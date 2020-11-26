

Keep in mind that Im a very casual gamer.



Funnily enough I do wonder if this divides enjoyment of AC games (at least their recent titles). I spend a fair bit of time playing video games but would still describe myself very much as a casual gamer (I blame the kidsI really enjoyed Unity and Odyssey (less so Syndicate but I didnt like the setting more than the gameplay). I dont mind that the horse riding isnt perfect, the story can be patchy or that the combat isnt first rate. The joy for me is exploring fun historical environments beautifully rendered and doing a mix of entertaining quests. Its a bit like a Dan Brown book - if you take it seriously its trash, if you view it as entertaining fluff it can be good fun.So serious gamers may not really enjoy AC games because of the various limitations but if you go in just looking to have good fun then theyre great.Ive got a copy for Christmas and am looking forward to firing it up soon!