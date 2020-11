I've heard good things about Odyssey, though this looks far more up my street. The setting definitely I've still got RDR2 to complete and am almost finished with Outer Worlds, which are my last two games from this gen I've not really touched til now.



Are they becoming more of an RPG then or is it still an adventure game with very, very mild RPG/ character building elements?



I'm not doing much research into the game as I enjoy these things more going in blind.



You'll feel the drop-off in quality going from RDR2 to Odyssey, that much is certain. And yeah, it's still pretty much an open world adventure game rather than a proper rpg. You've got leveled armour and all that bollocks and can get a few new skills, but it's all pretty limited, deffo not a choice-driven experience and the writing is so bad that the story feels completely inconsequential regardless. The world is pretty spectacular at times though and in fact the main enjoyment that I derived from the game was...well, riding around and looking at shit. It's not a terrible game by any stretch, but it's just not a great one either.Valhalla looks to be basically a reskin with a couple of more elements added to the formula, but I agree with Andy that it's a pretty stale formula at this point.