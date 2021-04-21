« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th  (Read 4462 times)

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Well Red.
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #80 on: April 21, 2021, 10:19:05 am »
Sorry you've had a bad time with it.

Its been the opposite for me. Luckily I haven't encountered any bugs and I'm on 85% completion. The world, characters and general gameplay have made this one of the best AC games for me.

Also I love the world events. So much better than long pointless side quests. This was such a good decision to change that from Odyssey.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,785
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #81 on: April 21, 2021, 10:30:09 am »
Yeah, pretty much no bugs for me either.  I've had a few crashes (I'd say 3 or 4 in 60 hours of gameplay, all shortly after launching the game) and twice had a situation where quests won't trigger, with the npc just standing there. In those instances a quick save and load fixed the issue. And that's about it.  That said, I don't touch Ubisoft games until months after release as the lazy bastards don't beta test their games properly (if at all) and more often than not they're a mess for some time after launch, at least on PC. 

 I'm pretty sure that the Ostara Festival bugs have been patched out now.
« Last Edit: April 21, 2021, 10:35:09 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #82 on: April 21, 2021, 11:20:57 am »
Ostara Festival is done I think, so the bugs will probably reappear if they ever introduce that again  ;D

Only minor issues for me. Sometimes the battle music would continue after I was done with the battle and sometimes it would freeze and cash completely. I've found that if I close the game completely before starting up again, the issues are less likely to appear. Maybe due to some caching or something.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #83 on: April 21, 2021, 11:35:07 am »
Yep same for me, barely experienced any bugs with this one. And I agree, defo my favourite in the series I've really enjoyed it. Saying that not picked it up on a while, but I'm waiting for the first batch of DLC to arrive.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,574
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #84 on: April 21, 2021, 11:59:28 am »
Didnt have any bugs. I think on the whole I preferred Odyssey but its very, very close.

And I did love Unity though Im apparently in the minority there ;D
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Well Red.
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #85 on: April 21, 2021, 12:12:10 pm »
Actually yeah, I had the battle music too that continued afterwards. Though it only happened 3 times and a reload fixed it.

Its a beautiful looking game and though Oddysey had the variety between landscapes.. The snow in Jorvik and the surrounding areas is beautiful.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,785
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:39:07 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 21, 2021, 11:59:28 am
Didnt have any bugs. I think on the whole I preferred Odyssey but its very, very close.

And I did love Unity though Im apparently in the minority there ;D

 I also think that Unity was a good game. I think that it got a bad rap largely due to the mess it was in at launch (a lesson Ubisoft haven't learned from unfortunately). I didn't play it for some time after for the reasons I've mentioned above, so my view wasn't affected by that. What can't be argued is that Paris was absolutely stunning for the time and still holds up today. The fact that you could go into the vast majority of buildings in such an open world environment was also pretty groundbreaking for the time.

Odyssey I found disappointing on a number of levels and think Valhalla is far better, but that's just my personal opinion.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:41:32 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Well Red.
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 am »
Completed it last night.

Does anyone else not enjoy the modern day aspects of these games?  I mean I know they need to be there but it's always such a chore. I think they should use cut scenes for that.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Stand Free

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:47:51 am
Completed it last night.

Does anyone else not enjoy the modern day aspects of these games?  I mean I know they need to be there but it's always such a chore. I think they should use cut scenes for that.

Yeah I can't stand them so slow paced and I personally don't care about the modern side of the story.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,034
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:16:25 am »
They should have binned that part off a long long time ago. I have played a lot of the AC games and I still don't have a clue what's going on in the modern part of the game. I don't even have a clue who all those people are...
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,785
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:15:39 am »
Yeah, I'm with you lads. Never liked the modern stuff and don't know of anyone who does amongst my mates either. I hated the (intentionally) glitchy bits of the landscape too in Valhalla where you had to do the puzzles to get rid of it. Totally ruins the immersion and isn't fun either. Just a chore to get done in order to get rid of it and have things looking normal. As much as I loved Black Flag, that was one of the worst AC titles for the modern day shite. Having to tool around the Abstergo offices when I just wanted to get back to Edward's story did my head in
« Last Edit: Today at 05:19:50 am by Darren G »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 