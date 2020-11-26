I've hammered this on the PS5, really enjoying it. Played quite a lot of Origins, but just couldn't get into Odyssey (Ancient Greeks without shields, really?!).
I love my history and to be honest all 3 recent games (Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla) have been brilliant. The Roman monuments, bathhouses etc. are a fantastic touch, thoroughly enjoyed exploring them. Makes you jealous what the Vikings would have seen when they first arrived in Britain all those centuries ago.
One thing that is really daft though though is how you can't wield a single-handed longsword. I mean they've had it in every other AC game, why would they remove it now?! Axe and shield is my go-to combo for the moment.