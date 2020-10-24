« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'  (Read 18487 times)

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts.
  • Believer
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 09:05:45 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:58:54 AM
Going back to this delayed flag thing I agree with all those who say that the players continue fully committed and then an injury could easily result from a period of play when in fact the ball is technically dead. Just raise the fucking flag.

Have to agree. If they are not going to flag then there is no point to them. They are relying on VAR to correct the situation but does VAR check it if it doesn't end in a goal but a throw in or a corner instead (like in the Aston Villa game) - especially in a close call situation.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 09:38:19 PM »
I've got an idea about VAR, it's possibly nonsense but please bear with me.

The game is about football, footballers and is for the fans' entertainment right? Tons of commentators/posters on various media have said it's ruining the game, right?
So, why don't we use the technology to improve the officials officiating the game?

Go back to the guy with the whistle and the dudes with the flags but use VAR to scrutinise THEM. You could even easily devise a promotion/demotion system where, say, a ref gets demoted to a Championship game because he missed something blatantly obvious, or an assistant gets promoted for consistently performing well, no issues, for example.

Fottball is then back to being silly officialdom-less, and we know the officials in any given game have earned the right to be there based on past performance.
Use VAR as a tool to judge the competency of OFFICIALS, and thereafter their allocated games. I think we're doing it all wrong at the moment. Football and football people should be dictating VAR use, not VAR dictating football.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 09:40:38 PM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 06:05:01 PM
Games like this win you the league.

Hopefully...finally..our 12 month wait will finally end.

 ;D
Offline Beninger

  • Believer
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 10:43:52 AM
Fabinho makes a great tackle on the edge of the box easing the ball away from the player and somehow it's firstly a foul the VAR steps in and declares it a penalty. The game is fucked.
It seems to me, that if that challenge takes place clearly in the box, the ref doesnt blow his whistle. He determines it to be outside of the box, but instead of looking to even see if its a foul, VAR only looks at where it took place not whether it was a foul or not.

We all know that, right or wrong, refs have a different standard of what constitutes a foul when its in the box.
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:48:47 AM »
When you have MOTD pundits saying it wasn't a foul, you know things aren't right. VAR is a shitshow which is getting worse instead of better. It is basically a lucky dip, the guy in the office could literally choose any action to take when an incident happens.

It does show us that we need to do our best to take it out of hands of those twats - Fab shouldn't be jumping in around that area when it isn't do or die. Even when we concede, we have to react better. It took us most of the half to recover our game let alone the score.

At least we sorted ourselves out at HT, we slowly took control and Jota really came into the game. Mo deserved to score that but just went a bit to early. Think he was entitled to go for the chance at the end, anything else is mostly shitstirring by the media.

Overall, a good weekend so far, a few goals from being top so things are looking up, just need to get some rest and a couple more lads back.

Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #525 on: Today at 02:16:23 AM »
VAR is a joke.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #526 on: Today at 04:21:33 AM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 09:38:19 PM
I've got an idea about VAR, it's possibly nonsense but please bear with me.

The game is about football, footballers and is for the fans' entertainment right? Tons of commentators/posters on various media have said it's ruining the game, right?
So, why don't we use the technology to improve the officials officiating the game?

Go back to the guy with the whistle and the dudes with the flags but use VAR to scrutinise THEM. You could even easily devise a promotion/demotion system where, say, a ref gets demoted to a Championship game because he missed something blatantly obvious, or an assistant gets promoted for consistently performing well, no issues, for example.

Fottball is then back to being silly officialdom-less, and we know the officials in any given game have earned the right to be there based on past performance.
Use VAR as a tool to judge the competency of OFFICIALS, and thereafter their allocated games. I think we're doing it all wrong at the moment. Football and football people should be dictating VAR use, not VAR dictating football.
Don't call us, we'll call you (though we won't)  ;)

Also a bugbear of mine: why do people go on about shit refs being demoted to the Championship? Why should the Championship have to put up with a substandard ref?

If they're shite, send them off to get more training; or sack them.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #527 on: Today at 05:33:37 AM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on October 24, 2020, 09:53:34 PM
Fuck! Sheffield made it hard for us.

They really did.

:wellin to the Mentality Monsters
I always read these a day or two after the match. Thanks Rushy for making it possible.
(Is there someone available for the remainder of the games? I'm on dodgy streams so not 100% reliable but wouldn't want you or anyone else to have to go solo again!)
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:27:49 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:21:33 AM
Don't call us, we'll call you (though we won't)  ;)

Also a bugbear of mine: why do people go on about shit refs being demoted to the Championship? Why should the Championship have to put up with a substandard ref?

If they're shite, send them off to get more training; or sack them.

They have zero incentive to improve though

Make them accountable. Drag them to the post-match interviews, show them the video of their stupid decisions, ask them why they chose to make that decision. See how quickly they'd improve in order to avoid being embarrassed
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:37:19 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:21:33 AM
Don't call us, we'll call you (though we won't)  ;)

Also a bugbear of mine: why do people go on about shit refs being demoted to the Championship? Why should the Championship have to put up with a substandard ref?

If they're shite, send them off to get more training; or sack them.

I feel like, as with players, every ref has his level. If he's not good enough for the PL, he should get an opportunity in the Championship. If he doesn't cut it there, off to L1 and so on, while the better refs from the lower leagues get a chance in the higher divisions.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #530 on: Today at 08:57:06 AM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 08:37:19 AM
I feel like, as with players, every ref has his level. If he's not good enough for the PL, he should get an opportunity in the Championship. If he doesn't cut it there, off to L1 and so on, while the better refs from the lower leagues get a chance in the higher divisions.

We really need a free market for referees. Allow the best leagues to snap up the best refs and pay them a high, performance-focused wage. We're stuck with only English referees who are mostly going to be shit.

If we had 10 of the worlds best we could either do away with VAR or have a much slicker operation with it. It's never going to be perfect, but at the moment it's a shambles.


Also, if we have foreign refs then they're less prone to bias. We're being screwed over Manc officials all the time.
Offline will2003

  • Believer
  • God and a Legend
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #531 on: Today at 09:09:26 AM »
I dont understand why VAR doesnt operate like the TMO in rugby where the ref calls for it when he knows something has happen and is unsure of what the right decision is. I believe let the ref ref as they did pre VAR and when like the derby with Pickford they would give a Natural decision. They can go to VAR if they arent sure and like TMO VAR could talk through what had happened for the ref to make a final decision.

 The foul on the box wouldnt have been given if the ref wasnt waiting for VAR to overturn and correct things or step in with what they think the right decision is. The thing that is wrong with VAR is the overturn the refs decision not support it. Also why have screens to watch the incidents when they wont/dont use them. I generally think they are too close to the managers and the refs are intimidated to go over.
"We gave the fans their pride - again. We fought for the fans, we fought for the club and we fought for our players." - Legend

Offline woof

  • Barking up the wrong tree.
  • Believer
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #532 on: Today at 09:45:04 AM »
Thought the Blades played well in trying to press our backline. Certainly missed VVD's passing ability. Thought Thiago would have been the one needed in such games. Thankfully, we scored the goals. Unfortunate for Salah not to score when his takedown & shot was so good.
Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #533 on: Today at 09:54:21 AM »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 09:09:26 AM
I dont understand why VAR doesnt operate like the TMO in rugby where the ref calls for it when he knows something has happen and is unsure of what the right decision is. I believe let the ref ref as they did pre VAR and when like the derby with Pickford they would give a Natural decision. They can go to VAR if they arent sure and like TMO VAR could talk through what had happened for the ref to make a final decision.

 The foul on the box wouldnt have been given if the ref wasnt waiting for VAR to overturn and correct things or step in with what they think the right decision is. The thing that is wrong with VAR is the overturn the refs decision not support it. Also why have screens to watch the incidents when they wont/dont use them. I generally think they are too close to the managers and the refs are intimidated to go over.

I agree somewhat as I see officials relying on it too much soon to the point they are not 110% on themselves and they will miss things or be afraid to blow as end up second guessing themselves. Maybe my brain is fried but we seem to have ten times more refereeing issues / sages right now and its totally avoidable.

Anyway here we are chatting about the ref instead of the game which highlights the issue as game discussions should not be about the man in the middle. We are seeing more highlights of the VAR moments than goal moments so those in charge need to get a grip and divert our attention back to a pretty good game where Utd stretched us to a point we had to roll up our sleeves and really get stuck in. A great comeback and a well earned three points, I would not expect anything different against tough opposition.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:35:35 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:54:21 AM
..... here we are chatting about the ref instead of the game which highlights the issue as game discussions should not be about the man in the middle. We are seeing more highlights of the VAR moments than goal moments so those in charge need to get a grip and divert our attention back to a pretty good game ....

Exactly that.
officially accepted RAWK source of information
