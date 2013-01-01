I've got an idea about VAR, it's possibly nonsense but please bear with me.
The game is about football, footballers and is for the fans' entertainment right? Tons of commentators/posters on various media have said it's ruining the game, right?
So, why don't we use the technology to improve the officials officiating the game?
Go back to the guy with the whistle and the dudes with the flags but use VAR to scrutinise THEM. You could even easily devise a promotion/demotion system where, say, a ref gets demoted to a Championship game because he missed something blatantly obvious, or an assistant gets promoted for consistently performing well, no issues, for example.
Fottball is then back to being silly officialdom-less, and we know the officials in any given game have earned the right to be there based on past performance.
Use VAR as a tool to judge the competency of OFFICIALS, and thereafter their allocated games. I think we're doing it all wrong at the moment. Football and football people should be dictating VAR use, not VAR dictating football.