant profess to have watched our opponents on too many occasions, but I do know they are somewhat of a mini version of us. They have been known to take a very statistical and analytical approach to the game and it has brought them relative success recently, they are the defending champions of their country, just like ourselves. They are the club where our own throw-in coach got his real first start in the game. I am excited to come up against such a side as I feel they are a real pioneer in how the game is changing.

On to the game itself, after they suffered an opening round loss to Atalanta, 4-0, we will really be expected to win comfortably here. If they are to have any joy against us it will probably come from set-pieces. They consistently rank as one of the better sides in Europe at set-pieces and without our big Dutchman Virgil van Dijk they will certainly be looking to expose any weaknesses we have in this department. Alisson back in goal should hopefully help strengthen us in the department but we will need to be switched on all night.

Seems like a perfect opportunity to rotate the squad a little bit whilst still being strong enough to get the victory. We are down to the bare bones at the back but may be a chance to get Neco Williams a game and give Trent a much-needed rest. Not sure on the availability of Matip, weve said that before, so will probably see Gomez and Fabinho continue their partnership. This is no bad thing either as the more they play together the more their understanding of each others game improves. Our Scottish Duracell bunny looks like he will be needed from the start again. Midfield is usually the part of the team that sees the most amount of rotation and even with a lack of numbers I think we might see a few changes here again. Would like to see Jones get another chance and Milly will probably come into the side. Leaves space for one more and I think that will be decided by the medical department like it was in Amsterdam last week. Looking at the front three isnt it great to now know we have viable alternatives to give the lads a bit of rest. Not sure if we will see all three rested but I think two of them will have their legs up on the bench for the night. Minamino and Jota to start for me and I think the last spot will be decided by just how strong Jurgen wants to go from the start.

Its a game we must win and I think we will do so comfortably even if there is a bit of rotation of the squad. A clean sheet would be nice just to help settle the new centre back partnership further. Hopefully we can click going forward and stick a few goals past them. Im going 4-0 to the reds.

Would like to hear your thoughts on how much rotation you think we will see and whether they can indeed pose a problem at set pieces?
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:15:12 PM »
Looking forward to some world-class throw-ins from both sides.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:20:20 PM »
Team choice will be fascinating tomorrow with games coming thick and fast. Without being disrespectful this is the easiest game on paper we have until Christmas. They were humped 0-4 by Atalanta at home and we should be able to get a result whoever we put out. After this its West Ham, Atalanta, City in quick succession so we should really be looking to rest players (sensibly) for this game.

I think theres a credible shout for giving Adrian a game if Alisson is feeling any effects of the weekend. It should be a game we win, so even if hes nervous or makes a mistake we should be able to cope. But I suspect itll be Alisson.

We dont have much leeway in defence so expect to see Fab and Gomez again. Probably slightly too much of a step up for Phillips or Williams to start but if we scored a few Id be up for getting one of them on for significant minutes. Tsimikas is injures so Robbo will play. We could rest Trent for Neco, again this is probably as good as any chance to do this.

Midfield our injuries prevent us being too creative. No Ox, Fabinho at CB and probably no point risking Thiago if hes still recovering. No idea what the situation is with Keita so expect to see Milner and two of Jones, Henderson and Gini.

Up top is surely the best place for rotation. Jota played most of the Sheffield United match, so maybe hell be rested tomorrow. Id play Mane, Minamino and Shaqiri personally and bring Salah/Bobby/Jota off the bench if we need to. But we really shouldnt need to.

So...
Alisson
Neco
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson
Gini
Milner
Curtis
Shaqiri
Taki
Mane

Subs Adrian, Phillips/R Williams, Trent, Hendo, Jota, Bobby, Mo.

We can make 5 subs so should make the most of it.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:21:19 PM »
Is the press conference today?
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:25:35 PM »
Thanks for the OP Flash, good to find out something about these.

Think the press conference is starting about now, with training later, so probably means Jurgen will play things close to his chest regarding whos available, but well see shortly.

Its us and its at Anfield, so I expect them to put up a better show than they did against Atalanta. But whatever team we put out should know this and be good enough to get the win.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:26:22 PM »
I expect some major rotation for this fixture. Perhaps all of the front three are on the bench for this, and if possible rotate in midfield depending on the fitness of Thiago and Keita.

Presser starts soon
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:27:24 PM »
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:31:31 PM »
Klopp will definitely use all 5 subs in every CL game.

I imagine we'll do the reverse to Ajax. Start the backup front 3 and bring on Salah, Mane and Firmino on the hour if the result is in the balance.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:34:17 PM »
Thiago,Keita and Matip will NOT play tomorrow. Still need some time to get fit
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:34:45 PM »
Sounds like Thiago won't be available tomorrow.

Vagina teasing bastard.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:35:20 PM »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:31:31 PM
Klopp will definitely use all 5 subs in every CL game.

I imagine we'll do the reverse to Ajax. Start the backup front 3 and bring on Salah, Mane and Firmino on the hour if the result is in the balance.

I think so and it makes sense.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:39:39 PM »
Whats wrong with Keita?
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:42:05 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:39:39 PM
Whats wrong with Keita?

He's made of glass.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:43:04 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:34:17 PM
Thiago,Keita and Matip will NOT play tomorrow. Still need some time to get fit

Hopefully Matip and Thiago in for weekend.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:46:20 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:39:39 PM
Whats wrong with Keita?

Injured.
