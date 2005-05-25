Their really needs to be more trust in the linesmen and women for off sides. They should still be permitted to raise their flag immediately if they think their is an offside. If they dont, and its close it can be checked, but goals should be permitted to stand if its not possible to see on a replay at a quick glance (Mane). This helps the game flow, but has the backstop of VAR for the howlers where someone is clearly off. Like Salah last night.



We should only be spilling hairs when the system is fully automated and run by a computer. Its the only was you can ensure any kind of consistency and removed bias.



If fact the more I think about it, it needs to be binned for offsides completely until a system is in place to replace the linesman completely for that function, and is able to check in real-time and give and immediate decision, like a liner always has.