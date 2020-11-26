« previous next »
Author Topic: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th

RedKenWah

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
November 26, 2020, 07:34:02 am
Quote from: bailey90 on November 23, 2020, 01:58:36 am
Don't know if it's a PS5 issue, but does the game seem really dark to anybody else?

In the opening scene where you're a kid, it was so hard to make out what was happening.

Exact same thing on PS4 as well. Think its been designed that way
Judge Redd

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 12, 2020, 02:03:34 pm
Quote from: RedKenWah on November 26, 2020, 07:34:02 am
Exact same thing on PS4 as well. Think its been designed that way

There is a game setting for HDR that increases the brightness - I was the same, was almost too dark to play at first, but was able to get it to a much better brightness. Will take a poke round later and see if I can find the setting again.
Judge Redd

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 12, 2020, 02:49:52 pm
Quote from: Judge Redd on December 12, 2020, 02:03:34 pm
There is a game setting for HDR that increases the brightness - I was the same, was almost too dark to play at first, but was able to get it to a much better brightness. Will take a poke round later and see if I can find the setting again.

It's Screen - HDR - Exposure (worked for me at least).
Trada

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 14, 2020, 02:22:24 pm
There is a game update this week they are saying which will add new features
Judge Redd

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 14, 2020, 02:46:10 pm
Quote from: Trada on December 14, 2020, 02:22:24 pm
There is a game update this week they are saying which will add new features

Interesting to see what's included in that. I'm still seeing a lot of graphics clipping on PS4, and I still think it's weird to see Eivor catch a fish and then mime holding it up out of the water! I hope they add something to let you compare stats on gear you can buy vs. what you've already got equipped as this has put me off buying anything (I'm still using the axe and armour I got at the start).

Think I've been lucky enough though as I'm 45-odd hours in, have done Grantebridge, Oxeneforde and East Anglia arcs and starting on Lunden, and yet to experience anything game-breaking.
Trada

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 15, 2020, 03:07:47 pm
Quote from: Judge Redd on December 14, 2020, 02:46:10 pm
d I still think it's weird to see Eivor catch a fish and then mime holding it up out of the water!

The update seems to have fixed that problem just caught a fish and it showed in her arms

Judge Redd

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 16, 2020, 07:32:58 am
Quote from: Trada on December 15, 2020, 03:07:47 pm
The update seems to have fixed that problem just caught a fish and it showed in her arms

Haha nice! Didn't do any fishing since the update but that's good to know.

I did notice a decent improvement in graphics clipping, and the vendor shops now preview what cosmetic items and tattoos look like. I also had my first quest bug yesterday (a world event in Lunden, so nothing too crucial unless you're a completionist  :) ). This was fixed after the update too.
Trada

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 17, 2020, 02:04:04 pm
The Christmas event has just started

Assassin's Creed
@assassinscreed
·
1m
Let the Yule Festival commence!

Marvel at a snowy Ravensthorpe, collect some bloody good rewards and sneak a peek at our upcoming River Raid mode coming in February 2021.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 17, 2020, 02:28:49 pm
Quote from: Trada on December 17, 2020, 02:04:04 pm
The Christmas event has just started

Assassin's Creed
@assassinscreed
·
1m
Let the Yule Festival commence!

Marvel at a snowy Ravensthorpe, collect some bloody good rewards and sneak a peek at our upcoming River Raid mode coming in February 2021.
Nice!

I'm really loving this game.  I'm about 60 hours in now.  Ready to finish the main story though and move onto other games.  I have the season pass so will always go back when there's new content out.
RedKenWah

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 18, 2020, 08:33:24 am
I really enjoyed this, probably one of the most enjoyable ones to play.
[new username under construction]

    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 18, 2020, 12:00:29 pm
It should be about £30 on Epic with the Voucher at the moment
Trada

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 19, 2020, 11:01:20 am
Now that's what you call a Perch

Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 20, 2020, 10:17:42 pm
So, I have spent a month or so chasing dots, doing raids and getting to level 90, and trying Asgard, before I realised you had to go to the longhouse to get new missions. Go me.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 30, 2020, 12:48:01 am
Series X landed today and this was the next gen game I decided to start with.

It looks incredible.

Finding my feet slowly. I was a big Odyssey fan and so far this feels a bit hack n slash. Well, the combat does anyway.

I'm still pottering about in Norway, couple of hours in. Looking forward to it opening up a bit more.

Again, it looks amazing.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 30, 2020, 03:39:10 pm
I've hammered this on the PS5, really enjoying it. Played quite a lot of Origins, but just couldn't get into Odyssey (Ancient Greeks without shields, really?!).

I love my history and to be honest all 3 recent games (Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla) have been brilliant. The Roman monuments, bathhouses etc. are a fantastic touch, thoroughly enjoyed exploring them. Makes you jealous what the Vikings would have seen when they first arrived in Britain all those centuries ago.

One thing that is really daft though though is how you can't wield a single-handed longsword. I mean they've had it in every other AC game, why would they remove it now?! Axe and shield is my go-to combo for the moment.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 30, 2020, 08:14:33 pm
Used the money I was gonna spend on CyberPunk on this, and yeesh... the combat is absolute arse.
Darren G

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 31, 2020, 01:05:01 am
Quote from: Sîanta's Bitchy Claws on December 30, 2020, 08:14:33 pm
Used the money I was gonna spend on CyberPunk on this, and yeesh... the combat is absolute arse.

Haven't played Valhalla yet, but not surpised. Assassin's Creed games have always had shite combat. It's rather disappointing that after so many efforts Ubi can't get the basics right.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 31, 2020, 10:34:58 am
Quote from: Darren G on December 31, 2020, 01:05:01 am
Haven't played Valhalla yet, but not surpised. Assassin's Creed games have always had shite combat. It's rather disappointing that after so many efforts Ubi can't get the basics right.

Its way worse than Odyssey imo, and Odyssey was not great.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 31, 2020, 12:26:13 pm
Especially when you compare it with Ghost of Tsushima which had arguably the best sword combat in a game. Still though, they build amazing worlds one of the best adaptations of England Ive ever seen in a game.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 31, 2020, 01:05:00 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on December 31, 2020, 12:26:13 pm
Especially when you compare it with Ghost of Tsushima which had arguably the best sword combat in a game. Still though, they build amazing worlds one of the best adaptations of England Ive ever seen in a game.

Yeah it doesnt help that I played Ghost of Tsushima before this, so its pretty jarring.
bailey90

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
December 31, 2020, 04:11:48 pm
Quote from: Sîanta's Bitchy Claws on December 31, 2020, 01:05:00 pm
Yeah it doesnt help that I played Ghost of Tsushima before this, so its pretty jarring.

I'm literally playing Ghost now and was planning on playing Valhalla when I'd finished but I'm a little scared now  ;D
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 2, 2021, 01:40:44 am
I finished Red Dead 2 in lockdown and I think it's unfair to any game played afterwards.

That game spoilt me.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 2, 2021, 01:42:13 am
Back to Valhalla though. I thought Oddysey was excellent. Not quiet there with the new game though. Just got to England. Looks very nice, sure it'll grow on me as I am a fan of the franchise.
kingmonkey007

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 2, 2021, 02:07:59 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on December 30, 2020, 03:39:10 pm

One thing that is really daft though though is how you can't wield a single-handed longsword. I mean they've had it in every other AC game, why would they remove it now?! Axe and shield is my go-to combo for the moment.

Get the perk to duel wield, can have long sword and shield or any other weapon (closest thing you'll get to one handed swords) ...... but then go and get Thor's Hammer & the Excalibur Sword and become an actual God.
dalarr

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 2, 2021, 02:44:57 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on January  2, 2021, 01:42:13 am
Back to Valhalla though. I thought Oddysey was excellent. Not quiet there with the new game though. Just got to England. Looks very nice, sure it'll grow on me as I am a fan of the franchise.
Oddysey was my first AC and I enjoyed it. I find this even better. The exploration and side quests are great, I was attacked and killed by a large group of unarmed nudists yesterday. I enjoy the sneaking as well. It was far too easy in Oddysey.

Dont have any issues with the combat, either. Keep in mind that Im a very casual gamer.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 2, 2021, 05:02:42 pm
Quote from: dalarr on January  2, 2021, 02:44:57 pm

Keep in mind that Im a very casual gamer.

Funnily enough I do wonder if this divides enjoyment of AC games (at least their recent titles). I spend a fair bit of time playing video games but would still describe myself very much as a casual gamer (I blame the kids ;D )

I really enjoyed Unity and Odyssey (less so Syndicate but I didnt like the setting more than the gameplay). I dont mind that the horse riding isnt perfect, the story can be patchy or that the combat isnt first rate. The joy for me is exploring fun historical environments beautifully rendered and doing a mix of entertaining quests. Its a bit like a Dan Brown book - if you take it seriously its trash, if you view it as entertaining fluff it can be good fun.

So serious gamers may not really enjoy AC games because of the various limitations but if you go in just looking to have good fun then theyre great.

Ive got a copy for Christmas and am looking forward to firing it up soon!
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 3, 2021, 02:32:13 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on January  2, 2021, 05:02:42 pm
Funnily enough I do wonder if this divides enjoyment of AC games (at least their recent titles). I spend a fair bit of time playing video games but would still describe myself very much as a casual gamer (I blame the kids ;D )

I really enjoyed Unity and Odyssey (less so Syndicate but I didnt like the setting more than the gameplay). I dont mind that the horse riding isnt perfect, the story can be patchy or that the combat isnt first rate. The joy for me is exploring fun historical environments beautifully rendered and doing a mix of entertaining quests. Its a bit like a Dan Brown book - if you take it seriously its trash, if you view it as entertaining fluff it can be good fun.

So serious gamers may not really enjoy AC games because of the various limitations but if you go in just looking to have good fun then theyre great.

Ive got a copy for Christmas and am looking forward to firing it up soon!
In a nutshell that is my take on the Series.

Played a bit more of it this evening and just went for my first proper wander in England. Stumbled upon a couple of odd side quests, a few mean guys and some decent treasure.

I'm getting to grips with it now and enjoying it.

The combat for me isn't as good as Odyssey but it just looks absolutely beautiful so I can over look it.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 11, 2021, 05:13:39 pm
Anyone else found the Keith Flint mission yet?
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 12, 2021, 08:54:36 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on January 11, 2021, 05:13:39 pm
Anyone else found the Keith Flint mission yet?
Laughed my head off  ;D

Did you see what his cat was called?
Something Worse

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 13, 2021, 06:42:27 pm
Not sure where to put this but Ubisoft are doing a new Star Wars open world game
AndyMuller

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 13, 2021, 06:51:26 pm
Quote from: Something Worse on January 13, 2021, 06:42:27 pm
Not sure where to put this but Ubisoft are doing a new Star Wars open world game

You looking forward to collecting absolutely everything in the galaxy?
Something Worse

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 13, 2021, 06:53:18 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 13, 2021, 06:51:26 pm
You looking forward to collecting absolutely everything in the galaxy?

Can't wait to upgrade the tunic so getting shot in the head hurts less!
dalarr

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 15, 2021, 08:11:48 am
Really getting into this now. Its helping me cope with the whole pandemic thingy. Running around splitting peoples heads open with a burning, two-handed axe is extremely satisfying.
Crimson

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
January 31, 2021, 09:58:33 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 13, 2021, 06:51:26 pm
You looking forward to collecting absolutely everything loot box in the galaxy?



Quote from: dalarr on January 15, 2021, 08:11:48 am
Really getting into this now. Its helping me cope with the whole pandemic thingy. Running around splitting peoples heads open with a burning, two-handed axe is extremely satisfying.

Everyone copes in their own way, but back to the game; is there still an endless supply of weapons and armor? Or is it more limited now compared to Odyssey?
chromed

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
Yesterday at 04:45:04 pm
So I picked this game up very shortly after release but didn't set aside any time to get stuck into it. Over the past week I've finally had the chance to sit down and put a few hours into it and I am really enjoying it so far. The last AC game that I played before this was Black Flag, so it feels like a completely different game to me.

As I type I have just set sail for England, and I just wanted to know (apologies if it's already been asked I went back and skim read the thread and didn't see) but are you able to go back to Norway after you've been to England. I completed all of the Wealth objectives but still have a few Mysteries and 2 Artefacts left to collect.

TIA
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
Yesterday at 06:42:57 pm
Yep you can go back to Norway once you leave.

I recommend looking at the Assasins Creed Stories thread. More chat on Valhalla in there.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345333.0
Darren G

Re: Assassins Creed Valhalla Out Nov 10th
Today at 04:55:43 am
For me personally this is hands down the hest AC game that I've played. Odyssey still has the most beautiful world in my opinion, but in just about every other aspect Valhalla is leagues ahead. The combat alone is just so much more satisfying than anything that has come before it. I also love the guaranteed assassination option. I absoltely hated the fact that you could stick a blade through someone's neck in Odyssey and if they were a higher level than you it had all of the effect of tickling their neck with a feather. Setting the music to high frequency is also a must imo.
