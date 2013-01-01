« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'  (Read 17658 times)

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 09:05:45 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:58:54 AM
Going back to this delayed flag thing I agree with all those who say that the players continue fully committed and then an injury could easily result from a period of play when in fact the ball is technically dead. Just raise the fucking flag.

Have to agree. If they are not going to flag then there is no point to them. They are relying on VAR to correct the situation but does VAR check it if it doesn't end in a goal but a throw in or a corner instead (like in the Aston Villa game) - especially in a close call situation.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 09:38:19 PM »
I've got an idea about VAR, it's possibly nonsense but please bear with me.

The game is about football, footballers and is for the fans' entertainment right? Tons of commentators/posters on various media have said it's ruining the game, right?
So, why don't we use the technology to improve the officials officiating the game?

Go back to the guy with the whistle and the dudes with the flags but use VAR to scrutinise THEM. You could even easily devise a promotion/demotion system where, say, a ref gets demoted to a Championship game because he missed something blatantly obvious, or an assistant gets promoted for consistently performing well, no issues, for example.

Fottball is then back to being silly officialdom-less, and we know the officials in any given game have earned the right to be there based on past performance.
Use VAR as a tool to judge the competency of OFFICIALS, and thereafter their allocated games. I think we're doing it all wrong at the moment. Football and football people should be dictating VAR use, not VAR dictating football.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 09:40:38 PM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 06:05:01 PM
Games like this win you the league.

Hopefully...finally..our 12 month wait will finally end.

 ;D
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 10:43:52 AM
Fabinho makes a great tackle on the edge of the box easing the ball away from the player and somehow it's firstly a foul the VAR steps in and declares it a penalty. The game is fucked.
It seems to me, that if that challenge takes place clearly in the box, the ref doesnt blow his whistle. He determines it to be outside of the box, but instead of looking to even see if its a foul, VAR only looks at where it took place not whether it was a foul or not.

We all know that, right or wrong, refs have a different standard of what constitutes a foul when its in the box.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:48:47 AM »
When you have MOTD pundits saying it wasn't a foul, you know things aren't right. VAR is a shitshow which is getting worse instead of better. It is basically a lucky dip, the guy in the office could literally choose any action to take when an incident happens.

It does show us that we need to do our best to take it out of hands of those twats - Fab shouldn't be jumping in around that area when it isn't do or die. Even when we concede, we have to react better. It took us most of the half to recover our game let alone the score.

At least we sorted ourselves out at HT, we slowly took control and Jota really came into the game. Mo deserved to score that but just went a bit to early. Think he was entitled to go for the chance at the end, anything else is mostly shitstirring by the media.

Overall, a good weekend so far, a few goals from being top so things are looking up, just need to get some rest and a couple more lads back.

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #525 on: Today at 02:16:23 AM »
VAR is a joke.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #526 on: Today at 04:21:33 AM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 09:38:19 PM
I've got an idea about VAR, it's possibly nonsense but please bear with me.

The game is about football, footballers and is for the fans' entertainment right? Tons of commentators/posters on various media have said it's ruining the game, right?
So, why don't we use the technology to improve the officials officiating the game?

Go back to the guy with the whistle and the dudes with the flags but use VAR to scrutinise THEM. You could even easily devise a promotion/demotion system where, say, a ref gets demoted to a Championship game because he missed something blatantly obvious, or an assistant gets promoted for consistently performing well, no issues, for example.

Fottball is then back to being silly officialdom-less, and we know the officials in any given game have earned the right to be there based on past performance.
Use VAR as a tool to judge the competency of OFFICIALS, and thereafter their allocated games. I think we're doing it all wrong at the moment. Football and football people should be dictating VAR use, not VAR dictating football.
Don't call us, we'll call you (though we won't)  ;)

Also a bugbear of mine: why do people go on about shit refs being demoted to the Championship? Why should the Championship have to put up with a substandard ref?

If they're shite, send them off to get more training; or sack them.
