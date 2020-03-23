« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'  (Read 9872 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,781
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:11:14 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:42:16 PM
I said this after the Everton result.

It seems mad to me that were letting Rashfords goal at OT stand as the foul on Origi isnt clear and obvious yet were forensically analysing offsides to the nth degree, theres just no consistency with it. I think most of us would let the goal that Rashford scored go if offsides are also being let go if it isnt a clearly incorrect decision (I use the Rashford goal as its a good example of the inconsistency, rather than the Pickford one which is just blatant incompetence.)

Im pretty stunned that Robbo handball wasnt given to be honestz

This is getting embarrassing now.

They are two totally different uses of VAR.

Line decisions such as offside, whether the ball has crossed the line or whether an event happened in or out the penalty area or field of play are binary decisions. It is either black or white. There is no discretion.

Subjective decisions such as whether Fabinho committed a foul or not are judgement decisions. They can be only overruled if the threshold for a clear and obvious mistake has been made. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bill Shepherd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Works well when under constant supervision.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:12:25 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:06:52 PM
The problem is that wrong percentage has been steadily climbing due to the officials not being able to keep up with the pace of the modern game, so it would not simply be a few points more accurate, it would be increasingly flawed.

So the endgame here is a 100% accurate decision every time?

Fuck that - I'd rather make the onfield ref shit himself as soon as he sets foot in front of the Kop.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,689
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:09:32 PM
The rule needs to be changed. Unless it's for offside, the referee on the pitch needs to have the final say. Don't make the decision for him - just tell him to go to the monitor to review it. That's what Azpilicuetta was saying today too.

Thats how it started in the World Cup And how it was

They seem to just pick and choose when to use the monitors. I think it comes down to whos senior between the var ref and pitch ref and a heirachy thing not wanting to tell them they might be wrong
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 PM »
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Yesterday at 11:12:25 PM
So the endgame here is a 100% accurate decision every time?


No the endgame is reversing the trend for decisions getting worse which seems like a reasonable target, that bears very little relation to what the pgmol morons are currently doing with it.
Logged

Offline Bill Shepherd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Works well when under constant supervision.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 PM »
I think the other problem here is that the pubs are shut and I'd usually be in there pissed talking shite rather than doing it on a forum. Apologies all.

Still will never be convinced VAR is a good idea though.  ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online Beninger

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,825
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:18:06 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 10:14:06 PM
Thought Gomez was great tonight, fair play.

Nice to see Bobby get a goal even if it was a tap in.

Should have been a comfortable win with a clean sheet if VAR did his job properly.

Not our best, but a win is a win.

Onwards!
Ill take that from our #9 any day.
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,781
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:20:49 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:08:42 PM
The challenge by Fabinho wasn't outside the area. It was on the line, which counts as inside. But he got the ball.

But he made minimal contact with the ball and then made contact with the player. It is a subjective decision.

It wasn't a clear and obvious mistake. I don't think it was a penalty in a million years but it was a rash challenge. Once it is given under the current protocols then it shouldn't be overturned.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:20:53 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:11:14 PM
This is getting embarrassing now.

They are two totally different uses of VAR.

Line decisions such as offside, whether the ball has crossed the line or whether an event happened in or out the penalty area or field of play are binary decisions. It is either black or white. There is no discretion.

Subjective decisions such as whether Fabinho committed a foul or not are judgement decisions. They can be only overruled if the threshold for a clear and obvious mistake has been made.

I understand the distinction but my point is its stupidly inconsistent.

For one thing, explain to me how that foul on Origi isnt a clear an obvious error, hes fouled, every replay tells you hes fouled, and the referee decided it wasnt a foul, what exactly has to happen to him for it to be clear and obvious.

On the more general point, for one thing an offside under the current guise is subjective as it depends which frame the official chooses, and secondly it doesnt tie in with the criteria of clear and obvious which is applied to fouls etc - I realise that theyre two different things and I realise that the mantra is youre either onside or offside but my point is it makes no sense to analyse an offside to the point where it matters which part of someones arm is over the line whilst ignoring a blatant foul in the build up to a goal because it isnt deemed a clear and obvious error.

What you end up with under the current system is Hendos goal being disallowed because Manes lower arm is offside (whereas his upper arm would have been onside) whilst we dont even bother checking whether Fabinho fouls Berge as it isnt deemed a clear and obvious error.

Its fucking ridiculous and even more ridiculous when you have the absolute shite referees in this country in charge of it.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:21:21 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:42:16 PM
I said this after the Everton result.

It seems mad to me that were letting Rashfords goal at OT stand as the foul on Origi isnt clear and obvious yet were forensically analysing offsides to the nth degree, theres just no consistency with it. I think most of us would let the goal that Rashford scored go if offsides are also being let go if it isnt a clearly incorrect decision (I use the Rashford goal as its a good example of the inconsistency, rather than the Pickford one which is just blatant incompetence.)

Im pretty stunned that Robbo handball wasnt given to be honestz

If it were last season it would have been given, it would also be given as a pen if it were a CL league match.  The PL revised the handball rule and it differs to the handball rule in a European competition.
Logged

Offline Sinos

  • itis
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:23:12 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:00:36 PM
I cant get over the VAR nonsense. Its starting to sicken me. That so called penalty tonight just takes it to a new level. Its not even a fucking foul, let alone inside the box.

Virgils injury last week and the way it was refereed literally switched me off on some level. Like literally on a what the fuck is going on? level. Technology is supposed to enhance the officiating, but incredibly theyre colluding to make it put everyone off football.

The refs have to be be making a point to someone
Logged
My ass cheeks clapped together louder than an excited Latino man with maracas... I had just laid the mightiest fudge dragon ever known to mankind in its very own water bath.

http://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/tybuq/did_you_ever_think_you_were_going_to_die_from_a/

Offline Bill Shepherd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Works well when under constant supervision.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 PM »
Quote from: Sinos on Yesterday at 11:23:12 PM
The refs have to be be making a point to someone

VAR makes it a hell of a lot easier for officials to hide behind the technology.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:29:03 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:00:36 PM
I cant get over the VAR nonsense. Its starting to sicken me. That so called penalty tonight just takes it to a new level. Its not even a fucking foul, let alone inside the box.

Virgils injury last week and the way it was refereed literally switched me off on some level. Like literally on a what the fuck is going on? level. Technology is supposed to enhance the officiating, but incredibly theyre colluding to make it put everyone off football.
Roy, you always speak sense and you really have summarised how I feel.

At this point, I really am struggling to understand what theyre trying to achieve here.Are they really trying to ruin football? Are they trying to cover up for one another? But if they are whats the point in contriving what happened with the pen? It just invites more scrutiny. Why did VAR get involved with that and how the fuck did they reach that conclusion?

As a club we need to demand better because this cant go on. As it stands the game is ruined.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:20:49 PM
But he made minimal contact with the ball and then made contact with the player. It is a subjective decision.

It wasn't a clear and obvious mistake. I don't think it was a penalty in a million years but it was a rash challenge. Once it is given under the current protocols then it shouldn't be overturned.
I dont think it was rash, but theres no way its a clear and obvious error. Especially against the backdrop of the really clear and obvious errors that officials have made.

As long as refereeing is tun by poor quality people like Riley, things wont improve.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,684
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:34:32 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:20:49 PM
But he made minimal contact with the ball and then made contact with the player. It is a subjective decision.

It wasn't a clear and obvious mistake. I don't think it was a penalty in a million years but it was a rash challenge. Once it is given under the current protocols then it shouldn't be overturned.

It's not an obvious mistake watching it from the refs view. But the VAR can clearly and obviously see he won the ball.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,620
  • JFT96.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:34:32 PM
It's not an obvious mistake watching it from the refs view. But the VAR can clearly and obviously see he won the ball.

They were zooming in to see whether it was in or outside the box, but by doing that the images made it more clear to show that Fabinho got the ball cleanly. I couldn't believe it when they awarded a pen. The ball changed direction as a direct result of Fabinho making contact with it cleanly.

Never, ever is that a foul.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,684
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:37:45 PM
They were zooming in to see whether it was in or outside the box, but by doing that the images made it more clear to show that Fabinho got the ball cleanly. I couldn't believe it when they awarded a pen. The ball changed direction as a direct result of Fabinho making contact with it cleanly.

Never, ever is that a foul.

Exactly. I'd like to hear why the VAR decided why they were only looking to see whether it was inside or outside the box. Has been mentioned on other threads, but they should make the conversations open to everyone when a review is going on. They won't though because they're pretentious c*nts.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,611
  • The first five yards........
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:20:49 PM
But he made minimal contact with the ball and then made contact with the player. It is a subjective decision.

It wasn't a clear and obvious mistake. I don't think it was a penalty in a million years but it was a rash challenge. Once it is given under the current protocols then it shouldn't be overturned.

I don't get this reasoning at all. It wasn't a penalty "in a million years" but it should still be given! Weird stuff.

Sometimes "rash" challenges have to be made. Fabinho's original clearance was crap and it put his team in difficulty. His subsequent challenge was risky - hey, that's what defending often is - but he got the ball and substantially altered its direction. That ought to equal no foul. But even if you think he missed the ball and took the attacker's foot instead, then the incident still takes place inside the 'D', and not the penalty box.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:34:18 PM
I dont think it was rash, but theres no way its a clear and obvious error. Especially against the backdrop of the really clear and obvious errors that officials have made.

As long as refereeing is tun by poor quality people like Riley, things wont improve.
Okay, the monitor is being used backwards. The Chelsea sending off against us for instance is an obvious mistake, so there should be no need for the ref to use the monitor, the VAR should just say, "you've made a mistake there, send him off". Today you could argue wasn't an obvious mistake, so VAR should say, "I'm not sure on this one, you should take a look at the monitor to have a better look to see what you think." Going to the monitor for obvious errors is a complete waste of time.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:38:25 PM
It won't hold him back, he's already been part of a brilliant defence. He's pretty much perfect as a partner to someone who can dominate the box and challenge for headers up the pitch. Great on the ball, great breaking forward with the ball at his fight and great at sweeping/covering

Ok, so we have no one to dominate in the air right now and partner him.  Should he just sit on the bench until he gets a partner that can win headers?  I honestly don't think that's a solution but I think this does make for a ceiling for how good this team can be.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:11:14 PM
This is getting embarrassing now.

They are two totally different uses of VAR.

Line decisions such as offside, whether the ball has crossed the line or whether an event happened in or out the penalty area or field of play are binary decisions. It is either black or white. There is no discretion.

Subjective decisions such as whether Fabinho committed a foul or not are judgement decisions. They can be only overruled if the threshold for a clear and obvious mistake has been made.

So what kind of decision is the determination of clear and obvious if not a judgment one...?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 11:47:53 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:45:12 PM
Ok, so we have no one to dominate in the air right now and partner him.  Should he just sit on the bench until he gets a partner that can win headers?  I honestly don't think that's a solution but I think this does make for a ceiling for how good this team can be.

This team has basically won everything the past two seasons bar the domestic ups.  ;D
Logged

Online Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 PM »
Not content to fuck up the footy (but sometimes enhancing it) VAR is also totally fucking up footy discussion

Fab's tackle probably not a foul, was on the line, given

Jota's foul on whoever-it-was was a fukkin stone wall peno - not given, and conspicuous by the lack of recognition of it here

It's all becoming no fun anymore -am devastated really as am definitely falling out of love with the game (and a lot of the modern fans) after a 45 year love affair
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:47:53 PM
This team has basically won everything the past two seasons bar the domestic ups.  ;D

And?  The CB that helped lead that is injured now for the season and the first team that we played that just tried to win a bunch of headers got 13 shots at Anfield as our team seemingly is deficient now in that regards.
Logged

Online zadoktBeast

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 11:52:17 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:00:36 PM
I cant get over the VAR nonsense. Its starting to sicken me. That so called penalty tonight just takes it to a new level. Its not even a fucking foul, let alone inside the box.

Virgils injury last week and the way it was refereed literally switched me off on some level. Like literally on a what the fuck is going on? level. Technology is supposed to enhance the officiating, but incredibly theyre colluding to make it put everyone off football.

I'm with you.....I'm so radically anti-VAR that my position is: If in future it gets all decisions 100% right, I still want it gone.

The reason for this is a very human one; for me the game is about magic and emotion, not scientific exactitude
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 PM »
Adrian would have saved that penalty.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:52:15 PM
And?  The CB that helped lead that is injured now for the season and the first team that we played that just tried to win a bunch of headers got 13 shots at Anfield as our team seemingly is deficient now in that regards.

And we won after playing a hard fought match in mid week while the opponent had a week to prepare for us.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #386 on: Today at 12:00:42 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:45:12 PM
Ok, so we have no one to dominate in the air right now and partner him.  Should he just sit on the bench until he gets a partner that can win headers?  I honestly don't think that's a solution but I think this does make for a ceiling for how good this team can be.
No because he's still a very good defender. You said it would hold him back as a player, I don't think it has or will
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,255
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #387 on: Today at 12:00:47 AM »
VAR is a total sack of cocks. FUCK IT RIGHT OFF!
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #388 on: Today at 12:05:35 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:53:25 PM
Adrian would have saved that penalty.
Working on the basis that youre taking the piss. If not...........
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:09:07 AM »
If it had been in the box I bet VAR would've said no pen because they would be looking whether it was a foul.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:11:00 AM »
Whatever we think about Fabinho's tackle there is no denying that there is clear bias at Stockley Park. How can you spend 2-3 minutes measuring the minutest of offsides but fail to see McGuire wrapping up Azpilacueta in a bear hug before heading the ball away? It beggars belief.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:12:45 AM »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:00:47 AM
VAR is a total sack of cocks. FUCK IT RIGHT OFF!

Wouldn't mind a sack of cocks if they're in good shape. It's the smelly balls that are disgusting.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,665
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:18:16 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:52:15 PM
And?  The CB that helped lead that is injured now for the season and the first team that we played that just tried to win a bunch of headers got 13 shots at Anfield as our team seemingly is deficient now in that regards.

How does that stat compare to the game we played at Villa with VVD in the team?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #393 on: Today at 12:21:15 AM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:09:07 AM
If it had been in the box I bet VAR would've said no pen because they would be looking whether it was a foul.

 :lmao :lmao

These clowns are spoiling VAR. It's working okay in Germany.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #394 on: Today at 12:21:57 AM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:00:42 AM
No because he's still a very good defender. You said it would hold him back as a player, I don't think it has or will

You just described him as a perfect partner to someone that could dominate the box but now that he doesn't have that what happens?  We'll see, he clearly in his career so far is not good in the air but hopefully that changes.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #395 on: Today at 12:23:36 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:18:16 AM
How does that stat compare to the game we played at Villa with VVD in the team?

What stat?  Today we lost a lot of headers and then 2nd and 3rd balls.  That wasn't the case at Aston Villa so not sure what you're trying to compare other than just saying VVD wouldn't have helped here since we were bad at Villa?  Not sure I agree with that.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #396 on: Today at 12:25:09 AM »
Just want to reiterate that I said we were good today but my concerns are about us defensively winning the trophies that we can still win we'll need to be better.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #397 on: Today at 12:26:28 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:21:57 AM
You just described him as a perfect partner to someone that could dominate the box but now that he doesn't have that what happens?  We'll see, he clearly in his career so far is not good in the air but hopefully that changes.
He still plays well? I didn't say he could only play with a dominate player in the air, just he's the perfect partner for one. It also hasn't really stopped Laporte for example being seen as a top class defender in his own right, it shouldn't stop Gomez either.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,665
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #398 on: Today at 12:27:31 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:23:36 AM
What stat?  Today we lost a lot of headers and then 2nd and 3rd balls.  That wasn't the case at Aston Villa so not sure what you're trying to compare other than just saying VVD wouldn't have helped here since we were bad at Villa?  Not sure I agree with that.

Ok, we conceded seven at Villa with VVD in the team, did he play well?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,036
  • Born and Bred
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #399 on: Today at 12:30:27 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:11:00 AM
Whatever we think about Fabinho's tackle there is no denying that there is clear bias at Stockley Park. How can you spend 2-3 minutes measuring the minutest of offsides but fail to see McGuire wrapping up Azpilacueta in a bear hug before heading the ball away? It beggars belief.

I felt it was clear rear naked choke (Fatty on Azpi) so I know where you're coming from..

As I've said before It's almost impossible nowadays to celebrate a last minute winner anymore in case Stockley concoct a reason to rule it out.

I love this game as do many other fans of other persuasions, I felt that the last world cup was getting there...

I just dont think VAR is looking at all of the right things, using selective judgement raises its own obvious issues.









Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 