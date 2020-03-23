This is getting embarrassing now.



They are two totally different uses of VAR.



Line decisions such as offside, whether the ball has crossed the line or whether an event happened in or out the penalty area or field of play are binary decisions. It is either black or white. There is no discretion.



Subjective decisions such as whether Fabinho committed a foul or not are judgement decisions. They can be only overruled if the threshold for a clear and obvious mistake has been made.



I understand the distinction but my point is its stupidly inconsistent.For one thing, explain to me how that foul on Origi isnt a clear an obvious error, hes fouled, every replay tells you hes fouled, and the referee decided it wasnt a foul, what exactly has to happen to him for it to be clear and obvious.On the more general point, for one thing an offside under the current guise is subjective as it depends which frame the official chooses, and secondly it doesnt tie in with the criteria of clear and obvious which is applied to fouls etc - I realise that theyre two different things and I realise that the mantra is youre either onside or offside but my point is it makes no sense to analyse an offside to the point where it matters which part of someones arm is over the line whilst ignoring a blatant foul in the build up to a goal because it isnt deemed a clear and obvious error.What you end up with under the current system is Hendos goal being disallowed because Manes lower arm is offside (whereas his upper arm would have been onside) whilst we dont even bother checking whether Fabinho fouls Berge as it isnt deemed a clear and obvious error.Its fucking ridiculous and even more ridiculous when you have the absolute shite referees in this country in charge of it.